MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第17部): ライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用

前の記事では、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトを作成しました。基本オブジェクトから継承されたオブジェクトはイベント機能を受け取ります。これにより、基本オブジェクトの下位クラスプロパティで発生するイベントを簡単に追跡できます。

今日は、さらに進んで、オブジェクト(および他のすべてのライブラリオブジェクト)に、変更、サイズの変更、オブジェクトプロパティの値レベルに関して外部から制御するプロパティを設定する機能を付与します。したがって、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトは、ユーザがライブラリオブジェクトと対話できる機能を受け取ります。

たとえば、ポジションを開くためにスプレッドと価格レベルを確認するとします。制御されたスプレッドサイズを簡単に設定し、指定されたレベルに達する価格を追跡し、ポジションを開くことができます。ここでしなければならないのは、取引が可能な最大スプレッドサイズと、銘柄オブジェクトからのイベントがプログラムに送信されてスプレッドと価格レベルによる取引が可能になる価格レベルをプログラムで設定することです。

もう1つの重要なことは、イベントフラグを使用する必要性をなくすことです(イベントフラグは、イベントの追跡に制限を課し、各オブジェクトのすべての可能なイベントタイプの列挙リストの保存を要求します)。可能性のあるイベントの数は、オブジェクトプロパティの数(整数および実数)に対応します。追跡されるべきではないプロパティはLONG_MAX値によって初期化され、オブジェクトイベントの検索に関与しません。



ライブラリオブジェクトはコレクションに格納されます。コレクションのオブジェクトプロパティの更新は、コレクションリストに格納されたオブジェクトのRefresh()メソッドが呼び出されるコレクションのRefresh()メソッドを使用して、ライブラリタイマーで実行されます。基本オブジェクトのRefresh()メソッドで子孫オブジェクトの変更を追跡する場合、各ライブラリオブジェクトの単純なイベントモデルを作成できます。各オブジェクトは、イベントのリストをCEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトに送信します。

したがって、ライブラリに基づいたプログラムは、コレクションのオブジェクトで発生したすべてのイベントを常に認識しています。また、コレクションの各オブジェクトのプロパティの制御値のサイズは常にプログラムで設定および変更できます。

これはすべて、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトの単純なクラスによって実現されます。

ライブラリ基本オブジェクトイベントの制御メソッド

ライブラリ基本オブジェクトのイベントの操作は次のように配置されます。以前は、特定のクラスのイベントを定義するために、個別のイベント制御メソッドを実装し、イベントのフラグを作成し、可能なオブジェクトイベントの列挙を行いました。子孫クラスイベントの制御が唯一の基本クラスに配置されるようになったため、これが銘柄イベント、口座イベント、または後で作成される他のクラスのイベントであるかどうかに関係なく、ユニバーサルイベント制御を実装する必要があります。したがって、これはオブジェクトプロパティの状態(整数および実数)の変化を制御するのに適した場所です。各子孫クラスのリストは一意であり、イベントIDを表します。また、プロパティの変更の方向、つまりプロパティ値の増減(イベントの理由と呼びます)、およびオブジェクトプロパティの変更値を考慮する必要があります。イベントID、理由、および変更値は、オブジェクト基本イベントの単純なクラスに書き込まれ、同時に発生したイベントのリストに保存されます。

プログラムにイベントを送信するために、厳密に指定されたパラメータ(イベントID、 'long'、 'double'、および 'string'値)を持つイベントを使用することには既に同意しています。longパラメータでは、イベント時間をミリ秒単位で送信しました。ここで、イベントの定義が変更したので、いくつかのパラメータによってイベントを正確に定義する必要があります。

イベントID - オブジェクトのプロパティを変更しました。各オブジェクトには固有のプロパティがあります。プログラムは、プロパティが変更されたオブジェクトについては何も知らないだけでなく、変更されたプロパティの状態(整数または実数)についても何も知らないため、イベントIDで正確に定義することは不可能です。 イベントの理由 - プロパティ値の増減または制御されたレベルを超えること。この値では、イベントを正確に判断することもできません。しかし、イベントIDと理由により、特定のオブジェクトプロパティが増加または減少したこと、または指定された制御値を超えたことを定義できます。したがって、イベントを正確に特定するには、イベントが発生したオブジェクトのクラスIDを指定する必要があります。

コレクションリストは、オブジェクトが属するクラス(銘柄、口座、または将来作成される他のコレクションオブジェクト)を正確に定義するのに最適です。したがって、次のデータをイベントに追加で送信する必要があります。

コレクションID - 上記の3つのIDにより、イベントを正確に定義できます。 イベント文字列プロパティ — イベントが発生したオブジェクトの名前。

したがって、イベントを定義するには、3つの整数パラメータを取得するとともに、イベント名を取得する必要があります。イベント名もlong値で渡されます。longイベントプロパティは1つだけです。何をすべきでしょうか。解決策は簡単です。1つのlongパラメータで3つのushort型整数イベントを渡します。longは8バイト、ushortは2バイトです。したがって、longコンテナを使用すると、long値のバイト0、1、バイト2、3、バイト4、5に書き込まれた3つのushort値を保存できますが、まだバイト6と7があるので、後で必要な場合、さらに別のushort値を渡すことができます。

