MQL5での取引戦略の自動化（第34回）：R²適合度を用いたトレンドラインブレイクアウトシステム

はじめに

前回の記事（第33回）では、MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5)でフィボナッチ比率を用いて弱気と強気のシャークパターンを検出し、カスタマイズ可能なストップロス(SL)、テイクプロフィット(TP)レベルで取引を自動化し、三角形やトレンドラインなどのチャートオブジェクトによってパターンを可視化するファイブドライブパターンシステムを開発しました。第34回では、トレンドラインブレイクアウトシステムを作成します。このシステムはスイングポイントを使ってサポートおよびレジスタンストレンドラインを特定し、R²（決定係数）による適合度と角度制約で検証した上で、ブレイクアウト時に取引を実行し、動的なチャート上で視覚化します。本記事では以下のトピックを扱います。

この記事を読み終える頃には、トレンドブレイクアウト取引のためのロバストなMQL5戦略を手に入れ、自由にカスタマイズできるようになります。それでは、さっそく始めましょう。





トレンドラインブレイクアウト戦略フレームワークを理解する

トレンドラインブレイクアウト戦略は、価格チャート上に斜めの線を引き、スイングハイ（レジスタンス）やスイングロー（サポート）を結ぶことで、市場が反転する可能性のある重要な価格レベルや、トレンドが継続する可能性のあるポイントを特定する手法です。価格がこれらのトレンドラインを突破した場合—レジスタンスラインを上抜ける、またはサポートラインを下抜ける—市場のモメンタムの変化の可能性を示すシグナルとなり、トレーダーはブレイク方向に取引をエントリーします。この際、リスクとリワードのパラメータを明確に設定します。このアプローチは、ブレイク後の強い価格変動を活用し、ストップロスやテイクプロフィットレベルを通じてリスクを管理しながら、重要なトレンドを捉えることを目指します。以下は下降トレンドラインブレイクアウトの例です。

このシステムでは、指定された参照期間内でスイング高値と安値を検出し、最小接触ポイント数を満たすトレンドラインを作成し、R²（決定係数）と角度制約を用いて信頼性を検証します。なお、R²は回帰モデルが従属変数の変動を独立変数でどの程度説明できるかを示す統計指標です。モデルが結果の全体変動のどの割合を説明しているかを表し、値は0から1の範囲になります。以下はこのモデルの簡単な可視化です。

ブレイクアウト時の取引実行ロジックは、ローソク足の終値やローソク足全体がトレンドラインを越えたタイミングで発動させ、トレンドライン、矢印、ラベルなどの視覚的フィードバックを提供します。また、期限切れや破られたトレンドラインを削除してトレンドラインのライフサイクルを管理し、ブレイクアウト取引システムを構築します。目指す結果を確認してから実装に進みます。





MQL5での実装

MQL5でプログラムを作成するには、まずMetaEditorを開き、ナビゲータに移動して、Indicatorsフォルダを見つけ、[新規作成]タブをクリックして、表示される手順に従ってファイルを作成します。ファイルが作成されたら、コーディング環境でプログラムをより柔軟にするための入力パラメータや構造体を宣言していきます。

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; enum ENUM_BREAKOUT_TYPE { BREAKOUT_CLOSE = 0 , BREAKOUT_CANDLE = 1 }; struct Swing { datetime time; double price; }; struct StartingPoint { datetime time; double price; bool is_support; }; struct TrendlineInfo { string name; datetime start_time; datetime end_time; double start_price; double end_price; double slope; bool is_support; int touch_count; datetime creation_time; int touch_indices[]; bool is_signaled; }; void DetectSwings(); void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count); double CalculateAngle( datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2); bool ValidateTrendline( bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen); void FindAndDrawTrendlines( bool isSupport); void UpdateTrendlines(); void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage( int index); bool IsStartingPointUsed( datetime time, double price, bool is_support); double CalculateRSquared( const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double slope, double intercept); input ENUM_BREAKOUT_TYPE BreakoutType = BREAKOUT_CLOSE; input int LookbackBars = 200 ; input double TouchTolerance = 10.0 ; input int MinTouches = 3 ; input double PenetrationTolerance = 5.0 ; input int ExtensionBars = 100 ; input int MinBarSpacing = 10 ; input double inpLot = 0.01 ; input double inpSLPoints = 100.0 ; input double inpRRRatio = 1.1 ; input double MinAngle = 1.0 ; input double MaxAngle = 89.0 ; input double MinRSquared = 0.8 ; input bool DeleteExpiredObjects = false ; input bool EnableTradingSignals = true ; input bool DrawTouchArrows = true ; input bool DrawLabels = true ; input color SupportLineColor = clrGreen ; input color ResistanceLineColor = clrRed ; Swing swingLows[]; int numLows = 0 ; Swing swingHighs[]; int numHighs = 0 ; TrendlineInfo trendlines[]; int numTrendlines = 0 ; StartingPoint startingPoints[]; int numStartingPoints = 0 ;

