MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 5): Creating a Rolling Ticker Tape for Real-Time Symbol Monitoring

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 4), we improved the Multi-Timeframe Scanner Dashboard with dynamic positioning and toggle features in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), enabling movable and minimizable displays for better usability. In Part 5, we create a rolling ticker tape for real-time monitoring of multiple symbols, featuring scrolling bid prices, spreads, daily percentage changes, and customizable visuals to keep traders informed at a glance. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a versatile MQL5 ticker tool ready for customization and integration into your trading setup—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Rolling Ticker Tape Architecture

The rolling ticker tape we’re creating is a tool to display real-time data for multiple symbols in a scrolling format, showing bid prices, spreads, and daily percentage changes to help us stay updated at a glance. This feature is important because it provides a compact, dynamic view of market movements, highlighting price trends and volatility without overwhelming the chart, which is essential for quick decision-making in fast-paced trading.

We will achieve this by structuring the display into separate scrolling lines for symbols, prices, spreads, and changes, using customizable speeds and colors to indicate up or down movements. We plan to use arrays for symbol data and timers for smooth scrolling, ensuring the ticker adapts to user preferences while running efficiently in the background. Let’s move on to see how we bring this to life! In a nutshell, below is a visualization of what we want to achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, we will need to define the program metadata and then define some inputs that will enable us to easily modify the functioning of the program without interfering with the code directly.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> input string Symbols = "EURUSDm,GBPUSDm,USDJPYm,USDCHFm,AUDUSDm,BTCUSDm,TSLAm" ; input int UpdateInterval = 50 ; input int SymbolFontSize = 10 ; input string SymbolFont = "Arial Bold" ; input int AskFontSize = 10 ; input string AskFont = "Arial" ; input int SpreadFontSize = 10 ; input string SpreadFont = "Calibri" ; input int SectionFontSize = 10 ; input string SectionFont = "Arial" ; input color FontColor = clrWhite ; input color UpColor = clrLime ; input color DownColor = clrRed ; input color ArrowUpColor = clrBlue ; input color ArrowDownColor = clrRed ; input int Y_Position = 30 ; input int SymbolHorizontalSpacing = 160 ; input int AskHorizontalSpacing = 150 ; input int SpreadHorizontalSpacing = 200 ; input int SectionHorizontalSpacing = 170 ; input double SymbolScrollSpeed = 3.0 ; input double AskScrollSpeed = 1.3 ; input double SpreadScrollSpeed = 10.0 ; input double SectionScrollSpeed = 2.7 ; input bool ShowSpread = true ; input color BackgroundColor = clrBlack ; input int BackgroundOpacity = 100 ;

Here, we begin implementing our Rolling Ticker Tape for Real-Time Symbol Monitoring in MQL5 by including the "<Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>" library and defining the input parameters for customization. We include "<Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>" to enable efficient string array operations, essential for handling and splitting the list of symbols to display. The input "Symbols" is a string set to "EURUSDm, GBPUSDm, USDJPYm, USDCHFm, AUDUSDm, BTCUSDm, TSLAm" to specify the symbols for monitoring, allowing us to configure which assets appear in the ticker. We set "UpdateInterval" to 50 milliseconds for the refresh rate, balancing responsiveness and performance.

For visual customization, we define "SymbolFontSize" at 10, "SymbolFont" as "Arial Bold" for the symbol line, "AskFontSize" at 10, "AskFont" as "Arial" for the ask price line, "SpreadFontSize" at 10, "SpreadFont" as "Calibri" for the spread line, "SectionFontSize" at 10, and "SectionFont" as "Arial" for the currency, bid, and percent change section.

We provide "FontColor" as clrWhite for base text, "UpColor" as "clrLime" and "DownColor" as "clrRed" for price changes, "ArrowUpColor" as "clrBlue" and "ArrowDownColor" as "clrRed" for direction arrows. Positioning and spacing inputs include "Y_Position" at 30 pixels for the starting vertical placement, "SymbolHorizontalSpacing" at 160 pixels, "AskHorizontalSpacing" at 150 pixels, "SpreadHorizontalSpacing" at 200 pixels, and "SectionHorizontalSpacing" at 170 pixels to control layout.

