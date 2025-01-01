DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsTrend IndicatorsCiEnvelopesCreate 

Create

Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.

bool  Create(
   string           symbol,        // symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,        // period
   int              ma_period,     // averaging period
   int              ma_shift,      // shift
   ENUM_MA_METHOD   ma_method,     // averaging method
   int              applied,       // price type, handle
   double           deviation      // deviation
   )

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Symbol.

period

[in]  Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

ma_period

[in]  Averaging period.

ma_shift

[in]  Price axis shift.

ma_method

[in]  Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).

applied

[in]  Object (price type or handle) to apply.

deviation

[in]  Deviation.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.