トレンドラインブレイクアウトシステムの実装を、ブレイクアウトの検出と取引のための基礎的なコンポーネントの設定から始めます。まず、Trade.mqhライブラリをインクルードし、取引操作用に「obj_Trade」という名前のCTradeオブジェクトを生成します。次に、「ENUM_BREAKOUT_TYPE」という列挙型を定義し、オプションとして「BREAKOUT_CLOSE（ローソク足終値でのブレイクアウト）」と「BREAKOUT_CANDLE（ローソク足全体でのブレイクアウト）」を設定します。これにより、柔軟なブレイクアウト検出が可能になります。その後、スイングポイントの時間と価格を格納するSwing構造体、使用済みトレンドラインの開始点をサポート/レジスタンスのフラグ付きで追跡するStartingPoint構造体、そしてトレンドラインの名前、開始と終了時刻、価格、傾き、接触回数、作成時間、接触インデックス、シグナルステータスなどを格納するTrendlineInfo構造体を作成します。

コアロジック用にDetectSwings、SortSwings、CalculateAngleといった関数を先行宣言します。その後、入力パラメータを設定します。たとえば、BreakoutTypeはBREAKOUT_CLOSE、LookbackBarsは200に設定し、その他のパラメータも説明は自明です。最後に、スイングポイントやトレンドラインを管理するために、グローバル配列swingLows、swingHighs、trendlines、startingPointsを初期化し、それぞれのカウンタnumLows、numHighs、numTrendlines、numStartingPointsを設定します。これにより、ブレイクアウト取引に必要なトレンドラインの検出と検証の基盤が整います。すべて準備が整ったので、初期化時にストレージ配列を初期化することができます。

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (trendlines, 0 ); numTrendlines = 0 ; ArrayResize (startingPoints, 0 ); numStartingPoints = 0 ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ArrayResize (trendlines, 0 ); numTrendlines = 0 ; ArrayResize (startingPoints, 0 ); numStartingPoints = 0 ; }

リソースの適切なセットアップとクリーンアップを確実にするために、OnInit関数を実装します。まず、ArrayResizeを呼び出してtrendlines配列をゼロに設定し、numTrendlinesを0にリセットします。次に、startingPoints配列もゼロにリサイズし、numStartingPointsを0にリセットします。最後にINIT_SUCCEEDEDを返して、初期化が正常に完了したことを確認します。その後、OnDeinit関数では同じクリーンアップ処理をおこない、プログラム終了時にメモリリークが発生しないようにします。初期化が完了したので、次に戦略ロジックの定義に進むことができます。 ロジックをモジュール化するために関数を使用し、最初に定義するロジックはスイングポイントの検出です。これにより、基礎となるトレンドラインのポイントを取得できるようになります。

bool IsNewBar() { static datetime lastTime = 0 ; datetime currentTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (lastTime != currentTime) { lastTime = currentTime; return true ; } return false ; } void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < count - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < count - i - 1 ; j++) { if (swings[j].time > swings[j + 1 ].time) { Swing temp = swings[j]; swings[j] = swings[j + 1 ]; swings[j + 1 ] = temp; } } } } void DetectSwings() { numLows = 0 ; ArrayResize (swingLows, 0 ); numHighs = 0 ; ArrayResize (swingHighs, 0 ); int totalBars = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int effectiveLookback = MathMin (LookbackBars, totalBars); if (effectiveLookback < 5 ) { Print ( "Not enough bars for swing detection." ); return ; } for ( int i = 2 ; i < effectiveLookback - 2 ; i++) { double low_i = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double low_im1 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 1 ); double low_im2 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 2 ); double low_ip1 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 1 ); double low_ip2 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 2 ); if (low_i < low_im1 && low_i < low_im2 && low_i < low_ip1 && low_i < low_ip2) { Swing s; s.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); s.price = low_i; ArrayResize (swingLows, numLows + 1 ); swingLows[numLows] = s; numLows++; } double high_i = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double high_im1 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 1 ); double high_im2 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 2 ); double high_ip1 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 1 ); double high_ip2 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 2 ); if (high_i > high_im1 && high_i > high_im2 && high_i > high_ip1 && high_i > high_ip2) { Swing s; s.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); s.price = high_i; ArrayResize (swingHighs, numHighs + 1 ); swingHighs[numHighs] = s; numHighs++; } } if (numLows > 0 ) SortSwings(swingLows, numLows); if (numHighs > 0 ) SortSwings(swingHighs, numHighs); }

基礎的なセットアップが完了したので、次にスイングポイントの検出とバー更新の管理に関するコアロジックを実装します。まず、IsNewBar関数を作成します。この関数ではstatic変数lastTimeを使用して前回のバーの時間を保持し、iTimeで取得した現在のバーの時間と比較します。時間が異なる場合はlastTimeを更新し、新しいバーであることを示すためにtrueを返し、そうでなければfalseを返します次に、SortSwings関数を実装します。この関数はSwing配列を時間の昇順で並べ替えます。バブルソートアルゴリズムを使用し、配列を二重ループで走査して隣接する要素のtimeフィールドを比較し、順序が逆であれば一時的なSwing構造体を使って交換します。

続いてDetectSwings関数を作成します。まずnumLowsとnumHighsを0にリセットし、swingLowsとswingHighs配列をゼロにリサイズします。次にLookbackBarsとiBarsで取得できる総バー数のMathMinを使って有効な参照期間を計算し、バーが5本未満の場合はPrintでエラーを出して終了します。その後、バーのインデックス2からeffectiveLookback-2までループし、スイングローは現在のバーの安値iLowを前後2本ずつのバーと比較して判定し、スイングハイは同様にiHighを用いて判定します。スイングが検出された場合はSwing構造体を作成し、timeにiTime、priceに安値または高値を設定します。次にArrayResizeでswingLowsまたはswingHighsに追加し、それぞれのカウンターを増加させます。最後に、swingLowsまたはswingHighsに要素がある場合はSortSwingsを呼び出し、トレンドライン作成のために時系列順に整列させます。 次に、トレンドラインの傾きに基づく制限計算と、その妥当性を確認する関数を定義していきます。

double CalculateAngle( datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2) { int x1, y1, x2, y2; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , time1, price1, x1, y1)) return 0.0 ; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , time2, price2, x2, y2)) return 0.0 ; double dx = ( double )(x2 - x1); double dy = ( double )(y2 - y1); if (dx == 0.0 ) return (dy > 0.0 ? - 90.0 : 90.0 ); double angle = MathArctan (-dy / dx) * 180.0 / M_PI ; return angle; } bool ValidateTrendline( bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen) { int bar_start = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , start_time); if (bar_start < 0 ) return false ; for ( int bar = bar_start; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { datetime bar_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , bar); double dk = ( double )(bar_time - ref_time); double line_price = ref_price + slope * dk; if (isSupport) { double low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , bar); if (low < line_price - tolerance_pen) return false ; } else { double high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , bar); if (high > line_price + tolerance_pen) return false ; } } return true ; }

ここでは、トレンドラインの角度を計算し、その整合性を検証する関数を実装します。まずCalculateAngle関数を作成します。この関数では、2つの時間と価格のポイントtime1とprice1、およびtime2とprice2を、ChartTimePriceToXYを使用してチャート座標x1とy1、x2とy2に変換します。いずれかの変換に失敗した場合は0.0を返します。その後、dxとdyの差分を計算し、dxが0の場合は垂直ラインとして扱い、dyの符号に応じて-90.0または90.0を返します。dxが0でない場合は、-dy÷dxのMathArctanに180÷M_PIを掛けて度数に変換し、視覚的な傾きを表す角度を計算します。

次にValidateTrendline関数を実装します。この関数では、iBarShiftを使用してstart_timeに対応するバーインデックスを取得し、無効な場合はfalseを返します。その後、このインデックスから現在までループし、各バーの時間iTimeに対して、「ref_price＋slope×(bar_time－ref_time)」の式を用いてトレンドライン上の価格を計算します。サポートトレンドラインの場合はisSupportがtrueとなり、バーの安値(iLow)が「line_price－tolerance_pen」を下回った場合にブレイクと判断してfalseを返します。レジスタンストレンドラインの場合は、バーの高値iHighが「line_price＋tolerance_pen」を上回った場合にfalseを返します。いずれにも該当しない場合はtrueを返し、角度制約を満たし、かつ未破壊のトレンドラインのみを有効とすることで、信頼性の高いブレイクアウト検出を可能にします。これで、R²による適合度モデルの関数を定義する準備が整いました。

double CalculateRSquared( const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double slope, double intercept) { double sum_y = 0.0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < n; k++) { sum_y += prices[k]; } double mean_y = sum_y / n; double ss_tot = 0.0 , ss_res = 0.0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < n; k++) { double x = ( double )times[k]; double y_pred = intercept + slope * x; double y = prices[k]; ss_res += (y - y_pred) * (y - y_pred); ss_tot += (y - mean_y) * (y - mean_y); } if (ss_tot == 0.0 ) return 1.0 ; return 1.0 - ss_res / ss_tot; }

