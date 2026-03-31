MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 26): Integrating Frequency Binning, Entropy, and Chi-Square in Visual Analyzer

Introduction

You have a multi-distribution graphing tool, but it models synthetic samples rather than actual market data, so you cannot see how closing prices distribute across levels, quantify how predictable the current market structure is, or test whether prices cluster or are uniformly distributed. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders looking to build a frequency analysis tool that operates directly on live price data for actionable statistical insights.

In our previous article (Part 25), we expanded the graphing tool to support seventeen statistical distributions with interactive cycling via a header switch icon. In Part 26, we build a frequency analysis tool that bins closing prices into a histogram, computes Shannon entropy, and runs a chi-square goodness-of-fit test. The tool also includes an auto-scrolling log panel, per-bar/per-tick modes, and supersampled rendering. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a comprehensive MQL5 frequency analysis tool, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Frequency Binning, Entropy, and Chi-Square Framework

Frequency binning divides a price range into equal-width intervals and counts how many closes fall into each bin. Dense bins indicate acceptance zones, while sparse bins indicate impulsive transitions. Shannon entropy quantifies how evenly spread the counts are across bins: a perfectly uniform distribution produces maximum entropy, while a histogram dominated by one or two bins produces low entropy, signaling strong clustering and potentially tradeable structure. The chi-square test formalizes this by comparing observed bin counts against the expected counts under a uniform distribution, producing a test statistic that rises as clustering intensifies, with degrees of freedom equal to the number of bins minus one.

In the market, use the frequency histogram to identify the highest-density bin as the current value area — price returning to that bin after a deviation is a mean-reversion candidate. Monitor entropy across sessions: a drop in entropy after a range period signals emerging structure and a potential directional breakout setup. Use the chi-square statistic as a filter — high values confirm non-random clustering worth trading, while values near zero suggest a random walk where frequency-based strategies lose edge.

We load recent closing prices and bin them into user-defined intervals. We then compute relative frequencies, entropy (−∑p·log p), and the chi-square statistic. Results are displayed on a canvas with a statistics panel and a supersampled auto-scrolling log panel (per-bar or per-tick). In a nutshell, here is what we intend to achieve.









Implementation in MQL5

We begin the implementation by defining the enumerations, inputs, structures, and global variables that the frequency analysis system requires.

Defining Enumerations, Inputs, Structures, and Global Variables

To support typed logging, selectable computation modes, configurable analysis parameters, and a scrollable log panel, we define two enumerations for log entry types and computation modes, add input groups for frequency settings and log appearance, declare two structures for bin data and log entries, and initialize all global variables covering statistical metrics, scroll state, and supersampling constants.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict enum ENUM_LOG_TYPE { LOG_INFO, LOG_FREQUENCY, LOG_STATISTICAL, LOG_VECTOR_MATRIX, LOG_WARNING, LOG_SUCCESS }; enum ENUM_COMPUTE_MODE { PER_BAR, PER_TICK }; input group "=== FREQUENCY ANALYSIS SETTINGS ===" input int frequencyBins = 10 ; input int analysisWindowSize = 100 ; input bool enableChiSquareTest = true ; input bool enableEntropyCalculation = true ; input bool enableCorrelationAnalysis = true ; input int logUpdateIntervalTicks = 5 ; input ENUM_COMPUTE_MODE computeMode = PER_BAR; input group "=== LOG PANEL COLORS ===" input color logBackgroundColor = clrBlack ; input double logBackgroundOpacity = 0.91 ; input color logFrequencyTextColor = clrLime ; input color logStatisticalTextColor = clrCyan ; input color logVectorMatrixTextColor = clrYellow ; input color logWarningTextColor = clrOrange ; input color logSuccessTextColor = clrSpringGreen ; input color logInfoTextColor = clrWhite ; input group "=== LOG SCROLL SETTINGS ===" input bool showLogScrollButtons = false ; input int logTriangleCornerRadius = 1 ; input double logTriangleBaseWidthPercent = 65.0 ; input double logTriangleHeightPercent = 70.0 ; struct FrequencyBinStruct { double rangeMinimum; double rangeMaximum; int count; double frequency; }; struct LogEntryStruct { string message; ENUM_LOG_TYPE type; datetime timestamp; }; FrequencyBinStruct frequencyBinsTable[]; double priceDataArray[]; int tickUpdateCounter = 0 ; double currentMeanValue = 0.0 ; double currentStandardDeviation = 0.0 ; double currentSkewnessValue = 0.0 ; double currentModeValue = 0.0 ; int modeFrequencyCount = 0 ; double chiSquareTestStatistic = 0.0 ; double shannonEntropyValue = 0.0 ; double correlationCoefficient = 0.0 ; double dataMinimum = 0.0 ; double dataMaximum = 0.0 ; double maximumFrequency = 0.0 ; bool dataLoadedSuccessfully = false ; double sampleMeanValue = 0.0 ; double sampleStandardDeviation = 0.0 ; double sampleSkewnessValue = 0.0 ; double sampleKurtosisValue = 0.0 ; double percentile25Value = 0.0 ; double percentile50Value = 0.0 ; double percentile75Value = 0.0 ; double confidenceInterval95LowerBound = 0.0 ; double confidenceInterval95UpperBound = 0.0 ; double confidenceInterval99LowerBound = 0.0 ; double confidenceInterval99UpperBound = 0.0 ; LogEntryStruct logEntriesArray[]; int maximumLogEntries = 100 ; int logScrollPosition = 0 ; int maximumLogScroll = 0 ; bool isHoveringOverLogPanel = false ; bool isDraggingLogScrollbar = false ; const int supersamplingFactor = 4 ; const int logScrollSmoothFactor = 10 ; const int logScrollbarFullWidth = 16 ; const int logScrollbarThinWidth = 2 ; const int logTrackWidth = 16 ; const int logScrollbarMargin = 5 ; const int logButtonSize = 16 ; color logTrackColor = C'45,45,45' ; color logButtonBackgroundColor = C'60,60,60' ; color logButtonBackgroundHoverColor = C'70,70,70' ; color logArrowColor = C'150,150,150' ; color logArrowDisabledColor = C'80,80,80' ; color logArrowHoverColor = C'100,100,100' ; color logSliderBackgroundColor = C'80,80,80' ; color logSliderBackgroundHoverColor = C'100,100,100' ; int logScrollCurrentPosition = 0 ; int logScrollMaximumPosition = 0 ; int logSliderHeight = 0 ; bool isMovingLogSlider = false ; int logMouseDownPositionYOnSlider = 0 ; int logMouseDownDeltaYOnSlider = 0 ; int logTotalContentHeight = 0 ; int logVisibleContentHeight = 0 ; bool isLogScrollbarVisible = false ; bool isMouseInLogContentBody = false ; bool previousMouseInLogContentBody = false ; bool isLogScrollUpButtonHovered = false ; bool isLogScrollDownButtonHovered = false ; bool isLogScrollSliderHovered = false ; bool isLogScrollAreaHovered = false ;

