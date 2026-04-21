Foundation Models in Trading: Time Series Forecasting with Google's TimesFM 2.5 in MetaTrader 5

In the natural language processing domain, we have witnessed a paradigm shift: large foundation models, pretrained on vast corpora and then adapted to specific tasks, have displaced the "train from scratch" workflow. The question naturally arises: can this transfer learning revolution work for time series?

Google Research answered this affirmatively with TimesFM (Time Series Foundation Model), introduced in the paper "A decoder-only foundation model for time-series forecasting" and accepted at ICML 2024. TimesFM is a 200-million-parameter, decoder-only transformer pretrained on 100 billion real-world time points. Despite being much smaller than contemporary LLMs, it achieves strong zero-shot performance across domains and granularities. In many cases, it matches or outperforms supervised models trained on the target datasets.

This is particularly useful for algorithmic trading because it can be fine-tuned on proprietary financial data. Using PEFT with LoRA adapters, we can specialize TimesFM for specific instruments while keeping trainable parameters below 100K. This helps reduce overfitting on non-stationary market data.

In this article, we build a complete end-to-end pipeline that:

Exports OHLCV data from MetaTrader 5 for 14 instruments (forex pairs, indices, commodities) Constructs a rich covariate dataset incorporating moon phases, economic calendar events, market sessions, and technical features Fine-tunes TimesFM 2.5 with LoRA adapters on this financial data Generates probabilistic forecasts with quantile estimates (10th, 50th, 90th percentiles) Exports the forecasts back into MetaTrader 5 as CSV files Visualizes the predictions directly on the chart via a custom MQL5 indicator with confidence bands

The full Python codebase (mt5/folder) is attached to this article as a ZIP archive. The underlying TimesFM library must be cloned from the official GitHub repository.





TimesFM Architecture: The Concept

Before diving into implementation details, let us briefly examine the key ideas behind TimesFM that make it suitable for financial time series.

Decoder-only Transformer for Time Series

LLMs are typically trained in a decoder-only fashion: text is tokenized, tokens are fed through stacked causal transformer layers, and each output position predicts the next token. TimesFM applies the same principle to time series, but with a critical adaptation — instead of text tokens, the model operates on patches: contiguous groups of time points.

Given an input patch length of 32 and an output patch length of 128, the model simultaneously learns to:

Use the first 32 points to forecast the next 128

Use the first 64 points to forecast points 65–192

Use the first 96 points to forecast points 97–224

And so on...

This strategy improves inference efficiency. For example, forecasting 256 points from a 256-point context takes 2 generation steps instead of 8, which reduces error accumulation.

Input Series ( 512 points) ┌────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ patch_1 │ patch_2 │ ... │ patch_16 │ └────────────────────────────────────────────┘ │ │ │ ▼ ▼ ▼ ┌─────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Stacked Causal Transformer │ │ (Self-Attention + FFN layers) │ └─────────────────────────────────────┘ │ │ │ ▼ ▼ ▼ ┌────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ forecast_1 │ forecast_2 │ ... │ forecast_N │ └────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Pretraining Data

TimesFM 2.5 is pretrained on:

GiftEvalPretrain — a curated time series collection from Salesforce

Wikimedia Pageviews — web traffic data mirroring real-world trends and seasonality

Google Trends — search interest data capturing macroeconomic and cultural cycles

Synthetic and augmented data — teaching the model the "grammar" of temporal patterns

This diverse pretraining means the model already understands concepts like trends, seasonality, level shifts, and volatility clustering before ever seeing a single financial candlestick.

Why Fine-Tune Instead of Train from Scratch?

Financial time series present a unique challenge: the amount of usable data is limited (markets are open roughly 252 days/year), and the data is inherently non-stationary. Training a deep model from scratch on our 14 instruments would virtually guarantee overfitting.

LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) solves this elegantly. Instead of updating all 200M parameters, we inject small trainable low-rank matrices into only the last 2 of 20 transformer layers. This yields approximately 102K trainable parameters — a data-to-parameter ratio that remains healthy even with our relatively small dataset. The pretrained representations in the earlier 18 layers generalize far better than anything we could learn from our limited financial data.