イベント時間を定義するには、longパラメータのバイト0および1で時間ミリ秒を渡すだけです。



したがって、イベントを受信すると、longパラメータから3つのushort値を取得してイベント時間を定義し、custom_event_id ushortパラメータとしてEventChartCustom()に渡されたイベントIDによる正確なイベント識別のための追加データを取得するとともに、イベントIDとlparamからさらに取得された2つの値を使用して、発生したイベントの正確なIDを構築します。

親オブジェクトタイマーで、各オブジェクトプロパティの現在の状態を確認し、前の状態と比較して、子孫オブジェクトプロパティでイベントを定義します。まず、プロパティ変更と比較する値が設定されているかどうかを確認します。確認された値が設定されていない場合(LONG_MAXが設定されている場合)、このプロパティは無視されます。

longおよび「double」型のオブジェクトプロパティのリストを確認するため、オブジェクトプロパティの現在および以前の状態を保存するには構造体よりも2次元配列を使用する方が合理的です。配列の最初の次元はオブジェクトプロパティインデックスを格納するためのものであり、2番目の次元はインデックスが最初の次元で設定されたプロパティの値、プロパティ変更値、および制御された値とプロパティイベントのフラグを格納するためのものです。

構造体よりも配列を使用する方が便利な理由を説明します。

確認するプロパティの型は事前にわかりません。ただし、その型はプロパティインデックスで確認できます(「double」オブジェクトプロパティは常にlongプロパティの後に配置されます)。これは、同じオブジェクトプロパティ値のlongおよび「double」値のために構造体内のフィールドを複製する必要がないことを意味します。オブジェクトプロパティの状態を制御するためには、必要なデータを正しい型で必要な型の配列に書き込むだけです(プロパティインデックスから定義されたプロパティ型に対応)。したがって、渡された値を設定する構造体フィールド(longまたはdouble)を選択する必要はありません。

オブジェクトプロパティのいずれかの変更が定義されたら、すぐにそれを基本オブジェクトイベントのリストに追加します(検索は基本オブジェクトで行われるため、イベントは基本的であるべきで、基本イベントのリストによって定義され、基本イベントから作成される子孫クラスイベントと混同されてはいけません。これらへのポインタはリストに格納されます)。



プロパティ変更のリスト(基本イベントリスト)は、各基本オブジェクトの子孫クラスのRefresh()メソッドのタイマーで確認されます。オブジェクトリストにこれらのイベントが含まれている場合、各イベントはライブラリイベントに変換され、制御プログラムに送信されます。

図を完全にするには、基本オブジェクトに基づいてライブラリオブジェクトのプロパティの制御された変更値をプログラムで設定できるメソッドを作成する必要があります。これにより、必要なオブジェクトからイベントを生成するための必須条件をいつでもすばやく変更できます。

ライブラリ基本オブジェクトを改善することを目的としたここで取られるすべての手段のセットにより、その後作成されるすべてのオブジェクトのイベント制御を作成することを検討する必要がなくなります。代わりに、既製の機能を使用します。

始めましょう。

すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトでイベントを処理するため、イベントを識別するためにイベント理由列挙を作成する必要があります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhファイルで、時間オプションの後に考えられるベースオブジェクトイベントの理由の列挙を追加します。

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, }; enum ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON { BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS };

イベントフラグが不要になったため、銘柄イベントフラグリストを[気配値表示]ウィンドウで可能な銘柄イベントのリストに置き換えます。

enum ENUM_MW_EVENT { MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT+ 1 )

不要になったため、可能な銘柄イベントのリストを削除します。

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+ 1 )

次のイベントのコードはENUM_MW_EVENT列挙体の MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT定数に続く値に置き換えられました。



計画された機能を実装しましょう。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh基本オブジェクトファイルに、基本イベントの新しいクラスを追加します。

class CBaseEvent : public CObject { private : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON m_reason; int m_event_id; double m_value; public : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return this .m_reason; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } double Value( void ) const { return this .m_value; } CBaseEvent ( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) : m_reason(reason) , m_event_id(event_id) , m_value( value ) {} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CBaseEvent *compared=node; return ( this .Reason()>compared.Reason() ? 1 : this .Reason()<compared.Reason() ? - 1 : this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } };

クラスのprivateセクションには、イベントの理由、イベントID(変更されたオブジェクトプロパティのインデックスと一致)、イベントプロパティの変更値を保存するための変数があります 。クラスのpublicセクションには、上記のクラスメンバ変数を返すためのメソッドがあります。

