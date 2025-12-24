South Korea's Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m reflects changes in the prices for a fixed basket of goods and services from the consumer perspective in the reported month compared to the previous one. The calculation includes spendings in all the major private consumption segments, such as food, clothing, payments, housing expenses, health, communication, etc. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the South Korean won quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.