Covariates: Beyond Raw Prices

A key feature of TimesFM 2.5 is its support for external covariates through the xreg mechanism. Our pipeline exploits this by feeding the model:

Covariate Group Features Rationale Time cyclical hour_sin/cos, dow_sin/cos, woy_sin/cos, moy_sin/cos, dom_sin/cos Markets exhibit strong intraday and weekly seasonality Market sessions session_tokyo, session_london, session_ny, session_overlap Volatility and liquidity regimes change with trading sessions Moon phases phase_sin/cos, is_new_moon, is_full_moon, days_to_new, days_to_full Empirically studied correlation with market sentiment Economic calendar econ_FOMC, econ_NFP, econ_CPI_US, econ_GDP_US, days_to_event Major macro events drive regime changes Technical proxies atr_norm, volume_norm, spread_norm, returns_1h/4h/24h Recent volatility and momentum context

All time-based features use sin/cos cyclical encoding to avoid discontinuities at period boundaries — a practice well-established in time series modeling.





Project Architecture

The pipeline is organized as a set of modular Python scripts within the mt5/ folder, orchestrated by a single entry point:

mt5/ ├── config.py # All paths, instruments, hyperparameters ├── run_pipeline.py # Orchestrator: runs steps 1 – 7 in sequence ├── .env # MT5 credentials + FRED API key ├── scripts/ │ ├── export_mt5_data.py # Step 1 : Pull OHLCV from MetaTrader 5 │ ├── generate_moon_phases.py # Step 2 : Astronomical moon calculations │ ├── generate_economic_calendar.py # Step 3 : FRED API + FOMC dates │ ├── build_covariates.py # Step 4 : Merge all features │ ├── finetune.py # Step 5 : LoRA/DoRA fine-tuning │ ├── forecast.py # Step 6 : Generate probabilistic forecasts │ ├── export_to_mt5.py # Step 7 : Write CSVs to MQL5/Files/ │ └── visualize_forecast.py # Optional: HTML forecast dashboard ├── mql5/ │ └── TimesFM_Forecast.mq5 # Chart indicator for MetaTrader 5 ├── checkpoints/ # Saved LoRA adapter weights └── data/ ├── mt5_exports/ # Raw OHLCV CSVs ├── moon_phases/ # Precomputed lunar data ├── economic_calendar/ # FRED + FOMC event data ├── covariates/ # Final merged datasets └── forecast_results.json # Full forecast output

Each script is self-contained and can be run independently, but the run_pipeline.py orchestrator ties them together:

python mt5/run_pipeline.py python mt5/run_pipeline.py --skip-finetune python mt5/run_pipeline.py -- from -step 4 python mt5/run_pipeline.py --only 6 7





Installation and Setup

Clone the TimesFM Repository

TimesFM is not yet available via pip install from PyPI for the 2.5 version. Clone the official repository:

git clone https: cd timesfm

Install Dependencies

The recommended approach uses uv for fast dependency resolution:

# Install TimesFM in editable mode with torch and covariate support uv pip install -e ".[torch,xreg]" # Additional dependencies for the MT5 pipeline pip install ephem MetaTrader5 python-dotenv plotly fredapi

For systems without uv:

pip install -e ".[torch,xreg]" pip install ephem MetaTrader5 python-dotenv plotly fredapi

Hardware note : Fine-tuning runs on any CUDA GPU. The script automatically detects NVIDIA GPUs, Intel XPU/NPU, and falls back to CPU. For the default configuration (batch_size=128, context=512, bf16), an NVIDIA GPU with 8+ GB VRAM is recommended. CPU training works but is significantly slower.

Extract the mt5 Folder

Download the mt5.zip attached to this article and extract it into the repository root so that the mt5/ folder sits alongside src/, peft/, and tests/:

timesfm/ ├── mt5/ ← extracted from the attachment ├── peft/ ├── src/ ├── tests/ ├── pyproject.toml └── ...

Configure Credentials

Create (or edit) the file mt5/.env with your MetaTrader 5 login credentials and a FRED API key:

# MetaTrader 5 account MT5_LOGIN= 12345678 MT5_PASSWORD=your_password MT5_SERVER=YourBroker-Server # Federal Reserve FRED API (free: https: FRED_API_KEY=your_fred_api_key

The MetaTrader 5 credentials are required for Steps 1 and 7 (data export and forecast export). The FRED API key is needed only for Step 3 (economic calendar generation).