クラスコンストラクタの仮パラメーターは、プロパティ値を受け取ります。渡された値は、初期化リストの適切なクラスメンバ変数にすぐに割り当てられます。

また、このクラスには、何回か前述したように、オブジェクトへの動的ポインタのリストで検索するために2つのクラスオブジェクトを比較するメソッドがあります。



制御オブジェクトプロパティのリストを2次元配列に格納するため、2番目の配列次元のサイズを指すマクロ置換を追加します。クラスのprivateセクションで、クラスから継承される整数の数とオブジェクトの実数プロパティを格納する2つの変数を宣言します( 基本クラスはその子孫が持つプロパティの番号について何も知らないため、これらの数は明示的に表示する必要があります)。 プロパティ配列に入力するメソッドを宣言して、子孫オブジェクトのプロパティの変更を検索します。



#define CONTROLS_TOTAL ( 10 ) class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : int m_long_prop_total; int m_double_prop_total; template < typename T> bool FillPropertySettings ( const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id); protected :

クラスのprotectedセクションで、オブジェクト基本イベントインスタンスへのポインタを格納するリスト、イベントIDを格納する変数、最初の起動フラグ、および子孫オブジェクト型を格納する変数を宣言します。

また、プロパティを保存してその変更を制御するための4つの2次元配列(現在および以前の整数および実数の子孫オブジェクトプロパティ)、およびイベント時間に格納されたミリ秒のみを返すメソッド (MQL4の場合は0を返し、MQL5の場合は時間long値を1000で除算した余りを返します)を追加しました。

基本クラスは子孫オブジェクトのプロパティの数について何も知らないので、サイズは子孫クラス(既知の場合)から設定する必要がありますが、配列のサイズを設定および確認するためのメソッドを宣言します。



protected : CArrayObj m_list_events_base ; CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; int m_event_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; bool m_first_start ; int m_type; long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL] ; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime( const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort ( this .TickTime()% 1000 ) #else 0 #endif ; } bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size); bool CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ); template < typename T> void SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property, const T value); long GetControlledValueLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]; } long GetControlledValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]; } double GetControlledValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]; } long GetControlledChangedValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]; } double GetControlledChangedValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 9 ]; } long UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar index, long &long_value); long UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar index) const ; public :

クラスのprivateセクションには、制御対象プロパティとその値を設定および返すためのメソッドとインデックスによって指定されたlongコンテナバイトにushort数をパックするメソッドも宣言されています。(Index 0 => bytes 0-1, Index 1 => bytes 2-3, Index 2 => bytes 4-5)



クラスのpublicセクションで、変更されたプロパティの値をリセットするメソッド、制御オブジェクトプロパティの値をリセットするメソッド、リストに基本イベントを追加するメソッド、インデックスによってリストから基本オブジェクトを受け取るメソッド、リスト内の基本オブジェクトの数を返すメソッド、オブジェクト型を返す仮想メソッド、基本イベントの文字列の説明を返すメソッドを宣言します。



public : void ResetChangesParams( void ); virtual void ResetControlsParams( void ); bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool EventBaseAdd ( const int event_id, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const double value ); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); CBaseEvent *GetEventBase ( const int index); int GetEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } string EventDescription ( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits); CBaseObj(); };

ここで、上記で宣言されたすべてのメソッドを簡単に確認しましょう。

クラスコンストラクタ:

CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ), m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ) , m_long_prop_total( 0 ) , m_double_prop_total( 0 ) , m_first_start( true ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear() ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

以前はゼロ値がイベントの不在を示したフラグから収集していたイベントコードがなくなったため、クラス初期化リストでイベントコードの初期化をゼロ以外のものに置き換える必要があります(ゼロは オブジェクトの整数プロパティの列挙の最初のプロパティを示し、正の値はオブジェクトプロパティリストの次のイベントを示しますが、親クラスでそれらの番号を定義することはできません)。イベントコードを-1に設定しましょう。

オブジェクト名はクラス名で初期化されます (名前は子孫で再割り当てされます)。子孫オブジェクトの整数および実数プロパティの数をゼロ値で初期化し、最初の起動のフラグを設定します。

クラス本体で、整数と実数プロパティの配列のサイズをゼロ値に設定し、基本イベントのリストを消去し、並び替え済みリストフラグを設定します。

以前は、クラスのRefresh()仮想メソッドは単に宣言され、その実装は子孫クラスによって実行されていました。次に、基本オブジェクトクラスのメソッドを作成および実装して、子孫オブジェクトプロパティの変更を追跡しましょう。イベントが定義されると、基本イベントが作成され、その後の処理とプログラムに送信されるオブジェクトイベントの作成のために、基本イベントのリストに追加されます。

void CBaseObj::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize() || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_long_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_long_prop_event, this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_double_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_double_prop_event, this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; if ( this .m_first_start) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_long_prop_event); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_double_prop_event); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_first_start= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); return ; } }

ここでは、イベントリストの事前消去や、整数および実数の子孫オブジェクトプロパティの配列への入力とその変更の確認のためのメソッドの呼び出しなど、メソッドで実行されるアクションを含む、すべてのアクションがコードコメントで説明されています。

