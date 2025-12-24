The Unemployment Rate reflects a percentage of unemployed workers in relation to the total labor force. The unemployed include persons of working age, which are currently unemployed and are actively seeking employment. A higher than expected reading is seen as negative for the South Korean won quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.