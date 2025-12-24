Imports y/y reflect changes in the imports of goods and services in South Korea in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on imports is used to assess South Korea's foreign trade activity and the demand for imported goods in the country. A higher than expected reading can affect the South Korean won quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Imports y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.