轻松快捷开发 MetaTrader 程序的函数库（第十七部分）：函数库对象之间的交互

内容





在之前的文章中，我们已创建了所有函数库对象的基准对象。 现在，从基准对象继承的任何对象都拥有事件功能，这令我们能够轻松跟踪基准对象衍生类中发生的事件。

如今，我们将走得更远，为对象（以及所有其他函数库对象）赋予更强劲的能力，即根据其变化、变化规模和对象属性值级别等外部条件来设置需要控制的属性。 因此，所有函数库对象将获得与用户进行交互的功能。

例如，假设我们要检查点差和价位以便开仓。 我们可以轻松设置可控的点差大小，跟踪价格达到指定水平并开仓。 所有我们要做的就是以编程设置点差大小，在该阈值以下允许进行交易，并设置一个价位，达到该价位后，来自交易品种对象的事件将被发送到程序，以便按点差和价位执行交易。

另一个重要的事情是，我们可以剔除使用事件标志的要求（这对跟踪事件施加了限制，且需为每个对象的所有可能事件类型保存枚举列表）。 现在，可能发生的事件数量将与对象属性的数量相对应 — 整数型和实数型。 勿需跟踪的属性以 LONG_MAX 初始化，并且不参与对象事件的搜索。



由于函数库对象存储在它们的集合中，所以利用函数库的 Refresh() 方法在计时器中刷新集合中的对象属性，而保存在集合列表中的对象也会调用自身的 Refresh() 方法。 如果我们在基准对象的 Refresh() 方法中跟踪衍生对象的变化，则可为每个函数库对象创建一个简单的事件模型。 每个对象都将其事件列表发送到 CEngine 函数库主对象。

因此，基于函数库的程序始终能够掌控任何集合里任何对象发生的所有事件。 此外，我们始终能够编程设置和修改任何集合里每个对象的任意属性的受控数值。

所有这些都是由所有函数库对象的基准对象的简单类实现的。



函数库基准对象事件的控制方法

操控函数库基准对象事件的布局如下：以前，为了定义某个类的事件，我们为其实现了单独的事件控制方法，创建了事件标志并列举出可能的对象事件。 现在，将衍生类事件的控制安排在它们的基类中，我们需要实现通用事件控制，而不必在意这是品种事件、帐户事件，亦或是以后将创建的任何其他类的事件。 所以，这是控制对象属性状态（整数型和实数型）变化的合适位置。 在每个衍生类中，它们的列表都是唯一的，并代表一个事件 ID。 另外，我们需要考虑属性变化的方向 — 递增或递减属性值（我们称其为事件原因），以及对象属性的变化值。 事件 ID、原因和变化值将写入对象基准事件的简单类中，并保存在同时发生的事件列表中。

我们已经认同将拥有严格指定参数（事件 ID，'long'，'double' 和 'string' 数值）的事件发送到程序。 在 'long' 参数中，我们发送的是以毫秒为单位的事件时间。 现在，由于事件定义的变更，我们需要按照事件的某些参数来精确定义事件：

事件 ID — 对象的属性已变化。 每个对象都有其独特的属性。 程序不知道对象属性的变化，也不知晓变化后的属性状态（无论是整数型还是实数型），所以不可能依照事件 ID 对其进行准确定义。 事件原因 — 增加或减少属性值，或与一个受控价位交叉。 该值也不能令我们准确地判断事件。 但是事件 ID 和原因令我们可以定义某个对象属性已经增加或减少，或者已经穿越了指定的受控值。 因此，我们需要指定发生事件的对象类 ID，以便准确识别事件。

集合列表非常适合这种情况，因为它可以准确定义对象所属的类 — 品种、帐户或将来创建的其他集合对象。 因此，以下数据也应附带发送给事件：

集合 ID — 如此这般，上面提到的三个 ID 令我们能够准确地定义事件。 事件字符串型属性 — 发生事件的对象名称。

因此，为了定义事件，我们需要获取三个整数型参数，以及获取事件名称，该名称也由 'long' 值传递。 我们只有一个 'long' 事件属性。 我们应该怎样做？ 解决方案很简单：我们将在单个 'long' 参数中传递三个“ushort”类型的整数型事件。 'long' 类型有 8 个字节，而 'ushort' 类型有 2 个字节。 因此，'long' 容器允许我们存储三个 “ushort” 数字，分别写在 'long' 数字的字节 0-1，字节 2-3，字节 4-5 中，而我们还有两个字节 6-7，如果以后需要，可传递另一个 'ushort' 值。

为了定义事件时间，我们只需要在 'long' 参数的字节 0-1 中传递毫秒单位的时间。



当处理事件时，可利用 TimeCurrent() 获取事件日期和时间，并在事件的 'long' 值的字节 0-1 中传递毫秒数。



事件原因是在事件 'long' 参数的字节 2-3 中设置的，而



类 ID 设置在事件 'long' 参数的字节 4-5 之中。



因此，当收到一个事件时，我们从 'long' 参数中提取三个 'ushort' 值来定义事件时间，并从事件 ID 里得到准确的事件识别符，将其作为 'ushort' 参数 custom_event_id 传递给 EventChartCustom()，并用事件 ID 和另外从 lparam 中提取到的两个数值构造一个发生事件的精准 ID。

在父对象计时器中，检查每个对象属性的当前状态，并将其与先前状态进行比较，以定义衍生对象属性中的事件。 首先，检查将要与属性变化进行比较的数值是否已被设置。 如果将要检查的数值尚未设置（此刻设置为 LONG_MAX），则忽略此属性。

由于我们检查 'long' 和 'double' 类型的对象属性列表，因此用二维数组而非结构来存储对象属性的当前和先前状态更为合理。 数组的第一个维度是存储对象属性索引，而第二个维度则存储第一个维度中所设索引对应的数值，属性变化值，以及属性事件的受控值和标志。

我来解释一下为什么用数组而不是结构更方便：

我们事先不知道所要检查的属性是何类型。 然而，我们可以在属性索引中看到其类型（'double' 型对象属性始终位于 'long' 型对象之后）。 这意味着对于相同对象属性值的 “long” 和 “double” 值，我们不需要在结构中为其保留重叠的字段。 我们只要将控制对象属性状态的必要数据按其正确类型写入对应类型的数组（与属性索引定义对应的属性类型）。 因此，无需为要传递的数值选择对应的结构字段（long 或 double）。

一旦定义了任何对象属性的变化，就将其添加到基准对象事件列表中（由于搜索是在基准对象中进行的，而事件是基础，不应将其与由基准事件列表定义，并由基准事件创建的衍生类事件混淆，指针为其在列表中的存储位置）。



在每个基准对象的衍生类的计时器里 Refresh() 方法检查属性变化列表（基准事件列表）。 如果对象列表包含这些事件，则每个事件都将转换为函数库事件，然后发送到控制程序。

为了令画面完整，我们需要创建一些方法，令我们能够编程控制任何基于基准对象的函数库对象的任意属性变化值。 这将令我们能够随时从必要对象快速修改生成事件的基本条件。

此处采取的所有措施集合，旨在改善函数库基准对象，令我们不必顾虑为所有后续生成的对象创建事件控制。 相反，我们将利用现成的功能。

我们动手吧。

由于我们要操控所有函数库对象的基准对象中的事件，因此我们需要创建事件原因枚举，以便识别事件。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 文件中，在时间选项之后，添加可能的基准对象事件原因枚举：

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, }; enum ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON { BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS };

由于我们不再需要事件标志，因此在市场观察窗口中将品种事件标志列表替换为可能的品种事件列表：

enum ENUM_MW_EVENT { MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT+ 1 )

删除可能的品种事件列表，因为不再需要它：

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+ 1 )

下一个事件的代码已被 ENUM_MW_EVENT 枚举的 MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT 常量之后的值所替代。



现在，我们来实现计划好的功能。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ BaseObj.mqh 基准对象文件中，添加基准事件的新类：

class CBaseEvent : public CObject { private : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON m_reason; int m_event_id; double m_value; public : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return this .m_reason; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } double Value( void ) const { return this .m_value; } CBaseEvent ( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) : m_reason(reason) , m_event_id(event_id) , m_value( value ) {} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CBaseEvent *compared=node; return ( this .Reason()>compared.Reason() ? 1 : this .Reason()<compared.Reason() ? - 1 : this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } };

类的私密部分含有用于存储事件原因，事件 ID（与已变化对象属性的索引匹配）和事件属性变化值的变量。

类的公开部分提供了用于返回上面列出的类成员变量的方法。

类构造函数的形式参数接收属性值。 所传递的数值将立即分配给初始化清单中的相应类成员变量。

此外，该类还拥有比较两个类对象的方法，以便在我们多次讨论的指向对象的动态指针列表中进行搜索。



由于我们要将受控对象属性的列表存储在二维数组中，因此我们添加指向第二个数组维大小的宏替换。 在该类的私密部分中，声明两个变量，我们将在其中存储从该类派生对象的整数型属性数量和实数型属性数量（ 因为基类对其子代拥有的属性数量一无所知，所以这些数量应显式出示）。 声明填充属性数组和搜索派生对象属性变化的方法。



#define CONTROLS_TOTAL ( 10 ) class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : int m_long_prop_total; int m_double_prop_total; template < typename T> bool FillPropertySettings ( const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id); protected :

在类的受保护部分中，声明存储指向对象基准事件实例的指针列表，存储事件 ID 的变量，第一次启动标志和存储派生对象类型的变量。

我们还添加了四个二维数组，用于存储属性，并控制它们的变化（派生对象当前和先前的整数型和实数型属性），以及返回存储在其中的事件时间毫秒值的方法（对于 MQL4，返回 0，对于 MQL5，返回时间的 “long'' 值除以 1000 的余数）。

由于基类对派生对象属性的数量一无所知，因而应从衍生类（此刻已知它们的位置）设置大小，声明设置方法并检查数组的大小：



protected : CArrayObj m_list_events_base ; CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; int m_event_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; bool m_first_start ; int m_type; long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL] ; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime( const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort ( this .TickTime()% 1000 ) #else 0 #endif ; } bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size); bool CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ); template < typename T> void SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property, const T value); long GetControlledValueLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]; } long GetControlledValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]; } double GetControlledValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]; } long GetControlledChangedValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]; } double GetControlledChangedValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 9 ]; } long UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar index, long &long_value); long UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar index) const ; public :

在类的私密部分还声明了设置并返回受控属性及其值的方法，以及通过索引将 “ushort” 数字包装到指定的 “long” 容器内字节处的方法。 (索引 0 => 字节 0-1, 索引 1 => 字节 2-3, 索引 2 => 字节 4-5)



在类的公开部分，声明重置已变化属性值和受控对象属性的值的方法， 将基准事件添加到列表的方法，按照索引从列表中接收基准对象的方法，返回列表中基准对象数量的方法，返回对象类型的虚拟方法，和返回基准事件的字符串描述的方法：



public : void ResetChangesParams( void ); virtual void ResetControlsParams( void ); bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool EventBaseAdd ( const int event_id, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const double value ); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); CBaseEvent *GetEventBase ( const int index); int GetEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } string EventDescription ( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits); CBaseObj(); };

现在，我们简要回顾一下上面声明的所有方法。

类的构造函数：

CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ), m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ) , m_long_prop_total( 0 ) , m_double_prop_total( 0 ) , m_first_start( true ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear() ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

鉴于我们不再拥有之前从标志中收集来的事件代码，其中零值表示没有事件，我们需要在类的初始化清单中将事件代码初始化替换为非零值（因为零是对象整数型属性枚举的第一个属性，而正数值表示对象属性列表中的下一个事件，但是我们不能在父类中定义它们的编号）。 我们将事件代码设置为 -1。

对象名称按类名称初始化（名称在衍生类中重新分配）。 用零值初始化衍生对象的整数型和实数型属性，并设置首次启动的标志。

在类的主体中，将整数型和实数型属性的数组大小设置为零值，清除基准事件列表，设置已排序列表标志。



以前，该类的 Refresh() 虚拟方法只是简单声明，其实现由衍生类执行。 现在，我们为基准对象类创建并实现该方法，以便跟踪衍生对象属性的变化。 定义事件后，将创建基准事件，并将其添加到基准事件列表中，以便进行后续处理，并创建要发送给程序的对象事件：

void CBaseObj::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize() || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_long_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_long_prop_event, this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_double_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_double_prop_event, this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; if ( this .m_first_start) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_long_prop_event); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_double_prop_event); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_first_start= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); return ; } }

在此，所有动作都在代码注释中进行了描述，包括在方法中执行的动作，例如初步清除事件列表，并调用方法来填充衍生对象的整数型和实数型属性数组，并检查其变化。

如果这是首次启动，则将属性数组的当前状态复制为以前的状态（以避免它们之间的差异导致事件注册），重置首次启动标志，而在调用 FillPropertySettings() 方法时可能会创建基准事件列表 则被清除。



实现填充衍生对象属性的数组，并控制其变化的方法：

template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings( const int index ,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id) { if ( this .m_first_start) return false ; event_id = index +( typename(T)== "double" ? this .m_long_prop_total : 0 ); for ( int j= 5 ;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]= false ; T value =array[index][ 3 ]-array_prev[index][ 3 ]; array[index][ 4 ]= value ; if (array[index][ 0 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value > 0 && value >array[index][ 0 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, value )) { array[index][ 5 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 1 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value < 0 && fabs( value )>array[index][ 1 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, value )) { array[index][ 6 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 2 ]< LONG_MAX ) { value =array[index][ 3 ]-array[index][ 2 ]; if ( value > 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]<=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 7 ]= true ; } else if ( value < 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]>=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 8 ]= true ; } else if ( value == 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]!=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 9 ]= true ; } } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; return true ; }

此处，所有操作均在代码注释中描述。 我唯一要澄清的是为了接收事件 ID 要选择对象 “double” 属性索引偏移。 由于所有对象的实数型属性都位于整数型属性之后，因此第一个实数型属性的起始等于整数型属性的数量（如果 “long” 属性的数量等于 3，则第一个实数型属性的索引为 3（0，1，2，3））。 在数组中，计数从零开始。 所以，当操控 'double' 属性时，我们需要将对象整数型属性的数量添加到数组索引中。

设置衍生对象整数型和实数型属性数组大小的方法：

bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_long_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_long_prop_total==size ? true : false ); } bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_double_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_double_prop_total==size ? true : false ); }

这些方法判断所传递数组中的数值变化大小，并返回结果。

我应该着重强调一个在 MQL4 中更改多维数组大小的功能。 MQL4 中的 ArrayResize() 函数返回数组所有维度的大小总合。 在 MQL5 中，它返回第一维的大小，该大小可能会发生变化。 例如，如果第二维的尺寸为 2，那么如果第一维的尺寸更改为 10，该函数将返回 20，这是不合逻辑的（因为我们仅更改了第一维的尺寸）。 在 MQL5 中，该函数能返回正确的值。 如上面的示例，它按预期返回 10。

所以，这些方法针对 MQL4 进行切分，返回单独的数值（第二维的尺寸）。



检查衍生对象整数型和实数型属性数组大小的方法：

bool CBaseObj::CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ) { string txt1= "" ; string txt2= "" ; string txt3= "" ; string txt4= "" ; bool res= true ; if (check_long) { if ( this .m_long_prop_total== 0 ) { txt1=TextByLanguage( "Массив данных контролируемых integer-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled integer properties data array has zero size" ); txt2=TextByLanguage( "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству integer-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object integer properties" ); txt3=TextByLanguage( "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong() method" ); txt4=TextByLanguage( "со значением количества integer-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of integer properties of object in \"size\" parameter" ); res= false ; } } else { if ( this .m_double_prop_total== 0 ) { txt1=TextByLanguage( "Массив данных контролируемых double-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled double properties data array has zero size" ); txt2=TextByLanguage( "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству double-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object double properties" ); txt3=TextByLanguage( "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble() method" ); txt4=TextByLanguage( "со значением количества double-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of double properties of object in \"size\" parameter" ); res= false ; } } if (res) return true ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (DFUN, "

" ,txt1, "

" ,txt2, "

" ,txt3, "

" ,txt4); #else :: Print (DFUN); :: Print (txt1); :: Print (txt2); :: Print (txt3); :: Print (txt4); #endif this .m_global_error= ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY ; return false ; }

该方法接收标志，该标志表示数组大小已检查。

若为 true，'long' 属性的数组已检查。 若为 false，则是 'double' 属性数组已检查。

如果未设置已检查数组大小，则生成消息文本，消息会显示在日志中，并返回 false。 如果已设置了数组大小，则返回 true。

重置对象属性控制值和跟踪数据变化值的方法：

void CBaseObj::ResetControlsParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]= LONG_MAX ; for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=( double ) LONG_MAX ; } void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? LONG_MAX : 0 ); for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? ( double ) LONG_MAX : 0 ); }

方法通过两次循环，为衍生对象的整数型和实数型属性数组的单元格（第二维）设置初始化数值。 初始化的单元格在代码注释中标注。



将基准事件添加到对象基准事件列表的方法：

bool CBaseObj::EventBaseAdd( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) { CBaseEvent* event = new CBaseEvent(event_id,reason, value ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events_base.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events_base.Add( event ); }

该方法接收事件 ID，事件原因和衍生对象属性变化值。



然后，创建一个新的基准事件，并且如果已有相同事件存在于基准事件列表中，则将其删除并返回 false — 不添加事件。 否则，返回添加新事件到基准对象事件列表的结果。



该方法按其在基准对象事件列表中的索引返回基准事件：

CBaseEvent *CBaseObj::GetEventBase( const int index ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 || index< 0 || index>total- 1 ) return NULL; CBaseEvent * event = this .m_list_events_base.At(index); return ( event !=NULL ? event : NULL); }

方法接收所需事件的索引。 如果列表大小为零，或索引超出了基准事件列表，则返回 NULL。 否则，按索引从列表中接收事件，然后返回指向所获对象的指针。

我们需要为对象基类创建方法，以便快速设置必要的属性变化。 超过变化值则会导致事件的产生。 我们还需要一些方法，来为衍生对象属性设置新值，并返回有关“受控”对象事件已发生的标志。 由于基类对其衍生类的属性一无所知，因此我们需要创建通用方法，令我们能够针对所需衍生对象属性进行更改。 由于我们将声明每个衍生类的整数型和实数型属性的数量，因而我们很容易就可为其属性定义设置值。 我们只需检查变化后的属性索引。 如果索引小于整数型属性的数量，则变化发生在对象的整数型属性，否则实数型属性发生变化。



设置衍生对象受控属性的方法实现：

template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property , const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[ property- this .m_long_prop_total ][ 9 ]=( double ) value ; }

我们看一下最后一个方法接收属性，该方法添加了模板标记 template<typename T>。 如果属性索引小于衍生对象整数型属性的数量，则 T 值将被添加到对象整数型属性数组的必要单元格当中，否则计算索引，此索引为该属性在实数型属性数组中的存储位置 （同一属性的 'double' 索引总是大于其整数型数量），并 将 T 值添加到对象实数型属性数组的必要单元格中。 方法清单之前列出了每种方法所对应的数组第二维单元格。



该方法将 'ushort' 值转换为 'long' 值，并按其字节编号移位，以便随后封装到 'long' 容器中：



long CBaseObj::UshortToByte( const ushort value , const uchar index) const { if (index> 3 ) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long ) value << ( 16 *index ); }

假设我们有一个八字节的 'long' 值，以每单元格两个字节切分（为该类型的每个单元格分配了唯一索引）：

字节 6-7 (索引 3)

字节 4-5 (索引 2) 字节 2-3 (索引 1)

字节 0-1 (索引 0)

ushort 4

ushort 3

ushort 2

ushort 1



我们可以在其上安置四个 “ushort” 数字。 每个顺序数字应向左移动 16 位 * 索引（1 字节 = 8 位）。 然后，将获得的值添加到 'long' 数字中。 因此，我们在 “long” 容器中封装了几个 “ushort” 值。



该方法接收 'ushort' 数字和索引，应按该索引将 'ushort' 值存储在 'long' 容器的相应位置。

检查索引，如果索引超过 3，则会显示错误索引消息，并返回 0。

如果索引正确，则将'ushort' 数字向左移 16 位 * 索引（一个字节包含 8 位，而我们要将 'ushort' 数字位移两个字节），之后方法返回位移结果。



该方法将 “ushort” 值位移必要字节数，并封装到 “long” 容器中：

long CBaseObj::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value , const uchar index , long &long_value ) { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long_value |= UshortToByte (ushort_value,index)); }

方法接收一个 'ushort' 数字，该数字应按字节索引封装到通过链接传递给该方法的 'long' 容器的相应位置。

与上述方法相似，检查索引，如果检查成功，则利用 UshortToByte() 方法将 'ushort' 值位移所需的字节数，并利用按位 “或（OR）” 加到 'long' 数字中，结果返回给调用程序。



该方法返回衍生对象事件的字符串描述：

string CBaseObj::EventDescription( const int property , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const int source , const string value , const string property_descr , const int digits ) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? TextByLanguage( "символа: " , "symbol property: " ) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "аккаунта: " , "account property: " ) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueLongLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " увеличено на " , " increased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " уменьшено на " , " decreased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало больше " , " became more than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало меньше " , " became less than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " равно " , " is equal to " )+level : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестное событие " , "Unknown " )+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

由于基准对象类对其衍生类一无所知，我们需要指定事件发生的衍生对象，以便说明衍生类中的事件。

为此，该方法接收

被检测事件的 一个对象属性 ，

， 事件原因 — 按指定值增加/减少属性值，按属性值穿越一个指定的价位，



— 按指定值增加/减少属性值，按属性值穿越一个指定的价位， 事件源 — 发生事件的对象所属集合的 ID，



— 发生事件的对象所属集合的 ID， 此数值，为发生变化的对象属性 ，

， 衍生对象属性的文本描述 （在衍生类中可用），和



（在衍生类中可用），和 在已变化属性的数字表示形式中的 小数位数 （也在衍生类中可用）。

创建衍生对象的所有步骤均在代码注释中进行了说明。 我相信，它们足够全面。

我们已经对基准对象类进行了所有必要的修改（将来函数库开发和创建新集合期间，会将新集合 ID 添加到最后一个方法中，以便创建正确的事件描述）。



改造品种类和品种集合

在此，我们依照记忆中的新基准对象事件，修订品种类和品种集合的操作。 我们对品种和品种集合类进行一些修改。

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh 并加以修改。



由于基准对象的所有衍生对象事件现已在父类中定义，因此无需控制衍生类中对象属性的变化。 因此，现在无需跟踪对象属性的数据结构。

我们从品种对象类中删除结构，和两个包含结构类型的对象：

struct MqlDataSymbol { ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; long session_deals; long session_buy_orders; long session_sell_orders; long volume; long volume_high_day; long volume_low_day; int spread; int stops_level; int freeze_level; double bid_last; double bid_last_high; double bid_last_low; double ask; double ask_high; double ask_low; double volume_real_day; double volume_high_real_day; double volume_low_real_day; double option_strike; double volume_limit; double swap_long; double swap_short; double session_volume; double session_turnover; double session_interest; double session_buy_ord_volume; double session_sell_ord_volume; double session_open; double session_close; double session_aw; }; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol;

删除所有用于存储受控和变化的品种对象属性的类成员变量 — 现在，所有这些数据都存储在基准对象类的数组中：

long m_control_session_deals_inc; long m_control_session_deals_dec; long m_changed_session_deals_value; bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_control_volume_inc; long m_control_volume_dec; long m_changed_volume_value; bool m_is_change_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_dec; long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; int m_control_spread_inc; int m_control_spread_dec; int m_changed_spread_value; bool m_is_change_spread_inc; bool m_is_change_spread_dec; int m_control_stops_level_inc; int m_control_stops_level_dec; int m_changed_stops_level_value; bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; int m_control_freeze_level_inc; int m_control_freeze_level_dec; int m_changed_freeze_level_value; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; double m_control_bid_last_inc; double m_control_bid_last_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; double m_control_ask_inc; double m_control_ask_dec; double m_changed_ask_value; bool m_is_change_ask_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_dec; double m_control_ask_high_inc; double m_control_ask_high_dec; double m_changed_ask_high_value; bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; double m_control_ask_low_inc; double m_control_ask_low_dec; double m_changed_ask_low_value; bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; double m_control_volume_real_inc; double m_control_volume_real_dec; double m_changed_volume_real_value; bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_control_option_strike_inc; double m_control_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_option_strike_value; bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_volume_limit_value; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; double m_changed_swap_long_value; bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; double m_changed_swap_short_value; bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; double m_control_session_volume_inc; double m_control_session_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; double m_control_session_turnover_inc; double m_control_session_turnover_dec; double m_changed_session_turnover_value; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; double m_control_session_interest_inc; double m_control_session_interest_dec; double m_changed_session_interest_value; bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_open_inc; double m_control_session_open_dec; double m_changed_session_open_value; bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; double m_control_session_close_inc; double m_control_session_close_dec; double m_changed_session_close_value; bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; double m_control_session_aw_inc; double m_control_session_aw_dec; double m_changed_session_aw_value; bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec;

删除以下高亮标示的冗余方法：



virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event );

声明检查品种属性中的变化，并创建事件的方法，替代修改品种属性代码的虚拟方法：



virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); void CheckEvents( void );

在类的公开部分中，添加设置跟踪值并返回跟踪属性受控值，以及属性变化值和标志的方法声明：



public : template < typename T> void SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); long GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } long GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); }

每个方法都以两个重载方法的形式编写，它们调用基准对象相应类型的方法来设置/检查品种对象属性。



之气，我们已开发出简化访问某些品种对象属性的方法。 我们还要添加设置属性受控价位的方法，并声明设置/接收出价（Bid） /最后价（Last）和相关参数数据的方法（之前，出价（Bid）或最后价（Last） 会根据图表的价格自动选择。 现在，我们需要创建用于操控此数据的方法）：

bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); }

我们研究所声明方法的实现，并修改现有的方法。



在类构造函数中进行一些微调：

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); }

若要在基准对象类中准确定义对象事件，将品种集合 ID 分配给品种对象类型，并设置整数型和实数型数据数组的大小，以便依据基准父对象跟踪品种对象属性中的事件。 接下来，在整数型和实数型属性数组中初始化可编辑和控制参数。

品种对象的 Refresh() 方法也已修改：

void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj:: Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

鉴于我们不再需要创建存储当前和先前品种属性状态的结构，因此删除了填充当前品种状态数据的结构。 取而代之的是，我们在基准对象中布置填充整数型和实数型属性数组。

数组填充完毕之后，我们需要调用 CBaseObj 基准对象的 Refresh() 方法，在其中执行搜索已发生的变化，并创建衍生对象基准事件的列表。

在父类中创建基准事件列表之后（如果有事件生成条件），利用 CheckEvents() 方法检查基准事件。 如果它们存在，则创建品种事件列表。

检查事件的方法实现：

void CSymbol::CheckEvents( void ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent * event = this .GetEventBase(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lvalue= 0 ; this .UshortToLong ( this .MSCfromTime ( this .TickTime() ), 0 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( event .Reason() , 1 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID , 2 ,lvalue ); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(),lvalue, event .Value(), this .Name())) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

如果基准事件列表为空，则退出。

依据基准事件列表进行的循环中，接收下一个事件。 如果收到事件，则创建一个品种事件：

从当前时间的毫秒格式里 仅提取毫秒值 ，并 将它们加入 至事件 'long' 参数 的前两个字节当中

，并 获取事件原因 (增加/减少/高于价位/低于价位) 并 将其加入 至事件 ‘long' 参数的 第二个双字节

(增加/减少/高于价位/低于价位) 并 品种集合 ID 也被 加到事件 ‘long' 参数的 第三个双字节

将品种事件添加到品种事件列表中 ，并 为品种设置代表事件存在的标志

初始化受控品种数据变量的方法：

void CSymbol::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .ResetControlsParams(); } 只需调用上述重置受控对象数据值变量的方法即可。

设置控制值和发生变化标志的方法，以及接收发生变化和标志大小的方法：

template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( double )value); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } 在改进基准对象类时，我们已经研究过类似的方法。 在此，取决于所需的品种对象属性，调用所研究的方法。 至此，品种对象类的改进完毕。 现在只需稍微完善一下品种集合类即可。

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh 文件，并进行必要的修改。

由于我们不再需要为每个对象创建单独的事件枚举，那么为 “最后一个品种事件” 变量和 GetLastEvent()方法设置 “int” 类型来取代以前的 ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT 类型： int m_last_event; int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } 由于现在所有品种事件（以及任何衍生对象的事件）都在基准对象类中处理，因此将 EventDescription() 方法重命名为 EventMWDescription()，并将存有“市场观察”窗口事件枚举类型的变量传递给方法： string EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ); string ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ); 由于枚举名称已更改，操控“市场观察”窗口的方法进行了小幅修改（枚举名称和事件变量类型已替换）： void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } uchar array[]; int sum= 0 ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); int total_symbols=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_symbols;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; :: StringToCharArray (name,array); for ( int j=:: ArraySize (array)- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) sum+=array[j]; m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } if (!send_events) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_delta_symbol= this .m_total_symbols- this .m_total_symbol_prev; ushort event_id = ( ushort ( this .m_total_symbols> this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD : this .m_total_symbols< this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL : MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) ); if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ) { string name= "" ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ), index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName(name); if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name); } } } this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name); } } } this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName( Symbol ()); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,:: Symbol ()); } this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } } 事件变量类型也已在操控品种集合事件列表的方法中进行了修改：

void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol==NULL) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); if (!symbol.IsEvent()) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id = event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam())) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } } } } 在返回市场观察窗口事件字符串描述的方法中，也将事件枚举常量的名称做了修改：

string CSymbolsCollection::EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ) { return ( event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ? TextByLanguage( "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed symbol from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? TextByLanguage( "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); } 现在我们来改进 CEngine 类。 打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 文件，并进行必要的修改： 在品种属性中存储最后事件的变量，以及返回变量值的方法，其类型均为 'int'： int m_last_symbol_event ; int LastSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; } 在类的公开部分，添加从 'long' 参数容器中按指定存储索引提取 'ushort' 数值的方法： ushort LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value, const uchar index) const ; 另外，编写三种方法，可立即从事件 “ long” 参数返回事件毫秒、原因和源头： ushort EventMSC ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 0 ); } ushort EventReason ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 1 ); } ushort EventSource ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 2 ); } 由于零值是任何对象的第一个整数型属性，因此在类的构造函数初始化清单中 修改存储最后一个品种事件初始值的变量 — 现在将使用负数值对其进行初始化：