Scrolling speeds are set with "SymbolScrollSpeed" at 3.0 pixels per update, "AskScrollSpeed" at 1.3, "SpreadScrollSpeed" at 10.0, and "SectionScrollSpeed" at 2.7 for independent line movement. We set "ShowSpread" to true to enable the spread line, "BackgroundColor" to "clrBlack", and "BackgroundOpacity" to 100 for the background rectangle. These inputs will allow us to tailor the ticker's appearance, behavior, and content for optimal real-time monitoring. Upon compilation, we have the following input sets.

With the inputs defined, we can continue to define some global variables and structures that we will use throughout the program and use to store recurrent information for the ticker tape, respectively.

string symbolArray[]; int totalSymbols; struct SymbolData { double bid; double ask; double spread; double prev_bid; double daily_open; color bid_color; double percent_change; color percent_color; string arrow_char; color arrow_color; }; SymbolData prices[]; string dashboardName = "TickerDashboard" ; string backgroundName = "TickerBackground" ; CArrayString objManager; datetime lastDay = 0 ;

Here, we define global variables and a structure to manage symbol data and dashboard elements. We declare "symbolArray" as an array of strings to store the names of symbols from the input "Symbols". The "totalSymbols" integer will track the number of symbols after splitting the input string. We define the "SymbolData" structure to hold price information for each symbol, including "bid" for the current bid price, "ask" for the current ask price, "spread" for the calculated spread, "prev_bid" for the previous bid to detect changes, "daily_open" for the day's opening price, "bid_color" to color the bid display, "percent_change" for the daily percentage shift, "percent_color" for change coloring, "arrow_char" for direction arrows, and "arrow_color" for arrow coloring.

We create "prices" as an array of "SymbolData" structures to store data for all symbols. The "dashboardName" string is set to "TickerDashboard" for naming dashboard objects, and "backgroundName" to "TickerBackground" for the background rectangle. We use "CArrayString objManager" to manage all text and image object names for easy cleanup. Finally, "lastDay" as a datetime will track the last day to update daily opens. These globals organize symbol data and object management, enabling efficient real-time updates and scrolling. Next, we will define some global utility functions for creating the core ticker panel as follows.

void LogError( string message) { Print (message); } bool createText( string objName, string text, int x, int y, color clrTxt, int fontsize, string font) { ResetLastError (); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create label: " + objName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return false ; } objManager.Add(objName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); return true ; } bool createPanel( string objName, int y, int width, int height, color clr) { ResetLastError (); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create panel: " + objName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return false ; } objManager.Add(objName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , - 1 ); return true ; }

We implement utility functions to handle error logging, text label creation, and panel setup, ensuring reliable User Interface (UI) elements and debugging. We start with the "LogError" function, which takes a "message" string and outputs it to the log using the Print function. Next, we create the "createText" function to generate text labels for the ticker display. It takes "objName", "text", "x", "y", "clrTxt", "fontsize", and "font" as parameters.

We clear the last error with ResetLastError and check if the object exists using the ObjectFind function. If not, we create a label with the ObjectCreate function as OBJ_LABEL, logging failures, and returning false. We add "objName" to "objManager" for management, then set properties with ObjectSetInteger for OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and all other integer properties and "ObjectSetString" for "OBJPROP_TEXT" and "OBJPROP_FONT". This function will ensure consistent text rendering for symbols, prices, and changes.

