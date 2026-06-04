MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 34): Replacing Native Chart Objects with an Interactive Canvas Drawing Layer

Introduction

In MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), building a drawing system that behaves like a professional charting tool requires more than placing native chart objects on click. Native objects (trend lines, horizontal lines, rectangles) are rigid. After placement, programmatic interaction is limited: no pixel-precise hit-testing, no custom handle dragging, and no sub-pixel rendering control. This article is for MQL5 developers and algorithmic traders who want to build professional-grade interactive drawing tools directly on the chart canvas, with full control over rendering, selection, and object manipulation.

In Part 32 of the Tools Palette series, we built a working sidebar with flyout panels, scrolling, snapping, theme switching, a crosshair tool with a magnifier, and a drawing placement system that created native MetaTrader chart objects on click. What it could not do was let the user manipulate those objects after placement — no dragging, no handle manipulation, no rubber-band preview, and no way to delete a specific object. This article closes that gap entirely. We will cover the following topics:

By the end of this article, we will have a drawing system in which every line, rectangle, and annotation lives on a dedicated canvas layer, responds to mouse interactions, and can be selected, reshaped, moved, and deleted with precision.





From Native Objects to a Canvas Drawing Architecture

In Part 32, every drawing tool created a native MetaTrader chart object the moment the user clicked the chart. A trend line became an OBJ_TREND, a horizontal line became an OBJ_HLINE, and a rectangle became an OBJ_RECTANGLE. MetaTrader managed their lifetime, their rendering, and their position entirely. That approach works for basic placement, but it hands control to the terminal — and the terminal gives very little back. You cannot query which object the mouse is over with pixel precision, you cannot intercept a drag on a specific handle, and you cannot render custom handle circles, dashed rubber-band previews, or floating info panels the way a professional drawing tool would.

In Part 34, we replace native objects with a full-chart bitmap canvas. It sits above the chart content and below the sidebar and flyout panels. Every line, rectangle, and annotation is stored in our own object structure array. When the chart redraws, we iterate over that array and paint each object pixel-by-pixel onto the canvas using our own rendering routines. Because we control rendering, we can perform pixel-precise hit-testing. That control enables interaction states such as selection, dragging, handle manipulation, rubber-band preview, and deletion.

The implementation follows three layers that build on each other. First, the rendering foundation — the primitive drawing functions and the per-tool line rendering library. Second, the object management layer — the struct that stores each drawing, the canvas lifecycle, and the redraw engine. Third, the interaction layer — the hit testing system and the pointer tool that turns a hit into a selection, a drag, or a deletion. Each layer depends on the one before it, and together they replace everything that native chart objects used to provide. In a nutshell, here is a visualization of our objective.





Setting Up the Primitives Foundation

The "ToolsPalette_Primitives.mqh" file serves as the base of the entire rendering stack. Every class in the system inherits from it, so anything defined here is available everywhere. We begin by including the MQL5 canvas library and defining the three input parameters and the "ThemeColorSet" structure that the UI depends on.

#ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_PRIMITIVES_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_PRIMITIVES_MQH #include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> input int BorderWidth = 1 ; input double BackgroundOpacity = 0.92 ; input bool StartDark = false ; struct ThemeColorSet { color sidebarBackground; color sidebarBorder; color buttonHoverBackground; color buttonActiveBackground; color buttonIconColor; color buttonIconActiveColor; color flyoutBackground; color flyoutBorder; color flyoutItemHoverBackground; color flyoutTextColor; color flyoutTextActiveColor; color flyoutTitleColor; color gripDotsColor; color closeButtonHoverColor; color themeButtonHoverColor; color separatorColor; color accentBarColor; color scrollArrowColor; color scrollArrowHoverColor; };

The three inputs control the visual appearance of the entire palette — we set the border width to control the pixel thickness of all panel borders, the background opacity to control how much of the chart shows through the sidebar and flyout backgrounds, and the dark theme flag to determine which theme loads on initialization. The "ThemeColorSet" structure groups all nineteen color tokens that the light and dark themes assign differently. Rather than scattering individual color variables across multiple classes, we group them into one struct so a single "ApplyTheme" call can swap the entire palette at once. We carry this structure forward unchanged from the previous version into its own dedicated file. The next thing that we will do is define some helper functions to aid in canvas integration.

New Global Rendering Utilities

This version introduces a set of global free functions that sit outside any class and are available to every rendering routine in the system. We define these before the class hierarchy so that even the lowest-level primitive methods can call them. We start with the opacity conversion utility, the pixel blending function, the thick anti-aliased line renderer, and the line style pattern builder.

uint ColorWithPercentOpacity( color c, int pct) { if (pct < 0 ) pct = 0 ; if (pct > 100 ) pct = 100 ; const uchar alpha = ( uchar )(( 255 * pct) / 100 ); return ColorToARGB (c, alpha); } void WidgetBlendPixel(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, uint srcArgb) { if (x < 0 || y < 0 || x >= canvas.Width() || y >= canvas.Height()) return ; const uchar sa = ( uchar )((srcArgb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); if (sa == 0 ) return ; if (sa == 255 ) { canvas.PixelSet(x, y, srcArgb); return ; } const uint dst = canvas.PixelGet(x, y); const uchar da = ( uchar )((dst >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); const int sr = ( int )((srcArgb >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); const int sg = ( int )((srcArgb >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); const int sb = ( int )( srcArgb & 0xFF ); const int dr = ( int )((dst >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); const int dg = ( int )((dst >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); const int db = ( int )( dst & 0xFF ); const int oa = sa + ( int )da * ( 255 - sa) / 255 ; if (oa <= 0 ) { canvas.PixelSet(x, y, 0 ); return ; } const int oneMinusSA = 255 - sa; const int r = (sr * sa + dr * ( int )da * oneMinusSA / 255 ) / oa; const int g = (sg * sa + dg * ( int )da * oneMinusSA / 255 ) / oa; const int b = (sb * sa + db * ( int )da * oneMinusSA / 255 ) / oa; const uint outArgb = (( uint )oa << 24 ) | (( uint )( uchar )r << 16 ) | (( uint )( uchar )g << 8 ) | ( uint )( uchar )b; canvas.PixelSet(x, y, outArgb); } void WidgetThickLineAA(CCanvas &canvas, int x0, int y0, int x1, int y1, int thickness, uint argb) { if (thickness < 1 ) thickness = 1 ; if (thickness > 4 ) thickness = 4 ; if (y0 == y1) { const int xL = MathMin (x0, x1); const int xR = MathMax (x0, x1); const int yTop = y0 - thickness / 2 ; const int yBot = yTop + thickness - 1 ; for ( int yy = yTop; yy <= yBot; yy++) for ( int xx = xL; xx <= xR; xx++) WidgetBlendPixel(canvas, xx, yy, argb); return ; } if (x0 == x1) { const int yT = MathMin (y0, y1); const int yB = MathMax (y0, y1); const int xL = x0 - thickness / 2 ; const int xR = xL + thickness - 1 ; for ( int xx = xL; xx <= xR; xx++) for ( int yy = yT; yy <= yB; yy++) WidgetBlendPixel(canvas, xx, yy, argb); return ; } const double halfT = ( double )thickness / 2.0 ; const double ax = ( double )x0 + 0.5 ; const double ay = ( double )y0 + 0.5 ; const double bx = ( double )x1 + 0.5 ; const double by = ( double )y1 + 0.5 ; const double dx = bx - ax; const double dy = by - ay; const double lenSq = dx * dx + dy * dy; if (lenSq < 1 e- 9 ) return ; const double pad = halfT + 1.0 ; const int bbL = ( int ) MathFloor ( MathMin (ax, bx) - pad); const int bbT = ( int ) MathFloor ( MathMin (ay, by) - pad); const int bbR = ( int ) MathCeil ( MathMax (ax, bx) + pad); const int bbB = ( int ) MathCeil ( MathMax (ay, by) + pad); const uchar bA = ( uchar )((argb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); const uint rgb = argb & 0x00FFFFFF ; const int sub = 4 ; const double step = 1.0 / sub; const int subSq = sub * sub; for ( int py = bbT; py <= bbB; py++) { for ( int px = bbL; px <= bbR; px++) { const double pcx = ( double )px + 0.5 ; const double pcy = ( double )py + 0.5 ; double t = ((pcx - ax) * dx + (pcy - ay) * dy) / lenSq; if (t < 0.0 ) t = 0.0 ; if (t > 1.0 ) t = 1.0 ; const double projX = ax + t * dx; const double projY = ay + t * dy; const double pdx = pcx - projX; const double pdy = pcy - projY; const double centerDist = MathSqrt (pdx * pdx + pdy * pdy); if (centerDist > halfT + 1.0 ) continue ; if (centerDist <= halfT - 1.0 ) { WidgetBlendPixel(canvas, px, py, argb); continue ; } int inside = 0 ; for ( int sy = 0 ; sy < sub; sy++) { for ( int sx = 0 ; sx < sub; sx++) { const double sx_ = ( double )px + (sx + 0.5 ) * step; const double sy_ = ( double )py + (sy + 0.5 ) * step; double st = ((sx_ - ax) * dx + (sy_ - ay) * dy) / lenSq; if (st < 0.0 ) st = 0.0 ; if (st > 1.0 ) st = 1.0 ; const double spx = ax + st * dx; const double spy = ay + st * dy; const double sdx = sx_ - spx; const double sdy = sy_ - spy; if (sdx * sdx + sdy * sdy <= halfT * halfT) inside++; } } if (inside == 0 ) continue ; const uint covArgb = ((( uint )( uchar )(( int )bA * inside / subSq)) << 24 ) | rgb; WidgetBlendPixel(canvas, px, py, covArgb); } } } int BuildLineStylePattern( int lineStyle, int lineWidth, int &outPattern[]) { if (lineWidth < 1 ) lineWidth = 1 ; if (lineWidth > 4 ) lineWidth = 4 ; switch (lineStyle) { case 1 : ArrayResize (outPattern, 2 ); outPattern[ 0 ] = 6 ; outPattern[ 1 ] = 4 ; return 2 ; case 2 : ArrayResize (outPattern, 2 ); outPattern[ 0 ] = lineWidth * 2 ; outPattern[ 1 ] = lineWidth * 2 ; return 2 ; case 3 : ArrayResize (outPattern, 4 ); outPattern[ 0 ] = 6 ; outPattern[ 1 ] = 3 ; outPattern[ 2 ] = lineWidth; outPattern[ 3 ] = 3 ; return 4 ; default : ArrayResize (outPattern, 0 ); return 0 ; } }

We define the "ColorWithPercentOpacity" function to convert a color and an integer opacity percentage into a packed ARGB value. We clamp the percentage between zero and one hundred, then map it to a 0–255 alpha byte and return the result using ColorToARGB. This gives every drawing routine a clean, readable way to express opacity. Instead of computing alpha bytes manually, we simply pass the color and a percentage. This will be very helpful when we design the settings window. Dragging will use this same approach—an early bonus.

Next, we define the "WidgetBlendPixel" function to alpha-composite a single source pixel onto the canvas using the Porter-Duff source-over formula. We first reject any pixel that falls outside the canvas bounds. For fully transparent source pixels, we skip the write entirely. For fully opaque pixels, we write directly with no blending overhead. For all intermediate alpha values, we read the destination pixel, unpack both source and destination channels, compute the output alpha, blend each channel proportionally, pack the result, and write it back. This function is the foundation of every anti-aliased draw call in the system.

With pixel blending in place, we define the "WidgetThickLineAA" function to draw an anti-aliased thick line between two points. For purely horizontal or vertical segments, we take a fast path — we simply fill a pixel-aligned rectangle centered on the line axis. For diagonal segments we compute the perpendicular signed distance from each pixel center to the segment, skip pixels that fall outside the stroke radius plus one pixel of anti-aliasing margin, write fully covered interior pixels directly, and for boundary pixels we run a 4×4 subpixel grid test, counting how many of the sixteen samples fall inside the stroke radius and writing the pixel with alpha proportional to that coverage fraction.

Finally, we define the "BuildLineStylePattern" function to produce on/off pixel-length arrays for dashed, dotted, and dash-dot line styles. We return a two-element array for dashed and dotted styles and a four-element array for dash-dot, with gap and dash lengths that scale naturally with the line width. For solid lines, we return an empty array so the caller skips the dashed rendering path entirely. The rest of the line and circle functions use the same approach. For circle drawing, we use the following approach.

Anti-Aliased Circle Primitives

Two new methods join the "CCanvasPrimitives" class in this version that did not exist in the previous one — a filled circle renderer and a circle border renderer. We add these because the drawing engine needs them for handle circles on selected objects and for the circle drawing tool.

void CCanvasPrimitives::FillCircleAA(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, uint argb) { double rd = ( double )radius; uchar bA = ( uchar )((argb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uint rgb = argb & 0x00FFFFFF ; int sub = 4 ; double step = 1.0 / sub; int subSq = sub * sub; for ( int dy = -radius - 1 ; dy <= radius + 1 ; dy++) for ( int dx = -radius - 1 ; dx <= radius + 1 ; dx++) { double dist = MathSqrt (( double )(dx * dx + dy * dy)); if (dist > rd + 1.0 ) continue ; if (dist <= rd - 1.0 ) { canvas.PixelSet(cx + dx, cy + dy, argb); continue ; } int inside = 0 ; for ( int sy = 0 ; sy < sub; sy++) for ( int sx = 0 ; sx < sub; sx++) { double sdx = ( double )dx - 0.5 + (sx + 0.5 ) * step; double sdy = ( double )dy - 0.5 + (sy + 0.5 ) * step; if (sdx * sdx + sdy * sdy <= rd * rd) inside++; } if (inside == 0 ) continue ; BlendPixelSet(canvas, cx + dx, cy + dy, ((( uint )( uchar )(( int )bA * inside / subSq)) << 24 ) | rgb); } } void CCanvasPrimitives::DrawCircleBorderAA(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, int thickness, uint argb) { DrawCornerArc(canvas, cx, cy, radius, thickness, argb, 0.0 , M_PI * 2.0 ); }

First, we define the "FillCircleAA" function to fill a circle with a clean anti-aliased edge. We cache the radius as a float and extract the base alpha and RGB components from the packed color. We then iterate over a bounding box that extends one pixel beyond the radius in every direction to capture the anti-aliasing margin. For each pixel, we compute its radial distance from the circle center using MathSqrt. Pixels whose distance exceeds the radius by more than one pixel are skipped entirely. Pixels whose distance is more than one pixel inside the radius are written directly without any blending overhead. For boundary pixels — those within one pixel of the edge — we run the same 4×4 subpixel grid we use for line anti-aliasing, counting how many of the sixteen samples fall inside the radius and blending the pixel with alpha proportional to that coverage fraction using the "BlendPixelSet" function.

Following that, we define the "DrawCircleBorderAA" function to draw an anti-aliased circle border of a given thickness. Rather than reimplementing the ring rasterization logic, we delegate entirely to the existing "DrawCornerArc" function, passing a full 360-degree sweep from zero to M_PI * 2.0. This gives us a consistent anti-aliased ring using the same arc renderer that draws the rounded corners of the sidebar and flyout panels, with no duplicated code. This helps us achieve the active objects' handles as shown below.

With that done, we will move to the tools file and cover per-tool canvas drawing routines. In the line tools class, we added several new member functions.

The Line Tools Class

With the primitives in place, we move to "ToolsPalette_Lines.mqh" — the file that owns every canvas-based line drawing and hit-testing routine in the system. We define the "CLineTools" class here, inheriting from "CCrosshairManager" to sit correctly in the inheritance chain.

#ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_LINES_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_LINES_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Crosshair.mqh" class CLineTools : public CCrosshairManager { protected : int m_currentObjIsActive; int m_hideHandleIdx; int m_haloHandleIdx; int m_lastInfoPanelX1; int m_lastInfoPanelY1; int m_lastInfoPanelX2; int m_lastInfoPanelY2; void DrawHandleOnCanvas(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, bool selected, color objColor, bool showHalo = false ); void ExtendLineToEdges( int canvasW, int canvasH, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int &ox1, int &oy1, int &ox2, int &oy2, bool leftExtend, bool rightExtend); double PointToSegmentDistance( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2); void DrawTrendLineOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); void DrawHorizontalLineOn(CCanvas &canvas, int y, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); void DrawVerticalLineOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); void DrawCrossLineOn(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); void DrawRayLineOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); void DrawExtendedLineOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); void DrawInfoLineOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, datetime t1, datetime t2, double p1, double p2, bool selected, bool hovered, bool isDarkTheme, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); void DrawTrendAngleOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, bool isDarkTheme, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); bool HitTestTrendLine( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int threshold); bool HitTestHorizontalLine( int mx, int my, int y, int threshold); bool HitTestVerticalLine( int mx, int my, int x, int threshold); bool HitTestInfoLinePanel( int mx, int my); bool DrawToolIconOnCanvas(CCanvas &canvas, int toolType, int cx, int cy, int size, color iconColor); void DrawRectangleOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 30 ); };

We declare three handle display state members at the top of the class. The first tracks whether the current object being drawn is active. The second holds the index of the handle to suppress during a drag — when the user picks up a handle, we hide it so it appears lifted off the canvas. The third holds the index of the handle to render with a hover halo so the user gets clear visual feedback when the cursor approaches a draggable point. We also declare four integers that store the bounding rectangle of the last-drawn info line panel, which the hit testing system reads to determine whether a mouse click landed inside the floating stats box.

Following the state members, we declare the full set of protected methods. The geometry helpers cover handle rendering, line extension to canvas edges, and point-to-segment distance computation. The per-tool draw routines — "DrawTrendLineOn", "DrawHorizontalLineOn", "DrawVerticalLineOn", "DrawCrossLineOn", "DrawRayLineOn", "DrawExtendedLineOn", "DrawInfoLineOn", and "DrawTrendAngleOn" — each accept an explicit target canvas so they can draw onto any surface, not just the main drawing's canvas. All of them accept line width, opacity, and style parameters with sensible defaults so the engine can override them per object.

The hit-testing methods cover trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines, and the info line panel. We also declare "DrawToolIconOnCanvas" for rendering vector icons on the sidebar tiles, and "DrawRectangleOn" for the rectangle shape tool with its thirty-percent translucent fill, configurable border, and eight-handle selection state. Now, all tools have handles, so let's start with the handle drawing logic.

Rendering the Anchor Handles

Every drawn object that is selected or hovered shows circular handle markers at its anchor points. We define the "DrawHandleOnCanvas" function to render these handles with full anti-aliasing and an optional hover halo effect.

void CLineTools::DrawHandleOnCanvas(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, bool selected, color objColor, bool showHalo) { int radius = 7 ; int borderPx = selected ? 2 : 1 ; double outerR = ( double )radius; double innerR = outerR - ( double )borderPx; color handleBorderColor = clrDodgerBlue ; uint fillARGB = ColorToARGB ( clrWhite , 255 ); uint bordARGB = ColorToARGB (handleBorderColor, 255 ); int cW = canvas.Width(), cH = canvas.Height(); int sub = 4 ; double step = 1.0 / sub; int subSq = sub * sub; if (showHalo) { double haloR = outerR * 2.0 - 2.0 ; uchar haloR_ = ( uchar )((handleBorderColor) & 0xFF ); uchar haloG_ = ( uchar )((handleBorderColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar haloB_ = ( uchar )((handleBorderColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); int hRint = ( int )(haloR + 1 ); for ( int dy = -hRint; dy <= hRint; dy++) { for ( int dx = -hRint; dx <= hRint; dx++) { int px = x + dx, py = y + dy; if (px < 0 || px >= cW || py < 0 || py >= cH) continue ; int inHalo = 0 ; for ( int sy = 0 ; sy < sub; sy++) for ( int sx = 0 ; sx < sub; sx++) { double sdx = dx - 0.5 + (sx + 0.5 ) * step; double sdy = dy - 0.5 + (sy + 0.5 ) * step; if (sdx*sdx + sdy*sdy <= haloR*haloR) inHalo++; } if (inHalo > 0 ) { uint a = ( uint )( 70 * inHalo / subSq); if (a > 0 ) { uint haloPixel = (a << 24 ) | (( uint )haloR_ << 16 ) | (( uint )haloG_ << 8 ) | ( uint )haloB_; BlendPixelSet(canvas, px, py, haloPixel); } } } } } for ( int dy = -(radius+ 1 ); dy <= radius+ 1 ; dy++) for ( int dx = -(radius+ 1 ); dx <= radius+ 1 ; dx++) { int px = x + dx, py = y + dy; if (px < 0 || px >= cW || py < 0 || py >= cH) continue ; int inFill = 0 ; for ( int sy = 0 ; sy < sub; sy++) for ( int sx = 0 ; sx < sub; sx++) { double sdx = dx - 0.5 + (sx + 0.5 ) * step; double sdy = dy - 0.5 + (sy + 0.5 ) * step; if (sdx*sdx + sdy*sdy <= innerR*innerR) inFill++; } if (inFill > 0 ) BlendPixelSet(canvas, px, py, ((( uint )( uchar )( 255 * inFill / subSq)) << 24 ) | (fillARGB & 0x00FFFFFF )); } for ( int dy = -(radius+ 1 ); dy <= radius+ 1 ; dy++) for ( int dx = -(radius+ 1 ); dx <= radius+ 1 ; dx++) { int px = x + dx, py = y + dy; if (px < 0 || px >= cW || py < 0 || py >= cH) continue ; int inBord = 0 ; for ( int sy = 0 ; sy < sub; sy++) for ( int sx = 0 ; sx < sub; sx++) { double sdx = dx - 0.5 + (sx + 0.5 ) * step; double sdy = dy - 0.5 + (sy + 0.5 ) * step; double sd = sdx*sdx + sdy*sdy; if (sd > innerR*innerR && sd <= outerR*outerR) inBord++; } if (inBord > 0 ) BlendPixelSet(canvas, px, py, ((( uint )( uchar )( 255 * inBord / subSq)) << 24 ) | (bordARGB & 0x00FFFFFF )); } }

We fix the handle radius at seven pixels and set the border thickness to two pixels when the object is selected, and one pixel otherwise, giving selected handles a visibly thicker ring. These values are arbitrary and can be adjusted to suit your visual preferences. We always use Dodger Blue as the border color regardless of the object's stroke color, so handles are immediately recognizable across all tool types. The interior fill is always white. We then run three rendering passes in sequence.

In the first pass, we draw the optional hover halo — a semi-transparent filled disc at roughly twice the handle radius. We iterate over the bounding box of the halo disc, run the 4×4 subpixel grid for each pixel, count how many samples fall inside the halo radius, and blend the pixel at a maximum alpha of seventy, scaled by the coverage fraction. This produces a soft glow around the handle that gives the user clear feedback when the cursor is near a draggable point without drawing a hard visible ring.

In the second pass, we fill the interior of the handle with white. We iterate over the bounding box of the inner radius, run the same subpixel grid, count samples inside the inner radius, and blend white pixels with alpha proportional to coverage. In the third pass, we draw the dodger-blue border ring on top of the white fill. We iterate over the same bounding box but count only samples that fall between the inner and outer radii — inside the ring annulus — and blend the border color with proportional alpha. Running the border pass after the fill pass ensures the ring sits cleanly on top of the white interior with no ordering artifacts. We used annulus-based logic to ensure everything sits perfectly. You could also use the associated approach math as below, but we chose simplicity.

Using the functions we have defined, we can now draw any tool. We will start with the trendline.

Drawing the Trend Line

With the handle renderer and stroke utilities in place, we now define the first per-tool draw routine. We define the "DrawTrendLineOn" function to render a trend line between two anchor points onto any target canvas.

void CLineTools::DrawTrendLineOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ) { const uint argb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(objColor, lineOpacity); if (lineWidth < 1 ) lineWidth = 1 ; if (lineWidth > 4 ) lineWidth = 4 ; if (lineStyle < 0 ) lineStyle = 0 ; if (lineStyle > 3 ) lineStyle = 3 ; if (lineStyle == 0 ) { DrawThickLine(canvas, x1, y1, x2, y2, lineWidth, argb); } else { int pat[]; const int n = BuildLineStylePattern(lineStyle, lineWidth, pat); if (n > 0 ) WidgetDashedLineAA(canvas, x1, y1, x2, y2, lineWidth, argb, pat); else DrawThickLine(canvas, x1, y1, x2, y2, lineWidth, argb); } if (selected || hovered) { if (m_hideHandleIdx != 0 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x1, y1, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 0 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 1 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x2, y2, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 1 ); } }

We first build the ARGB stroke color by passing the object color and opacity percentage through "ColorWithPercentOpacity". We then clamp the line width between one and four pixels and the style index between zero and three. For a solid style, we call "DrawThickLine" directly. For any other style, we call "BuildLineStylePattern" to produce the on/off pixel-length array, then pass it to "WidgetDashedLineAA" to walk the segment and paint only the on-segments. If the pattern builder returns an empty array for any reason, we fall back to the solid thick line.

After the stroke, we check whether the object is selected or hovered. If either is true, we draw the two anchor handles. Before drawing each handle, we check it against "m_hideHandleIdx" — if the index matches, we skip that handle entirely, which is how we make a handle appear lifted off the canvas during a drag. We also check "m_haloHandleIdx" and pass the result to "DrawHandleOnCanvas", so the handle under the cursor receives its hover halo. This same pattern — stroke first, then conditional handles with hide and halo checks — applies to every per-tool draw routine that follows. The same rendering approach applies to them. We will now move on to implementing the drawing engine and object management logic.





Implementing the Drawing Engine and Object Management

Reorganizing the Tool Registry

We move now to "ToolsPalette_Tools.mqh", which sits one level above the line tools in the inheritance chain and owns the tool registry, the category system, and the entire drawing engine. We begin with the enumerations and the "CToolRegistry" class declaration.

#ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_TOOLS_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_TOOLS_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Lines.mqh" enum TOOL_TYPE { TOOL_NONE = 0 , TOOL_POINTER, TOOL_CROSSHAIR, TOOL_TRENDLINE, TOOL_HLINE, TOOL_VLINE, TOOL_RAY, TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE, TOOL_INFO_LINE, TOOL_TREND_ANGLE, TOOL_CROSS_LINE, TOOL_PARALLEL_CHANNEL, TOOL_REGRESSION_CHANNEL, TOOL_STDDEV_CHANNEL, TOOL_PITCHFORK, TOOL_SCHIFF_PITCHFORK, TOOL_MOD_SCHIFF, TOOL_GANN_LINE, TOOL_GANN_FAN, TOOL_GANN_BOX, TOOL_FIBO_RETRACEMENT, TOOL_FIBO_EXPANSION, TOOL_FIBO_CHANNEL, TOOL_FIBO_TIMEZONES, TOOL_FIBO_FAN, TOOL_FIBO_ARCS, TOOL_RECTANGLE, TOOL_TRIANGLE, TOOL_ELLIPSE, TOOL_TEXT, TOOL_ARROW_UP, TOOL_ARROW_DOWN, TOOL_THUMB_UP, TOOL_THUMB_DOWN, TOOL_PRICE_LABEL, TOOL_STOP_SIGN, TOOL_CHECK_MARK, TOOL_ROTATED_RECTANGLE, TOOL_PATH, TOOL_CIRCLE, TOOL_ARC, TOOL_CURVE, TOOL_ARROW, TOOL_ARROW_MARKER, TOOL_NOTE, TOOL_PRICE_NOTE, TOOL_CALLOUT, TOOL_COMMENT }; enum ENUM_CATEGORY { CAT_NONE = - 1 , CAT_CURSORS = 0 , CAT_LINES, CAT_SHAPES, CAT_DELETE, CAT_COUNT }; class CToolRegistry : public CLineTools { protected : CategoryDefinition m_categories[CAT_COUNT]; TOOL_TYPE m_lastUsedToolPerCategory[CAT_COUNT]; protected : void InitAllCategoriesAndTools(); void AddTool(ToolDefinition &arr[], TOOL_TYPE type, string label, string font, uchar code, string tooltip); ENUM_CATEGORY GetCategoryForActiveTool(TOOL_TYPE activeTool); int GetRequiredClickCount(TOOL_TYPE toolType); string GetToolLabel(TOOL_TYPE toolType); void InitLastUsedTools(); void RecordToolSelection(TOOL_TYPE toolType); TOOL_TYPE GetCategoryDisplayToolType(ENUM_CATEGORY cat); bool IsActionCategory(ENUM_CATEGORY cat); bool DrawActionCategoryIconOnCanvas(CCanvas &canvas, ENUM_CATEGORY cat, int cx, int cy, int size, color iconColor); };

The "TOOL_TYPE" enumeration carries forward all the tool values from the previous version and adds several new ones. We append "TOOL_TREND_ANGLE" for the angle measurement line, "TOOL_CROSS_LINE" for the full-canvas intersecting crosshair, "TOOL_ROTATED_RECTANGLE" for a three-click rotated rectangle, "TOOL_PATH" for a variable-point polyline, "TOOL_CIRCLE" for a center-plus-border-point circle, "TOOL_ARC" for a three-click arc defined by a chord and a bulge point, "TOOL_CURVE" for a three-click quadratic Bezier curve, and "TOOL_ARROW" for a two-click annotation arrow. We also reserve values for planned annotation tools — "TOOL_NOTE", "TOOL_PRICE_NOTE", "TOOL_CALLOUT", and "TOOL_COMMENT" — so the category registration reflects all intended entries even before their full drawing logic is implemented. We append all new values at the end of the enumeration to keep the numeric values of all existing tools stable.

The "ENUM_CATEGORY" enumeration is significantly reduced from the previous version. We now register only three active tool categories — "CAT_CURSORS", "CAT_LINES", and "CAT_SHAPES" — and introduce one action category, "CAT_DELETE". Action categories are a new concept in this version: instead of opening a flyout of tools, clicking an action category tile triggers a one-shot operation directly. The "CAT_DELETE" category clears all drawn objects from the canvas in a single click.

In the "CToolRegistry" class, we add two members that did not exist in the previous version. The first is "m_lastUsedToolPerCategory", an array that tracks the last tool the user selected within each category, so the sidebar tile always shows the most recently used tool icon rather than a static category icon. The second is a set of new methods to support this: "RecordToolSelection" writes to the array when a tool is activated, "GetCategoryDisplayToolType" reads from it when the sidebar renders a tile, "InitLastUsedTools" seeds every slot with the first tool of its category on initialization, "IsActionCategory" returns true for "CAT_DELETE" and any future action categories, and "DrawActionCategoryIconOnCanvas" renders the custom canvas-drawn trash bin icon for the delete tile. Next, we move to the engine side, where we cover the objects' structure, the drawing canvas lifecycle, and per-tool style memory, most of which we just forward declare here for future reference.

The "DrawnObject" Structure and Drawing Engine Declaration

The heart of the object management system is the "DrawnObject" struct and the "CDrawingEngine" class that operates on it. We define both here as the foundation everything else builds on.

struct DrawnObject { TOOL_TYPE toolType; int id; datetime time1; double price1; datetime time2; double price2; datetime time3; double price3; datetime pathTimes[]; double pathPrices[]; color objColor; bool selected; bool visible; string labelText; int lineWidth; int lineStyle; color textColor; int lineOpacity; int textOpacity; int fontSize; bool bold; int vAlign; int hAlign; color fillColor; int fillOpacity; color midColor; int midOpacity; color fillColor2; int fillOpacity2; bool midVisible; int midWidth; int midStyle; double midOffset; bool centerVisible; color centerColor; int centerOpacity; int centerWidth; int centerStyle; bool upperBandVisible; double upperBandSigma; bool lowerBandVisible; double lowerBandSigma; bool pearsonVisible; double fiboLevelRatio[]; color fiboLevelColor[]; int fiboLevelOpacity[]; int fiboLevelWidth[]; int fiboLevelStyle[]; bool fiboLevelVisible[]; double fibexLevelRatio[]; color fibexLevelColor[]; int fibexLevelOpacity[]; int fibexLevelWidth[]; int fibexLevelStyle[]; bool fibexLevelVisible[]; double fibchLevelRatio[]; color fibchLevelColor[]; int fibchLevelOpacity[]; int fibchLevelWidth[]; int fibchLevelStyle[]; bool fibchLevelVisible[]; double fibtzLevelRatio[]; color fibtzLevelColor[]; int fibtzLevelOpacity[]; int fibtzLevelWidth[]; int fibtzLevelStyle[]; bool fibtzLevelVisible[]; double fibfanLevelRatio[]; color fibfanLevelColor[]; int fibfanLevelOpacity[]; int fibfanLevelWidth[]; int fibfanLevelStyle[]; bool fibfanLevelVisible[]; double fibarcLevelRatio[]; color fibarcLevelColor[]; int fibarcLevelOpacity[]; int fibarcLevelWidth[]; int fibarcLevelStyle[]; bool fibarcLevelVisible[]; double gannfanLevelRatio[]; color gannfanLevelColor[]; int gannfanLevelOpacity[]; int gannfanLevelWidth[]; int gannfanLevelStyle[]; bool gannfanLevelVisible[]; double gannboxLevelRatio[]; color gannboxLevelColor[]; int gannboxLevelOpacity[]; int gannboxLevelWidth[]; int gannboxLevelStyle[]; bool gannboxLevelVisible[]; bool medianVisible; color medianColor; int medianWidth; int medianStyle; bool outerVisible; color outerColor; int outerWidth; int outerStyle; bool innerVisible; color innerColor; int innerWidth; int innerStyle; }; class CDrawingEngine : public CToolRegistry { protected : DrawnObject m_drawnObjects[]; int m_drawnObjectCount; int m_drawnObjectCounter; int m_toolDrawingClickCount; datetime m_drawPoint1Time; datetime m_drawPoint2Time; double m_drawPoint1Price; double m_drawPoint2Price; datetime m_pathBuildTimes[]; double m_pathBuildPrices[]; ulong m_pathLastClickMicros; int m_pathLastClickX; int m_pathLastClickY; int m_hoveredObjectId; int m_hoveredHandleIdx; int m_hoveredHandleHostId; int m_selectedObjectId; int m_draggedHandleIdx; bool m_isDraggingHandle; int m_hitThreshold; bool m_isDraggingObject; int m_dragLastMouseX; int m_dragLastMouseY; ulong m_lastPointerClickMicros; int m_lastPointerClickHitId; bool m_pendingTextEditArmed; int m_pendingTextEditObjId; int m_pendingTextEditStartX; int m_pendingTextEditStartY; int m_addTextPromptObjId; int m_addTextPromptX1; int m_addTextPromptY1; int m_addTextPromptX2; int m_addTextPromptY2; int m_addTextPromptCornerX[]; int m_addTextPromptCornerY[]; bool m_labelHitActive; int m_labelHitObjIdForLast; int m_labelHitObjIdForSelected; int m_labelHitX1; int m_labelHitY1; int m_labelHitX2; int m_labelHitY2; int m_labelHitCornerX[]; int m_labelHitCornerY[]; bool m_isPreviewActive; int m_previewMouseX; int m_previewMouseY; TOOL_TYPE m_previewToolType; bool m_isEditingLabel; string m_labelEditBuffer; int m_labelCaretPos; int m_labelSelectionAnchor; bool m_savedKeyboardControl; bool m_savedQuickNavigation; bool m_keyboardOverrideActive; CCanvas m_canvasDrawings; string m_nameDrawings; CCanvas m_canvasObjPriceLabel1; CCanvas m_canvasObjTimeLabel1; CCanvas m_canvasObjPriceLabel2; CCanvas m_canvasObjTimeLabel2; CCanvas m_canvasObjPriceLabel3; CCanvas m_canvasObjTimeLabel3; string m_nameObjPriceLabel1; string m_nameObjTimeLabel1; string m_nameObjPriceLabel2; string m_nameObjTimeLabel2; string m_nameObjPriceLabel3; string m_nameObjTimeLabel3; bool m_objLabelsVisible; DrawnObject m_toolMemory[ 64 ]; bool m_toolMemoryValid[ 64 ]; protected : bool CreateDrawingsCanvas(); void DestroyDrawingsCanvas(); void ResizeDrawingsCanvas(); bool CreateObjLabelCanvases(); void DestroyObjLabelCanvases(); void HideObjLabels(); void UpdateObjLabels(); void RedrawPermanentAxisLabels(); void DeletePermanentAxisLabelsFor( int objId); int AddDrawnObject(TOOL_TYPE toolType, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, color objColor, bool useMemory = true ); void RemoveDrawnObject( int id); void ClearAllDrawnObjects(); int FindObjectIndexById( int id); void ApplyToolDefaults( int objId); void CaptureToolMemory( int liveIdx); void ApplyToolMemory( int newIdx); void RedrawAllObjects(); void DrawRectangle( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered); void DrawRubberBand( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, TOOL_TYPE toolType, color objColor); void UpdatePreviewMousePos( int mouseX, int mouseY); color GetToolDefaultColor(TOOL_TYPE toolType); bool HitTestRectangle( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2); bool HitTestEllipse( int mx, int my, int cx, int cy, int rx, int ry); int HitTestHandles( int mx, int my, int objIdx); int HitTestAllObjects( int mouseX, int mouseY); bool PointInRotatedRect( int px, int py, const int &cx[], const int &cy[]); void HandleDrawingClick( int mouseX, int mouseY, TOOL_TYPE &activeTool, string &instruction); void PlaceSingleClickObject( datetime t, double p, int sub, TOOL_TYPE toolType); void PlaceTwoClickObject(TOOL_TYPE toolType); void CommitPath(TOOL_TYPE &activeTool, string &instruction); void CancelPath(); void PlaceThreeClickObject( datetime t3, double p3, TOOL_TYPE toolType); void HandlePointerMouseMove( int mouseX, int mouseY); void HandlePointerClick( int mouseX, int mouseY); void HandlePointerDoubleClick( int mouseX, int mouseY); void HandlePointerDragMove( int mouseX, int mouseY); void HandlePointerDragRelease(); void DeleteSelectedObject(); void StartLabelEdit() {} void BeginKeyboardOverride() {} void EndKeyboardOverride() {} void AppendLabelChar( string ch) {} void BackspaceLabelChar() {} void CommitLabel() {} void CancelLabel() {} void InsertCharAtCaret( string ch) {} void InsertNewlineAtCaret() {} void BackspaceAtCaret() {} void DeleteAtCaret() {} void MoveCaretLeft() {} void MoveCaretRight() {} void MoveCaretUp() {} void MoveCaretDown() {} void MoveCaretHome() {} void MoveCaretEnd() {} bool HasLabelSelection() { return false ; } bool GetLabelSelectionRange( int &outStart, int &outEnd) { outStart= 0 ; outEnd= 0 ; return false ; } bool DeleteLabelSelection() { return false ; } void LabelSelectAll() {} void ClearLabelSelection() {} void ShiftExtendCaretLeft() {} void ShiftExtendCaretRight() {} void ShiftExtendCaretUp() {} void ShiftExtendCaretDown() {} void ShiftExtendCaretHome() {} void ShiftExtendCaretEnd() {} void ComputeCaretLineColumn( int &outLine, int &outCol) { outLine= 0 ; outCol= 0 ; } void SplitTextIntoLines( const string text, string &lines[]) { ArrayResize (lines, 1 ); lines[ 0 ]=text; } int LineColumnToCaret( int line, int col) { return 0 ; } bool FinalizeOpenLabelEdit(); bool CancelInProgressPlacement(); bool DeselectAll(); void SelectObjectById( int objId); void SetCaretFromMouseClick( int mx, int my, int hostPaddingX, int hostPaddingY, const string fontName, int fontPt, int wrapWidth = 0 ) {} bool GetHostTextLayout( int objIdx, int &outPadX, int &outPadY, string &outFontName, int &outFontPt, int &outWrapWidth) { return false ; } bool ResolveCaretVisualLayout( string &outLines[], int &outBufOffsets[]) { return false ; } void DrawObjectLabel( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, const string labelText, bool selected, bool hovered, color objColor, int anchorMode = 0 , bool recordHitRect = false , int wrapWidth = 0 , int hostClipL = - 1 , int hostClipT = - 1 , int hostClipR = - 1 , int hostClipB = - 1 , int shapeKind = 0 , double shapeRadiusA = 0.0 , double shapeRadiusB = 0.0 , int maxVisibleLines = 0 , int shapeCenterX = 0 , int shapeCenterY = 0 , int availableHeight = 0 , int textOpacity = 100 , int fontSize = 11 , bool bold = false , int vAlign = 0 , int hAlign = 1 ) {} string MakeUniqueObjectName(); bool GetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, color &outValue) { outValue= clrWhite ; return false ; } bool GetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, int &outValue) { outValue= 0 ; return false ; } bool GetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, string &outValue) { outValue= "" ; return false ; } bool GetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, bool &outValue) { outValue= false ; return false ; } bool GetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, double &outValue) { outValue= 0.0 ; return false ; } bool SetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, color value, bool preview) { return false ; } bool SetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, int value, bool preview) { return false ; } bool SetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, string value, bool preview) { return false ; } bool SetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, bool value, bool preview) { return false ; } bool SetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, double value, bool preview) { return false ; } bool SnapshotProperties( int objId) { return false ; } bool RestoreProperties() { return false ; } void DiscardSnapshot() {} bool AppendFibLevel( int objId) { return false ; } bool RemoveFibLevel( int objId, int levelIdx) { return false ; } int GetObjectPointCount( int objId) { return 0 ; } bool GetObjectPointPrice( int objId, int pointIdx, double &outPrice) { outPrice= 0.0 ; return false ; } bool GetObjectPointTime( int objId, int pointIdx, datetime &outTime) { outTime= 0 ; return false ; } bool SetObjectPointPrice( int objId, int pointIdx, double newPrice, bool preview) { return false ; } bool SetObjectPointTime( int objId, int pointIdx, datetime newTime, bool preview) { return false ; } virtual void OnSelectionChanged( int objId) { } };

We define the "DrawnObject" structure to hold every piece of data needed to render, hit-test, and interact with a single drawing. The first group of fields covers identity and position — the tool type, a unique integer identifier, and up to three time and price anchor points. For the path tool specifically, we include two dynamic arrays that accumulate as many vertices as the user places. The second group covers visual style — stroke color, width, opacity, and style index, plus fill color and opacity for shapes, text color and opacity for annotations, and font size, bold flag, and alignment for text tools. The third group covers advanced per-tool properties: midline visibility and style for channels, center line and sigma band settings for regression and standard deviation channels, and Pearson's R label visibility.

The final group holds eight sets of dynamic level arrays — one set each for Fibonacci retracement, expansion, channel, time zones, fan, and arcs, and one each for Gann fan and Gann box — each carrying ratio, color, opacity, width, style, and visibility per level. We also declare pitchfork-specific properties for the median line, outer tines, and inner tines separately. This struct is deliberately wide because every object carries the full set of possible properties regardless of tool type, which eliminates the need for type casting or union handling anywhere in the engine.

In the "CDrawingEngine" class declaration, we carry all the state needed to manage the full object lifecycle. We store the drawn objects in a dynamic array paired with a count and a monotonically increasing ID counter. For placement state, we store the click count, the two anchor times, and price values collected so far, and separate accumulator arrays for the path tool with a microsecond timestamp for double-click detection. For the interaction state, we store the hovered object ID, the hovered handle index and its host object ID, the selected object ID, the dragged handle index, and separate drag flags for handle drags and whole-object drags with the last recorded mouse position.

