Create

Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.

bool Create(

string symbol,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,

int ma_period,

int ma_shift,

ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method,

int applied,

double deviation

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Symbol.

period

[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

ma_period

[in] Averaging period.

ma_shift

[in] Price axis shift.

ma_method

[in] Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).

applied

[in] Object (price type or handle) to apply.

deviation

[in] Deviation.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.