CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

South Korea Consumer Confidence

Country:
South Korea
KRW, South Korean won
Source:
Bank of Korea
Sector:
Consumer
Low 109.9 108.4
112.4
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
107.9
109.9
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Consumer Confidence Index reflects individuals' expectations concerning the economic activity. It is calculated based on a monthly survey of households, which includes consumers' opinion on the following: general economic situation in South Korea, respondents' own financial condition, as well as their saving and spending intentions. The survey participants give an estimate of trends over the past twelve months and a forecast for the next twelve months. The short-term outlook of the South Korean economy is measured based on the Consumer Confidence Index.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
109.9
108.4
112.4
Nov 2025
112.4
105.7
109.8
Oct 2025
109.8
109.7
110.1
Sep 2025
110.1
112.2
111.4
Aug 2025
111.4
111.5
110.8
Jul 2025
110.8
107.4
108.7
Jun 2025
108.7
100.4
101.8
May 2025
101.8
96.4
93.8
Apr 2025
93.8
92.0
93.4
Mar 2025
93.4
93.8
95.2
Feb 2025
95.2
92.7
91.2
Jan 2025
91.2
89.9
88.2
Dec 2024
88.4
100.8
100.7
Nov 2024
100.7
101.8
101.7
Oct 2024
101.7
97.0
100.0
Sep 2024
100.0
95.4
100.8
Aug 2024
100.8
105.7
103.6
Jul 2024
103.6
102.3
100.9
Jun 2024
100.9
97.2
98.4
May 2024
98.4
101.2
100.7
Apr 2024
100.7
99.3
100.7
Mar 2024
100.7
100.4
101.9
Feb 2024
101.9
102.2
101.6
Jan 2024
101.6
100.8
99.7
Dec 2023
99.5
97.5
97.2
Nov 2023
97.2
98.8
98.1
Oct 2023
98.1
101.3
99.7
Sep 2023
99.7
103.1
103.1
Aug 2023
103.1
101.9
103.2
Jul 2023
103.2
99.2
100.7
Jun 2023
100.7
96.4
98.0
May 2023
98.0
93.4
95.1
Apr 2023
95.1
90.9
92.0
Mar 2023
92.0
90.3
90.2
Feb 2023
90.2
90.1
90.7
Jan 2023
90.7
88.0
90.2
Dec 2022
89.9
87.4
86.5
Nov 2022
86.5
89.9
88.8
Oct 2022
88.8
89.9
91.4
Sep 2022
91.4
87.2
88.8
Aug 2022
88.8
91.0
86.0
Jul 2022
86.0
99.3
96.4
Jun 2022
96.4
103.1
102.6
May 2022
102.6
103.4
103.8
Apr 2022
103.8
103.0
103.2
Mar 2022
103.2
103.6
103.1
Feb 2022
103.1
104.1
104.4
Jan 2022
104.4
105.7
103.8
Dec 2021
103.9
107.1
107.6
Nov 2021
107.6
105.2
106.8
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code