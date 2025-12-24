The Bank of Korea (BOK) M2 Money Supply y/y reflects a monthly change in the total amount of the South Korean currency in banknotes and coins circulating in South Korea, as well as funds on bank accounts, in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The M2 Money Supply growth is an indication of increase in the purchasing power of population and is therefore seen as positive for the KRW quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Korea M2 Money Supply y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.