これが最初の起動である場合、プロパティ配列の現在のステータスは前のステータスにコピーされ(違いがイベント登録につながるのを避けるため)、最初の起動フラグがリセットされ、FillPropertySettings()メソッドが呼び出された際に作成された可能性のある基本イベントのリストが消去されます。

子孫オブジェクトプロパティの配列に書き入れて、それらの変更を制御するメソッドを実装します。

template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings( const int index ,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id) { if ( this .m_first_start) return false ; event_id = index +( typename(T)== "double" ? this .m_long_prop_total : 0 ); for ( int j= 5 ;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]= false ; T value =array[index][ 3 ]-array_prev[index][ 3 ]; array[index][ 4 ]= value ; if (array[index][ 0 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value > 0 && value >array[index][ 0 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, value )) { array[index][ 5 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 1 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value < 0 && fabs( value )>array[index][ 1 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, value )) { array[index][ 6 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 2 ]< LONG_MAX ) { value =array[index][ 3 ]-array[index][ 2 ]; if ( value > 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]<=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 7 ]= true ; } else if ( value < 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]>=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 8 ]= true ; } else if ( value == 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]!=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 9 ]= true ; } } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; return true ; }

ここでは、すべてのアクションがコードコメントで説明されています。私が明確にしたいのは、イベントIDを受信するためのオブジェクトの「double」プロパティインデックスシフトの選択だけです。すべてのオブジェクトの実数プロパティは整数プロパティの後に位置するため、最初の実数プロパティの先頭は整数プロパティの数に等しくなります(longプロパティの数が3に等しい場合、最初の実数プロパティのインデックスは3です) (0、1、2、 3)。配列では、カウントはゼロから始まります。したがって、「double」プロパティを使用する場合、オブジェクト整数プロパティの数を配列インデックスに追加する必要があります。

以下は、整数の配列と実数の子孫オブジェクトのプロパティのサイズを設定するメソッドです。

bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_long_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_long_prop_total==size ? true : false ); } bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_double_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_double_prop_total==size ? true : false ); }

メソッドは、渡された値によって配列のサイズを変更して、結果を返します。

したがって、MQL4ではこのメソッドは、関数によって返される値を分割するべき区切りを備えています(2番目のサイズ)。



以下は、整数および実数の子孫オブジェクトプロパティの配列のサイズを確認するメソッドです。

bool CBaseObj::CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ) { string txt1= "" ; string txt2= "" ; string txt3= "" ; string txt4= "" ; bool res= true ; if (check_long) { if ( this .m_long_prop_total== 0 ) { txt1=TextByLanguage( "Массив данных контролируемых integer-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled integer properties data array has zero size" ); txt2=TextByLanguage( "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству integer-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object integer properties" ); txt3=TextByLanguage( "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong() method" ); txt4=TextByLanguage( "со значением количества integer-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of integer properties of object in \"size\" parameter" ); res= false ; } } else { if ( this .m_double_prop_total== 0 ) { txt1=TextByLanguage( "Массив данных контролируемых double-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled double properties data array has zero size" ); txt2=TextByLanguage( "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству double-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object double properties" ); txt3=TextByLanguage( "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble() method" ); txt4=TextByLanguage( "со значением количества double-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of double properties of object in \"size\" parameter" ); res= false ; } } if (res) return true ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (DFUN, "

" ,txt1, "

" ,txt2, "

" ,txt3, "

" ,txt4); #else :: Print (DFUN); :: Print (txt1); :: Print (txt2); :: Print (txt3); :: Print (txt4); #endif this .m_global_error= ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY ; return false ; }

メソッドは、確認された配列のサイズを示すフラグを受け取ります。

trueの場合、longプロパティの配列が確認され、falseの場合、代わりに「double」プロパティの配列が確認されます。

確認された配列のサイズが設定されていない場合、メッセージテキストが生成され、メッセージが操作ログに表示され、falseが返されます。配列サイズがすでに設定されている場合、trueが返されます。

以下は、制御値をリセットしてオブジェクトプロパティの追跡データの値を変更するメソッドです。

void CBaseObj::ResetControlsParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]= LONG_MAX ; for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=( double ) LONG_MAX ; } void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? LONG_MAX : 0 ); for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? ( double ) LONG_MAX : 0 ); }

初期化値は、子孫オブジェクトの整数と実数のプロパティの配列によって、2つのループ内のメソッドの配列の2番目の次元の必要なセルに設定されます。初期化されたセルは、コードコメントで設定されます。



以下は、オブジェクト基本イベントのリストに基本イベントを追加するメソッドです。

bool CBaseObj::EventBaseAdd( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) { CBaseEvent* event = new CBaseEvent(event_id,reason, value ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events_base.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events_base.Add( event ); }

メソッドは、イベントID、イベントの理由、子孫オブジェクトのプロパティ変更値を受け取ります。



次に、新しい基本イベントが作成され、同じイベントが基本イベントのリストに既に存在する場合は削除され、falseが返されます。イベントは追加されません。そうでない場合は、新しいイベントを基本オブジェクトイベントのリストに追加した結果が返されます。