First, we define "ENUM_LOG_TYPE" to categorize log messages ("LOG_INFO", "LOG_FREQUENCY", "LOG_STATISTICAL", "LOG_VECTOR_MATRIX", "LOG_WARNING", "LOG_SUCCESS"). This enables color-coded logging. Next, we create the "ENUM_COMPUTE_MODE" enumeration with "PER_BAR" for bar-based updates and "PER_TICK" for tick-level, controlling analysis frequency. We add input groups for frequency settings like "frequencyBins" for histogram divisions, "analysisWindowSize" for data lookback, toggles for chi-square, entropy, and correlation, "logUpdateIntervalTicks" for tick mode pacing, and "computeMode" selecting the enum defaulting to "PER_BAR".

For log colors, we provide inputs to customize backgrounds and text per type, such as "logFrequencyTextColor" to lime, ensuring visual distinction. Scroll settings include toggles like "showLogScrollButtons" and parameters for triangle shapes in buttons, like "logTriangleCornerRadius". We define the "FrequencyBinStruct" structure to hold bin ranges, counts, and frequencies for histogram data.

The "LogEntryStruct" structure stores the message, the type from the enum, and the timestamp for each log entry. Globals include "frequencyBinsTable" array of the bin struct, "priceDataArray" for raw prices, "tickUpdateCounter" starting at 0 for timing. Statistical globals like "currentMeanValue" to 0.0 for mean, "currentStandardDeviation" for std dev, "currentSkewnessValue", "currentModeValue" with "modeFrequencyCount", "chiSquareTestStatistic", "shannonEntropyValue", "correlationCoefficient".

Advanced stats like "sampleMeanValue", "percentile25Value", and confidence bounds are all set to 0.0. Log system uses "logEntriesArray" of the entry struct, "maximumLogEntries" to 100, "logScrollPosition" to 0, "maximumLogScroll" to 0, hover and drag flags to false. Scroll constants define dimensions like "supersamplingFactor" to 4 for anti-aliasing, widths, colors for track, buttons, arrows, slider, with hovers and disabled states. Globals track positions, heights, and hovers for the interactive scrollbar. With the globals in place, we now define the log entry management function that feeds the scrollable log panel.

Managing the Log Entry Queue

To keep the log bounded in memory while always showing the most recent entries, we maintain a fixed-size array that shifts existing entries left when capacity is reached, appends the new entry at the end, and optionally flags a pending auto-scroll to the bottom so the next render pass brings the latest message into view without an immediate redraw.

bool pendingAutoScrollToBottom = false ; void AddLogEntry( string entryMessage, ENUM_LOG_TYPE entryType) { int currentSize = ArraySize (logEntriesArray); if (currentSize >= maximumLogEntries) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < currentSize - 1 ; i++) logEntriesArray[i] = logEntriesArray[i + 1 ]; currentSize = maximumLogEntries - 1 ; } ArrayResize (logEntriesArray, currentSize + 1 ); logEntriesArray[currentSize].message = entryMessage; logEntriesArray[currentSize].type = entryType; logEntriesArray[currentSize].timestamp = TimeCurrent (); if (enableLogAutoScroll) pendingAutoScrollToBottom = true ; }

We define the "AddLogEntry" function to append a new log message to the "logEntriesArray" array, maintaining a capped size for efficiency. We first check the current array size with ArraySize, and if it meets or exceeds "maximumLogEntries", shift elements left by one to discard the oldest, reducing the size to make room. Then, we resize the array by one with ArrayResize, set the new entry's message, type from "ENUM_LOG_TYPE", and timestamp via the TimeCurrent function. If "enableLogAutoScroll" is true, we flag "pendingAutoScrollToBottom" to trigger scrolling in rendering, ensuring recent logs are visible without immediate redraw. This will help manage a FIFO queue for logs, preventing unbounded growth while supporting auto-scroll for user convenience. With the log queue ready, we now define the core function that bins the price data and computes relative frequencies.

