Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 33): Creating a Price Action Shark Harmonic Pattern System

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 32), we developed a 5 Drives (5-0) pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish 5 Drives harmonic patterns using Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with customizable stop loss and take-profit levels, visualized through chart objects like triangles and trendlines. In Part 33, we develop a Shark Pattern system that identifies bullish and bearish Shark harmonic patterns using pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements and extensions. This system executes trades with flexible entry, stop-loss, and multi-level take-profit options, enhanced by visual triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern representation. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a robust MQL5 strategy for Shark harmonic pattern trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Shark Harmonic Pattern Framework

The Shark pattern is a harmonic trading formation defined by five key swing points—X, A, B, C, and D—existing in bullish and bearish forms, designed to identify high-probability reversal zones through specific Fibonacci retracements and extensions. In a bullish Shark pattern, the structure forms a low-high-low-high-low sequence where X is a swing low, A a swing high, B a swing low (retracing 0.32 to 0.50 of XA), C a swing high (extending 1.13 to 1.618 of AB), and D a swing low (extending 1.618 to 2.24 of BC, below B); a bearish Shark reverses this sequence with D above B. Here is a visualization of the patterns:

Bearish Harmonic Shark pattern:





Bullish Harmonic Shark pattern:





Our approach involves detecting these swing pivots within a specified bar range, validating the pattern’s legs against user-defined Fibonacci criteria, visualizing the X-A-B-C-D structure with chart objects like triangles and trendlines, and executing trades at the D point with customizable stop loss (Fibonacci-based or fixed) and take-profit levels (one-third, two-thirds, or C pivot) to capitalize on anticipated reversals. Let’s proceed to the implementation!





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on Shark Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; enum ENUM_TAKE_PROFIT_LEVEL { TP1 = 1 , TP2 = 2 , TP3 = 3 }; enum ENUM_STOP_LOSS_TYPE { SL_FIBO = 1 , SL_FIXED = 2 }; input int PivotLeft = 5 ; input int PivotRight = 5 ; input double Tolerance = 0.10 ; input double MinRetrace = 0.32 ; input double MaxRetrace = 0.50 ; input double MinExt1 = 1.13 ; input double MaxExt1 = 1.618 ; input double MinExt2 = 1.618 ; input double MaxExt2 = 2.24 ; input double LotSize = 0.01 ; input bool AllowTrading = true ; input ENUM_TAKE_PROFIT_LEVEL TakeProfitLevel = TP2; input ENUM_STOP_LOSS_TYPE StopLossType = SL_FIBO; input double SL_FiboExtension = 1.618 ; input double SL_FixedPoints = 50 ; struct Pivot { datetime time; double price; bool isHigh; }; Pivot pivots[]; int g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; datetime g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; datetime tradedPatterns[];

To establish the foundation for the Shark Pattern system, we first include the "<Trade\Trade.mqh>" library and instantiate "obj_Trade" as a CTrade object to manage trade operations, such as executing buy and sell orders. Then, we define enumerations "ENUM_TAKE_PROFIT_LEVEL" (TP1 for one-third, TP2 for two-thirds, TP3 for pivot C price) and "ENUM_STOP_LOSS_TYPE" (SL_FIBO for Fibonacci extension, SL_FIXED for fixed points) for flexible trade settings, and set input parameters: "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" at 5 bars for pivot detection, "Tolerance" at 0.10 for Fibonacci deviation, "MinRetrace" at 0.32 and "MaxRetrace" at 0.50 for AB leg, "MinExt1" at 1.13 and "MaxExt1" at 1.618 for BC leg, "MinExt2" at 1.618 and "MaxExt2" at 2.24 for CD leg, "LotSize" at 0.01, "AllowTrading" as true, "TakeProfitLevel" as TP2, "StopLossType" as SL_FIBO, "SL_FiboExtension" at 1.618, and "SL_FixedPoints" at 50.