以下は、基本オブジェクトイベントのリスト内のインデックスによって基本イベントを返すメソッドです。

CBaseEvent *CBaseObj::GetEventBase( const int index ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 || index< 0 || index>total- 1 ) return NULL; CBaseEvent * event = this .m_list_events_base.At(index); return ( event !=NULL ? event : NULL); }

メソッドは必要なイベントのインデックスを受け取ります。リストのサイズがゼロの場合、またはインデックスが基本イベントリストを超える場合、NULLが返されます。それ以外の場合、インデックスからリストからイベントを受け取り、取得したオブジェクトへのポインタが返されます。

必要なプロパティの変更をすばやく設定するには、オブジェクト基本クラスのメソッドを作成する必要があります。変更を超えると、イベントが生成されます。また、子孫オブジェクトプロパティの新しい値を設定し、発生した「制御された」オブジェクトイベントに関するフラグを返すメソッドも必要です。基本クラスはその子孫のプロパティについて何も知らないので、必要な子孫オブジェクトのプロパティを変更できるようにするユニバーサルメソッドを作成する必要があります。各子孫クラスの整数および実数のプロパティを示すため、値を設定するプロパティを定義するのは簡単です。変更されたプロパティインデックスを確認するだけです。インデックスが整数プロパティの数よりも小さい場合、オブジェクトの整数プロパティに変更が加えられます。それ以外の場合、実際のプロパティに変更が加えられます。



以下は、子孫オブジェクト制御対象プロパティを設定するメソッドの実装です。

template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property , const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[ property- this .m_long_prop_total ][ 9 ]=( double ) value ; }

テンプレートT値を追加するプロパティを取得する最後のメソッドを見てみましょう。プロパティインデックスが子孫オブジェクトの整数プロパティの数より少ない場合、T値がオブジェクト整数プロパティの配列の必要なセルに追加されます。そうでない場合はプロパティが実数プロパティ配列に格納されるインデックスを計算します(プロパティの「double」インデックスは常にオブジェクトの整数プロパティの数だけ同じプロパティのインデックスを超えます)、オブジェクトの実数プロパティの配列の必要なセルにT値を追加します。各メソッドの配列の2番目の次元の必須セルは、メソッドリストの前にリストされています。



以下は、ushort値をlongコンテナへの後続のパッキングに必要なバイト数だけシフトしたlong値に変換するメソッドです。



long CBaseObj::UshortToByte( const ushort value , const uchar index) const { if (index> 3 ) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long ) value << ( 16 *index ); }

それぞれが2バイトのセルに分割された8バイトのlong値があると仮定します(その種類の各セルに一意のインデックスが割り当てられます)。

バイト6-7(インデックス3)

バイト4-5(インデックス2) バイト2-3(インデックス1)

バイト0-1(インデックス0)

ushort 4

ushort 3

ushort 2

ushort 1



4つの'ushort'数を配置できます。後続の各番号は、16ビット*インデックス(1バイト= 8ビット)だけ左にシフトする必要があります。次に、取得した値がlong数に追加されます。したがって、longコンテナにいくつかのushort値がパックされます。



このメソッドは、ushort値とushort値がlongコンテナに格納されるインデックスを受け取ります。

インデックスが確認され、3を超える場合、「誤ったインデックス」メッセージが表示され、0が返されます。

インデックスが正しい場合、ushort値は左に16ビット*インデックスだけシフトされ(1バイトには8ビットが含まれ、 2バイトの ushort値をシフトする必要があります)、 シフト結果がメソッドから返されます。



以下は、必要なバイト数だけシフトされたushort値をlongコンテナにパックするメソッドです。

long CBaseObj::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value , const uchar index , long &long_value ) { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long_value |= UshortToByte (ushort_value,index)); }

メソッドは、リンクによってメソッドに渡されるlongコンテナにパックされるushort値とlongコンテナでのushort値のバイトが配置されるインデックスの値を受け取ります。

上記のメソッドと同様に、インデックスが確認されます。確認が成功した場合、UshortToByte()メソッドをメソッドを使用して必要なバイト数だけシフトされたushort値 が、ビット単位の「OR」を使用してlong数に追加されて、結果が呼び出しプログラムに返されます。

以下は、子孫オブジェクトのイベントの文字列の説明を返すメソッドです。

string CBaseObj::EventDescription( const int property , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const int source , const string value , const string property_descr , const int digits ) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? TextByLanguage( "символа: " , "symbol property: " ) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "аккаунта: " , "account property: " ) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueLongLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " увеличено на " , " increased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " уменьшено на " , " decreased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало больше " , " became more than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало меньше " , " became less than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " равно " , " is equal to " )+level : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестное событие " , "Unknown " )+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