Configure Instruments

All instruments are defined in mt5/config.py. The default configuration covers 14 symbols across three asset classes:

INSTRUMENTS = { "DJ30" : { "mt5_symbol" : "DJ30" , "asset_class" : "index" , "base_currency" : "USD" }, "NAS100" : { "mt5_symbol" : "NAS100" , "asset_class" : "index" , "base_currency" : "USD" }, "XAUUSD" : { "mt5_symbol" : "XAUUSD.i" , "asset_class" : "commodity" , "base_currency" : "USD" }, "WTI" : { "mt5_symbol" : "WTI" , "asset_class" : "commodity" , "base_currency" : "USD" }, "EURUSD" : { "mt5_symbol" : "EURUSD.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "EUR" }, "USDJPY" : { "mt5_symbol" : "USDJPY.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "USD" }, "GBPUSD" : { "mt5_symbol" : "GBPUSD.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "GBP" }, "AUDUSD" : { "mt5_symbol" : "AUDUSD.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "AUD" }, "USDCAD" : { "mt5_symbol" : "USDCAD.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "USD" }, "USDCHF" : { "mt5_symbol" : "USDCHF.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "USD" }, "NZDUSD" : { "mt5_symbol" : "NZDUSD.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "NZD" }, "EURGBP" : { "mt5_symbol" : "EURGBP.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "EUR" }, "EURJPY" : { "mt5_symbol" : "EURJPY.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "EUR" }, "GBPJPY" : { "mt5_symbol" : "GBPJPY.i" , "asset_class" : "forex" , "base_currency" : "GBP" }, }

Adjust the mt5_symbol values to match your broker's naming convention. Some brokers use suffixes like .i, .pro, or m — check the Market Watch panel in your MetaTrader 5 terminal.





Implementation: Step by Step

Step 1. Export OHLCV Data from MetaTrader 5

The export_mt5_data.py script connects to a running MetaTrader 5 terminal via the MetaTrader 5 Python package and pulls historical OHLCV data for all configured instruments.

def export_instrument(name: str , info: dict ) -> pd.DataFrame | None : symbol = info[ "mt5_symbol" ] if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol, True ): print ( f" WARNING: Symbol {symbol} not available in MT5. Skipping." ) return None tf_const = getattr (mt5, TIMEFRAME, None ) rates = mt5.copy_rates_from_pos(symbol, tf_const, 0 , BARS_TO_PULL) if rates is None or len (rates) == 0 : return None df = pd.DataFrame(rates) df[ "datetime" ] = pd.to_datetime(df[ "time" ], unit= "s" ) df = df[[ "datetime" , "open" , "high" , "low" , "close" , "tick_volume" , "spread" ]] return df.sort_values( "datetime" ).reset_index(drop= True )

The BARS_TO_PULL parameter (default: 50,000) controls how much history to retrieve per symbol. For H1 timeframe, 50,000 bars covers roughly 8 years of market data — sufficient for fine-tuning.

The script writes one CSV per instrument to mt5/data/mt5_exports/ :

EURUSD_H1.csv XAUUSD_H1.csv DJ30_H1.csv ...

Important : The MetaTrader 5 terminal must be running and logged in before executing this step.

python mt5/scripts/export_mt5_data.py

Steps 2–3. Generate Static Feature Datasets

Two scripts precompute datasets that are independent of the market data and need to be generated only once.

Moon Phases

The generate_moon_phases.py script uses the ephem (PyEphem) astronomical library to compute precise moon phase data at hourly resolution from 2000 to 2026:

def build_hourly_moon_data(start: str , end: str ) -> pd.DataFrame: dt_range = pd.date_range(start=start, end=end, freq= "h" ) records = [] for dt in dt_range: m = ephem.Moon() m.compute(dt.strftime( "%Y/%m/%d %H:%M:%S" )) phase_pct = float (m.phase) / 100.0 records.append({ "datetime" : dt, "phase_pct" : phase_pct}) df = pd.DataFrame(records) df[ "phase_sin" ] = np.sin( 2 * np.pi * df[ "phase_pct" ]) df[ "phase_cos" ] = np.cos( 2 * np.pi * df[ "phase_pct" ]) return df

The lunar cycle has been a subject of empirical research in financial markets. Whether the effect is genuine or coincidental, including it as a covariate lets the model decide its relevance during training.

Economic Calendar

The generate_economic_calendar.py script fetches actual release dates for major US economic indicators from the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) REST API:

CPI (Consumer Price Index) — high impact

PPI (Producer Price Index) — medium impact

GDP (Gross Domestic Product) — high impact

NFP (Nonfarm Payrolls) — high impact

Retail Sales — medium impact

FOMC meetings — sourced from the Federal Reserve website (all dates 2000–2026 hardcoded from the official calendar)

Each event becomes a binary feature at hourly resolution, plus a days_to_event feature that creates a gradient of anticipation as events approach.

python mt5/scripts/generate_moon_phases.py python mt5/scripts/generate_economic_calendar.py

Step 4. Build Merged Covariates

The build_covariates.py script merges everything into a single DataFrame per instrument:

OHLCV data ─┐ Moon phases ─┤ Econ calendar ┼──→ merge on datetime ──→ add time features ──→ EURUSD_H1_covariates.csv Sessions ─┤ Technical ─┘

The merge is performed on hourly-rounded timestamps. Time features are computed dynamically:

def add_time_features(df: pd.DataFrame) -> pd.DataFrame: dt = df[ "datetime" ] df[ "hour_sin" ] = np.sin( 2 * np.pi * dt.dt.hour / 24 ).astype(np.float32) df[ "hour_cos" ] = np.cos( 2 * np.pi * dt.dt.hour / 24 ).astype(np.float32) df[ "dow_sin" ] = np.sin( 2 * np.pi * dt.dt.dayofweek / 7 ).astype(np.float32) df[ "dow_cos" ] = np.cos( 2 * np.pi * dt.dt.dayofweek / 7 ).astype(np.float32) return df

Market sessions are encoded as binary flags based on UTC hour ranges defined in config.py . The London/NY overlap session — known for the highest forex liquidity and volatility — gets its own flag.

Technical proxies (ATR, volume, spread) are normalized using a 24-hour rolling mean to make them scale-invariant across different instruments.

python mt5/scripts/build_covariates.py

The output is one comprehensive CSV per instrument in mt5/data/covariates/ , each containing 40+ feature columns.

Step 5. Fine-Tune TimesFM with LoRA

This is the core of the pipeline. The finetune.py script loads the pretrained TimesFM 2.5 model from HuggingFace and applies LoRA fine-tuning using the PEFT framework included in the repository.

Hardware Detection

The script begins with automatic hardware detection, identifying CUDA GPUs, Intel XPU (Arc), and NPU devices:

def detect_hardware(): if torch.cuda.is_available(): for i in range (torch.cuda.device_count()): props = torch.cuda.get_device_properties(i) vram_gb = props.total_memory / ( 1024 ** 3 ) print ( f" CUDA: {i} {props.name} ( {vram_gb: .1 f} GB VRAM)" )

Hyperparameter Rationale

Every training hyperparameter in config.py is deliberately tuned for capital preservation on live trading. This section explains the rationale because these choices differ from typical deep-learning practice:

CONTEXT_LEN = 512 HORIZON_LEN = 48 BATCH_SIZE = 128 NUM_EPOCHS = 100 ADAPTER_TYPE = "lora" LORA_RANK = 4 LORA_ALPHA = 8.0 LORA_DROPOUT = 0.15 NUM_ADAPTER_LAYERS = 2 LEARNING_RATE = 5e-5 WEIGHT_DECAY = 0.1 WARMUP_RATIO = 0.15 EARLY_STOPPING_PATIENCE = 15

LORA_RANK = 4 deserves special attention. With 14 instruments and approximately 638K bars of data, the data-to-parameter ratio must remain high. Rank 4 produces ~102K trainable parameters across 2 layers — enough to learn domain-specific adjustments without enough capacity to memorize noise.