For the text editing state, we store a label edit buffer, caret position, selection anchor, and keyboard override flags. We declare the main drawings canvas and its object name, six axis label canvases with their object names for displaying anchor point coordinates on the price and time axes, and a sixty-four slot per-tool style memory array with a validity flag array so the engine can reapply the last used style of any tool type to the next object of that type.

The methods cover the full object lifecycle: creation, removal, clearing, lookup, defaults, and style memory. They also cover canvas lifecycle, axis labels, hit-testing, pointer interactions, previews, and placement dispatch. Label-editing methods are currently stubs and will be implemented later. On the sidebar side, we cover the category gaps, the group divider that we introduced above the delete category, and the sidebar icon pass logic that now uses custom icons. The most important thing is the new icon pass logic, which is as follows.

Dynamic Sidebar Icons and the Action Category

With the tool memory system in place, we now look at how "ToolsPalette_Sidebar.mqh" uses it to drive the sidebar tile icons. Two changes are relevant here — the icon rendering pass in "DrawSidebarIconLabels" and the active category resolution in "DrawSidebar".

#ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_SIDEBAR_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_SIDEBAR_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Tools.mqh" void CSidebarRenderer::DrawSidebar(TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { ENUM_CATEGORY activeCat = GetCategoryForActiveTool(activeTool); } void CSidebarRenderer::DrawSidebarIconLabels(TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { if (IsActionCategory((ENUM_CATEGORY)c)) { color actionIconColor = (isActive || m_hoveredCategory == (ENUM_CATEGORY)c) ? C'255,80,80' : C'220,53,69' ; drewCanvasIcon = DrawActionCategoryIconOnCanvas(tmpIcons, (ENUM_CATEGORY)c, tileCx, tileCy, FlyoutIconSize, actionIconColor); } else if (displayTool != TOOL_NONE) { drewCanvasIcon = DrawToolIconOnCanvas(tmpIcons, ( int )displayTool, tileCx, tileCy, FlyoutIconSize, iconColor); } }

In "DrawSidebar", we call "GetCategoryForActiveTool" to resolve which category owns the currently active tool. This is unchanged from previous version. What changes is what happens inside the icon rendering pass. For each visible category tile, we now call "GetCategoryDisplayToolType" to resolve the last-used tool for that category, then attempt to draw its vector icon via "DrawToolIconOnCanvas". If the canvas icon draw succeeds, we use it. If it returns false — meaning no custom icon exists for that tool type — we fall back to the static Wingdings glyph as before. This means every category tile now reflects actual user intent rather than a fixed symbol.

For action categories, the icon pass takes a different branch entirely. We call "IsActionCategory" to detect them, then call "DrawActionCategoryIconOnCanvas" instead of "DrawToolIconOnCanvas". We also apply a distinct color to action icons — a standard danger red at rest and a brighter red when the tile is hovered or active — to signal visually that clicking this tile performs a destructive operation rather than activating a drawing tool. For "CAT_DELETE", this renders the custom canvas-drawn trash bin icon we defined in "CToolRegistry". If the canvas draw fails for any reason, we fall back to the Wingdings glyph registered for that category. When we connect all these files, we get the following outcome.

We can see that we have the full set of rendered objects. The rest of the category objects will be included when we implement their full functionality. For now, we implement the interaction of these objects, which is handled in the next section, to achieve full interactivity, which will lay the foundation on which the rest of the tools will be used.





Hit Testing, Selection, and Object Interaction

The Hit Testing System

We move now to "ToolsPalette_Engine_Interact.mqh", which implements the full hit testing and pointer interaction system. We start with the two foundational hit testing primitives and the main dispatch loop that drives all object selection.

#ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_ENGINE_INTERACT_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_ENGINE_INTERACT_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Tools.mqh" bool CDrawingEngine::PointInRotatedRect( int px, int py, const int &cx[], const int &cy[]) { bool anyPos = false , anyNeg = false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { int j = (i + 1 ) % 4 ; int ex = cx[j] - cx[i]; int ey = cy[j] - cy[i]; int fx = px - cx[i]; int fy = py - cy[i]; long crossZ = ( long )ex * fy - ( long )ey * fx; if (crossZ > 0 ) anyPos = true ; if (crossZ < 0 ) anyNeg = true ; if (anyPos && anyNeg) return false ; } return true ; } bool CDrawingEngine::HitTestRectangle( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2) { int lx = MathMin (x1, x2), rx = MathMax (x1, x2); int ty = MathMin (y1, y2), by = MathMax (y1, y2); return (mx >= lx - m_hitThreshold && mx <= rx + m_hitThreshold && my >= ty - m_hitThreshold && my <= by + m_hitThreshold); } int CDrawingEngine::HitTestAllObjects( int mouseX, int mouseY) { int n = ArraySize (m_drawnObjects); for ( int i = n - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (!m_drawnObjects[i].visible) continue ; int x1 = 0 , y1 = 0 , x2 = 0 , y2 = 0 , x3 = 0 , y3 = 0 ; ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_drawnObjects[i].time1, m_drawnObjects[i].price1, x1, y1); if (m_drawnObjects[i].time2 != 0 ) ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_drawnObjects[i].time2, m_drawnObjects[i].price2, x2, y2); if (m_drawnObjects[i].time3 != 0 ) ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_drawnObjects[i].time3, m_drawnObjects[i].price3, x3, y3); bool hit = false ; switch (m_drawnObjects[i].toolType) { case TOOL_TRENDLINE: case TOOL_RAY: case TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE: case TOOL_TREND_ANGLE: hit = HitTestTrendLine(mouseX, mouseY, x1, y1, x2, y2, m_hitThreshold); break ; case TOOL_INFO_LINE: hit = HitTestTrendLine(mouseX, mouseY, x1, y1, x2, y2, m_hitThreshold) || HitTestInfoLinePanel(mouseX, mouseY); break ; case TOOL_HLINE: hit = HitTestHorizontalLine(mouseX, mouseY, y1, m_hitThreshold); break ; case TOOL_VLINE: hit = HitTestVerticalLine(mouseX, mouseY, x1, m_hitThreshold); break ; case TOOL_CROSS_LINE: hit = HitTestHorizontalLine(mouseX, mouseY, y1, m_hitThreshold) || HitTestVerticalLine(mouseX, mouseY, x1, m_hitThreshold); break ; case TOOL_RECTANGLE: hit = HitTestRectangle(mouseX, mouseY, x1, y1, x2, y2); break ; default : break ; } if (hit) return m_drawnObjects[i].id; } return - 1 ; }

We define the "PointInRotatedRect" function to test whether a screen point lies inside a convex quadrilateral defined by four corner coordinates. We iterate over all four edges of the quad in order, computing the 2D cross product of each edge vector against the vector from the edge start to the test point. If all four cross products have the same sign — all positive or all negative — the point is inside the convex shape. The moment we find both a positive and a negative cross product, we know the point is outside and return false immediately. We use this function to hit-test rotated text labels and prompt rectangles whose corners are not axis-aligned.

For the rectangle tool, we define "HitTestRectangle", which normalizes the two corner coordinates into a proper bounding box and then tests whether the mouse falls within that box expanded by the hit threshold on all sides. Because the rectangle renders with a thirty-percent translucent fill that covers its entire interior, any click inside the body is a valid hit — we do not need to test only the border edges. The same logic applies to all the other objects.

With the per-tool primitives in place, we define "HitTestAllObjects" as the main dispatch loop. We iterate the drawn objects array in reverse draw order so that the topmost rendered object always wins when objects overlap. For each visible object, we resolve all stored anchor points to screen pixel coordinates using ChartTimePriceToXY, then dispatch to the appropriate hit test based on the tool type. Trend lines, rays, extended lines, and angle lines all route to "HitTestTrendLine".

The info line routes to both "HitTestTrendLine" and "HitTestInfoLinePanel", so clicking the floating stats panel also selects the object. Horizontal lines route to "HitTestHorizontalLine", vertical lines to "HitTestVerticalLine", and cross lines to both, since the cross line is a horizontal and vertical line sharing one intersection. Rectangles route to "HitTestRectangle". The moment any test returns true, we return that object's ID immediately without testing further objects. If no object is hit, we return negative one. On the render side, we cover rendering all the objects, the axis labels for the vertical and horizontal lines, and rubber-band preview rendering.

The Render Engine and Permanent Axis Labels

We now cover "ToolsPalette_Engine_Render.mqh", which owns the full redraw cycle and the permanent axis label pills that appear on the price and time axes for horizontal, vertical, and cross lines.

#ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_ENGINE_RENDER_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_ENGINE_RENDER_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Tools.mqh" void CDrawingEngine::RedrawPermanentAxisLabels() { int cW = m_canvasDrawings.Width(); int cH = m_canvasDrawings.Height(); int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int n = ArraySize (m_drawnObjects); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { if (!m_drawnObjects[i].visible) continue ; TOOL_TYPE tt = m_drawnObjects[i].toolType; if (tt != TOOL_HLINE && tt != TOOL_VLINE && tt != TOOL_CROSS_LINE) continue ; int passCount = (tt == TOOL_CROSS_LINE) ? 2 : 1 ; for ( int pass = 0 ; pass < passCount; pass++) { TOOL_TYPE effTT = tt; if (tt == TOOL_CROSS_LINE) effTT = (pass == 0 ) ? TOOL_HLINE : TOOL_VLINE; string labelText = (effTT == TOOL_HLINE) ? DoubleToString (m_drawnObjects[i].price1, digits) : TimeToString (m_drawnObjects[i].time1, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); if ( StringLen (labelText) == 0 ) continue ; int hx = 0 , hy = 0 ; ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_drawnObjects[i].time1, m_drawnObjects[i].price1, hx, hy); color pillBgColor = m_drawnObjects[i].objColor; uchar lR = ( uchar )((pillBgColor) & 0xFF ); uchar lG = ( uchar )((pillBgColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar lB = ( uchar )((pillBgColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); double luminance = 0.299 * lR + 0.587 * lG + 0.114 * lB; bool bgIsDark = (luminance < 128.0 ); color textColor = bgIsDark ? clrWhite : clrBlack ; uint pillBgARGB = ColorToARGB (pillBgColor, 255 ); uint pillTextARGB = ColorToARGB (textColor, 255 ); TextSetFont ( "Arial" , -( 9 * 10 )); uint twU = 0 , thU = 0 ; TextGetSize (labelText, twU, thU); int tw = ( int )twU, th = ( int )thU; int padX = 4 , padY = 2 ; int lw = tw + padX * 2 ; int lh = th + padY * 2 ; if (lw < 20 ) lw = 20 ; if (lh < 12 ) lh = 12 ; int lx, ly; if (effTT == TOOL_HLINE) { lx = cW - lw; if (lx < 0 ) lx = 0 ; ly = hy - lh / 2 ; if (ly < 0 ) ly = 0 ; if (ly + lh > cH) ly = cH - lh; } else { lx = hx - lw / 2 ; if (lx < 0 ) lx = 0 ; if (lx + lw > cW) lx = cW - lw; ly = cH - lh; if (ly < 0 ) ly = 0 ; } uint buf[]; ArrayResize (buf, lw * lh); ArrayFill (buf, 0 , lw * lh, pillBgARGB); TextOut (labelText, padX, padY, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP , buf, lw, lh, pillTextARGB, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE ); for ( int py = 0 ; py < lh; py++) { int dy = ly + py; if (dy < 0 || dy >= cH) continue ; for ( int px = 0 ; px < lw; px++) { int dx = lx + px; if (dx < 0 || dx >= cW) continue ; m_canvasDrawings.PixelSet(dx, dy, buf[py * lw + px]); } } for ( int px = 0 ; px < lw; px++) { int dx = lx + px; if (dx < 0 || dx >= cW) continue ; if (ly >= 0 && ly < cH) m_canvasDrawings.PixelSet(dx, ly, pillTextARGB); if (ly + lh - 1 >= 0 && ly + lh - 1 < cH) m_canvasDrawings.PixelSet(dx, ly + lh - 1 , pillTextARGB); } for ( int py = 0 ; py < lh; py++) { int dy = ly + py; if (dy < 0 || dy >= cH) continue ; if (lx >= 0 && lx < cW) m_canvasDrawings.PixelSet(lx, dy, pillTextARGB); if (lx + lw - 1 >= 0 && lx + lw - 1 < cW) m_canvasDrawings.PixelSet(lx + lw - 1 , dy, pillTextARGB); } } } } void CDrawingEngine::DeletePermanentAxisLabelsFor( int objId) { string lblName = StringFormat ( "tp_axislbl_%d" , objId); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , lblName) >= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , lblName); } void CDrawingEngine::RedrawAllObjects() { m_canvasDrawings.Erase( 0x00000000 ); m_addTextPromptObjId = - 1 ; m_labelHitObjIdForSelected = - 1 ; int n = ArraySize (m_drawnObjects); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { if (!m_drawnObjects[i].visible) continue ; color col = m_drawnObjects[i].objColor; color colText = m_drawnObjects[i].textColor; bool sel = (m_drawnObjects[i].id == m_selectedObjectId); bool hovered = (m_drawnObjects[i].id == m_hoveredObjectId); int x1 = 0 , y1 = 0 , x2 = 0 , y2 = 0 , x3 = 0 , y3 = 0 ; ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_drawnObjects[i].time1, m_drawnObjects[i].price1, x1, y1); if (m_drawnObjects[i].time2 != 0 ) ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_drawnObjects[i].time2, m_drawnObjects[i].price2, x2, y2); if (m_drawnObjects[i].time3 != 0 ) ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_drawnObjects[i].time3, m_drawnObjects[i].price3, x3, y3); bool isThisSelected = (m_drawnObjects[i].id == m_selectedObjectId); m_hideHandleIdx = (isThisSelected && m_isDraggingHandle) ? m_draggedHandleIdx : - 1 ; bool isThisHandleHost = (m_drawnObjects[i].id == m_hoveredHandleHostId); m_haloHandleIdx = (isThisHandleHost && !m_isDraggingHandle && !m_isDraggingObject) ? m_hoveredHandleIdx : - 1 ; switch (m_drawnObjects[i].toolType) { case TOOL_TRENDLINE: DrawTrendLineOn(m_canvasDrawings, x1, y1, x2, y2, col, sel, hovered, m_drawnObjects[i].lineWidth, m_drawnObjects[i].lineOpacity, m_drawnObjects[i].lineStyle); break ; case TOOL_HLINE: DrawHorizontalLineOn(m_canvasDrawings, y1, col, sel, hovered, m_drawnObjects[i].lineWidth, m_drawnObjects[i].lineOpacity, m_drawnObjects[i].lineStyle); break ; case TOOL_VLINE: DrawVerticalLineOn(m_canvasDrawings, x1, col, sel, hovered, m_drawnObjects[i].lineWidth, m_drawnObjects[i].lineOpacity, m_drawnObjects[i].lineStyle); break ; case TOOL_CROSS_LINE: DrawCrossLineOn(m_canvasDrawings, x1, y1, col, sel, hovered, m_drawnObjects[i].lineWidth, m_drawnObjects[i].lineOpacity, m_drawnObjects[i].lineStyle); break ; case TOOL_RAY: DrawRayLineOn(m_canvasDrawings, x1, y1, x2, y2, col, sel, hovered, m_drawnObjects[i].lineWidth, m_drawnObjects[i].lineOpacity, m_drawnObjects[i].lineStyle); break ; case TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE: DrawExtendedLineOn(m_canvasDrawings, x1, y1, x2, y2, col, sel, hovered, m_drawnObjects[i].lineWidth, m_drawnObjects[i].lineOpacity, m_drawnObjects[i].lineStyle); break ; case TOOL_INFO_LINE: DrawInfoLineOn(m_canvasDrawings, x1, y1, x2, y2, col, m_drawnObjects[i].time1, m_drawnObjects[i].time2, m_drawnObjects[i].price1, m_drawnObjects[i].price2, sel, hovered, m_isDarkTheme, m_drawnObjects[i].lineWidth, m_drawnObjects[i].lineOpacity, m_drawnObjects[i].lineStyle); break ; case TOOL_TREND_ANGLE: DrawTrendAngleOn(m_canvasDrawings, x1, y1, x2, y2, col, sel, hovered, m_isDarkTheme, m_drawnObjects[i].lineWidth, m_drawnObjects[i].lineOpacity, m_drawnObjects[i].lineStyle); break ; case TOOL_RECTANGLE: DrawRectangleOn(m_canvasDrawings, x1, y1, x2, y2, col, sel, hovered, m_drawnObjects[i].lineWidth, m_drawnObjects[i].lineOpacity, m_drawnObjects[i].lineStyle, m_drawnObjects[i].fillColor, m_drawnObjects[i].fillOpacity); break ; default : break ; } } m_hideHandleIdx = - 1 ; m_haloHandleIdx = - 1 ; if (m_isPreviewActive && m_toolDrawingClickCount == 1 ) { int px1 = 0 , py1 = 0 ; ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_drawPoint1Time, m_drawPoint1Price, px1, py1); color previewColor = GetToolDefaultColor(m_previewToolType); if (m_previewToolType == TOOL_RECTANGLE) { DrawRectangleOn(m_canvasDrawings, px1, py1, m_previewMouseX, m_previewMouseY, previewColor, false , true ); } else { DrawRubberBand(px1, py1, m_previewMouseX, m_previewMouseY, m_previewToolType, previewColor); } double previewPrice; datetime previewTime; int sub; ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chartId, m_previewMouseX, m_previewMouseY, sub, previewTime, previewPrice); } RedrawPermanentAxisLabels(); m_canvasDrawings.Update(); UpdateObjLabels(); } void CDrawingEngine::DrawRectangle( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered) { DrawRectangleOn(m_canvasDrawings, x1, y1, x2, y2, objColor, selected, hovered); } #endif

We define the "RedrawPermanentAxisLabels" function to render colored pill labels directly onto the drawing's canvas for every horizontal line, vertical line, and cross line in the object array. We iterate all stored objects and skip any that are hidden or not one of the three line types. For a cross line, we run two passes — the first renders the price pill on the right axis and the second renders the time pill on the bottom axis. For each pill, we build the label text using DoubleToString for price labels and TimeToString for time labels, then convert the anchor coordinate to screen pixels using ChartTimePriceToXY.

