Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m reflects the percentage change in selling prices for goods produced by South Korean industrial companies in the reported month compared to the previous one. The index is seen as a leading indicator of consumer price inflation. A higher than expected reading can be an indication of the South Korean won strengthening.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.