Next, we define the "Pivot" structure with "time", "price", and "isHigh" to store swing points, declare "pivots" as a dynamic array, and initialize globals "g_patternFormationBar" to -1 for tracking pattern formation, "g_lockedPatternX" to 0 for locking the X pivot time, and "tradedPatterns" as an array to track traded patterns using X’s time. This setup provides the core framework for detecting and trading Shark patterns. For visualization, we can have functions to draw lines, labels, and triangles.

void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, color cl, int width, bool fill, bool back) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , fill); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , back); } } void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, color cl, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); } } void DrawDottedLine( string name, datetime t1, double p, datetime t2, color lineColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p, t2, p)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); } } void DrawTextEx( string name, string text, datetime t, double p, color cl, int fontsize, bool isHigh) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , t, p)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); if (isHigh) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); } }

We proceed to implement visualization functions to create clear chart representations of the Shark harmonic pattern and its trade levels. First, we develop the "DrawTriangle" function, which uses ObjectCreate to draw a filled triangle (OBJ_TRIANGLE) defined by three points with times ("t1", "t2", "t3") and prices ("p1", "p2", "p3"), setting OBJPROP_COLOR to the specified color, "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_SOLID", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to the given width, "OBJPROP_FILL" to enable or disable filling, and "OBJPROP_BACK" to set background or foreground placement using the ObjectSetInteger function. Then, we proceed to create the "DrawTrendLine" function, which draws a trend line ("OBJ_TREND") between two points.

Next, we implement the "DrawDottedLine" function, which creates a horizontal dotted line (OBJ_TREND) at a specified price from "t1" to "t2". Last, we develop the "DrawTextEx" function, which creates a text label (OBJ_TEXT) at coordinates ("t", "p") with "ObjectCreate", setting "OBJPROP_TEXT" to the specified text, "OBJPROP_COLOR", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE", and "OBJPROP_FONT" to "Arial Bold" using ObjectSetString and "ObjectSetInteger", anchoring above for swing highs or below for lows based on "isHigh" with "OBJPROP_ANCHOR", and centering with "OBJPROP_ALIGN". We can now proceed to the OnTick event handler and attempt to identify pivot points that we can use later for pattern recognition. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; ArrayResize (pivots, 0 ); int barsCount = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int start = PivotLeft; int end = barsCount - PivotRight; for ( int i = end - 1 ; i >= start; i--) { bool isPivotHigh = true ; bool isPivotLow = true ; double currentHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double currentLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); for ( int j = i - PivotLeft; j <= i + PivotRight; j++) { if (j < 0 || j >= barsCount) continue ; if (j == i) continue ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > currentHigh) isPivotHigh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < currentLow) isPivotLow = false ; } if (isPivotHigh || isPivotLow) { Pivot p; p.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); p.price = isPivotHigh ? currentHigh : currentLow; p.isHigh = isPivotHigh; int size = ArraySize (pivots); ArrayResize (pivots, size + 1 ); pivots[size] = p; } } }

Here, we implement the initial logic of the OnTick function to detect swing pivots, which are essential for identifying the Shark harmonic pattern. First, we declare a static "lastBarTime" initialized to 0 to track the last processed bar and compare it with "currentBarTime" obtained from iTime at shift 1 for the current symbol and period, exiting if unchanged to avoid redundant processing, and updating "lastBarTime" when a new bar is detected. Then, we proceed to clear the "pivots" array with ArrayResize to ensure a fresh analysis. Next, we retrieve the total number of bars with Bars, set the pivot detection range with "start" as "PivotLeft" and "end" as total bars minus "PivotRight", and iterate through bars selected bars.

For each bar, we assume it’s a swing high ("isPivotHigh" true) and low ("isPivotLow" true), obtain its high and low prices using iHigh and iLow, and validate the pivot by checking surrounding bars within "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" with "iHigh" and "iLow", invalidating the pivot if any neighboring bar has a higher high or lower low. Last, if the bar qualifies as a pivot, we create a "Pivot" structure, set its "time" with "iTime", "price" to the high or low based on "isPivotHigh", and "isHigh" flag, then append it to the "pivots" array using ArrayResize and store it. We get the following array of data when we print the pivot structure.





With the data, we can extract the pivot points, and if we have enough pivots, we can analyze and detect the patterns. Here is the logic we implement to achieve that.



int pivotCount = ArraySize (pivots); if (pivotCount < 5 ) { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; return ; } Pivot X = pivots[pivotCount - 5 ]; Pivot A = pivots[pivotCount - 4 ]; Pivot B = pivots[pivotCount - 3 ]; Pivot C = pivots[pivotCount - 2 ]; Pivot D = pivots[pivotCount - 1 ]; bool patternFound = false ; string patternType = "" ; if ((!X.isHigh) && A.isHigh && (!B.isHigh) && C.isHigh && (!D.isHigh)) { double diff = A.price - X.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double retrace = A.price - B.price; if ((retrace >= MinRetrace * diff) && (retrace <= MaxRetrace * diff)) { double extension1 = C.price - B.price; if ((extension1 >= MinExt1 * retrace) && (extension1 <= MaxExt1 * retrace)) { double extension2 = C.price - D.price; if ((extension2 >= MinExt2 * extension1) && (extension2 <= MaxExt2 * extension1) && (D.price < B.price)) { patternFound = true ; patternType = "Bullish" ; } } } } } if (X.isHigh && (!A.isHigh) && B.isHigh && (!C.isHigh) && D.isHigh) { double diff = X.price - A.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double retrace = B.price - A.price; if ((retrace >= MinRetrace * diff) && (retrace <= MaxRetrace * diff)) { double extension1 = B.price - C.price; if ((extension1 >= MinExt1 * retrace) && (extension1 <= MaxExt1 * retrace)) { double extension2 = D.price - C.price; if ((extension2 >= MinExt2 * extension1) && (extension2 <= MaxExt2 * extension1) && (D.price > B.price)) { patternFound = true ; patternType = "Bearish" ; } } } } }