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { 从 'long' 容器当中按字节索引自相应位置提取 “ushort” 数值的方法： ushort CEngine::LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value , const uchar index ) const { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } long res= source_value>> ( 16 *index); return ushort ( res &= 0xFFFF ); } 方法接收一个 'long' 值，可从其内提取 'ushort' 数值，和该数值所处的字节索引（上述已考虑了 “ushort” 数值在 ’long' 容器内的位置映射表）。 然后，检查索引规范的有效性。 如果索引无效，则会显示错误消息，并返回 0。

接着，将 'long' 数值按位右移 16 * 索引，应用掩码来“湮灭”其余的高位，并返回以这种方式获取的 “ushort” 数值。 若要在 MQL4 中工作，我们需要通知编译器 ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY 数组零大小错误。

已知 MQL4 编译器最适合数组零大小的错误是“无效数组”。 我们将其设置为数组零大小错误的替代方法。

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh 文件，并针对 MQL4 编译器，加入未知的错误代码： #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) 这些就是我们要做的所有更改，以便 CBaseObj 对象及其所有衍生类在启动后能够操控新事件。



测试所有函数库对象的基准对象的事件功能

为了测试基准对象的新事件功能，取用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其命名为 TestDoEasyPart17.mq5，并保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part17 文件夹里。

我们来测试当前品种的点差变化，范围 4 个点（增加和减少），并将点差大小控制在 15 个点。 对于出价（Bid），将其值增加/减少 +/- 10 个点，并跟踪价格与 1.13700 价位的交叉。

若要设置上述监控值，只需在此示例的 OnInit() 处理函数中添加以下代码：

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); CSymbol* symbol=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if (symbol!= NULL ) { symbol.SetControlBidInc( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 15 ); symbol.SetControlBidLevel( 1.13700 ); } if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

这是设置跟踪品种参数的测试示例，因此我们立即在 OnInit() 中设置所需的控制值。

然而，由于所有方法都存在于基准对象中，因此无可阻止我们在操作过程中基于某些当前标准快速更改所跟踪的品种值。 只剩下获取自 CBaseObj 继承的任何对象的访问权，以便获取设置受控参数的方法，和接收已变化参数的方法，还有根据程序内置的逻辑修改控制值的方法 — 即可以编程方式，或或从随后创建的函数库图形外壳中获取。

从 EA 的 OnTick() 处理程序中，删除存储最后一个品种事件的变量。 我们还有其他工具可以跟踪品种事件，而不是简单比较当前状态和先前状态。



void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) {

更改函数库关于品种集合事件的处理程序：

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam, ": " ,engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } }

所有修改都在代码中加上注释，且仅与从品种对象获取事件描述，并将其显示在日志中有关，这取决于事件原因。 在非测试处理程序中，添加正常事件处理程序，取代日志中显示消息。

编译并在测试器中启动 EA：

如我们所见，当点差增加或减少超过指定的控制值时，会将相应的记录发送到日志。 出价（Bid）的变化（其涨跌幅度超过 10 点）也会伴有日志记录。 最后，当出价（Bid）与指定的控制价位交叉时，也会发送一个事件，并显示日志记录。

所以，我们已创建了基准对象，从而可以跟踪其任何衍生对象的事件，并将其发送到控制程序，在该程序中，可以对其进行跟踪，并根据其内置逻辑做出响应，设置新的跟踪值，且程序操作逻辑可灵活管理这些价位。



下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我们将基于 CBaseObj 基准对象类的事件功能来实现帐户对象及其事件的操控。



文后附有当前版本含糊库的所有文件，以及测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

请在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回目录

系列中的前几篇文章：

第一部分 概念，数据管理

第二部分 历史订单和成交集合

第三部分 在场订单和持仓集合，安排搜索

第四部分 交易事件， 概念

第五部分 交易事件类和集合。 将事件发送至程序

第六部分 净持帐户事件

第七部分 StopLimit 挂单激活事件，为订单和持仓修改事件准备功能

第八部分 订单和持仓修改事件

第九部分 与 MQL4 的兼容性 - 准备数据

第十部分 与 MQL4 的兼容性 - 开仓和激活挂单事件

第十一部分 与 MQL4 的兼容性 - 平仓事件

第十二部分 帐户对象类和帐户对象集合

第十三部分 账户对象事件

第十四部分 品种对象

第十五部份 品种对象集合

第十六部分 品种集合事件



