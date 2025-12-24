CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

S&P Global South Korea Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
South Korea
KRW, South Korean won
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 49.4 48.8
49.4
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
49.3
49.4
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Markit Manufacturing PMI characterizes business environment in the South Korean industrial sector. The indicator is calculated monthly based on surveys of manufacturing company managers about new orders, sales, inventory, suppliers and the industry outlook. A higher than expected reading is seen as positive for the South Korean won quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global South Korea Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
49.4
48.8
49.4
Oct 2025
49.4
49.0
50.7
Sep 2025
50.7
48.7
48.3
Aug 2025
48.3
48.8
48.0
Jul 2025
48.0
48.9
48.7
Jun 2025
48.7
48.5
47.7
May 2025
47.7
48.9
47.5
Apr 2025
47.5
49.6
49.1
Mar 2025
49.1
49.7
49.9
Feb 2025
49.9
49.8
50.3
Jan 2025
50.3
50.0
49.0
Dec 2024
49.0
49.6
50.6
Nov 2024
50.6
50.3
48.3
Oct 2024
48.3
50.6
48.3
Sep 2024
48.3
50.7
51.9
Aug 2024
51.9
50.4
51.4
Jul 2024
51.4
52.4
52.0
Jun 2024
52.0
50.1
51.6
May 2024
51.6
50.1
49.4
Apr 2024
49.4
50.1
49.8
Mar 2024
49.8
50.3
50.7
Feb 2024
50.7
50.5
51.2
Jan 2024
51.2
49.8
49.9
Dec 2023
49.9
49.5
50.0
Nov 2023
50.0
49.7
49.8
Oct 2023
49.8
50.9
49.9
Sep 2023
49.9
50.8
50.0
Aug 2023
50.0
49.0
49.4
Jul 2023
49.4
48.1
47.8
Jun 2023
47.8
49.4
48.4
May 2023
48.4
48.8
48.1
Apr 2023
48.1
47.5
47.6
Mar 2023
47.6
47.9
48.5
Feb 2023
48.5
48.0
48.5
Jan 2023
48.5
49.4
48.2
Dec 2022
48.2
51.0
49.0
Nov 2022
49.0
47.7
48.2
Oct 2022
48.2
46.1
47.3
Sep 2022
47.3
48.0
47.6
Aug 2022
47.6
50.5
49.8
Jul 2022
49.8
50.8
51.3
Jun 2022
51.3
51.5
51.8
May 2022
51.8
51.9
52.1
Apr 2022
52.1
51.0
51.2
Mar 2022
51.2
54.1
53.8
Feb 2022
53.8
54.3
52.8
Jan 2022
52.8
50.1
51.9
Dec 2021
51.9
49.7
50.9
Nov 2021
50.9
50.2
50.2
Oct 2021
50.2
51.3
52.4
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code