基本オブジェクトクラスは子孫について何も知らないため、子孫クラスのイベントを記述するために、イベントが発生した子孫オブジェクトを指定する必要があります。

これを達成するために、メソッドは以下を受け取ります。

イベントが検出された オブジェクトのプロパティ

イベントの理由 — 指定された値によるプロパティ値の増加/減少/プロパティ値による指定されたレベルの交差



— 指定された値によるプロパティ値の増加/減少/プロパティ値による指定されたレベルの交差 イベントソース — イベントが発生したオブジェクトのコレクションのID



— イベントが発生したオブジェクトのコレクションのID オブジェクトのプロパティが変更された値

子孫オブジェクトプロパティのテキスト説明 (子孫で利用可能)



(子孫で利用可能) 変更されたプロパティの数値表現の 小数点以下の桁数 (子孫でも使用可能)

子孫オブジェクトを作成するすべての手順は、コードのコメントで説明されています。コメントは十分に包括的だと思います。

基本オブジェクトクラスで必要なすべての変更を行いました(ライブラリのさらなる開発および新しいコレクションの作成中に、正しいコレクションのIDを最後のメソッドに追加して、正しいイベントの説明を作成します)。



銘柄クラスと銘柄コレクションの改訂

ここでは、新しい基本オブジェクトイベントを念頭に置いて、銘柄クラスと銘柄コレクション操作を修正します。銘柄と銘柄コレクションクラスにいくつかの変更を加えましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqhを開いて変更を追加します。



基本オブジェクトのすべての子孫オブジェクトイベントがクラスで定義されるようになったため、子孫クラスのオブジェクトプロパティの変更を制御する必要はありません。 したがって、追跡されるオブジェクトプロパティのデータ構造体は不要になります。

銘柄オブジェクトクラスから構造体と構造体型を持つ2つのオブジェクトを削除しましょう。

struct MqlDataSymbol { ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; long session_deals; long session_buy_orders; long session_sell_orders; long volume; long volume_high_day; long volume_low_day; int spread; int stops_level; int freeze_level; double bid_last; double bid_last_high; double bid_last_low; double ask; double ask_high; double ask_low; double volume_real_day; double volume_high_real_day; double volume_low_real_day; double option_strike; double volume_limit; double swap_long; double swap_short; double session_volume; double session_turnover; double session_interest; double session_buy_ord_volume; double session_sell_ord_volume; double session_open; double session_close; double session_aw; }; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol;

制御および変更された銘柄オブジェクトプロパティを保存するためのすべてのクラスメンバ変数を削除します。このデータはすべて基本オブジェクトクラス配列に保存されます。

long m_control_session_deals_inc; long m_control_session_deals_dec; long m_changed_session_deals_value; bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_control_volume_inc; long m_control_volume_dec; long m_changed_volume_value; bool m_is_change_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_dec; long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; int m_control_spread_inc; int m_control_spread_dec; int m_changed_spread_value; bool m_is_change_spread_inc; bool m_is_change_spread_dec; int m_control_stops_level_inc; int m_control_stops_level_dec; int m_changed_stops_level_value; bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; int m_control_freeze_level_inc; int m_control_freeze_level_dec; int m_changed_freeze_level_value; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; double m_control_bid_last_inc; double m_control_bid_last_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; double m_control_ask_inc; double m_control_ask_dec; double m_changed_ask_value; bool m_is_change_ask_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_dec; double m_control_ask_high_inc; double m_control_ask_high_dec; double m_changed_ask_high_value; bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; double m_control_ask_low_inc; double m_control_ask_low_dec; double m_changed_ask_low_value; bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; double m_control_volume_real_inc; double m_control_volume_real_dec; double m_changed_volume_real_value; bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_control_option_strike_inc; double m_control_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_option_strike_value; bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_volume_limit_value; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; double m_changed_swap_long_value; bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; double m_changed_swap_short_value; bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; double m_control_session_volume_inc; double m_control_session_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; double m_control_session_turnover_inc; double m_control_session_turnover_dec; double m_changed_session_turnover_value; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; double m_control_session_interest_inc; double m_control_session_interest_dec; double m_changed_session_interest_value; bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_open_inc; double m_control_session_open_dec; double m_changed_session_open_value; bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; double m_control_session_close_inc; double m_control_session_close_dec; double m_changed_session_close_value; bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; double m_control_session_aw_inc; double m_control_session_aw_dec; double m_changed_session_aw_value; bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec;

強調表示されたメソッドは冗長なので削除します。



virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event );

銘柄プロパティを変更するためのコードを配置する仮想メソッドの代わりに、銘柄プロパティの変更を確認してイベントを作成するメソッドを宣言します。



virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); void CheckEvents( void );

クラスのpublicセクションで、追跡値を設定し、追跡プロパティの制御値、プロパティ変更値、フラグを返すメソッドの宣言を追加します。



public : template < typename T> void SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); long GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } long GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); }

各メソッドは、設定/確認された銘柄オブジェクトプロパティの型に対応する基本オブジェクトのメソッドを呼び出すオーバーロードされた2つのメソッドの形式で作成されます。