First, we determine the total number of pivots with "ArraySize(pivots)" stored in "pivotCount" and exit if fewer than 5 pivots are found, resetting "g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternX" to -1 and 0, as the Shark pattern requires X, A, B, C, and D points. Then, we proceed to extract the last five pivots from the "pivots" array, assigning "X" (earliest), "A", "B", "C", and "D" (latest).

Next, for a bullish pattern (X low, A high, B low, C high, D low), we calculate the XA leg difference ("A.price - X.price"), ensure it’s positive, verify the AB retracement ("A.price - B.price") is within "MinRetrace" (0.32) to "MaxRetrace" (0.50) of XA, check the BC extension ("C.price - B.price") is within "MinExt1" (1.13) to "MaxExt1" (1.618) of AB, and confirm the CD extension ("C.price - D.price") is within "MinExt2" (1.618) to "MaxExt2" (2.24) of BC with "D.price < B.price", setting "patternFound" to true and "patternType" to "Bullish" if valid. Last, for a bearish pattern (X high, A low, B high, C low, D high), we apply similar validations for XA ("X.price - A.price"), AB retracement ("B.price - A.price"), BC extension ("B.price - C.price"), and CD extension ("D.price - C.price") with "D.price > B.price", setting "patternFound" to true and "patternType" to "Bearish" if valid. If the pattern is found, we can proceed to visualize it on the chart.

if (patternFound) { Print (patternType, " Shark pattern detected at " , TimeToString (D.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); string signalPrefix = "SH_" + IntegerToString (X.time); color triangleColor = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle1" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle2" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); }

Here, we initiate visualization of detected patterns on the chart. First, if a valid pattern is detected ("patternFound" is true), we log the detection with Print, outputting the "patternType" ("Bullish" or "Bearish") and the D pivot’s time formatted with TimeToString, including date, minutes, and seconds. Then, we proceed to create a unique identifier "signalPrefix" by concatenating "SH_" with "X.time" converted to a string using IntegerToString to ensure distinct naming for chart objects.

Next, we set "triangleColor" to blue for bullish patterns or red for bearish patterns to differentiate them visually. Last, we call "DrawTriangle" twice to visualize the pattern: first to draw the XAB triangle connecting pivots X, A, and B, and then to draw the BCD triangle connecting pivots B, C, and D, using "signalPrefix" with suffixes "_Triangle1" and "_Triangle2", respective pivot times and prices, "triangleColor", a width of 2, and enabling fill and background display with true flags. We get the following outcome.





From the image, we can see that we can map and visualize the detected pattern correctly. We now need to continue mapping the trendlines to fully make it visible within boundaries and add a label to it for easier identification of the levels.

DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_XA" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_AB" , A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BC" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_CD" , C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_XB" , X.time, X.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BD" , B.time, B.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double offset = 15 * point; double textY_X = (X.isHigh ? X.price + offset : X.price - offset); double textY_A = (A.isHigh ? A.price + offset : A.price - offset); double textY_B = (B.isHigh ? B.price + offset : B.price - offset); double textY_C = (C.isHigh ? C.price + offset : C.price - offset); double textY_D = (D.isHigh ? D.price + offset : D.price - offset); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_X" , "X" , X.time, textY_X, clrBlack , 11 , X.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_A" , "A" , A.time, textY_A, clrBlack , 11 , A.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_B" , "B" , B.time, textY_B, clrBlack , 11 , B.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_C" , "C" , C.time, textY_C, clrBlack , 11 , C.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_D" , "D" , D.time, textY_D, clrBlack , 11 , D.isHigh); datetime centralTime = (X.time + B.time) / 2 ; double centralPrice = D.price; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , centralTime, centralPrice)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_TEXT , (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "Bullish Shark" : "Bearish Shark" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); }

