Economic Calendar
South Korea Consumer Confidence
|Low
|109.9
|108.4
|
112.4
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|107.9
|
109.9
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Consumer Confidence Index reflects individuals' expectations concerning the economic activity. It is calculated based on a monthly survey of households, which includes consumers' opinion on the following: general economic situation in South Korea, respondents' own financial condition, as well as their saving and spending intentions. The survey participants give an estimate of trends over the past twelve months and a forecast for the next twelve months. The short-term outlook of the South Korean economy is measured based on the Consumer Confidence Index.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
