Bank of Korea Interest Rate Decision

Country:
South Korea
KRW, South Korean won
Source:
Bank of Korea
Sector:
Money
Low 2.50%
2.50%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Bank of Korea (BOK) Interest Rate Decision is taken by the Monetary Policy Board and is published immediately after the meeting. The interest rate decision is one of the most important South Korean economic events. Interest rate growth leads to an increase in the South Korean won, while a decrease in the interest rate decreases the KRW.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.75%
2.75%
2.75%
2.75%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.25%
3.25%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
3.25%
3.25%
3.00%
3.00%
2.50%
2.50%
2.25%
2.25%
1.75%
1.75%
1.50%
1.50%
1.25%
1.25%
1.25%
1.25%
1.00%
1.00%
0.75%
0.75%
0.75%
0.75%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.75%
0.75%
0.75%
0.75%
1.25%
1.25%
1.25%
1.25%
1.25%
1.25%
1.25%
123