いくつかの銘柄オブジェクトプロパティへの単純化されたアクセスのメソッドはすでに開発しました。そこにプロパティの制御レベルの値を配置するメソッドとBid/Lastおよび関連パラメータのデータを設定/受信するメソッドを追加します(以前は、Bid/Lastはチャー後の基になっている価格に応じて自動的に選択されました)。次に、このデータを操作するためのメソッドを作成する必要があります)。

bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); }

宣言されたメソッドの実装と既存のメソッドの変更について考えてみましょう。



クラスコンストラクタにいくつかの小さな変更を加えます。

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); }

基本オブジェクトクラスでオブジェクトイベントを正確に定義するには、銘柄コレクションIDを銘柄オブジェクト型に割り当て、整数および実数データ配列のサイズを設定し、基本親オブジェクトによる銘柄オブジェクトプロパティのイベントを追跡します。次に、整数および実数プロパティの配列で、編集可能および制御対象のパラメータを初期化します。

銘柄objectのRefresh()メソッドも変更されています。

void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj:: Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

現在および以前の銘柄プロパティの状態を保存するための構造体を作成する必要がなくなったため、現在の銘柄ステータスデータの構造体の入力は削除されました。代わりに、整数と実数プロパティの配列への書き入れを基本オブジェクトで行います。

配列に入力した後、 CBaseObj base objectのRefresh()メソッドを呼び出す必要があります。このメソッドでは、発生した変更の検索が実行され、子孫オブジェクト基本イベントのリストが作成されます。

親クラスで基本イベントのリストを作成した後(イベント生成基準がある場合)、CheckEvents()メソッドを使用して基本イベントを確認します。存在する場合は、銘柄イベントのリストを作成します。

以下は、イベントを確認するメソッドの実装です。

void CSymbol::CheckEvents( void ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent * event = this .GetEventBase(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lvalue= 0 ; this .UshortToLong ( this .MSCfromTime ( this .TickTime() ), 0 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( event .Reason() , 1 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID , 2 ,lvalue ); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(),lvalue, event .Value(), this .Name())) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

基本イベントのリストが空の場合は、終了します。

基本イベントのリストのループで、次のイベントを受け取ります。イベントを受信した場合、銘柄イベントを作成します。

ミリ秒単位の現在時刻から ミリ秒だけを受け取り 、それらを イベントのlongパラメータの 最初の2バイト に 追加します

、それらを イベントの理由を取得 (レベルを上げる/下げる/レベルを上げる/下げる)し、 イベントの 2番目の2バイト のlongパラメータに 追加します

(レベルを上げる/下げる/レベルを上げる/下げる)し、 銘柄コレクションID を イベントのlongパラメータの 3番目の2バイト に 追加します

を 銘柄イベントを銘柄イベントのリストに追加 して、 銘柄上のイベントの存在を示すフラグを設定します

以下は、管理された銘柄データの変数を初期化するメソッドです。

void CSymbol::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .ResetControlsParams(); } 管理されたオブジェクトデータ値の変数をリセットする上記のメソッドを呼び出すだけです。

以下は、発生した変更の管理された値とフラグを設定するメソッドと、発生した変更とフラグのサイズを受け取るメソッドです。

template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( double )value); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } 基本オブジェクトクラスを改善する際に、同様のメソッドを既に検討しています。必要な銘柄オブジェクトプロパティに応じて、考慮されるメソッドがここで呼び出されます。 銘柄オブジェクトクラスの改善はこれで終わりです。 後は、銘柄コレクションクラスをわずかに改良するだけです。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqhファイルを開いて、必要な変更を加えます。

オブジェクトごとに個別のイベント列挙を作成する必要がなくなったため、last symbol event変数とGetLastEvent()メソッドには、以前のENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT型の代わりにint型を設定します 。 int m_last_event; int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } すべての銘柄イベント(および任意の子孫オブジェクトのイベント)が基本オブジェクトクラスで処理されるようになったため、EventDescription()メソッドの名前をEventMWDescription()に変更し、気配値表示ウィンドウイベントの列挙型を持つ変数をメソッドに渡します。 string EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ); string ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ); 列挙名が変更されたため、気配値表示ウィンドウの操作方法が若干変更されました(列挙名およびイベント変数型が変更されました)。 void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } uchar array[]; int sum= 0 ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); int total_symbols=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_symbols;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; :: StringToCharArray (name,array); for ( int j=:: ArraySize (array)- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) sum+=array[j]; m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } if (!send_events) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_delta_symbol= this .m_total_symbols- this .m_total_symbol_prev; ushort event_id = ( ushort ( this .m_total_symbols> this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD : this .m_total_symbols< this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL : MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) ); if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ) { string name= "" ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ), index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName(name); if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name); } } } this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name); } } } this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName( Symbol ()); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,:: Symbol ()); } this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } } イベント変数型も、銘柄コレクションイベントリストの操作方法で変更されました。

void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol==NULL) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); if (!symbol.IsEvent()) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id = event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam())) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } } } } イベント列挙定数の名前も、気配値表示ウィンドウイベントの文字列の説明を返すメソッドで変更されました。