Performing Frequency Binning on Price Data

This function fetches recent close prices into an array, determines the data range, divides it into equal-width bins, counts how many prices fall into each bin, computes relative frequencies, finds the maximum frequency for plot scaling, and identifies the mode bin, preparing all data structures that the histogram plot and statistical functions will consume.

void PerformFrequencyAnalysis() { int dataPointsCount = MathMin (analysisWindowSize, Bars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT )); ArrayResize (priceDataArray, dataPointsCount); for ( int i = 0 ; i < dataPointsCount; i++) priceDataArray[i] = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , i); if (dataPointsCount < 2 ) return ; dataMinimum = priceDataArray[ 0 ]; dataMaximum = priceDataArray[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < dataPointsCount; i++) { if (priceDataArray[i] < dataMinimum) dataMinimum = priceDataArray[i]; if (priceDataArray[i] > dataMaximum) dataMaximum = priceDataArray[i]; } double dataRange = dataMaximum - dataMinimum; if (dataRange == 0 ) dataRange = _Point ; ArrayResize (frequencyBinsTable, frequencyBins); double binWidth = dataRange / frequencyBins; for ( int i = 0 ; i < frequencyBins; i++) { frequencyBinsTable[i].rangeMinimum = dataMinimum + i * binWidth; frequencyBinsTable[i].rangeMaximum = dataMinimum + (i + 1 ) * binWidth; frequencyBinsTable[i].count = 0 ; frequencyBinsTable[i].frequency = 0.0 ; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < dataPointsCount; i++) for ( int j = 0 ; j < frequencyBins; j++) if (priceDataArray[i] >= frequencyBinsTable[j].rangeMinimum && priceDataArray[i] < frequencyBinsTable[j].rangeMaximum) { frequencyBinsTable[j].count++; break ; } if (priceDataArray[ 0 ] == dataMaximum) frequencyBinsTable[frequencyBins - 1 ].count++; for ( int i = 0 ; i < frequencyBins; i++) frequencyBinsTable[i].frequency = ( double )frequencyBinsTable[i].count / dataPointsCount; maximumFrequency = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < frequencyBins; i++) if (frequencyBinsTable[i].frequency > maximumFrequency) maximumFrequency = frequencyBinsTable[i].frequency; modeFrequencyCount = 0 ; int modeBinIndex = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < frequencyBins; i++) if (frequencyBinsTable[i].count > modeFrequencyCount) { modeFrequencyCount = frequencyBinsTable[i].count; modeBinIndex = i; } currentModeValue = (frequencyBinsTable[modeBinIndex].rangeMinimum + frequencyBinsTable[modeBinIndex].rangeMaximum) / 2.0 ; dataLoadedSuccessfully = true ; }

Here, we define the "PerformFrequencyAnalysis" function to conduct the core binning and frequency computation on price data. We first determine the number of data points as the minimum of "analysisWindowSize" and available bars via Bars, resize "priceDataArray" with ArrayResize, and populate it by looping to fetch close prices using iClose from the current symbol and timeframe, starting from recent bars. If fewer than two points, we exit early. We find the data range by initializing "dataMinimum" and "dataMaximum" to the first value, then looping to update mins/maxes, adjusting zero range to "_Point" for minimal spread. To set up bins, we resize "frequencyBinsTable" to "frequencyBins", compute "binWidth" as range divided by bins, and loop to assign each bin's "rangeMinimum" and "rangeMaximum" as sequential intervals, resetting count and frequency to zero.

We count frequencies by nested loops: for each price, check against bin ranges and increment the matching bin's count, breaking on match. For edge cases where prices equal max, we increment the last bin. Next, we calculate relative frequencies by dividing each count by the total points. We find "maximumFrequency" by looping to get the highest frequency for plot scaling. For mode, we reset "modeFrequencyCount" and index, loop to find the bin with the max count, and set "currentModeValue" as its midpoint. Finally, flag "dataLoadedSuccessfully" true, completing the analysis, ready for visualization and statistics. With the bins populated, we now compute the statistical measures that accompany the histogram.

Calculating Basic Statistics, Chi-Square, Shannon Entropy, and Autocorrelation

Four dedicated functions cover the statistical layer: basic statistics derives the mean, standard deviation, and skewness directly from the price array; the chi-square test compares observed bin counts against a uniform expectation to quantify clustering; Shannon entropy sums negative frequency-log-frequency terms across bins to measure predictability; and lag-1 autocorrelation computes the ratio of consecutive-price covariance to variance to detect serial dependence.

void CalculateBasicStatistics() { int sampleSize = ArraySize (priceDataArray); if (sampleSize < 2 ) return ; double sumTotal = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < sampleSize; i++) sumTotal += priceDataArray[i]; currentMeanValue = sumTotal / sampleSize; double sumSquaredDifferences = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < sampleSize; i++) { double difference = priceDataArray[i] - currentMeanValue; sumSquaredDifferences += difference * difference; } currentStandardDeviation = MathSqrt (sumSquaredDifferences / (sampleSize - 1 )); if (currentStandardDeviation > 0 ) { double sumCubedDifferences = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < sampleSize; i++) { double normalizedValue = (priceDataArray[i] - currentMeanValue) / currentStandardDeviation; sumCubedDifferences += normalizedValue * normalizedValue * normalizedValue; } currentSkewnessValue = (sampleSize / ((sampleSize - 1.0 ) * (sampleSize - 2.0 ))) * sumCubedDifferences; } } void CalculateChiSquareTest() { if (!enableChiSquareTest) return ; int sampleSize = ArraySize (priceDataArray); if (sampleSize < frequencyBins) return ; double expectedFrequency = ( double )sampleSize / frequencyBins; chiSquareTestStatistic = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < frequencyBins; i++) { double difference = frequencyBinsTable[i].count - expectedFrequency; chiSquareTestStatistic += (difference * difference) / expectedFrequency; } } void CalculateShannonEntropy() { if (!enableEntropyCalculation) return ; shannonEntropyValue = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < frequencyBins; i++) if (frequencyBinsTable[i].frequency > 0 ) shannonEntropyValue -= frequencyBinsTable[i].frequency * MathLog (frequencyBinsTable[i].frequency); } void CalculateAutoCorrelation() { if (!enableCorrelationAnalysis) return ; int sampleSize = ArraySize (priceDataArray); if (sampleSize < 3 ) return ; double meanValue = currentMeanValue; double varianceSum = 0.0 ; double covarianceSum = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < sampleSize; i++) varianceSum += (priceDataArray[i] - meanValue) * (priceDataArray[i] - meanValue); for ( int i = 0 ; i < sampleSize - 1 ; i++) covarianceSum += (priceDataArray[i] - meanValue) * (priceDataArray[i + 1 ] - meanValue); if (varianceSum > 0 ) correlationCoefficient = covarianceSum / varianceSum; }