ここではCalculateRSquared関数を作成します。この関数は、時間配列と価格配列、ポイント数n、そしてトレンドラインのslopeとinterceptを入力として受け取ります。まずsum_yを0に初期化し、prices配列をループして合計値を計算します。その後、sum_yをnで割ることで平均値mean_yを算出します。次に、全変動平方和と残差平方和を表すss_totとss_resを初期化します。再度ループ処理をおこない、「intercept + slope * time」の式を用いて予測価格y_predを計算します。実際の価格yとの差である残差「y - y_pred」の二乗をss_resに加算し、平均値からの偏差「y - mean_y」の二乗をss_totに加算します。ss_totが0の場合、価格が一定であることを意味するため1.0を返します。それ以外の場合は、「1.0 - ss_res / ss_tot」の式を用いてR²値を計算して返します。このR²の式を用いて、トレンドラインの有効性を評価します。次に、トレンドラインを管理する関数を定義していきます。

bool IsStartingPointUsed( datetime time, double price, bool is_support) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < numStartingPoints; i++) { if (startingPoints[i].time == time && MathAbs (startingPoints[i].price - price) < TouchTolerance * _Point && startingPoints[i].is_support == is_support) { return true ; } } return false ; } void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage( int index) { if (index < 0 || index >= numTrendlines) return ; Print ( "Removing trendline from storage: " , trendlines[index].name); if (DeleteExpiredObjects) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , trendlines[index].name); for ( int m = 0 ; m < trendlines[index].touch_count; m++) { string arrow_name = trendlines[index].name + "_touch" + IntegerToString (m); ObjectDelete ( 0 , arrow_name); string text_name = trendlines[index].name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString (m); ObjectDelete ( 0 , text_name); } string label_name = trendlines[index].name + "_label" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , label_name); string signal_arrow = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_arrow" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , signal_arrow); string signal_text = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_text" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , signal_text); } for ( int i = index; i < numTrendlines - 1 ; i++) { trendlines[i] = trendlines[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (trendlines, numTrendlines - 1 ); numTrendlines--; }

ここでは、トレンドラインの開始ポイントを管理し、そのクリーンアップをおこなう関数を実装します。まずIsStartingPointUsed関数を作成します。この関数はstartingPoints配列をループし、指定されたtime、price、is_supportが既存の開始ポイントと一致するかを確認します。この判定はMathAbsを用いて「TouchTolerance * _Point」以内かどうかでおこない、一致するポイントが見つかった場合はtrueを返し、見つからない場合はfalseを返します。これにより、1つのポイントから複数のトレンドラインが作成されないようにします。

次にRemoveTrendlineFromStorage関数を作成します。この関数では、入力されたindexがnumTrendlinesの範囲内かを検証します。その後、Printを使用して削除されるトレンドラインのnameをログに出力します。DeleteExpiredObjectsがtrueの場合は、ObjectDeleteを使ってチャートオブジェクトを削除します。削除対象はトレンドラインname、タッチ矢印name_touchindex、ポイントラベルname_point_labelindex、トレンドラインラベルname_label、シグナル矢印name_signal_arrow、シグナルテキストname_signal_textです。その後、index以降のtrendlines配列要素をループで左にシフトし、ArrayResizeを使用して配列サイズを1つ減らします。最後にnumTrendlinesをデクリメントします。これにより、トレンドライン開始ポイントの一意性を保ちつつ、無効になったトレンドラインとそれに対応するチャート表示を適切にクリーンアップできます。 次に、これまで定義したヘルパー関数を使って、トレンドラインを検索し描画する関数を定義していきます。

void FindAndDrawTrendlines( bool isSupport) { bool has_active = false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numTrendlines; i++) { if (trendlines[i].is_support == isSupport) { has_active = true ; break ; } } if (has_active) return ; Swing swings[]; int numSwings; color lineColor; string prefix; if (isSupport) { numSwings = numLows; ArrayResize (swings, numSwings); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSwings; i++) { swings[i].time = swingLows[i].time; swings[i].price = swingLows[i].price; } lineColor = SupportLineColor; prefix = "Trendline_Support_" ; } else { numSwings = numHighs; ArrayResize (swings, numSwings); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSwings; i++) { swings[i].time = swingHighs[i].time; swings[i].price = swingHighs[i].price; } lineColor = ResistanceLineColor; prefix = "Trendline_Resistance_" ; } if (numSwings < 2 ) return ; double pointValue = _Point ; double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; int best_j = - 1 ; int max_touches = 0 ; double best_rsquared = - 1.0 ; int best_touch_indices[]; double best_slope = 0.0 ; double best_intercept = 0.0 ; datetime best_min_time = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSwings - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = i + 1 ; j < numSwings; j++) { datetime time1 = swings[i].time; double price1 = swings[i].price; datetime time2 = swings[j].time; double price2 = swings[j].price; double dt = ( double )(time2 - time1); if (dt <= 0 ) continue ; double initial_slope = (price2 - price1) / dt; int touch_indices[]; ArrayResize (touch_indices, 0 ); int touches = 0 ; ArrayResize (touch_indices, touches + 1 ); touch_indices[touches] = i; touches++; ArrayResize (touch_indices, touches + 1 ); touch_indices[touches] = j; touches++; for ( int k = 0 ; k < numSwings; k++) { if (k == i || k == j) continue ; datetime tk = swings[k].time; double dk = ( double )(tk - time1); double expected = price1 + initial_slope * dk; double actual = swings[k].price; if ( MathAbs (expected - actual) <= touch_tolerance) { ArrayResize (touch_indices, touches + 1 ); touch_indices[touches] = k; touches++; } } if (touches >= MinTouches) { ArraySort (touch_indices); bool valid_spacing = true ; for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches - 1 ; m++) { int idx1 = touch_indices[m]; int idx2 = touch_indices[m + 1 ]; int bar1 = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , swings[idx1].time); int bar2 = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , swings[idx2].time); int diff = MathAbs (bar1 - bar2); if (diff < MinBarSpacing) { valid_spacing = false ; break ; } } if (valid_spacing) { datetime touch_times[]; double touch_prices[]; ArrayResize (touch_times, touches); ArrayResize (touch_prices, touches); for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches; m++) { int idx = touch_indices[m]; touch_times[m] = swings[idx].time; touch_prices[m] = swings[idx].price; } double slope = initial_slope; double intercept = price1 - slope * ( double )time1; double rsquared = CalculateRSquared(touch_times, touch_prices, touches, slope, intercept); if (rsquared >= MinRSquared) { int adjusted_touch_indices[]; ArrayResize (adjusted_touch_indices, touches); ArrayCopy (adjusted_touch_indices, touch_indices); int adjusted_touches = touches; if (adjusted_touches >= MinTouches) { datetime temp_min_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[ 0 ]].time; double temp_ref_price = intercept + slope * ( double )temp_min_time; if (ValidateTrendline(isSupport, temp_min_time, temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, slope, pen_tolerance)) { datetime temp_max_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[adjusted_touches - 1 ]].time; double temp_max_price = intercept + slope * ( double )temp_max_time; double angle = CalculateAngle(temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, temp_max_time, temp_max_price); double abs_angle = MathAbs (angle); if (abs_angle >= MinAngle && abs_angle <= MaxAngle) { if (adjusted_touches > max_touches || (adjusted_touches == max_touches && rsquared > best_rsquared)) { max_touches = adjusted_touches; best_rsquared = rsquared; best_j = j; best_slope = slope; best_intercept = intercept; best_min_time = temp_min_time; ArrayResize (best_touch_indices, adjusted_touches); ArrayCopy (best_touch_indices, adjusted_touch_indices); } } } } } } } } } if (max_touches < MinTouches) { string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance" ; return ; } int touch_indices[]; ArrayResize (touch_indices, max_touches); ArrayCopy (touch_indices, best_touch_indices); int touches = max_touches; datetime min_time = best_min_time; double price_min = best_intercept + best_slope * ( double )min_time; datetime max_time = swings[touch_indices[touches - 1 ]].time; double price_max = best_intercept + best_slope * ( double )max_time; datetime start_time_check = min_time; double start_price_check = price_min; if (IsStartingPointUsed(start_time_check, start_price_check, isSupport)) { return ; } datetime time_end = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ) + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * ExtensionBars; double dk_end = ( double )(time_end - min_time); double price_end = price_min + best_slope * dk_end; string unique_name = prefix + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , unique_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , unique_name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , min_time, price_min, time_end, price_end); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } ArrayResize (trendlines, numTrendlines + 1 ); trendlines[numTrendlines].name = unique_name; trendlines[numTrendlines].start_time = min_time; trendlines[numTrendlines].end_time = time_end; trendlines[numTrendlines].start_price = price_min; trendlines[numTrendlines].end_price = price_end; trendlines[numTrendlines].slope = best_slope; trendlines[numTrendlines].is_support = isSupport; trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_count = touches; trendlines[numTrendlines].creation_time = TimeCurrent (); trendlines[numTrendlines].is_signaled = false ; ArrayResize (trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touches); ArrayCopy (trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touch_indices); numTrendlines++; ArrayResize (startingPoints, numStartingPoints + 1 ); startingPoints[numStartingPoints].time = start_time_check; startingPoints[numStartingPoints].price = start_price_check; startingPoints[numStartingPoints].is_support = isSupport; numStartingPoints++; if (DrawTouchArrows) { for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches; m++) { int idx = touch_indices[m]; datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; double tk_price = swings[idx].price; string arrow_name = unique_name + "_touch" + IntegerToString (m); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , arrow_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , tk_time, tk_price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 159 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } } } double angle = CalculateAngle(min_time, price_min, max_time, price_max); string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance" ; Print (type + " Trendline " + unique_name + " drawn with " + IntegerToString (touches) + " touches. Inclination angle: " + DoubleToString (angle, 2 ) + " degrees." ); if (DrawLabels) { datetime mid_time = min_time + (max_time - min_time) / 2 ; double dk_mid = ( double )(mid_time - min_time); double mid_price = price_min + best_slope * dk_mid; double label_offset = 20 * _Point * (isSupport ? - 1 : 1 ); double label_price = mid_price + label_offset; int label_anchor = isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; string label_text = type + " Trendline" ; string label_name = unique_name + "_label" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , label_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , label_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , mid_time, label_price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , label_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , label_anchor); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } color point_label_color = isSupport ? clrSaddleBrown : clrDarkGoldenrod ; double point_text_offset = 20.0 * _Point ; for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches; m++) { int idx = touch_indices[m]; datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; double tk_price = swings[idx].price; double text_price; int point_text_anchor; if (isSupport) { text_price = tk_price - point_text_offset; point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT ; } else { text_price = tk_price + point_text_offset; point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; } string text_name = unique_name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString (m); string point_text = "Pt " + IntegerToString (m + 1 ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , text_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , text_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , tk_time, text_price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , point_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , point_label_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , point_text_anchor); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } } } }

ここでは、トレンドラインの検出と可視化ロジックを実装します。まずFindAndDrawTrendlines関数内で、trendlines配列を確認し、isSupportタイプの既存トレンドラインが存在するかをチェックします。存在する場合はhas_activeをtrueに設定して処理を終了します。次にswings配列を初期化し、isSupportがtrueの場合はswingLowsを、falseの場合はswingHighsをコピーします。同時に、lineColorをサポート用にはSupportLineColor、レジスタンス用にはResistanceLineColorに設定し、prefixをサポート用にはTrendline_Support_、レジスタンス用にはTrendline_Resistance_に設定します。スイングポイントが2つ未満の場合は処理を終了します。

続いてTouchToleranceとPenetrationToleranceを_Pointでスケーリングした許容値を計算し、スイングポイントのペアをループしてinitial_slopeを算出します。その後、touch_tolerance以内にあるタッチポイントを収集し、touch_indicesに格納します。MinTouchesとMinBarSpacingの条件を、iBarShiftとArraySortを用いて検証します。条件を満たした場合はslopeとinterceptを計算し、CalculateRSquaredとValidateTrendlineを評価します。max_touchesとbest_rsquaredを基準に、最適なトレンドラインを選択します。有効なトレンドラインが見つかった場合は、ObjectCreateを使用してOBJ_TRENDとして描画し、unique_nameを設定します。OBJPROP_COLORやOBJPROP_STYLEなどのプロパティを設定し、レイは無効化します。その後、trendlines配列にstart_time、end_time、touch_indicesなどの詳細情報を保存します。end_timeはExtensionBars分だけ延長します。次にIsStartingPointUsedを使用してstartingPointsを更新し、同一開始ポイントから複数のトレンドラインが作成されないようにします。DrawTouchArrowsがtrueの場合は、OBJ_ARROWを使用してタッチポイントに矢印を描画し、lineColorと適切なアンカーを設定します。

さらにDrawLabelsがtrueの場合は、OBJ_TEXTを使用してトレンドラインの中央にtype＋Trendlineというラベルを追加し、CalculateAngleを使って角度を設定します。また、Pt1などのポイントラベルを追加し、色はサポートの場合はclrSaddleBrown、レジスタンスの場合はclrDarkGoldenrodを使用します。最後に、トレンドラインの詳細をログに出力します。 残る作業は、既存のトレンドラインを継続的に更新し、クロスをチェックしてシグナルを発生させる管理です。すべてのロジックを簡略化のため単一の関数に統合して実装します。

void UpdateTrendlines() { datetime current_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); double pointValue = _Point ; double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; for ( int i = numTrendlines - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string type = trendlines[i].is_support ? "Support" : "Resistance" ; string name = trendlines[i].name; if (current_time > trendlines[i].end_time) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (expired). End time: %s, Current time: %s." , type, name, TimeToString (trendlines[i].end_time), TimeToString (current_time)); RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); continue ; } datetime prev_bar_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double dk = ( double )(prev_bar_time - trendlines[i].start_time); double line_price = trendlines[i].start_price + trendlines[i].slope * dk; double prev_close = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double prev_low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double prev_high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); bool broken = false ; if (BreakoutType == BREAKOUT_CLOSE) { if (trendlines[i].is_support && prev_close < line_price) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by close). Line price: %.5f, Prev close: %.5f." , type, name, line_price, prev_close); broken = true ; } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && prev_close > line_price) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by close). Line price: %.5f, Prev close: %.5f." , type, name, line_price, prev_close); broken = true ; } } else if (BreakoutType == BREAKOUT_CANDLE) { if (trendlines[i].is_support && prev_high < line_price) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (entire candle below). Line price: %.5f, Prev high: %.5f." , type, name, line_price, prev_high); broken = true ; } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && prev_low > line_price) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (entire candle above). Line price: %.5f, Prev low: %.5f." , type, name, line_price, prev_low); broken = true ; } } if (broken && EnableTradingSignals && !trendlines[i].is_signaled) { bool signaled = false ; string signal_type = "" ; color signal_color = clrNONE ; int arrow_code = 0 ; int anchor = 0 ; double text_angle = 0.0 ; double text_offset = 0.0 ; double text_price = 0.0 ; int text_anchor = 0 ; if (trendlines[i].is_support) { signaled = true ; signal_type = "SELL BREAK" ; signal_color = clrRed ; arrow_code = 218 ; anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; text_angle = 90.0 ; text_offset = 20 * pointValue; text_price = line_price + text_offset; text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); double SL = NormalizeDouble (line_price + inpSLPoints * _Point , _Digits ); double risk = SL - Bid; double TP = NormalizeDouble (Bid - risk * inpRRRatio, _Digits ); obj_Trade.Sell(inpLot, _Symbol , Bid, SL, TP); } else { signaled = true ; signal_type = "BUY BREAK" ; signal_color = clrBlue ; arrow_code = 217 ; anchor = ANCHOR_TOP ; text_angle = - 90.0 ; text_offset = - 20 * pointValue; text_price = line_price + text_offset; text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT ; double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double SL = NormalizeDouble (line_price - inpSLPoints * _Point , _Digits ); double risk = Ask - SL; double TP = NormalizeDouble (Ask + risk * inpRRRatio, _Digits ); obj_Trade.Buy(inpLot, _Symbol , Ask, SL, TP); } if (signaled) { PrintFormat ( "Breakout signal generated for %s trendline %s: %s at price %.5f, time %s." , type, name, signal_type, line_price, TimeToString (current_time)); string arrow_name = name + "_signal_arrow" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , arrow_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , prev_bar_time, line_price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , arrow_code); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , signal_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } string text_name = name + "_signal_text" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , text_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , text_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , prev_bar_time, text_price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + signal_type); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , signal_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , text_anchor); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , text_angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } trendlines[i].is_signaled = true ; } } if (broken) { RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); } } }

トレンドラインの更新とブレイクアウト取引ロジックを実装するために、UpdateTrendlines関数を作成します。まずiTimeを使用して現在のバーの時間を取得し、pointValue、pen_toleranceとして「PenetrationTolerance * pointValue」、touch_toleranceとして「TouchTolerance * pointValue」を計算します。次にtrendlines配列を後ろからループし、トレンドラインのtypeがサポートかレジスタンスかを判定し、nameを取得します。その後current_timeがend_timeを超えているかを確認し、期限切れの場合はPrintFormatでログを出力し、RemoveTrendlineFromStorageを呼び出して削除します。

続いて、前のバーの時間prev_bar_timeをiTimeから取得し、「start_price + slope * (prev_bar_time - start_time)」の式を用いてトレンドライン上の価格を計算します。次にブレイクアウト判定をおこないます。BreakoutTypeがBREAKOUT_CLOSEの場合、サポートでは前バーの終値iCloseがline_priceを下回っているか、レジスタンスでは上回っているかを確認し、条件を満たした場合はPrintFormatでログを出力してbrokenをtrueに設定します。BreakoutTypeがBREAKOUT_CANDLEの場合は、サポートでは前バーの高値iHighがline_priceを下回っているか、レジスタンスでは前バーの安値iLowがline_priceを上回っているかを確認し、同様にログを出力してbrokenをtrueに設定します。

brokenがtrueで、EnableTradingSignalsがtrueかつis_signaledがfalseの場合は取引パラメータを設定します。サポートの場合は売りエントリーとなり、signal_typeをSELL BREAK、色を赤、下向き矢印218に設定します。SymbolInfoDoubleでbidを取得し、ストップロスを「line_price + inpSLPoints * _Point」で計算します。リスクを算出し、inpRRRatioを用いてテイクプロフィットを計算し、obj_Trade.Sellで注文を実行します。レジスタンスの場合は買いエントリーとなり、signal_typeをBUY BREAK、色を青、上向き矢印217に設定します。askを取得し、同様にストップロスとテイクプロフィットを計算してobj_Trade.Buyで注文を実行します。その後、ObjectCreateを使用してOBJ_ARROWでシグナル矢印を描画し、OBJ_TEXTでシグナルテキストを描画します。OBJPROP_ARROWCODE、OBJPROP_ANCHOR、OBJPROP_COLORなどのプロパティを設定し、PrintFormatでシグナル内容をログに出力します。最後にis_signaledをtrueに設定し、ブレイクされたトレンドラインをRemoveTrendlineFromStorageで削除します。 使用する矢印コードの選択は任意です。以下はMQL5で定義されたWingdingsコードから使用できるコードのリストです。

これで、これらの関数をOnTickイベントハンドラ内で呼び出すことができ、システムがティックごとにフィードバックを提供できるようになります。

void OnTick () { if (!IsNewBar()) return ; DetectSwings(); UpdateTrendlines(); FindAndDrawTrendlines( true ); }

OnTick関数では、まずIsNewBarを呼び出して新しいバーかどうかを確認し、新しいバーでない場合はパフォーマンス最適化のために処理を終了します。新しいバーが検出された場合は、DetectSwingsを呼び出してスイングハイとスイングローを検出します。その後、UpdateTrendlinesを呼び出してブレイクアウトや期限切れのトレンドラインを確認し、条件を満たす場合は取引を実行します。次に、FindAndDrawTrendlinesにtrueを渡して呼び出し、サポートトレンドラインを検出および描画します。これにより、有効なトレンドラインのみがチャート上に可視化されるようになります。コンパイルすると、次の結果が得られます。

この画像から、トレンドラインを検出し、分析し、描画し、ブレイクアウト時に取引をおこなっていることが確認できます。期限切れのラインもストレージ配列から正常に削除されます。同じ関数をサポートのときと同様に呼び出し、入力パラメータをfalseにすることで、レジスタンストレンドラインについても同様の処理を実現できます。

FindAndDrawTrendlines( false );

コンパイルすると、次の結果が得られます。

画像からわかるように、レジスタンストレンドラインも検出して取引することができます。すべてをテストして統合すると、次のような結果が得られます。

画像から分かるように、トレンドラインを検出し、それを可視化し、価格がトレンドラインをブレイクした際に取引を実行することで、当初の目的を達成できています。残っている作業は、このプログラムのバックテストをおこなうことです。バックテストについては次のセクションで扱います。





バックテスト

徹底的なバックテストによって、次の結果が得られました。

バックテストグラフ

バックテストレポート





結論

MQL5でスイングポイントを活用し、R²による適合度を用いてサポートおよびレジスタンストレンドラインを特定し検証するトレンドラインブレイクアウトシステムを開発しました。このシステムは、カスタマイズ可能なリスクパラメータを用いてブレイクアウト取引を実行し、トレンドライン、タッチポイントを示す矢印、ラベルなどの動的な可視化によって、明確な市場分析を可能にします。

免責条項：本記事は教育目的のみを意図したものです。取引には重大な財務リスクが伴い、市場の変動によって損失が生じる可能性があります。本プログラムを実際の市場で運用する前に、十分なバックテストと慎重なリスク管理が不可欠です。

本トレンドラインブレイクアウト戦略を実装することで、市場の値動きを捉えることが可能となり、今後の取引においてさらなるカスタマイズをおこなう土台が得られます。取引をお楽しみください。