string CSymbolsCollection::EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ) { return ( event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ? TextByLanguage( "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed symbol from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? TextByLanguage( "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); } 次にCEngineクラスを改善します。 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhファイルを開いて、必要な変更を加えます。 銘柄プロパティの最後のイベントを格納する変数、および変数の値を返すメソッドもint型になります。 int m_last_symbol_event ; int LastSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; } クラスのpublicセクションで、ushort値のlongパラメータの指定されたストレージインデックスにあるlongコンテナからushort値を取得するメソッドの宣言を追加します。 ushort LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value, const uchar index) const ; また、イベントのlongパラメータからイベントミリ秒、理由、ソースをすぐに返す3つのメソッドを記述します。 ushort EventMSC ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 0 ); } ushort EventReason ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 1 ); } ushort EventSource ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 2 ); } ゼロ値はオブジェクトの最初の整数プロパティであるため、クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで初期化リストの最後の銘柄イベントを格納する変数の初期化値を変更します。これは、負の値で初期化されるようになります。

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { 以下は、longコンテナ内の位置のバイトインデックスによってlongコンテナからushort値を取得するメソッドの実装です。 ushort CEngine::LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value , const uchar index ) const { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } long res= source_value>> ( 16 *index); return ushort ( res &= 0xFFFF ); } メソッドは、ushort値を取得するlong値および値が置かれているバイトインデックス(longコンテナでのushort値の場所の値は上記で考慮されています)を受け取ります。次に、インデックス指定の有効性が確認されます。インデックスが無効な場合、エラーメッセージが表示され、0が返されます。

次に、long値のビットを「16 *インデックス」ビット分右シフトし、溢れたビットは抹消してushort値を返します。 MQL4での作業には、コンパイラにERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAYゼロ配列サイズエラーについて知らせる必要があります。

MQL4コンパイラに知られているもののうち、配列ゼロサイズに最も適したエラーは「無効な配列」です。配列のゼロサイズエラーの代替として設定しましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqhファイルを開いて、MQL4コンパイラでは不明なエラーコードを追加します。 #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) これらはすべて、CBaseObjオブジェクトによってそのすべての子孫に提供される新しいイベント機能で動作するシンボルを起動するために必要な変更です。



すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトのイベント機能のテスト

基本オブジェクトの新しいイベント機能をテストするには、前の記事の EAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part17でTestDoEasyPart17.mq5という名前で保存します。

現在の銘柄のスプレッドの変化を4ポイント(増減)でテストし、スプレッドサイズを15ポイント制御します。Bid価格については、その値の増減を+/- 10ポイント制御し、1.13700のレベルを超える価格を追跡します。

前述の監視された値を設定するには、この例のOnInit()ハンドラに次の文字列を追加するだけです。

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); CSymbol* symbol=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if (symbol!= NULL ) { symbol.SetControlBidInc( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 15 ); symbol.SetControlBidLevel( 1.13700 ); } if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

これは、追跡された銘柄パラメータの設定のテスト例です。したがって、OnInit()で必要な制御値をすぐに設定します。

ただし、すべてのメソッドが基本オブジェクトに存在するため、操作中に現在の基準に基づいて追跡銘柄値をすばやく変更することを妨げるものはありません。CBaseObjから継承されたオブジェクトにアクセスして、管理されたパラメータを設定するためのメソッドと、変更されたパラメータを受け取るためのメソッドを取得するだけでなく、プログラムに組み込まれたロジックに従って管理されたパラメータを変更します(プログラムまたは後で作成されるライブラリグラフィカルシェルから)。

EA's OnTick()ハンドラから、最後の銘柄イベントを格納している変数を削除します。現在の状態と以前の状態の単純な比較ではなく、銘柄イベントを追跡するための他のツールがあります。



void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) {

銘柄コレクションイベントの処理についてライブラリイベントハンドラを変更します。

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam, ": " ,engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } }

すべての変更は銘柄オブジェクトからイベントの説明を取得し、イベントの理由に応じて操作ログ表示することにのみ関連するもので、コードでコメントされています。非テストハンドラでは、操作ログにメッセージを表示する代わりに、通常のイベントハンドラを追加します。

EAをコンパイルしてテスターで起動します。

ご覧のとおり、スプレッドが指定された管理値を超えて増減すると、適切なエントリが操作ログに送信されます。Bid価格の変更(10ポイント以上の増減)についても、操作ログエントリが伴います。最後に、Bid価格が指定された管理レベルを超えると、イベントも送信され、操作ログエントリが表示されます。

結果として、ここでは、基本オブジェクトを作成し、任意の子孫オブジェクトのイベントを追跡して制御プログラムに送信できるようにしました。プログラムはそれらを追跡し、組み込みロジックに従って反応することができるとともに新しい追跡値とレベルを設定できるので、プログラム操作ロジックの柔軟な管理が可能になります。



次の段階

次の記事では、CBaseObj基本オブジェクトクラスのイベント機能に基づいて、口座オブジェクトとそのイベントの動作を実装します。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