Here, we define the "CalculateBasicStatistics" function to derive core metrics from "priceDataArray". We first check if the size is at least 2, exiting early if not, then compute the mean by summing values and dividing by count, followed by standard deviation via sum of squared differences from mean divided by n-1 under MathSqrt, and skewness as adjusted sum of cubed normalized differences, providing foundational stats without advanced tools. Next, we implement the "CalculateChiSquareTest" function for goodness-of-fit, returning early if "enableChiSquareTest" is false or the sample is small. We set expected frequency as sample size over bins, reset "chiSquareTestStatistic", and loop to add (observed - expected)^2 / expected per bin, quantifying deviation from uniform.

For information measure, we create the "CalculateShannonEntropy" function, skipping if "enableEntropyCalculation" off, resetting "shannonEntropyValue", and accumulating negative frequency * log(frequency) for positive frequencies with "MathLog", yielding entropy in nats to assess data predictability. Finally, we define the "CalculateAutoCorrelation" function for lag-1 dependency, exiting if "enableCorrelationAnalysis" is false or small sample. We compute variance sum as squared deviations from mean, covariance as product of consecutive deviations, and set "correlationCoefficient" as covariance over variance if positive, detecting serial correlation in prices. With the statistical measures computed, we now render the frequency histogram on the main canvas.

Drawing the Frequency Histogram Plot

The histogram plot maps each bin's relative frequency to a bar height scaled against the maximum frequency, draws thickened X and Y axes with optimal tick marks and formatted labels, and writes fixed axis titles for price bins and relative frequency, producing a complete visual representation of the price distribution over the analysis window.

void DrawFrequencyHistogramPlot() { if (!dataLoadedSuccessfully) return ; int plotAreaLeftEdge = 60 ; int plotAreaRightEdge = currentCanvasWidth - 40 ; int plotAreaTopEdge = headerBarHeight + 10 ; int plotAreaBottomEdge = currentCanvasHeight - 50 ; int drawAreaLeftEdge = plotAreaLeftEdge + plotAreaPaddingPixels; int drawAreaRightEdge = plotAreaRightEdge - plotAreaPaddingPixels; int drawAreaTopEdge = plotAreaTopEdge + plotAreaPaddingPixels; int drawAreaBottomEdge = plotAreaBottomEdge - plotAreaPaddingPixels; int plotWidth = drawAreaRightEdge - drawAreaLeftEdge; int plotHeight = drawAreaBottomEdge - drawAreaTopEdge; if (plotWidth <= 0 || plotHeight <= 0 ) return ; double xAxisRange = dataMaximum - dataMinimum; double yAxisRange = maximumFrequency; if (xAxisRange == 0 ) xAxisRange = 1 ; if (yAxisRange == 0 ) yAxisRange = 1 ; uint argbAxisColor = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); for ( int thickness = 0 ; thickness < 2 ; thickness++) mainDistributionCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeftEdge - thickness, plotAreaTopEdge, plotAreaLeftEdge - thickness, plotAreaBottomEdge, argbAxisColor); for ( int thickness = 0 ; thickness < 2 ; thickness++) mainDistributionCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeftEdge, plotAreaBottomEdge + thickness, plotAreaRightEdge, plotAreaBottomEdge + thickness, argbAxisColor); mainDistributionCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , axisLabelFontSize); uint argbTickLabelColor = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); double yAxisTickValues[]; int yAxisTickCount = CalculateOptimalAxisTicks( 0 , yAxisRange, plotHeight, yAxisTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < yAxisTickCount; i++) { double yTickValue = yAxisTickValues[i]; if (yTickValue < 0 || yTickValue > yAxisRange) continue ; int yPosition = drawAreaBottomEdge - ( int )((yTickValue / yAxisRange) * plotHeight); mainDistributionCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeftEdge - 5 , yPosition, plotAreaLeftEdge, yPosition, argbAxisColor); mainDistributionCanvas. TextOut (plotAreaLeftEdge - 8 , yPosition - axisLabelFontSize / 2 , FormatAxisTickLabel(yTickValue, yAxisRange), argbTickLabelColor, TA_RIGHT ); } double xAxisTickValues[]; int xAxisTickCount = CalculateOptimalAxisTicks(dataMinimum, dataMaximum, plotWidth, xAxisTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < xAxisTickCount; i++) { double xTickValue = xAxisTickValues[i]; if (xTickValue < dataMinimum || xTickValue > dataMaximum) continue ; int xPosition = drawAreaLeftEdge + ( int )((xTickValue - dataMinimum) / xAxisRange * plotWidth); mainDistributionCanvas.Line(xPosition, plotAreaBottomEdge, xPosition, plotAreaBottomEdge + 5 , argbAxisColor); mainDistributionCanvas. TextOut (xPosition, plotAreaBottomEdge + 7 , FormatAxisTickLabel(xTickValue, xAxisRange), argbTickLabelColor, TA_CENTER ); } uint argbHistogramColor = ColorToARGB (histogramBarColor, 255 ); double totalBarGaps = (frequencyBins - 1 ) * histogramBarGapPixels; double barWidth = (plotWidth - totalBarGaps) / frequencyBins; if (barWidth < 1 ) barWidth = 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < frequencyBins; i++) { double binMidpoint = (frequencyBinsTable[i].rangeMinimum + frequencyBinsTable[i].rangeMaximum) / 2.0 ; int barLeftPosition = drawAreaLeftEdge + ( int )((binMidpoint - dataMinimum) / xAxisRange * plotWidth - barWidth / 2 ); int barRightPosition = barLeftPosition + ( int )barWidth - 1 ; int barHeight = ( int )(frequencyBinsTable[i].frequency / yAxisRange * plotHeight); int barTopPosition = drawAreaBottomEdge - barHeight; if (barRightPosition >= barLeftPosition) mainDistributionCanvas.FillRectangle(barLeftPosition, barTopPosition, barRightPosition, drawAreaBottomEdge, argbHistogramColor); } mainDistributionCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , labelFontSize); uint argbAxisLabelColor = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); mainDistributionCanvas. TextOut (currentCanvasWidth / 2 , currentCanvasHeight - 20 , "Price Bins" , argbAxisLabelColor, TA_CENTER ); mainDistributionCanvas.FontAngleSet( 900 ); mainDistributionCanvas. TextOut ( 12 , currentCanvasHeight / 2 , "Relative Frequency" , argbAxisLabelColor, TA_CENTER ); mainDistributionCanvas.FontAngleSet( 0 ); }