NUM_ADAPTER_LAYERS = 2 means we only adapt the final 10% of the transformer stack. The rationale is that earlier layers encode general temporal patterns (trends, seasonality, level shifts) that transfer well across domains. Only the later layers need adjustment for financial-specific pattern recognition.

Training Loop

The model is loaded and adapted:

model_wrapper = timesfm.TimesFM_2p5_200M_torch.from_pretrained( "google/timesfm-2.5-200m-pytorch" , torch_compile= False , ) config = PEFTConfig( adapter_type= "lora" , lora_rank= 4 , lora_alpha= 8.0 , lora_dropout= 0.15 , num_adapter_layers= 2 , ) trainer = PEFTTrainer(model_wrapper.model, config) history = trainer.fit(train_ds, val_ds)

Data is split chronologically (80/20) to prevent look-ahead bias. This is critical for financial data. Training windows use 50% overlap for diversity:

for s in all_series: split_idx = int ( len (s) * 0.8 ) train_series.append(s[:split_idx]) val_series.append(s[split_idx:])

The adapter weights are saved as SafeTensors files in mt5/checkpoints/. The best checkpoint (by validation loss) is saved as best_adapter.safetensors , and per-epoch checkpoints are also retained.

python mt5/scripts/finetune.py python mt5/scripts/finetune.py --adapter_type dora --num_epochs 30 --lora_rank 8

Step 6. Generate Forecasts

The forecast.py script loads the fine-tuned model and generates probabilistic forecasts for all instruments:

model_wrapper = timesfm.TimesFM_2p5_200M_torch.from_pretrained( "google/timesfm-2.5-200m-pytorch" , torch_compile= True ) peft_config = PEFTConfig(lora_rank=LORA_RANK, lora_alpha=LORA_ALPHA, ...) inject_adapters(model_wrapper.model, peft_config) load_adapter_weights(model_wrapper.model, adapter_path)

For each instrument, the script:

Loads the last CONTEXT_LEN bars of close prices from the covariate CSV Constructs future covariates for the forecast horizon (time features are computed exactly; technical features are forward-filled; economic events are zeroed for unknown future) Calls the model's forecast_with_covariates method

point, quantiles = model.forecast_with_covariates( inputs=[close_context], dynamic_numerical_covariates=dynamic_numerical, static_categorical_covariates={ "asset_class" : [asset_class], "instrument" : [name], }, xreg_mode= "xreg + timesfm" , )

The xreg_mode="xreg + timesfm" setting means the model blends its internal time series representation with the external covariate information — giving it the best of both worlds.

The output is saved to mt5/data/forecast_results.json, containing for each instrument:

Point forecast (mean)

10th percentile (q10) — lower confidence bound

50th percentile (q50) — median

90th percentile (q90) — upper confidence bound

Last close price and datetime for reference

python mt5/scripts/forecast.py # For a single instrument:python mt5/scripts/forecast.py --instrument XAUUSD --horizon 48 # Without the fine-tuned adapter (base model only): python mt5/scripts/forecast.py --no_adapter

Step 7. Export to MetaTrader 5

The export_to_mt5.py script writes per-instrument forecast CSVs into the MetaTrader 5 terminal's MQL5/Files/TimesFM/ directory:

def find_mt5_files_dir() -> Path: """Auto-detect MT5 terminal's MQL5/Files directory.""" if mt5 is not None : if mt5.initialize(): info = mt5.terminal_info() files_dir = Path(info.data_path) / "MQL5" / "Files" mt5.shutdown() return files_dir ...

The CSV format is designed for easy parsing by the MQL5 indicator:

datetime,point,q10,q50,q90 2026.04.08 14:00,1.0842,1.0831,1.0841,1.0853 2026.04.08 15:00,1.0845,1.0830,1.0844,1.0860 ...

A last_update.txt timestamp file is also written so the indicator can display when the forecast was last refreshed.

Run the following command: python mt5/scripts/export_to_mt5.py





The MQL5 Indicator

The TimesFM_Forecast.mq5 indicator reads the CSV files produced by Step 7 and renders the forecast directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Unlike standard indicators that use indicator buffers, this one draws chart objects — which is necessary because the forecast extends into the future, beyond the last formed bar.

