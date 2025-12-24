Trade Balance reflects the difference between exported and imported goods and services in South Korea for the reported month. A positive balance value indicates a trade surplus, while a negative one hints at a trade deficit. A higher than expected reading can affect the South Korean won quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.