We define the "DrawFrequencyHistogramPlot" function to visualize the frequency bins as a histogram on the main canvas, returning early if "dataLoadedSuccessfully" is false to avoid errors. We set plot area edges with fixed margins, adjust draw boundaries by "plotAreaPaddingPixels", compute width and height, and exit if invalid. After determining X range from "dataMaximum" - "dataMinimum" and Y from "maximumFrequency" with minimum safeguards, we convert black to ARGB for axes and draw thickened Y/X lines via loops with the "Line" method. To label axes, we set the font with "FontSet" and prepare tick ARGB. For Y, we compute optimal ticks via "CalculateOptimalAxisTicks" from 0 to Y range, loop to position, draw short lines with "Line", format labels using "FormatAxisTickLabel", and place right-aligned via the TextOut method. Similarly, for X from "dataMinimum" to "dataMaximum", drawing downward ticks and centered labels.

For the histogram, we convert "histogramBarColor" to ARGB, calculate bar width accounting for "histogramBarGapPixels", and loop over bins: use midpoint for centering, position bars, scale height to Y range, and fill with FillRectangle if valid. Finally, we bolded the font, set axis labels as "Price Bins" for X centered at the bottom and "Relative Frequency" for Y rotated 90 degrees with FontAngleSet and centered left, resetting the angle to 0, completing the plot for frequency insights. With the histogram in place, we now build the log panel, which renders timestamped entries with color-coded types, a supersampled background, and an interactive scrollbar that expands on hover and collapses when idle.

Rendering the Log Panel with Supersampled Scrollbar

The log panel renders at four times the display resolution and downsamples the result for anti-aliased text and smooth rounded scrollbar caps. It draws a color-coded entry list clipped to the visible area, adjusts the scroll position when auto-scroll is pending, and renders the scrollbar as either a full-width interactive track with up and down arrow buttons and a rounded pill-shaped slider when hovered, or a narrow centered strip when idle.