We further enhance the visualization of detected patterns by adding detailed chart objects to clearly depict the pattern structure. First, we draw six solid trend lines using "DrawTrendLine" with the unique "signalPrefix" to connect key pivot points: XA, AB, BC, CD, XB, and BD, using pivot times and prices (e.g., "X.time", "X.price"), setting OBJPROP_COLOR to "clrBlack", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to 2, and "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_SOLID" with ObjectSetInteger to outline the pattern’s legs. Then, we retrieve the symbol’s point size with "SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT)" and calculate a 15-point offset for label positioning, determining Y-coordinates ("textY_X", "textY_A", "textY_B", "textY_C", "textY_D") by adding or subtracting the offset based on whether each pivot is a swing high ("isHigh" true) or low to place labels above highs or below lows.

Next, we use "DrawTextEx" to create text labels for pivots X, A, B, C, and D with "signalPrefix" and suffixes like "_Text_X", displaying the respective letter, positioned at the pivot time and adjusted Y-coordinate, using "clrBlack", font size 11, and the pivot’s "isHigh" status for anchoring. Last, we calculate the central label’s position at "centralTime" as the midpoint of "X.time" and "B.time" and "centralPrice" at "D.price", creating a text object with "ObjectCreate" named "signalPrefix + '_Text_Center'", setting OBJPROP_TEXT to "Bullish Shark" or "Bearish Shark" based on "patternType", and configuring "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "clrBlack", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE" to 11, OBJPROP_FONT to "Arial Bold", and "OBJPROP_ALIGN" to "ALIGN_CENTER" with the ObjectSetString and "ObjectSetInteger" functions. When we run the program, here is a visualization of the output we receive.





From the image, we can see that we have added the edges and the labels to the pattern, making it more revealing and illustrative. What we need to do next is determine the trade levels for the pattern.



datetime lineStart = D.time; datetime lineEnd = D.time + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )* 2 ; double entryPriceLevel, TP1Level, TP2Level, TP3Level, tradeDiff; if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = TP3Level - entryPriceLevel; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel + tradeDiff/ 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel + 2 *tradeDiff/ 3 ; } else { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = entryPriceLevel - TP3Level; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel - tradeDiff/ 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel - 2 *tradeDiff/ 3 ; } DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLine" , lineStart, entryPriceLevel, lineEnd, clrMagenta ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Line" , lineStart, TP1Level, lineEnd, clrForestGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Line" , lineStart, TP2Level, lineEnd, clrGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Line" , lineStart, TP3Level, lineEnd, clrDarkGreen ); datetime labelTime = lineEnd + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )/ 2 ; string entryLabel = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "BUY (" : "SELL (" ; entryLabel += DoubleToString (entryPriceLevel, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLabel" , entryLabel, labelTime, entryPriceLevel, clrMagenta , 11 , true ); string tp1Label = "TP1 (" + DoubleToString (TP1Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Label" , tp1Label, labelTime, TP1Level, clrForestGreen , 11 , true ); string tp2Label = "TP2 (" + DoubleToString (TP2Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Label" , tp2Label, labelTime, TP2Level, clrGreen , 11 , true ); string tp3Label = "TP3 (" + DoubleToString (TP3Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Label" , tp3Label, labelTime, TP3Level, clrDarkGreen , 11 , true );

To define and visualize the trade levels for the detected pattern, we set "lineStart" to the D pivot’s time ("D.time") and "lineEnd" to two periods ahead using "PeriodSeconds(_Period) * 2", and declare variables "entryPriceLevel", "TP1Level", "TP2Level", "TP3Level", and "tradeDiff" for trade calculations. Then, for a bullish pattern ("patternType == 'Bullish'"), we set "entryPriceLevel" to the current ask price with the SymbolInfoDouble function, "TP3Level" to the C pivot’s price, calculate "tradeDiff" as "TP3Level - entryPriceLevel", and compute "TP1Level" and "TP2Level" as one-third and two-thirds of "tradeDiff" added to "entryPriceLevel"; for a bearish pattern, we use the bid price, set "TP3Level" to C’s price, calculate "tradeDiff" as "entryPriceLevel - TP3Level", and compute "TP1Level" and "TP2Level" by subtracting one-third and two-thirds of the trade difference.

