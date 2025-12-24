Industrial Production y/y reflects changes in total outputs of South Korean factories, mines and utilities in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. Industrial production growth can affect the South Korean won quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Industrial Production y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.