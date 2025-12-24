Retail Sales m/m reflect a change in the South Korean retail sales in the reported month compared to the previous one. The calculation is performed using inflation adjusted data provided by the country's retailers. Retail sales growth can have a positive effect on the South Korean won quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Retail Sales m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.