color GetLogEntryTextColor(ENUM_LOG_TYPE entryType) { switch (entryType) { case LOG_FREQUENCY: return logFrequencyTextColor; case LOG_STATISTICAL: return logStatisticalTextColor; case LOG_VECTOR_MATRIX: return logVectorMatrixTextColor; case LOG_WARNING: return logWarningTextColor; case LOG_SUCCESS: return logSuccessTextColor; default : return logInfoTextColor; } } void RenderLogPanelVisualization() { logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.Erase( 0 ); int highResolutionWidth = currentCanvasWidth * supersamplingFactor; int highResolutionHeight = currentLogPanelHeight * supersamplingFactor; uint argbBackgroundColor = ColorToARGB (logBackgroundColor, ( uchar )( 255 * logBackgroundOpacity)); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , highResolutionWidth - 1 , highResolutionHeight - 1 , argbBackgroundColor); if (showBorderFrame) { uint argbBorderColor = ColorToARGB (masterThemeColor, 255 ); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , highResolutionWidth - 1 , highResolutionHeight - 1 , argbBorderColor); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.Rectangle( supersamplingFactor, supersamplingFactor, highResolutionWidth - supersamplingFactor - 1 , highResolutionHeight - supersamplingFactor - 1 , argbBorderColor); } logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , titleFontSize * supersamplingFactor); uint argbHeaderTextColor = ColorToARGB ( clrWhite , 255 ); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas. TextOut (highResolutionWidth / 2 , 5 * supersamplingFactor, "FREQUENCY ANALYSIS LOG" , argbHeaderTextColor, TA_CENTER ); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FontSet( "Courier New" , logFontSize * supersamplingFactor); int logLineHeightHighRes = logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.TextHeight( "A" ) + 4 * supersamplingFactor; int logStartPositionYHighRes = 35 * supersamplingFactor; int logVisibleHeightHighRes = highResolutionHeight - logStartPositionYHighRes - 5 * supersamplingFactor; int logTotalHeightHighRes = ArraySize (logEntriesArray) * logLineHeightHighRes; logScrollMaximumPosition = MathMax ( 0 , logTotalHeightHighRes - logVisibleHeightHighRes); if (pendingAutoScrollToBottom) { logScrollCurrentPosition = logScrollMaximumPosition; pendingAutoScrollToBottom = false ; } logScrollCurrentPosition = MathMin (logScrollCurrentPosition, logScrollMaximumPosition); isLogScrollbarVisible = logScrollMaximumPosition > 0 ; int scrollOffsetHighRes = logScrollCurrentPosition; int firstEntryIndex = scrollOffsetHighRes / logLineHeightHighRes; int lastEntryIndex = (scrollOffsetHighRes + logVisibleHeightHighRes) / logLineHeightHighRes + 1 ; lastEntryIndex = MathMin (lastEntryIndex, ArraySize (logEntriesArray) - 1 ); firstEntryIndex = MathMax (firstEntryIndex, 0 ); for ( int i = firstEntryIndex; i <= lastEntryIndex; i++) { color entryTextColor = GetLogEntryTextColor(logEntriesArray[i].type); uint argbEntryTextColor = ColorToARGB (entryTextColor, 255 ); string timestampString = TimeToString (logEntriesArray[i].timestamp, TIME_SECONDS ); string fullEntryMessage = StringFormat ( "[%s] %s" , timestampString, logEntriesArray[i].message); int yPositionHighRes = logStartPositionYHighRes + i * logLineHeightHighRes - scrollOffsetHighRes; if (yPositionHighRes + logLineHeightHighRes < logStartPositionYHighRes || yPositionHighRes > logStartPositionYHighRes + logVisibleHeightHighRes) continue ; logPanelHighResolutionCanvas. TextOut ( 5 * supersamplingFactor, yPositionHighRes, fullEntryMessage, argbEntryTextColor, TA_LEFT ); } if (isLogScrollbarVisible) { int logScrollbarPositionXHighRes = highResolutionWidth - (logTrackWidth * supersamplingFactor); int logScrollbarPositionYHighRes = 0 ; int logScrollbarHeightHighRes = highResolutionHeight; uint argbTrackColor = ColorToARGB (logTrackColor, 255 ); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillRectangle( logScrollbarPositionXHighRes, logScrollbarPositionYHighRes, logScrollbarPositionXHighRes + (logTrackWidth * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , logScrollbarPositionYHighRes + logScrollbarHeightHighRes - 1 , argbTrackColor); int logScrollAreaHeightHighRes = logScrollbarHeightHighRes - 2 * (logButtonSize * supersamplingFactor); int logVisibleHeightDisplay = currentLogPanelHeight - 25 - 5 ; int logTotalHeightDisplay = ArraySize (logEntriesArray) * (logFontSize + 4 ); int logScrollAreaHeightDisplay = currentLogPanelHeight - 2 * logButtonSize; logSliderHeight = CalculateLogSliderHeight(logVisibleHeightDisplay, logTotalHeightDisplay, logScrollAreaHeightDisplay, 20 ); int logSliderPositionYHighRes = logScrollbarPositionYHighRes + (logButtonSize * supersamplingFactor) + ( int )((( double )logScrollCurrentPosition / logScrollMaximumPosition) * (logScrollAreaHeightHighRes - (logSliderHeight * supersamplingFactor))); if (isLogScrollAreaHovered) { color upButtonBg = showLogScrollButtons ? (isLogScrollUpButtonHovered ? logButtonBackgroundHoverColor : logButtonBackgroundColor) : logTrackColor; logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillRectangle( logScrollbarPositionXHighRes, logScrollbarPositionYHighRes, logScrollbarPositionXHighRes + (logTrackWidth * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , logScrollbarPositionYHighRes + (logButtonSize * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , ColorToARGB (upButtonBg, 255 )); color upArrowColor = (logScrollCurrentPosition == 0 ) ? logArrowDisabledColor : (isLogScrollUpButtonHovered ? logArrowHoverColor : logArrowColor); int arrowPositionX = logScrollbarPositionXHighRes + (logTrackWidth * supersamplingFactor) / 2 ; double baseWidth = logButtonSize * (logTriangleBaseWidthPercent / 100.0 ) * supersamplingFactor; int triangleHeight = ( int )(baseWidth * (logTriangleHeightPercent / 100.0 )); int arrowPositionY = logScrollbarPositionYHighRes + ((logButtonSize * supersamplingFactor) - triangleHeight) / 2 ; DrawRoundedTriangleArrow(logPanelHighResolutionCanvas, arrowPositionX, arrowPositionY, ( int )baseWidth, triangleHeight, true , ColorToARGB (upArrowColor, 255 )); int downPositionYHighRes = logScrollbarPositionYHighRes + logScrollbarHeightHighRes - (logButtonSize * supersamplingFactor); color downButtonBg = showLogScrollButtons ? (isLogScrollDownButtonHovered ? logButtonBackgroundHoverColor : logButtonBackgroundColor) : logTrackColor; logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillRectangle( logScrollbarPositionXHighRes, downPositionYHighRes, logScrollbarPositionXHighRes + (logTrackWidth * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , downPositionYHighRes + (logButtonSize * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , ColorToARGB (downButtonBg, 255 )); color downArrowColor = (logScrollCurrentPosition >= logScrollMaximumPosition) ? logArrowDisabledColor : (isLogScrollDownButtonHovered ? logArrowHoverColor : logArrowColor); int downArrowPositionX = logScrollbarPositionXHighRes + (logTrackWidth * supersamplingFactor) / 2 ; int downArrowPositionY = downPositionYHighRes + ((logButtonSize * supersamplingFactor) - triangleHeight) / 2 ; DrawRoundedTriangleArrow(logPanelHighResolutionCanvas, downArrowPositionX, downArrowPositionY, ( int )baseWidth, triangleHeight, false , ColorToARGB (downArrowColor, 255 )); int sliderPositionXHighRes = logScrollbarPositionXHighRes + (logScrollbarMargin * supersamplingFactor); int sliderWidthHighRes = (logTrackWidth * supersamplingFactor) - 2 * (logScrollbarMargin * supersamplingFactor); int capRadius = sliderWidthHighRes / 2 ; color sliderBgColor = (isLogScrollSliderHovered || isMovingLogSlider) ? logSliderBackgroundHoverColor : logSliderBackgroundColor; uint argbSliderColor = ColorToARGB (sliderBgColor, 255 ); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.Arc(sliderPositionXHighRes + capRadius, logSliderPositionYHighRes + capRadius, capRadius, capRadius, ConvertDegreesToRadians( 180 ), ConvertDegreesToRadians( 90 ), argbSliderColor); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillCircle(sliderPositionXHighRes + capRadius, logSliderPositionYHighRes + capRadius, capRadius, argbSliderColor); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.Arc(sliderPositionXHighRes + capRadius, logSliderPositionYHighRes + (logSliderHeight * supersamplingFactor) - capRadius, capRadius, capRadius, ConvertDegreesToRadians( 90 ), ConvertDegreesToRadians( 90 ), argbSliderColor); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillCircle(sliderPositionXHighRes + capRadius, logSliderPositionYHighRes + (logSliderHeight * supersamplingFactor) - capRadius, capRadius, argbSliderColor); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillRectangle( sliderPositionXHighRes, logSliderPositionYHighRes + capRadius, sliderPositionXHighRes + sliderWidthHighRes, logSliderPositionYHighRes + (logSliderHeight * supersamplingFactor) - capRadius, argbSliderColor); } else { int thinWidthHighRes = logScrollbarThinWidth * supersamplingFactor; int thinPositionXHighRes = logScrollbarPositionXHighRes + ((logTrackWidth * supersamplingFactor) - thinWidthHighRes) / 2 ; int capRadius = thinWidthHighRes / 2 ; uint argbSliderColor = ColorToARGB (logSliderBackgroundColor, 255 ); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.Arc(thinPositionXHighRes + capRadius, logSliderPositionYHighRes + capRadius, capRadius, capRadius, ConvertDegreesToRadians( 180 ), ConvertDegreesToRadians( 90 ), argbSliderColor); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillCircle(thinPositionXHighRes + capRadius, logSliderPositionYHighRes + capRadius, capRadius, argbSliderColor); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.Arc(thinPositionXHighRes + capRadius, logSliderPositionYHighRes + (logSliderHeight * supersamplingFactor) - capRadius, capRadius, capRadius, ConvertDegreesToRadians( 90 ), ConvertDegreesToRadians( 90 ), argbSliderColor); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillCircle(thinPositionXHighRes + capRadius, logSliderPositionYHighRes + (logSliderHeight * supersamplingFactor) - capRadius, capRadius, argbSliderColor); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.FillRectangle( thinPositionXHighRes, logSliderPositionYHighRes + capRadius, thinPositionXHighRes + thinWidthHighRes, logSliderPositionYHighRes + (logSliderHeight * supersamplingFactor) - capRadius, argbSliderColor); } } DownsampleCanvasImage(logPanelCanvas, logPanelHighResolutionCanvas); logPanelCanvas.Update(); }