Structure

The indicator creates four visual elements:

Point forecast line — solid trend lines colored green (bullish) or red (bearish) based on the direction from the last close to the final forecast point 90% confidence band — filled triangles between the q10 and q90 quantile lines, providing visual uncertainty estimation Median line (q50) — dotted white line showing the median forecast Reference line — dashed horizontal line at the last close price for easy comparison

CSV Loading

The LoadForecastCSV() function parses the forecast file row by row:

bool LoadForecastCSV() { string filename = InpSubfolder + "\\" + g_symbol + "_forecast.csv" ; int handle = FileOpen (filename, FILE_READ | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI , ',' ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; while (! FileIsLineEnding (handle) && ! FileIsEnding (handle)) FileReadString (handle); while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { string dt_str = FileReadString (handle); string pt_str = FileReadString (handle); string q10_str = FileReadString (handle); string q50_str = FileReadString (handle); string q90_str = FileReadString (handle); } FileClose (handle); return true ; }

Drawing the Forecast

The confidence band is rendered as pairs of filled triangles for each segment between adjacent forecast points:

for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_horizon - 1 ; i++) { datetime t1 = g_forecast_times[i]; datetime t2 = g_forecast_times[i+ 1 ]; CreateBandTriangle(OBJ_PREFIX + "band1_" + IntegerToString (i), t1, g_q90[i], t2, g_q90[i+ 1 ], t1, g_q10[i], InpBandColor); CreateBandTriangle(OBJ_PREFIX + "band2_" + IntegerToString (i), t2, g_q90[i+ 1 ], t2, g_q10[i+ 1 ], t1, g_q10[i], InpBandColor); }

Each quad (between two time points) is decomposed into two triangles because MQL5's OBJ_TRIANGLE type only supports three anchor points.

A direction label is displayed in the upper-left corner showing the forecast signal, percentage change, horizon, and last update time:

TimesFM: LONG +0.42% | 48h | Updated: 2026.04.0813:00:00

Auto-Reload

The indicator automatically reloads the CSV on each new bar (if InpAutoReload is enabled) and also supports manual reload by pressing the R key:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam == 'R' ) { if (LoadForecastCSV()) { g_loaded = true ; DrawForecast(); } } }

Installation

Copy the indicator file into your MetaTrader 5 data directory:

Open MetaTrader 5 Go to File → Open Data Folder Navigate to MQL5/Indicators/ Copy TimesFM_Forecast.mq5 into this folder In the Navigator panel, right-click Indicators → Refresh Compile the indicator (double-click to open in MetaEditor, then press F7) Drag the indicator onto any chart whose symbol has a forecast CSV

Parameter Default Description InpBullColor Lime Color for bullish forecast lines InpBearColor Tomato Color for bearish forecast lines InpBandColor DodgerBlue Fill color for confidence band InpMedianColor White Color for median (q50) line InpForecastWidth 3 Width of the forecast line InpBandWidth 1 Width of band border lines InpAutoReload true Reload forecast on each new bar InpSubfolder "TimesFM" Subfolder name in MQL5/Files/





Visualization Dashboard

For those who prefer analyzing all instruments at once outside of MetaTrader 5, the visualize_forecast.py script generates an interactive HTML dashboard using Plotly:

python mt5/scripts/visualize_forecast.py python mt5/scripts/visualize_forecast.py --history 120 --output my_dashboard.html

The dashboard shows:

Recent price history (gray) for each instrument

Point forecast with directional coloring (green/red)

90% confidence band as a filled region

Horizontal reference line at the last close

A summary table ranking instruments by "conviction" — the ratio of expected move to uncertainty width

The output is saved to mt5/data/forecast_dashboard.html and can be opened in any browser.