Next, we draw four dotted horizontal lines using "DrawDottedLine": an entry line at "entryPriceLevel" in magenta, and take-profit lines at "TP1Level" (forest green), "TP2Level" (green), and "TP3Level" (dark green), spanning from "lineStart" to "lineEnd". Last, we set "labelTime" to "lineEnd" plus half a period, create label texts with prices formatted via the DoubleToString function (e.g., "BUY (price)" or "SELL (price)" for entry, "TP1 (price)", etc.), and use "DrawTextEx" to draw these labels at "labelTime" with corresponding colors, font size 11, and anchored above the price levels. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Bearish pattern:





Bullish pattern:





From the images, we can see that we have correctly mapped the trade levels. What we need to do now is initiate the actual trade positions, and that is all.



int currentBarIndex = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; if (g_patternFormationBar == - 1 ) { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern detected on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation on next bar." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar) { Print ( "Pattern is repainting; still on locked formation bar " , currentBarIndex, ". No trade yet." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar) { if (g_lockedPatternX == X.time) { Print ( "Confirmed pattern (locked on bar " , g_patternFormationBar, "). Opening trade on bar " , currentBarIndex, "." ); g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; if (AllowTrading && ! PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) { bool alreadyTraded = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (tradedPatterns); k++) { if (tradedPatterns[k] == X.time) { alreadyTraded = true ; break ; } } if (alreadyTraded) { Print ( "This pattern has already been traded. No new trade executed." ); return ; } double entryPriceTrade = 0 , stopLoss = 0 , takeProfit = 0 ; point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); bool tradeResult = false ; switch (TakeProfitLevel) { case TP1: takeProfit = TP1Level; break ; case TP2: takeProfit = TP2Level; break ; case TP3: takeProfit = TP3Level; break ; default : takeProfit = TP2Level; } if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); if (StopLossType == SL_FIBO) { double second_drive = C.price - D.price; stopLoss = D.price - (SL_FiboExtension - 1.0 ) * second_drive; } else { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - SL_FixedPoints * point; } if (stopLoss >= entryPriceTrade) { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - 10 * point; } tradeResult = obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Shark Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Buy order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else if (patternType== "Bearish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); if (StopLossType == SL_FIBO) { double second_drive = D.price - C.price; stopLoss = D.price + (SL_FiboExtension - 1.0 ) * second_drive; } else { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + SL_FixedPoints * point; } if (stopLoss <= entryPriceTrade) { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + 10 * point; } tradeResult = obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Shark Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Sell order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } if (tradeResult) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size + 1 ); tradedPatterns[size] = X.time; } } else { Print ( "A position is already open for " , _Symbol , ". No new trade executed." ); } } else { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern has changed; updating lock on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation." ); return ; } } else { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; }

Here, we finalize the OnTick event handler implementation by managing trade execution and pattern confirmation for the detected pattern. First, we retrieve the current bar index with "Bars(_Symbol, _Period) - 1" and store it in "currentBarIndex". Then, if no pattern is locked ("g_patternFormationBar == -1"), we set "g_patternFormationBar" to "currentBarIndex", lock the X pivot time in "g_lockedPatternX" with "X.time", log the detection with Print indicating a wait for confirmation, and exit.

Next, if still on the formation bar ("currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar"), we log repainting and exit to prevent premature trading. Last, if a new bar has formed ("currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar") and the X pivot matches "g_lockedPatternX", we confirm the pattern, update "g_patternFormationBar", and check if trading is permitted and no open positions exist via the PositionSelect function; we verify the pattern hasn’t been traded by checking "tradedPatterns", select the take-profit level ("TP1Level", "TP2Level", or "TP3Level") based on your selection, calculate stop loss again based on user selection, ensure stop loss is valid (below entry for buy, above for sell, adjusted by 10 points if needed), execute a buy or sell with "obj_Trade.Buy" or "obj_Trade.Sell" using "LotSize" and "Shark Signal", log success or failure, and mark the pattern as traded in "tradedPatterns"; if trading is disallowed, a position exists, or the pattern was traded, we log no trade; if the pattern changes, we update the lock and wait; if no pattern is found, we reset the global variables. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Bearish signal:





Bullish signal:





From the image, we can see that we plot the harmonic pattern and are still able to trade it accordingly once it is confirmed, hence achieving our objective of identifying, plotting, and trading the pattern. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:





Backtest report:











Conclusion



In conclusion, we’ve developed a Shark Pattern system in MQL5, leveraging price action to detect bullish and bearish Shark harmonic patterns with Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with customizable entry, stop loss, and multi-level take-profit points, and visualizing patterns with chart objects like triangles and trendlines.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

By leveraging the concepts and implementation presented, you can adapt this Shark pattern system to your trading style, enhancing your algorithmic strategies. Happy trading!