Create
Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.
|
bool Create(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Symbol.
period
[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).
ma_period
[in] Averaging period.
ma_shift
[in] Price axis shift.
ma_method
[in] Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).
applied
[in] Object (price type or handle) to apply.
deviation
[in] Deviation.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.