Running the Full Pipeline

With everything installed and configured, the complete pipeline can be executed with a single command:

python mt5/run_pipeline.py

This sequentially runs all 7 steps:

Step 1 / 7 : Export OHLCV from MetaTrader 5 Step 2 / 7 : Generate moon phase features Step 3 / 7 : Generate economic calendar Step 4 / 7 : Build merged covariates Step 5 / 7 : Fine-tune TimesFM (LoRA) Step 6 / 7 : Forecast all instruments Step 7 / 7 : Export forecasts to MT5

Common workflow shortcuts:

python mt5/run_pipeline.py --skip-finetune python mt5/run_pipeline.py --skip-moon python mt5/run_pipeline.py --only 6 7 python mt5/run_pipeline.py -- from -step 4





Practical Considerations

Overfitting Defenses

Financial data is uniquely challenging for machine learning — the signal-to-noise ratio is extremely low and the underlying process is non-stationary. Our pipeline employs multiple layers of defense:

Minimal adapter capacity — LoRA rank 4 with only 2 adapted layers (102K params vs. 200M frozen) Chronological train/val split — No data leakage from future to past Strong regularization — Weight decay 0.1 + LoRA dropout 0.15 Early stopping — Halts training when validation loss stops improving (patience=15) Conservative learning rate — 5e-5 with 15% linear warmup

When to Re-Train

The adapter should be retrained when:

Significant new data accumulates (every few weeks for H1 timeframe)

Market regime changes visibly (e.g., transition from low to high volatility)

Forecast accuracy degrades notably

The pipeline makes this trivial: run python mt5/run_pipeline.py --from-step 1 to pull fresh data and retrain.

Not a standalone trading signal . The forecasts should be combined with risk management, position sizing, and confirmation from other analysis methods

. The forecasts should be combined with risk management, position sizing, and confirmation from other analysis methods Forecast quality degrades with horizon . The default 48-bar (2-day) horizon is already aggressive for financial data. Longer horizons should be treated with lower confidence

. The default 48-bar (2-day) horizon is already aggressive for financial data. Longer horizons should be treated with lower confidence Covariate forward projection is approximate . Future values of technical features (ATR, volume) are forward-filled from the last known value, which is a simplification

. Future values of technical features (ATR, volume) are forward-filled from the last known value, which is a simplification Latency . The Python pipeline is not built for high-frequency trading. It is designed for intraday (H1) or higher timeframes





Conclusion

In this article, we have built a complete bridge between Google's TimesFM 2.5 foundation model and MetaTrader 5. The key elements of the system include:

Data export from MetaTrader 5 covering 14 instruments across forex, indices, and commodities

Rich covariate engineering incorporating astronomical data, macroeconomic events, market sessions, and technical features

Parameter-efficient fine-tuning using LoRA adapters, carefully configured to prevent overfitting on non-stationary financial data

Probabilistic forecasting with quantile estimates providing uncertainty bands

Bidirectional MetaTrader 5 integration — data flows out of MetaTrader 5 for training and back in for chart visualization

The pretrained TimesFM model brings an understanding of temporal patterns learned from 100 billion data points, while the LoRA adaptation specializes this knowledge for financial markets at minimal overfitting risk. The MQL5 indicator provides visual feedback directly in the trading terminal, making the forecasts actionable.

This work demonstrates that foundation models — originally developed for natural language — can be effectively repurposed for financial time series when paired with appropriate fine-tuning strategies and domain-specific feature engineering. As these models continue to grow in capability, the gap between zero-shot and supervised performance will likely narrow further, making transfer learning an increasingly practical tool in the algorithmic trader's arsenal.





# File Type Description 1 config.py Configuration All paths, instruments, hyperparameters, and defaults 2 run_pipeline.py Orchestrator Runs the full 7-step pipeline with CLI controls 3 export_mt5_data.py Script Exports OHLCV data from MetaTrader 5 4 generate_moon_phases.py Script Computes hourly moon phases using PyEphem 5 generate_economic_calendar.py Script Fetches economic event dates from FRED API 6 build_covariates.py Script Merges all features into per-instrument CSVs 7 finetune.py Script Fine-tunes TimesFM 2.5 with LoRA/DoRA adapters 8 forecast.py Script Generates probabilistic forecasts for all instruments 9 export_to_mt5.py Script Writes forecast CSVs into MQL5/Files/ directory 10 visualize_forecast.py Script Generates interactive HTML forecast dashboard 11 TimesFM_Forecast.mq5 Indicator MQL5 chart indicator displaying forecast with confidence bands

All Python scripts are located in mt5/scripts/. The MQL5 indicator is in mt5/mql5. The full mt5/ folder is available as a ZIP download attached to this article.