First, we define the "GetLogEntryTextColor" helper function to retrieve the appropriate color for a log entry based on its type from "ENUM_LOG_TYPE". We use a switch statement to map each type to the corresponding input color, such as "logFrequencyTextColor" for frequency logs or "logSuccessTextColor" for success, defaulting to "logInfoTextColor" for others, ensuring color-coded differentiation in the display.

The log panel is rendered in "RenderLogPanelVisualization". The function clears the high-resolution canvas, draws the background and entries, updates the scrollbar state, downsamples the image, and flushes the result. We set a bold font for the title "FREQUENCY ANALYSIS LOG" centered with "TextOut", then switch to monospace for logs. We calculate line height from text height plus padding, visible area below title, total content from entry count times height, and max scroll as excess height. If "pendingAutoScrollToBottom" (set on new entries if auto-scroll enabled), jump to bottom and reset flag; clamp current position.

For visible scrollbar (if content overflows), we draw the track fill, and if hovered, add up/down buttons as rectangles with backgrounds (hover variants), arrows via "DrawRoundedTriangleArrow" in colors (disabled if at limits, hover adjusted), and a rounded slider with arcs via Arc and FillCircle plus middle fill, using colors for normal/hover/drag states. If not hovered, draw a thinner slider similarly. Finally, we downsample the high-res to the main log canvas with "DownsampleCanvasImage" for anti-aliased output and call "Update" to display, providing a smooth, interactive log view. With all rendering and analysis functions defined, we now wire everything together in the initialization event handler.

int OnInit () { currentCanvasPositionX = initialCanvasPositionX; currentCanvasPositionY = initialCanvasPositionY; currentCanvasWidth = initialCanvasWidth; currentCanvasHeight = initialCanvasHeight; currentLogPanelHeight = logPanelHeight; if (!mainDistributionCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasObjectName, currentCanvasPositionX, currentCanvasPositionY, currentCanvasWidth, currentCanvasHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create distribution canvas" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } int logPanelPositionY = currentCanvasPositionY + currentCanvasHeight + panelGap; if (!logPanelCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , logCanvasObjectName, currentCanvasPositionX, logPanelPositionY, currentCanvasWidth, currentLogPanelHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create log panel canvas" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (!logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.Create(logCanvasHighResolutionName, currentCanvasWidth * supersamplingFactor, currentLogPanelHeight * supersamplingFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create log panel high-res canvas" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } ArrayResize (logEntriesArray, 0 ); AddLogEntry( "=== FREQUENCY ANALYSIS SYSTEM INITIALIZED ===" , LOG_SUCCESS); AddLogEntry( StringFormat ( "Window Size: %d bars | Bins: %d" , analysisWindowSize, frequencyBins), LOG_INFO); PerformFrequencyAnalysis(); CalculateBasicStatistics(); CalculateChiSquareTest(); CalculateShannonEntropy(); CalculateAutoCorrelation(); CalculateAdvancedStatistics(); AddLogEntry( "Initial frequency analysis completed" , LOG_SUCCESS); RenderDistributionVisualization(); RenderLogPanelVisualization(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ChartRedraw (); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

In the OnInit event handler, we assign input values to globals like "currentCanvasPositionX" from "initialCanvasPositionX" for canvas placement and size, including "currentLogPanelHeight" from "logPanelHeight", just like we did with the previous version. We create the main distribution canvas with CreateBitmapLabel using normalized ARGB, checking for failure to print error, and return INIT_FAILED. Similarly, compute log panel Y as canvas Y plus height plus "panelGap", create the log canvas, and a high-res version scaled by "supersamplingFactor" for anti-aliased rendering, handling errors. To initialize logs, we resize "logEntriesArray" to zero, add a success entry for system initialization, and another info entry formatting window size and bins with the StringFormat function.

