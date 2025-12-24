Markit Manufacturing PMI characterizes business environment in the South Korean industrial sector. The indicator is calculated monthly based on surveys of manufacturing company managers about new orders, sales, inventory, suppliers and the industry outlook. A higher than expected reading is seen as positive for the South Korean won quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global South Korea Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.