We use the object's own stroke color as the pill background and compute the text color automatically — we extract the red, green, and blue components and compute the luminance using the standard perceptual weighting formula. If the luminance falls below 128, we use white text; otherwise, black, so the label is always readable regardless of the object color. We render the label text into an offscreen pixel buffer filled with the pill background color using "TextOut", blit the buffer onto the drawing's canvas with bounds clamping, then draw a one-pixel border on all four sides using the text color for contrast. This gives us the following outcome for the vertical and horizontal lines.

Following that, we define "RedrawAllObjects" as the central render dispatch. We erase the entire drawing canvas to a fully transparent canvas at the start of every frame, reset the per-frame prompt and label hit IDs, then iterate all stored objects. For each visible object, we resolve the selection and hover state by comparing the object ID against the canonical engine IDs rather than the per-object flag — this guarantees at most one selected object even if stale flags are present.

We then configure the handle hide and halo indices on "m_hideHandleIdx" and "m_haloHandleIdx" before calling the per-tool draw routine, which reads these values during handle rendering. We dispatch each tool type to its dedicated draw function — "DrawTrendLineOn", "DrawHorizontalLineOn", "DrawVerticalLineOn", "DrawCrossLineOn", "DrawRayLineOn", "DrawExtendedLineOn", "DrawInfoLineOn", "DrawTrendAngleOn", and "DrawRectangleOn" — passing the stored style properties from the object struct directly. After the object loop, we reset both handle indices to negative one to prevent them from leaking into the rubber-band preview render that follows.

With all objects drawn, we check whether a preview is active and the click count is one, meaning the user has placed the first anchor of a multi-click tool and is dragging toward the second. For the rectangle tool, we render the full committed appearance as the preview so the user sees exactly what they will get. For all other tools, we call "DrawRubberBand" to paint a semi-transparent dashed line from the first anchor to the current cursor position. We then call "RedrawPermanentAxisLabels" to paint the axis pills on top of the object strokes, flush the canvas to screen with "Update", and finally call "UpdateObjLabels" to refresh the six axis label canvases for the selected or hovered object's anchor point coordinates. The rubber-band preview now looks like this:

Finally, we add a shell file that centralizes the previous shell logic. It cancels in-progress placements on tool switch, deselects tools on outside clicks, and handles the Delete category in the flyout click handler. Since we defined the respective methods in the tools file, we just need to call them here.

Tool Switching and Scroll Lock in the Shell

The final piece of the system lives in "ToolsPalette_Shell.mqh". We cover the two behaviors that changed most visibly from the previous version — how tool switching is handled and how chart scroll is managed across different tool modes.

#ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_SHELL_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_SHELL_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Sidebar.mqh" void CToolsSidebar::ToggleTool(TOOL_TYPE toolType) { FinalizeOpenLabelEdit(); DeselectAll(); CancelInProgressPlacement(); CleanupCrosshairOnToolSwitch(); if (toolType == TOOL_POINTER || m_currentActiveTool == toolType) { m_currentActiveTool = TOOL_NONE; m_toolDrawingClickCount = 0 ; m_currentInstruction = "" ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } else { m_currentActiveTool = toolType; m_toolDrawingClickCount = 0 ; RecordToolSelection(toolType); if (toolType == TOOL_CROSSHAIR) { m_currentInstruction = "Move mouse for crosshair. Double-click to measure." ; ShowAllCrosshairElements(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } else if (toolType == TOOL_POINTER || toolType == TOOL_NONE) { m_currentInstruction = "" ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } else { m_currentInstruction = "Click on chart to place " + GetToolLabel(toolType) + "." ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } }

Here, we redefine "ToggleTool" with a three-step cleanup sequence at the top that did not exist in the previous version. Before activating any new tool, we call "FinalizeOpenLabelEdit" to commit or discard any open text annotation edit, "DeselectAll" to clear the current selection and hover state, and "CancelInProgressPlacement" to discard any partial multi-click placement that was in progress. This guarantees the engine is always in a clean idle state when a new tool activates.

After the cleanup, we call "RecordToolSelection" to write the newly activated tool into the last-used slot for its category. This is the call that keeps the sidebar tile icons in sync — every tool activation updates the memory, and the next sidebar render picks up the change automatically. Re-clicking the active tool or clicking the pointer tool deactivates the current tool and restores chart scroll. Activating the crosshair tool shows all crosshair elements and allows chart scrolling so the user can pan while measuring.

Activating the pointer tool locks the chart scroll by setting CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL to false — this is the key behavioral change from the previous version. In pointer mode, the chart must not pan when the user clicks or drags, because those events are owned entirely by the object interaction system. Activating any drawing tool allows scrolling between placement clicks so the user can pan to a different area before placing the next anchor point. The final piece is the main advisor, which is as follows, to connect all the flows.

The Main Entry Point

With all the header files in place, we close the implementation with the main "Tools Palette Part 5.mq5" entry point file that wires everything together.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ToolsPalette_Shell.mqh" CToolsSidebar g_sidebar; int OnInit () { if (!g_sidebar.Init( ChartID ())) { Print ( "ToolsPalette: Failed to initialize. Check journal for details." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } ChartRedraw (); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { g_sidebar.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { g_sidebar.OnEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); } void OnTimer () { g_sidebar. OnTimer (); } void OnTick () { }

We include "ToolsPalette_Shell.mqh" as the single include that pulls in the entire class hierarchy through the chain — shell to sidebar to drawing engine to tool registry to line tools to crosshair to primitives. We declare a single global "CToolsSidebar" instance named "g_sidebar" that manages the entire tools palette for the lifetime of the program.

In the OnInit event handler, we call "g_sidebar.Init" passing the current chart identifier. If initialization fails, we print a message to the journal and return "INIT_FAILED" to abort the load. On success, we call "ChartRedraw" to render the sidebar immediately and return INIT_SUCCEEDED. In the OnDeinit event handler, we call "g_sidebar.Destroy" to tear down all canvases and chart objects cleanly, followed by a final ChartRedraw to clear any lingering visuals from the chart.

The OnChartEvent event handler forwards every incoming event directly to "g_sidebar.OnEvent" without any filtering — the sidebar's internal routing handles all dispatch. The OnTick event handler is intentionally empty since the entire system is event-driven and requires no per-tick processing. The one addition versus the previous version is the OnTimer event handler, which calls "g_sidebar.OnTimer" to drive the cursor blink animation during in-place text label editing. When the user is typing a label, a periodic timer fires this handler, which triggers a "RedrawAllObjects" call to advance the blink state so the caret appears to pulse naturally. We will use this later in our implementation. That marks the end of our implementation. What remains is testing the system, and that is handled in the next section.





Visualization

We test the program on a live chart in MetaTrader 5. Below is the compiled result presented as a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).

During testing, the sidebar tiles updated dynamically to reflect the last-used tool per category. Placed objects responded correctly to hover and selection, with handle circles appearing at anchor points. Dragging handles reshaped objects in real time, whole-object drags translated positions cleanly, and pressing Delete removed the selected object immediately. The rubber-band preview tracked the cursor accurately during multi-click placements, and pointer mode kept the chart scroll locked throughout all object interactions.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have replaced the native MetaTrader chart object drawing system from the previous version with a fully canvas-based drawing engine that renders every tool pixel-by-pixel onto a dedicated full-chart bitmap layer. We implemented a persistent object storage system with per-tool style memory, a complete hit testing framework covering all registered tool types, and a pointer tool that supports object selection, whole-object dragging, individual handle manipulation, and deletion. We also reorganized the category system with a live delete action tile, introduced dynamic sidebar tile icons that reflect the last-used tool per category, and added permanent axis label pills for horizontal and vertical lines. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Build a canvas-based drawing engine in MQL5 that stores, renders, and redraws objects persistently without relying on native chart objects

Implement pixel-level hit testing for multiple tool types and use it to drive object selection, handle dragging, and whole-object translation on a dedicated canvas layer

Add a last-used tool memory system to a sidebar so category tiles always reflect the most recently activated tool and activate it directly on click

In the next part of the series, we will extend the drawing engine with the full channel, Fibonacci, Gann, and pitchfork tool families — covering the parallel channel, regression channel, standard deviation channel, all three pitchfork variants, the six Fibonacci tools, and the complete Gann suite. Stay tuned.





Attachments