We perform initial frequency analysis via "PerformFrequencyAnalysis", compute basics with "CalculateBasicStatistics", chi-square if enabled with "CalculateChiSquareTest", entropy with "CalculateShannonEntropy", correlation with "CalculateAutoCorrelation", and advanced stats with "CalculateAdvancedStatistics", then log completion as success. We render the distribution with "RenderDistributionVisualization" and the log panel with "RenderLogPanelVisualization". Finally, enable mouse move and wheel events with ChartSetInteger, redraw the chart via "ChartRedraw", and return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm ready state. With initialization complete, we now define the tick handler that drives real-time updates.

Driving Real-Time Analysis in the Tick Event Handler

The tick handler increments a counter and evaluates whether to run the analysis pipeline based on the selected computation mode: in per-bar mode it triggers on a new bar open, in per-tick mode it triggers every configured number of ticks. When triggered, it runs the full analysis suite, logs the key results for mode, mean, standard deviation, skewness, chi-square, entropy, and autocorrelation, then re-renders both canvases.

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarOpenTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarOpenTime = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); tickUpdateCounter++; bool performAnalysis = false ; if (computeMode == PER_BAR) { if (currentBarOpenTime > lastBarOpenTime) { performAnalysis = true ; lastBarOpenTime = currentBarOpenTime; } } else if (computeMode == PER_TICK) { if (tickUpdateCounter >= logUpdateIntervalTicks) { performAnalysis = true ; tickUpdateCounter = 0 ; } } if (performAnalysis) { AddLogEntry( "--- ANALYSIS UPDATE ---" , LOG_INFO); PerformFrequencyAnalysis(); CalculateBasicStatistics(); CalculateChiSquareTest(); CalculateShannonEntropy(); CalculateAutoCorrelation(); CalculateAdvancedStatistics(); AddLogEntry( StringFormat ( "FREQ: Mode=%.5f (count=%d, %.2f%%)" , currentModeValue, modeFrequencyCount, ( double )modeFrequencyCount / ArraySize (priceDataArray) * 100 ), LOG_FREQUENCY); AddLogEntry( StringFormat ( "STAT: Mean=%.5f | StdDev=%.5f | Skew=%.3f" , currentMeanValue, currentStandardDeviation, currentSkewnessValue), LOG_STATISTICAL); if (enableChiSquareTest) AddLogEntry( StringFormat ( "CHI²: χ²=%.4f (df=%d)" , chiSquareTestStatistic, frequencyBins - 1 ), LOG_STATISTICAL); if (enableEntropyCalculation) AddLogEntry( StringFormat ( "ENTROPY: H=%.4f bits" , shannonEntropyValue), LOG_VECTOR_MATRIX); if (enableCorrelationAnalysis) AddLogEntry( StringFormat ( "CORR: ρ(lag-1)=%.4f" , correlationCoefficient), LOG_VECTOR_MATRIX); RenderDistributionVisualization(); RenderLogPanelVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } }

In the OnTick event handler, we increment "tickUpdateCounter" for tracking, then set a "performAnalysis" flag based on "computeMode": if "PER_BAR", check for a new bar by comparing timestamps and update if true; if "PER_TICK", analyze when counter reaches "logUpdateIntervalTicks" and reset it. If flagged, we add an info log entry for update, execute the full analysis suite—"PerformFrequencyAnalysis" for binning, "CalculateBasicStatistics" for mean/std/skew, "CalculateChiSquareTest" if enabled, "CalculateShannonEntropy" if on, "CalculateAutoCorrelation" if active, and "CalculateAdvancedStatistics" for percentiles/CI—then log key results like mode (with StringFormat for frequency percent), mean/std/skew as statistical, conditional chi-square with DF, entropy as vector-matrix, and correlation lag-1.

Finally, we re-render visualizations for distribution and log panels, redraw the chart with ChartRedraw, ensuring timely insights per mode without overload. In the de-initialization, we will need to include our new canvases for removal by calling the respective functions as follows.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { mainDistributionCanvas.Destroy(); logPanelCanvas.Destroy(); logPanelHighResolutionCanvas.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); }

Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.





With the histogram, statistics panel, and scrollable log panel all rendering correctly, the implementation is complete. What remains is testing the system, covered in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.







During testing, the frequency histogram updated correctly on each new bar in per-bar mode and on the configured tick interval in per-tick mode, Shannon entropy and chi-square values changed meaningfully across different market conditions, and the log panel auto-scrolled to the latest entry without layout disruption when the entry count exceeded the visible area.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have developed a frequency analysis tool in MQL5 that bins closing prices into histograms, computes Shannon entropy to quantify market predictability, and applies chi-square tests to detect non-random price clustering. The implementation covered equal-width bin construction, relative frequency computation, basic and advanced statistics, a supersampled auto-scrolling log panel with a rounded interactive scrollbar, and per-bar or per-tick update modes. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Read the frequency histogram to identify the highest-density bin as the current value area, treating price returns to that bin from a deviation as mean-reversion candidates

Monitor Shannon entropy across sessions to detect drops that signal emerging directional structure, distinguishing range conditions worth fading from breakout conditions worth following

Use the chi-square statistic as a pre-trade filter, entering frequency-based setups only when the value is high enough to confirm that clustering is statistically significant rather than random

That concludes the article.