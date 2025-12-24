Economic Calendar
Bank of Korea Interest Rate Decision
|Low
|2.50%
|
2.50%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Bank of Korea (BOK) Interest Rate Decision is taken by the Monetary Policy Board and is published immediately after the meeting. The interest rate decision is one of the most important South Korean economic events. Interest rate growth leads to an increase in the South Korean won, while a decrease in the interest rate decreases the KRW.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Korea Interest Rate Decision" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites