MQL5での取引戦略の自動化（第34回）：R²適合度を用いたトレンドラインブレイクアウトシステム
はじめに
前回の記事（第33回）では、MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5)でフィボナッチ比率を用いて弱気と強気のシャークパターンを検出し、カスタマイズ可能なストップロス(SL)、テイクプロフィット(TP)レベルで取引を自動化し、三角形やトレンドラインなどのチャートオブジェクトによってパターンを可視化するファイブドライブパターンシステムを開発しました。第34回では、トレンドラインブレイクアウトシステムを作成します。このシステムはスイングポイントを使ってサポートおよびレジスタンストレンドラインを特定し、R²（決定係数）による適合度と角度制約で検証した上で、ブレイクアウト時に取引を実行し、動的なチャート上で視覚化します。本記事では以下のトピックを扱います。
この記事を読み終える頃には、トレンドブレイクアウト取引のためのロバストなMQL5戦略を手に入れ、自由にカスタマイズできるようになります。それでは、さっそく始めましょう。
トレンドラインブレイクアウト戦略フレームワークを理解する
トレンドラインブレイクアウト戦略は、価格チャート上に斜めの線を引き、スイングハイ（レジスタンス）やスイングロー（サポート）を結ぶことで、市場が反転する可能性のある重要な価格レベルや、トレンドが継続する可能性のあるポイントを特定する手法です。価格がこれらのトレンドラインを突破した場合—レジスタンスラインを上抜ける、またはサポートラインを下抜ける—市場のモメンタムの変化の可能性を示すシグナルとなり、トレーダーはブレイク方向に取引をエントリーします。この際、リスクとリワードのパラメータを明確に設定します。このアプローチは、ブレイク後の強い価格変動を活用し、ストップロスやテイクプロフィットレベルを通じてリスクを管理しながら、重要なトレンドを捉えることを目指します。以下は下降トレンドラインブレイクアウトの例です。
このシステムでは、指定された参照期間内でスイング高値と安値を検出し、最小接触ポイント数を満たすトレンドラインを作成し、R²（決定係数）と角度制約を用いて信頼性を検証します。なお、R²は回帰モデルが従属変数の変動を独立変数でどの程度説明できるかを示す統計指標です。モデルが結果の全体変動のどの割合を説明しているかを表し、値は0から1の範囲になります。以下はこのモデルの簡単な可視化です。
ブレイクアウト時の取引実行ロジックは、ローソク足の終値やローソク足全体がトレンドラインを越えたタイミングで発動させ、トレンドライン、矢印、ラベルなどの視覚的フィードバックを提供します。また、期限切れや破られたトレンドラインを削除してトレンドラインのライフサイクルを管理し、ブレイクアウト取引システムを構築します。目指す結果を確認してから実装に進みます。
MQL5での実装
MQL5でプログラムを作成するには、まずMetaEditorを開き、ナビゲータに移動して、Indicatorsフォルダを見つけ、[新規作成]タブをクリックして、表示される手順に従ってファイルを作成します。ファイルが作成されたら、コーディング環境でプログラムをより柔軟にするための入力パラメータや構造体を宣言していきます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trendline Breakout Trader EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- Include Trade library for trading operations CTrade obj_Trade; //--- Instantiate trade object //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Breakout definition enumeration | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BREAKOUT_TYPE { BREAKOUT_CLOSE = 0, // Breakout on close above/below line BREAKOUT_CANDLE = 1 // Breakout on entire candle above/below line }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Swing point structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Swing { //--- Define swing point structure datetime time; //--- Store swing time double price; //--- Store swing price }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Starting point structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct StartingPoint { //--- Define starting point structure datetime time; //--- Store starting point time double price; //--- Store starting point price bool is_support; //--- Indicate support/resistance flag }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trendline storage structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct TrendlineInfo { //--- Define trendline info structure string name; //--- Store trendline name datetime start_time; //--- Store start time datetime end_time; //--- Store end time double start_price; //--- Store start price double end_price; //--- Store end price double slope; //--- Store slope bool is_support; //--- Indicate support/resistance flag int touch_count; //--- Store number of touches datetime creation_time; //--- Store creation time int touch_indices[]; //--- Store touch indices array bool is_signaled; //--- Indicate signal flag }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Forward declarations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DetectSwings(); //--- Declare swing detection function void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count); //--- Declare swing sorting function double CalculateAngle(datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2); //--- Declare angle calculation function bool ValidateTrendline(bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen); //--- Declare trendline validation function void FindAndDrawTrendlines(bool isSupport); //--- Declare trendline finding/drawing function void UpdateTrendlines(); //--- Declare trendline update function void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(int index); //--- Declare trendline removal function bool IsStartingPointUsed(datetime time, double price, bool is_support); //--- Declare starting point usage check function double CalculateRSquared(const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double slope, double intercept); //--- Declare R-squared calculation function //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_BREAKOUT_TYPE BreakoutType = BREAKOUT_CLOSE; // Breakout Definition input int LookbackBars = 200; // Set bars for swing detection lookback input double TouchTolerance = 10.0; // Set tolerance for touch points (points) input int MinTouches = 3; // Set minimum touch points for valid trendline input double PenetrationTolerance = 5.0; // Set allowance for bar penetration (points) input int ExtensionBars = 100; // Set bars to extend trendline right input int MinBarSpacing = 10; // Set minimum bar spacing between touches input double inpLot = 0.01; // Set lot size input double inpSLPoints = 100.0; // Set stop loss (points) input double inpRRRatio = 1.1; // Set risk:reward ratio input double MinAngle = 1.0; // Set minimum inclination angle (degrees) input double MaxAngle = 89.0; // Set maximum inclination angle (degrees) input double MinRSquared = 0.8; // Minimum R-squared for trendline acceptance input bool DeleteExpiredObjects = false; // Enable deletion of expired/broken objects input bool EnableTradingSignals = true; // Enable buy/sell signals and trades input bool DrawTouchArrows = true; // Enable drawing arrows at touch points input bool DrawLabels = true; // Enable drawing trendline/point labels input color SupportLineColor = clrGreen; // Set color for support trendlines input color ResistanceLineColor = clrRed; // Set color for resistance trendlines //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ Swing swingLows[]; //--- Store swing lows int numLows = 0; //--- Track number of swing lows Swing swingHighs[]; //--- Store swing highs int numHighs = 0; //--- Track number of swing highs TrendlineInfo trendlines[]; //--- Store trendlines int numTrendlines = 0; //--- Track number of trendlines StartingPoint startingPoints[]; //--- Store used starting points int numStartingPoints = 0; //--- Track number of starting points
トレンドラインブレイクアウトシステムの実装を、ブレイクアウトの検出と取引のための基礎的なコンポーネントの設定から始めます。まず、Trade.mqhライブラリをインクルードし、取引操作用に「obj_Trade」という名前のCTradeオブジェクトを生成します。次に、「ENUM_BREAKOUT_TYPE」という列挙型を定義し、オプションとして「BREAKOUT_CLOSE（ローソク足終値でのブレイクアウト）」と「BREAKOUT_CANDLE（ローソク足全体でのブレイクアウト）」を設定します。これにより、柔軟なブレイクアウト検出が可能になります。その後、スイングポイントの時間と価格を格納するSwing構造体、使用済みトレンドラインの開始点をサポート/レジスタンスのフラグ付きで追跡するStartingPoint構造体、そしてトレンドラインの名前、開始と終了時刻、価格、傾き、接触回数、作成時間、接触インデックス、シグナルステータスなどを格納するTrendlineInfo構造体を作成します。
コアロジック用にDetectSwings、SortSwings、CalculateAngleといった関数を先行宣言します。その後、入力パラメータを設定します。たとえば、BreakoutTypeはBREAKOUT_CLOSE、LookbackBarsは200に設定し、その他のパラメータも説明は自明です。最後に、スイングポイントやトレンドラインを管理するために、グローバル配列swingLows、swingHighs、trendlines、startingPointsを初期化し、それぞれのカウンタnumLows、numHighs、numTrendlines、numStartingPointsを設定します。これにより、ブレイクアウト取引に必要なトレンドラインの検出と検証の基盤が整います。すべて準備が整ったので、初期化時にストレージ配列を初期化することができます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ArrayResize(trendlines, 0); //--- Resize trendlines array numTrendlines = 0; //--- Reset trendlines count ArrayResize(startingPoints, 0); //--- Resize starting points array numStartingPoints = 0; //--- Reset starting points count return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ArrayResize(trendlines, 0); //--- Resize trendlines array numTrendlines = 0; //--- Reset trendlines count ArrayResize(startingPoints, 0); //--- Resize starting points array numStartingPoints = 0; //--- Reset starting points count }
リソースの適切なセットアップとクリーンアップを確実にするために、OnInit関数を実装します。まず、ArrayResizeを呼び出してtrendlines配列をゼロに設定し、numTrendlinesを0にリセットします。次に、startingPoints配列もゼロにリサイズし、numStartingPointsを0にリセットします。最後にINIT_SUCCEEDEDを返して、初期化が正常に完了したことを確認します。その後、OnDeinit関数では同じクリーンアップ処理をおこない、プログラム終了時にメモリリークが発生しないようにします。初期化が完了したので、次に戦略ロジックの定義に進むことができます。 ロジックをモジュール化するために関数を使用し、最初に定義するロジックはスイングポイントの検出です。これにより、基礎となるトレンドラインのポイントを取得できるようになります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for new bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsNewBar() { static datetime lastTime = 0; //--- Store last bar time datetime currentTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0); //--- Get current bar time if (lastTime != currentTime) { //--- Check for new bar lastTime = currentTime; //--- Update last time return true; //--- Indicate new bar } return false; //--- Indicate no new bar } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sort swings by time (ascending, oldest first) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count) { for (int i = 0; i < count - 1; i++) { //--- Iterate through swings for (int j = 0; j < count - i - 1; j++) { //--- Compare adjacent swings if (swings[j].time > swings[j + 1].time) { //--- Check time order Swing temp = swings[j]; //--- Store temporary swing swings[j] = swings[j + 1]; //--- Swap swings swings[j + 1] = temp; //--- Complete swap } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Detect swing highs and lows | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DetectSwings() { numLows = 0; //--- Reset lows count ArrayResize(swingLows, 0); //--- Resize lows array numHighs = 0; //--- Reset highs count ArrayResize(swingHighs, 0); //--- Resize highs array int totalBars = iBars(_Symbol, _Period); //--- Get total bars int effectiveLookback = MathMin(LookbackBars, totalBars); //--- Calculate effective lookback if (effectiveLookback < 5) { //--- Check sufficient bars Print("Not enough bars for swing detection."); //--- Log insufficient bars return; //--- Exit function } for (int i = 2; i < effectiveLookback - 2; i++) { //--- Iterate through bars double low_i = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Get current low double low_im1 = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i - 1); //--- Get previous low double low_im2 = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i - 2); //--- Get two bars prior low double low_ip1 = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i + 1); //--- Get next low double low_ip2 = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i + 2); //--- Get two bars next low if (low_i < low_im1 && low_i < low_im2 && low_i < low_ip1 && low_i < low_ip2) { //--- Check for swing low Swing s; //--- Create swing struct s.time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Set swing time s.price = low_i; //--- Set swing price ArrayResize(swingLows, numLows + 1); //--- Resize lows array swingLows[numLows] = s; //--- Add swing low numLows++; //--- Increment lows count } double high_i = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Get current high double high_im1 = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i - 1); //--- Get previous high double high_im2 = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i - 2); //--- Get two bars prior high double high_ip1 = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i + 1); //--- Get next high double high_ip2 = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i + 2); //--- Get two bars next high if (high_i > high_im1 && high_i > high_im2 && high_i > high_ip1 && high_i > high_ip2) { //--- Check for swing high Swing s; //--- Create swing struct s.time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Set swing time s.price = high_i; //--- Set swing price ArrayResize(swingHighs, numHighs + 1); //--- Resize highs array swingHighs[numHighs] = s; //--- Add swing high numHighs++; //--- Increment highs count } } if (numLows > 0) SortSwings(swingLows, numLows); //--- Sort swing lows if (numHighs > 0) SortSwings(swingHighs, numHighs); //--- Sort swing highs }
基礎的なセットアップが完了したので、次にスイングポイントの検出とバー更新の管理に関するコアロジックを実装します。まず、IsNewBar関数を作成します。この関数ではstatic変数lastTimeを使用して前回のバーの時間を保持し、iTimeで取得した現在のバーの時間と比較します。時間が異なる場合はlastTimeを更新し、新しいバーであることを示すためにtrueを返し、そうでなければfalseを返します次に、SortSwings関数を実装します。この関数はSwing配列を時間の昇順で並べ替えます。バブルソートアルゴリズムを使用し、配列を二重ループで走査して隣接する要素のtimeフィールドを比較し、順序が逆であれば一時的なSwing構造体を使って交換します。
続いてDetectSwings関数を作成します。まずnumLowsとnumHighsを0にリセットし、swingLowsとswingHighs配列をゼロにリサイズします。次にLookbackBarsとiBarsで取得できる総バー数のMathMinを使って有効な参照期間を計算し、バーが5本未満の場合はPrintでエラーを出して終了します。その後、バーのインデックス2からeffectiveLookback-2までループし、スイングローは現在のバーの安値iLowを前後2本ずつのバーと比較して判定し、スイングハイは同様にiHighを用いて判定します。スイングが検出された場合はSwing構造体を作成し、timeにiTime、priceに安値または高値を設定します。次にArrayResizeでswingLowsまたはswingHighsに追加し、それぞれのカウンターを増加させます。最後に、swingLowsまたはswingHighsに要素がある場合はSortSwingsを呼び出し、トレンドライン作成のために時系列順に整列させます。 次に、トレンドラインの傾きに基づく制限計算と、その妥当性を確認する関数を定義していきます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate visual inclination angle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateAngle(datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2) { int x1, y1, x2, y2; //--- Declare coordinate variables if (!ChartTimePriceToXY(0, 0, time1, price1, x1, y1)) return 0.0; //--- Convert time1/price1 to XY if (!ChartTimePriceToXY(0, 0, time2, price2, x2, y2)) return 0.0; //--- Convert time2/price2 to XY double dx = (double)(x2 - x1); //--- Calculate x difference double dy = (double)(y2 - y1); //--- Calculate y difference if (dx == 0.0) return (dy > 0.0 ? -90.0 : 90.0); //--- Handle vertical line case double angle = MathArctan(-dy / dx) * 180.0 / M_PI; //--- Calculate angle in degrees return angle; //--- Return angle } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Validate trendline | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ValidateTrendline(bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen) { int bar_start = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, start_time); //--- Get start bar index if (bar_start < 0) return false; //--- Check invalid bar index for (int bar = bar_start; bar >= 0; bar--) { //--- Iterate through bars datetime bar_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, bar); //--- Get bar time double dk = (double)(bar_time - ref_time); //--- Calculate time difference double line_price = ref_price + slope * dk; //--- Calculate line price if (isSupport) { //--- Check support case double low = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, bar); //--- Get bar low if (low < line_price - tolerance_pen) return false;//--- Check if broken } else { //--- Handle resistance case double high = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, bar); //--- Get bar high if (high > line_price + tolerance_pen) return false;//--- Check if broken } } return true; //--- Return valid }
ここでは、トレンドラインの角度を計算し、その整合性を検証する関数を実装します。まずCalculateAngle関数を作成します。この関数では、2つの時間と価格のポイントtime1とprice1、およびtime2とprice2を、ChartTimePriceToXYを使用してチャート座標x1とy1、x2とy2に変換します。いずれかの変換に失敗した場合は0.0を返します。その後、dxとdyの差分を計算し、dxが0の場合は垂直ラインとして扱い、dyの符号に応じて-90.0または90.0を返します。dxが0でない場合は、-dy÷dxのMathArctanに180÷M_PIを掛けて度数に変換し、視覚的な傾きを表す角度を計算します。
次にValidateTrendline関数を実装します。この関数では、iBarShiftを使用してstart_timeに対応するバーインデックスを取得し、無効な場合はfalseを返します。その後、このインデックスから現在までループし、各バーの時間iTimeに対して、「ref_price＋slope×(bar_time－ref_time)」の式を用いてトレンドライン上の価格を計算します。サポートトレンドラインの場合はisSupportがtrueとなり、バーの安値(iLow)が「line_price－tolerance_pen」を下回った場合にブレイクと判断してfalseを返します。レジスタンストレンドラインの場合は、バーの高値iHighが「line_price＋tolerance_pen」を上回った場合にfalseを返します。いずれにも該当しない場合はtrueを返し、角度制約を満たし、かつ未破壊のトレンドラインのみを有効とすることで、信頼性の高いブレイクアウト検出を可能にします。これで、R²による適合度モデルの関数を定義する準備が整いました。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate R-squared for goodness of fit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateRSquared(const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double slope, double intercept) { double sum_y = 0.0; //--- Initialize sum of y for (int k = 0; k < n; k++) { //--- Iterate through points sum_y += prices[k]; //--- Accumulate y } double mean_y = sum_y / n; //--- Calculate mean y double ss_tot = 0.0, ss_res = 0.0; //--- Initialize sums of squares for (int k = 0; k < n; k++) { //--- Iterate through points double x = (double)times[k]; //--- Get x (time) double y_pred = intercept + slope * x; //--- Calculate predicted y double y = prices[k]; //--- Get actual y ss_res += (y - y_pred) * (y - y_pred); //--- Accumulate residual sum ss_tot += (y - mean_y) * (y - mean_y); //--- Accumulate total sum } if (ss_tot == 0.0) return 1.0; //--- Handle constant y case return 1.0 - ss_res / ss_tot; //--- Calculate and return R-squared }
ここではCalculateRSquared関数を作成します。この関数は、時間配列と価格配列、ポイント数n、そしてトレンドラインのslopeとinterceptを入力として受け取ります。まずsum_yを0に初期化し、prices配列をループして合計値を計算します。その後、sum_yをnで割ることで平均値mean_yを算出します。次に、全変動平方和と残差平方和を表すss_totとss_resを初期化します。再度ループ処理をおこない、「intercept + slope * time」の式を用いて予測価格y_predを計算します。実際の価格yとの差である残差「y - y_pred」の二乗をss_resに加算し、平均値からの偏差「y - mean_y」の二乗をss_totに加算します。ss_totが0の場合、価格が一定であることを意味するため1.0を返します。それ以外の場合は、「1.0 - ss_res / ss_tot」の式を用いてR²値を計算して返します。このR²の式を用いて、トレンドラインの有効性を評価します。次に、トレンドラインを管理する関数を定義していきます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if starting point is already used | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsStartingPointUsed(datetime time, double price, bool is_support) { for (int i = 0; i < numStartingPoints; i++) { //--- Iterate through starting points if (startingPoints[i].time == time && MathAbs(startingPoints[i].price - price) < TouchTolerance * _Point && startingPoints[i].is_support == is_support) { //--- Check match return true; //--- Return used } } return false; //--- Return not used } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Remove trendline from storage and optionally chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(int index) { if (index < 0 || index >= numTrendlines) return; //--- Check valid index Print("Removing trendline from storage: ", trendlines[index].name); //--- Log removal if (DeleteExpiredObjects) { //--- Check deletion flag ObjectDelete(0, trendlines[index].name); //--- Delete trendline object for (int m = 0; m < trendlines[index].touch_count; m++) { //--- Iterate touches string arrow_name = trendlines[index].name + "_touch" + IntegerToString(m); //--- Generate arrow name ObjectDelete(0, arrow_name); //--- Delete touch arrow string text_name = trendlines[index].name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString(m); //--- Generate text name ObjectDelete(0, text_name); //--- Delete point label } string label_name = trendlines[index].name + "_label"; //--- Generate label name ObjectDelete(0, label_name); //--- Delete trendline label string signal_arrow = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_arrow"; //--- Generate signal arrow name ObjectDelete(0, signal_arrow); //--- Delete signal arrow string signal_text = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_text"; //--- Generate signal text name ObjectDelete(0, signal_text); //--- Delete signal text } for (int i = index; i < numTrendlines - 1; i++) { //--- Shift array trendlines[i] = trendlines[i + 1]; //--- Copy next trendline } ArrayResize(trendlines, numTrendlines - 1); //--- Resize trendlines array numTrendlines--; //--- Decrement trendlines count }
ここでは、トレンドラインの開始ポイントを管理し、そのクリーンアップをおこなう関数を実装します。まずIsStartingPointUsed関数を作成します。この関数はstartingPoints配列をループし、指定されたtime、price、is_supportが既存の開始ポイントと一致するかを確認します。この判定はMathAbsを用いて「TouchTolerance * _Point」以内かどうかでおこない、一致するポイントが見つかった場合はtrueを返し、見つからない場合はfalseを返します。これにより、1つのポイントから複数のトレンドラインが作成されないようにします。
次にRemoveTrendlineFromStorage関数を作成します。この関数では、入力されたindexがnumTrendlinesの範囲内かを検証します。その後、Printを使用して削除されるトレンドラインのnameをログに出力します。DeleteExpiredObjectsがtrueの場合は、ObjectDeleteを使ってチャートオブジェクトを削除します。削除対象はトレンドラインname、タッチ矢印name_touchindex、ポイントラベルname_point_labelindex、トレンドラインラベルname_label、シグナル矢印name_signal_arrow、シグナルテキストname_signal_textです。その後、index以降のtrendlines配列要素をループで左にシフトし、ArrayResizeを使用して配列サイズを1つ減らします。最後にnumTrendlinesをデクリメントします。これにより、トレンドライン開始ポイントの一意性を保ちつつ、無効になったトレンドラインとそれに対応するチャート表示を適切にクリーンアップできます。 次に、これまで定義したヘルパー関数を使って、トレンドラインを検索し描画する関数を定義していきます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Find and draw trendlines if no active one exists | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void FindAndDrawTrendlines(bool isSupport) { bool has_active = false; //--- Initialize active flag for (int i = 0; i < numTrendlines; i++) { //--- Iterate through trendlines if (trendlines[i].is_support == isSupport) { //--- Check type match has_active = true; //--- Set active flag break; //--- Exit loop } } if (has_active) return; //--- Exit if active trendline exists Swing swings[]; //--- Initialize swings array int numSwings; //--- Initialize swings count color lineColor; //--- Initialize line color string prefix; //--- Initialize prefix if (isSupport) { //--- Handle support case numSwings = numLows; //--- Set number of lows ArrayResize(swings, numSwings); //--- Resize swings array for (int i = 0; i < numSwings; i++) { //--- Iterate through lows swings[i].time = swingLows[i].time; //--- Copy low time swings[i].price = swingLows[i].price; //--- Copy low price } lineColor = SupportLineColor; //--- Set support line color prefix = "Trendline_Support_"; //--- Set support prefix } else { //--- Handle resistance case numSwings = numHighs; //--- Set number of highs ArrayResize(swings, numSwings); //--- Resize swings array for (int i = 0; i < numSwings; i++) { //--- Iterate through highs swings[i].time = swingHighs[i].time; //--- Copy high time swings[i].price = swingHighs[i].price; //--- Copy high price } lineColor = ResistanceLineColor; //--- Set resistance line color prefix = "Trendline_Resistance_"; //--- Set resistance prefix } if (numSwings < 2) return; //--- Exit if insufficient swings double pointValue = _Point; //--- Get point value double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; //--- Calculate touch tolerance double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; //--- Calculate penetration tolerance int best_j = -1; //--- Initialize best j index int max_touches = 0; //--- Initialize max touches double best_rsquared = -1.0; //--- Initialize best R-squared int best_touch_indices[]; //--- Initialize best touch indices double best_slope = 0.0; //--- Initialize best slope double best_intercept = 0.0; //--- Initialize best intercept datetime best_min_time = 0; //--- Initialize best min time for (int i = 0; i < numSwings - 1; i++) { //--- Iterate through first points for (int j = i + 1; j < numSwings; j++) { //--- Iterate through second points datetime time1 = swings[i].time; //--- Get first time double price1 = swings[i].price; //--- Get first price datetime time2 = swings[j].time; //--- Get second time double price2 = swings[j].price; //--- Get second price double dt = (double)(time2 - time1); //--- Calculate time difference if (dt <= 0) continue; //--- Skip invalid time difference double initial_slope = (price2 - price1) / dt; //--- Calculate initial slope int touch_indices[]; //--- Initialize touch indices ArrayResize(touch_indices, 0); //--- Resize touch indices int touches = 0; //--- Initialize touches count ArrayResize(touch_indices, touches + 1); //--- Add first index touch_indices[touches] = i; //--- Set first index touches++; //--- Increment touches ArrayResize(touch_indices, touches + 1); //--- Add second index touch_indices[touches] = j; //--- Set second index touches++; //--- Increment touches for (int k = 0; k < numSwings; k++) { //--- Iterate through swings if (k == i || k == j) continue; //--- Skip used indices datetime tk = swings[k].time; //--- Get swing time double dk = (double)(tk - time1); //--- Calculate time difference double expected = price1 + initial_slope * dk; //--- Calculate expected price double actual = swings[k].price; //--- Get actual price if (MathAbs(expected - actual) <= touch_tolerance) { //--- Check touch within tolerance ArrayResize(touch_indices, touches + 1); //--- Add index touch_indices[touches] = k; //--- Set index touches++; //--- Increment touches } } if (touches >= MinTouches) { //--- Check minimum touches ArraySort(touch_indices); //--- Sort touch indices bool valid_spacing = true; //--- Initialize spacing flag for (int m = 0; m < touches - 1; m++) { //--- Iterate through touches int idx1 = touch_indices[m]; //--- Get first index int idx2 = touch_indices[m + 1]; //--- Get second index int bar1 = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, swings[idx1].time); //--- Get first bar int bar2 = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, swings[idx2].time); //--- Get second bar int diff = MathAbs(bar1 - bar2); //--- Calculate bar difference if (diff < MinBarSpacing) { //--- Check minimum spacing valid_spacing = false; //--- Mark invalid spacing break; //--- Exit loop } } if (valid_spacing) { //--- Check valid spacing datetime touch_times[]; //--- Initialize touch times double touch_prices[]; //--- Initialize touch prices ArrayResize(touch_times, touches); //--- Resize times array ArrayResize(touch_prices, touches); //--- Resize prices array for (int m = 0; m < touches; m++) { //--- Iterate through touches int idx = touch_indices[m]; //--- Get index touch_times[m] = swings[idx].time; //--- Set time touch_prices[m] = swings[idx].price; //--- Set price } double slope = initial_slope; //--- Use initial slope from two points double intercept = price1 - slope * (double)time1; //--- Calculate intercept double rsquared = CalculateRSquared(touch_times, touch_prices, touches, slope, intercept); //--- Calculate R-squared if (rsquared >= MinRSquared) { //--- Check minimum R-squared int adjusted_touch_indices[]; //--- Initialize adjusted indices ArrayResize(adjusted_touch_indices, touches); //--- Resize to current touches ArrayCopy(adjusted_touch_indices, touch_indices); //--- Copy indices int adjusted_touches = touches; //--- Set adjusted touches if (adjusted_touches >= MinTouches) { //--- Check minimum adjusted touches datetime temp_min_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[0]].time; //--- Get min time double temp_ref_price = intercept + slope * (double)temp_min_time; //--- Calculate ref price if (ValidateTrendline(isSupport, temp_min_time, temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, slope, pen_tolerance)) { //--- Validate trendline datetime temp_max_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[adjusted_touches - 1]].time; //--- Get max time double temp_max_price = intercept + slope * (double)temp_max_time; //--- Calculate max price double angle = CalculateAngle(temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, temp_max_time, temp_max_price); //--- Calculate angle double abs_angle = MathAbs(angle); //--- Get absolute angle if (abs_angle >= MinAngle && abs_angle <= MaxAngle) { //--- Check angle range if (adjusted_touches > max_touches || (adjusted_touches == max_touches && rsquared > best_rsquared)) { //--- Check better trendline max_touches = adjusted_touches; //--- Update max touches best_rsquared = rsquared; //--- Update best R-squared best_j = j; //--- Update best j best_slope = slope; //--- Update best slope best_intercept = intercept; //--- Update best intercept best_min_time = temp_min_time; //--- Update best min time ArrayResize(best_touch_indices, adjusted_touches); //--- Resize best indices ArrayCopy(best_touch_indices, adjusted_touch_indices); //--- Copy indices } } } } } } } } } if (max_touches < MinTouches) { //--- Check insufficient touches string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance"; //--- Set type string return; //--- Exit function } int touch_indices[]; //--- Initialize touch indices ArrayResize(touch_indices, max_touches); //--- Resize touch indices ArrayCopy(touch_indices, best_touch_indices); //--- Copy best indices int touches = max_touches; //--- Set touches count datetime min_time = best_min_time; //--- Set min time double price_min = best_intercept + best_slope * (double)min_time; //--- Calculate min price datetime max_time = swings[touch_indices[touches - 1]].time; //--- Set max time double price_max = best_intercept + best_slope * (double)max_time; //--- Calculate max price datetime start_time_check = min_time; //--- Set start time check double start_price_check = price_min; //--- Set start price check (approximate if not exact) if (IsStartingPointUsed(start_time_check, start_price_check, isSupport)) { //--- Check used starting point return; //--- Skip if used } datetime time_end = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0) + PeriodSeconds(_Period) * ExtensionBars; //--- Calculate end time double dk_end = (double)(time_end - min_time); //--- Calculate end time difference double price_end = price_min + best_slope * dk_end; //--- Calculate end price string unique_name = prefix + TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS); //--- Generate unique name if (ObjectFind(0, unique_name) < 0) { //--- Check if trendline exists ObjectCreate(0, unique_name, OBJ_TREND, 0, min_time, price_min, time_end, price_end); //--- Create trendline ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, lineColor); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set style ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, false); //--- Disable right ray ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT, false); //--- Disable left ray ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } ArrayResize(trendlines, numTrendlines + 1); //--- Resize trendlines array trendlines[numTrendlines].name = unique_name; //--- Set trendline name trendlines[numTrendlines].start_time = min_time; //--- Set start time trendlines[numTrendlines].end_time = time_end; //--- Set end time trendlines[numTrendlines].start_price = price_min; //--- Set start price trendlines[numTrendlines].end_price = price_end; //--- Set end price trendlines[numTrendlines].slope = best_slope; //--- Set slope trendlines[numTrendlines].is_support = isSupport; //--- Set type trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_count = touches; //--- Set touch count trendlines[numTrendlines].creation_time = TimeCurrent(); //--- Set creation time trendlines[numTrendlines].is_signaled = false; //--- Set signaled flag ArrayResize(trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touches); //--- Resize touch indices ArrayCopy(trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touch_indices); //--- Copy touch indices numTrendlines++; //--- Increment trendlines count ArrayResize(startingPoints, numStartingPoints + 1); //--- Resize starting points array startingPoints[numStartingPoints].time = start_time_check;//--- Set starting point time startingPoints[numStartingPoints].price = start_price_check; //--- Set starting point price startingPoints[numStartingPoints].is_support = isSupport; //--- Set starting point type numStartingPoints++; //--- Increment starting points count if (DrawTouchArrows) { //--- Check draw arrows for (int m = 0; m < touches; m++) { //--- Iterate through touches int idx = touch_indices[m]; //--- Get touch index datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; //--- Get touch time double tk_price = swings[idx].price; //--- Get touch price string arrow_name = unique_name + "_touch" + IntegerToString(m); //--- Generate arrow name if (ObjectFind(0, arrow_name) < 0) { //--- Check if arrow exists ObjectCreate(0, arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW, 0, tk_time, tk_price); //--- Create touch arrow ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 159); //--- Set arrow code ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, lineColor); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } } } double angle = CalculateAngle(min_time, price_min, max_time, price_max); //--- Calculate angle string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance"; //--- Set type string Print(type + " Trendline " + unique_name + " drawn with " + IntegerToString(touches) + " touches. Inclination angle: " + DoubleToString(angle, 2) + " degrees."); //--- Log trendline if (DrawLabels) { //--- Check draw labels datetime mid_time = min_time + (max_time - min_time) / 2; //--- Calculate mid time double dk_mid = (double)(mid_time - min_time); //--- Calculate mid time difference double mid_price = price_min + best_slope * dk_mid; //--- Calculate mid price double label_offset = 20 * _Point * (isSupport ? -1 : 1); //--- Calculate label offset double label_price = mid_price + label_offset; //--- Calculate label price int label_anchor = isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM;//--- Set label anchor string label_text = type + " Trendline"; //--- Set label text string label_name = unique_name + "_label"; //--- Generate label name if (ObjectFind(0, label_name) < 0) { //--- Check if label exists ObjectCreate(0, label_name, OBJ_TEXT, 0, mid_time, label_price); //--- Create label ObjectSetString(0, label_name, OBJPROP_TEXT, label_text); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, label_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrBlack); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, label_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 8); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, label_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, label_anchor); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetDouble(0, label_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE, angle); //--- Set angle ObjectSetInteger(0, label_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } color point_label_color = isSupport ? clrSaddleBrown : clrDarkGoldenrod; //--- Set point label color double point_text_offset = 20.0 * _Point; //--- Set point text offset for (int m = 0; m < touches; m++) { //--- Iterate through touches int idx = touch_indices[m]; //--- Get touch index datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; //--- Get touch time double tk_price = swings[idx].price; //--- Get touch price double text_price; //--- Initialize text price int point_text_anchor; //--- Initialize text anchor if (isSupport) { //--- Handle support text_price = tk_price - point_text_offset; //--- Set text price below point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT; //--- Set left anchor } else { //--- Handle resistance text_price = tk_price + point_text_offset; //--- Set text price above point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM; //--- Set bottom anchor } string text_name = unique_name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString(m); //--- Generate text name string point_text = "Pt " + IntegerToString(m + 1); //--- Set point text if (ObjectFind(0, text_name) < 0) { //--- Check if text exists ObjectCreate(0, text_name, OBJ_TEXT, 0, tk_time, text_price); //--- Create text ObjectSetString(0, text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT, point_text); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, point_label_color); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 8); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, point_text_anchor); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetDouble(0, text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE, 0); //--- Set angle ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } } } }
ここでは、トレンドラインの検出と可視化ロジックを実装します。まずFindAndDrawTrendlines関数内で、trendlines配列を確認し、isSupportタイプの既存トレンドラインが存在するかをチェックします。存在する場合はhas_activeをtrueに設定して処理を終了します。次にswings配列を初期化し、isSupportがtrueの場合はswingLowsを、falseの場合はswingHighsをコピーします。同時に、lineColorをサポート用にはSupportLineColor、レジスタンス用にはResistanceLineColorに設定し、prefixをサポート用にはTrendline_Support_、レジスタンス用にはTrendline_Resistance_に設定します。スイングポイントが2つ未満の場合は処理を終了します。
続いてTouchToleranceとPenetrationToleranceを_Pointでスケーリングした許容値を計算し、スイングポイントのペアをループしてinitial_slopeを算出します。その後、touch_tolerance以内にあるタッチポイントを収集し、touch_indicesに格納します。MinTouchesとMinBarSpacingの条件を、iBarShiftとArraySortを用いて検証します。条件を満たした場合はslopeとinterceptを計算し、CalculateRSquaredとValidateTrendlineを評価します。max_touchesとbest_rsquaredを基準に、最適なトレンドラインを選択します。有効なトレンドラインが見つかった場合は、ObjectCreateを使用してOBJ_TRENDとして描画し、unique_nameを設定します。OBJPROP_COLORやOBJPROP_STYLEなどのプロパティを設定し、レイは無効化します。その後、trendlines配列にstart_time、end_time、touch_indicesなどの詳細情報を保存します。end_timeはExtensionBars分だけ延長します。次にIsStartingPointUsedを使用してstartingPointsを更新し、同一開始ポイントから複数のトレンドラインが作成されないようにします。DrawTouchArrowsがtrueの場合は、OBJ_ARROWを使用してタッチポイントに矢印を描画し、lineColorと適切なアンカーを設定します。
さらにDrawLabelsがtrueの場合は、OBJ_TEXTを使用してトレンドラインの中央にtype＋Trendlineというラベルを追加し、CalculateAngleを使って角度を設定します。また、Pt1などのポイントラベルを追加し、色はサポートの場合はclrSaddleBrown、レジスタンスの場合はclrDarkGoldenrodを使用します。最後に、トレンドラインの詳細をログに出力します。 残る作業は、既存のトレンドラインを継続的に更新し、クロスをチェックしてシグナルを発生させる管理です。すべてのロジックを簡略化のため単一の関数に統合して実装します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update trendlines and check for signals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateTrendlines() { datetime current_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0); //--- Get current time double pointValue = _Point; //--- Get point value double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; //--- Calculate penetration tolerance double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; //--- Calculate touch tolerance for (int i = numTrendlines - 1; i >= 0; i--) { //--- Iterate trendlines backward string type = trendlines[i].is_support ? "Support" : "Resistance"; //--- Determine trendline type string name = trendlines[i].name; //--- Get trendline name if (current_time > trendlines[i].end_time) { //--- Check if expired PrintFormat("%s trendline %s is no longer valid (expired). End time: %s, Current time: %s.", type, name, TimeToString(trendlines[i].end_time), TimeToString(current_time)); //--- Log expiration RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); //--- Remove trendline continue; //--- Skip to next } datetime prev_bar_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get previous bar time double dk = (double)(prev_bar_time - trendlines[i].start_time); //--- Calculate time difference double line_price = trendlines[i].start_price + trendlines[i].slope * dk; //--- Calculate line price double prev_close = iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get previous bar close double prev_low = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get previous bar low double prev_high = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get previous bar high bool broken = false; //--- Initialize broken flag if (BreakoutType == BREAKOUT_CLOSE) { //--- Check breakout on close if (trendlines[i].is_support && prev_close < line_price) { //--- Support break by close PrintFormat("%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by close). Line price: %.5f, Prev close: %.5f.", type, name, line_price, prev_close); //--- Log break broken = true; //--- Set broken flag } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && prev_close > line_price) { //--- Resistance break by close PrintFormat("%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by close). Line price: %.5f, Prev close: %.5f.", type, name, line_price, prev_close); //--- Log break broken = true; //--- Set broken flag } } else if (BreakoutType == BREAKOUT_CANDLE) { //--- Check breakout on entire candle if (trendlines[i].is_support && prev_high < line_price) { //--- Entire candle below support PrintFormat("%s trendline %s is no longer valid (entire candle below). Line price: %.5f, Prev high: %.5f.", type, name, line_price, prev_high); //--- Log break broken = true; //--- Set broken flag } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && prev_low > line_price) { //--- Entire candle above resistance PrintFormat("%s trendline %s is no longer valid (entire candle above). Line price: %.5f, Prev low: %.5f.", type, name, line_price, prev_low); //--- Log break broken = true; //--- Set broken flag } } if (broken && EnableTradingSignals && !trendlines[i].is_signaled) { //--- Check for breakout signal bool signaled = false; //--- Initialize signaled flag string signal_type = ""; //--- Initialize signal type color signal_color = clrNONE; //--- Initialize signal color int arrow_code = 0; //--- Initialize arrow code int anchor = 0; //--- Initialize anchor double text_angle = 0.0; //--- Initialize text angle double text_offset = 0.0; //--- Initialize text offset double text_price = 0.0; //--- Initialize text price int text_anchor = 0; //--- Initialize text anchor if (trendlines[i].is_support) { //--- Support break: SELL signaled = true; //--- Set signaled flag signal_type = "SELL BREAK"; //--- Set sell break signal signal_color = clrRed; //--- Set red color arrow_code = 218; //--- Set down arrow anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM; //--- Set bottom anchor text_angle = 90.0; //--- Set vertical downward text_offset = 20 * pointValue; //--- Set text offset text_price = line_price + text_offset; //--- Calculate text price text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM; //--- Set bottom anchor double Bid = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID), _Digits); //--- Get bid price double SL = NormalizeDouble(line_price + inpSLPoints * _Point, _Digits); //--- SL above the line double risk = SL - Bid; //--- Calculate risk double TP = NormalizeDouble(Bid - risk * inpRRRatio, _Digits); //--- Calculate take profit obj_Trade.Sell(inpLot, _Symbol, Bid, SL, TP); //--- Execute sell trade } else { //--- Resistance break: BUY signaled = true; //--- Set signaled flag signal_type = "BUY BREAK"; //--- Set buy break signal signal_color = clrBlue; //--- Set blue color arrow_code = 217; //--- Set up arrow anchor = ANCHOR_TOP; //--- Set top anchor text_angle = -90.0; //--- Set vertical upward text_offset = -20 * pointValue; //--- Set text offset text_price = line_price + text_offset; //--- Calculate text price text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT; //--- Set left anchor double Ask = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK), _Digits); //--- Get ask price double SL = NormalizeDouble(line_price - inpSLPoints * _Point, _Digits); //--- SL below the line double risk = Ask - SL; //--- Calculate risk double TP = NormalizeDouble(Ask + risk * inpRRRatio, _Digits); //--- Calculate take profit obj_Trade.Buy(inpLot, _Symbol, Ask, SL, TP); //--- Execute buy trade } if (signaled) { //--- Check if signaled PrintFormat("Breakout signal generated for %s trendline %s: %s at price %.5f, time %s.", type, name, signal_type, line_price, TimeToString(current_time)); //--- Log signal string arrow_name = name + "_signal_arrow"; //--- Generate signal arrow name if (ObjectFind(0, arrow_name) < 0) { //--- Check if arrow exists ObjectCreate(0, arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW, 0, prev_bar_time, line_price); //--- Create signal arrow ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, arrow_code); //--- Set arrow code ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, anchor); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, signal_color); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } string text_name = name + "_signal_text"; //--- Generate signal text name if (ObjectFind(0, text_name) < 0) { //--- Check if text exists ObjectCreate(0, text_name, OBJ_TEXT, 0, prev_bar_time, text_price); //--- Create signal text ObjectSetString(0, text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT, " " + signal_type); //--- Set text content ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, signal_color); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 10); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, text_anchor); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetDouble(0, text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE, text_angle); //--- Set angle ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } trendlines[i].is_signaled = true; //--- Set signaled flag } } if (broken) { //--- Remove if broken RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); //--- Remove trendline } } }
トレンドラインの更新とブレイクアウト取引ロジックを実装するために、UpdateTrendlines関数を作成します。まずiTimeを使用して現在のバーの時間を取得し、pointValue、pen_toleranceとして「PenetrationTolerance * pointValue」、touch_toleranceとして「TouchTolerance * pointValue」を計算します。次にtrendlines配列を後ろからループし、トレンドラインのtypeがサポートかレジスタンスかを判定し、nameを取得します。その後current_timeがend_timeを超えているかを確認し、期限切れの場合はPrintFormatでログを出力し、RemoveTrendlineFromStorageを呼び出して削除します。
続いて、前のバーの時間prev_bar_timeをiTimeから取得し、「start_price + slope * (prev_bar_time - start_time)」の式を用いてトレンドライン上の価格を計算します。次にブレイクアウト判定をおこないます。BreakoutTypeがBREAKOUT_CLOSEの場合、サポートでは前バーの終値iCloseがline_priceを下回っているか、レジスタンスでは上回っているかを確認し、条件を満たした場合はPrintFormatでログを出力してbrokenをtrueに設定します。BreakoutTypeがBREAKOUT_CANDLEの場合は、サポートでは前バーの高値iHighがline_priceを下回っているか、レジスタンスでは前バーの安値iLowがline_priceを上回っているかを確認し、同様にログを出力してbrokenをtrueに設定します。
brokenがtrueで、EnableTradingSignalsがtrueかつis_signaledがfalseの場合は取引パラメータを設定します。サポートの場合は売りエントリーとなり、signal_typeをSELL BREAK、色を赤、下向き矢印218に設定します。SymbolInfoDoubleでbidを取得し、ストップロスを「line_price + inpSLPoints * _Point」で計算します。リスクを算出し、inpRRRatioを用いてテイクプロフィットを計算し、obj_Trade.Sellで注文を実行します。レジスタンスの場合は買いエントリーとなり、signal_typeをBUY BREAK、色を青、上向き矢印217に設定します。askを取得し、同様にストップロスとテイクプロフィットを計算してobj_Trade.Buyで注文を実行します。その後、ObjectCreateを使用してOBJ_ARROWでシグナル矢印を描画し、OBJ_TEXTでシグナルテキストを描画します。OBJPROP_ARROWCODE、OBJPROP_ANCHOR、OBJPROP_COLORなどのプロパティを設定し、PrintFormatでシグナル内容をログに出力します。最後にis_signaledをtrueに設定し、ブレイクされたトレンドラインをRemoveTrendlineFromStorageで削除します。 使用する矢印コードの選択は任意です。以下はMQL5で定義されたWingdingsコードから使用できるコードのリストです。
これで、これらの関数をOnTickイベントハンドラ内で呼び出すことができ、システムがティックごとにフィードバックを提供できるようになります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if (!IsNewBar()) return; //--- Exit if not new bar DetectSwings(); //--- Detect swings UpdateTrendlines(); //--- Update trendlines FindAndDrawTrendlines(true); //--- Find/draw support trendlines }
OnTick関数では、まずIsNewBarを呼び出して新しいバーかどうかを確認し、新しいバーでない場合はパフォーマンス最適化のために処理を終了します。新しいバーが検出された場合は、DetectSwingsを呼び出してスイングハイとスイングローを検出します。その後、UpdateTrendlinesを呼び出してブレイクアウトや期限切れのトレンドラインを確認し、条件を満たす場合は取引を実行します。次に、FindAndDrawTrendlinesにtrueを渡して呼び出し、サポートトレンドラインを検出および描画します。これにより、有効なトレンドラインのみがチャート上に可視化されるようになります。コンパイルすると、次の結果が得られます。
この画像から、トレンドラインを検出し、分析し、描画し、ブレイクアウト時に取引をおこなっていることが確認できます。期限切れのラインもストレージ配列から正常に削除されます。同じ関数をサポートのときと同様に呼び出し、入力パラメータをfalseにすることで、レジスタンストレンドラインについても同様の処理を実現できます。
//--- other ontick functions FindAndDrawTrendlines(false); //--- Find/draw resistance trendlines //---
コンパイルすると、次の結果が得られます。
画像からわかるように、レジスタンストレンドラインも検出して取引することができます。すべてをテストして統合すると、次のような結果が得られます。
画像から分かるように、トレンドラインを検出し、それを可視化し、価格がトレンドラインをブレイクした際に取引を実行することで、当初の目的を達成できています。残っている作業は、このプログラムのバックテストをおこなうことです。バックテストについては次のセクションで扱います。
バックテスト
徹底的なバックテストによって、次の結果が得られました。
バックテストグラフ
バックテストレポート
結論
MQL5でスイングポイントを活用し、R²による適合度を用いてサポートおよびレジスタンストレンドラインを特定し検証するトレンドラインブレイクアウトシステムを開発しました。このシステムは、カスタマイズ可能なリスクパラメータを用いてブレイクアウト取引を実行し、トレンドライン、タッチポイントを示す矢印、ラベルなどの動的な可視化によって、明確な市場分析を可能にします。
免責条項：本記事は教育目的のみを意図したものです。取引には重大な財務リスクが伴い、市場の変動によって損失が生じる可能性があります。本プログラムを実際の市場で運用する前に、十分なバックテストと慎重なリスク管理が不可欠です。
本トレンドラインブレイクアウト戦略を実装することで、市場の値動きを捉えることが可能となり、今後の取引においてさらなるカスタマイズをおこなう土台が得られます。取引をお楽しみください。