We then define the "createPanel" function to build the background panel. It takes "objName", "y", "width", "height", and "clr" as parameters and uses the same structure as the "createText" function, which provides a customizable background for the ticker, supporting opacity-like effects through color choice. We can now graduate to creating the tape panel, but first, let us organize the necessary data, which involves splitting the symbols' string into separate independent symbols that we can use and initializing the prices and colors data. We will do this in the OnInit event handler.

int OnInit () { totalSymbols = StringSplit (Symbols, ',' , symbolArray); ArrayResize (prices, totalSymbols); for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { if (! SymbolSelect (symbolArray[i], true )) { LogError( "OnInit: Symbol " + symbolArray[i] + " not found" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } prices[i].bid = 0 ; prices[i].ask = 0 ; prices[i].spread = 0 ; prices[i].prev_bid = 0 ; prices[i].daily_open = iOpen (symbolArray[i], PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); prices[i].bid_color = FontColor; prices[i].percent_change = 0 ; prices[i].percent_color = FontColor; prices[i].arrow_char = CharToString ( 236 ); prices[i].arrow_color = FontColor; } ArrayPrint (symbolArray); ArrayPrint (prices); }

In the OnInit event handler, we initialize our program, setting up symbols and data structures. We start by splitting the input "Symbols" string into "symbolArray" using the StringSplit function with a comma delimiter, storing the number of symbols in "totalSymbols". If you had defined any other delimiter, just use it here. We then resize "prices" to "totalSymbols" using ArrayResize to match the symbol count. Then, we loop through each symbol in "symbolArray", selecting it for the market watch with SymbolSelect and logging an error with "LogError" if it fails, returning "INIT_FAILED".

For each symbol, we initialize "prices[i].bid", "prices[i].ask", "prices[i].spread", and "prices[i].prev_bid" to 0, set "prices[i].daily_open" to the daily open price using iOpen on "PERIOD_D1", and assign initial colors and values to "prices[i].bid_color", "prices[i].percent_change", "prices[i].percent_color", "prices[i].arrow_char" (using CharToString for an up arrow), and "prices[i].arrow_color". We print "symbolArray" and "prices" with the ArrayPrint function for debugging. This ensures all symbols are valid and data is prepared for real-time updates. Upon compilation, we get the following output.

From the image, we can see that we successfully initialized all symbols and data holders, meaning everything is now ready. We can now create the dashboard background.

void CreateBackground() { int width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int height = (ShowSpread ? 4 : 3 ) * ( MathMax ( MathMax ( MathMax (SymbolFontSize, AskFontSize), SpreadFontSize), SectionFontSize) + 2 ) + 40 ; createPanel(backgroundName, Y_Position - 5 , width, height, BackgroundColor); }

Here, we implement the "CreateBackground" function and set up the background panel for the ticker display. We start by retrieving the chart width with the ChartGetInteger function using CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS and casting it to an integer in "width". We calculate the panel height in "height" using a ternary operator on "ShowSpread" to determine if there are 4 or 3 lines, multiplying by the maximum font size from "SymbolFontSize", "AskFontSize", "SpreadFontSize", and "SectionFontSize" (plus 2 for padding) and adding 40 for extra space. Finally, we call the "createPanel" function with "backgroundName", "Y_Position - 5" for vertical alignment, "width", "height", and "BackgroundColor" to draw the background rectangle, providing a consistent base for the scrolling text elements. When we call the function on initialization, we get the following outcome.

With the background created, we can continue to create the other dashboard elements. We create a function to house everything as below.

void CreateDashboard() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { string imageFile; if (symbolArray[i] == "EURUSDm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\euro.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "GBPUSDm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\gbpusd.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "USDJPYm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\usdjpy.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "USDCHFm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\usdchf.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "AUDUSDm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\audusd.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "BTCUSDm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\btcusd.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "TSLAm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\tesla.bmp" ; else imageFile = "\\Images\\euro.bmp" ; createText(dashboardName + "_Symbol_" + IntegerToString (i), "" , (i * SymbolHorizontalSpacing), Y_Position, FontColor, SymbolFontSize, SymbolFont); createText(dashboardName + "_Ask_" + IntegerToString (i), "" , (i * AskHorizontalSpacing), Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2 , FontColor, AskFontSize, AskFont); if (ShowSpread) { createText(dashboardName + "_Spread_" + IntegerToString (i), "" , (i * SpreadHorizontalSpacing), Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 , FontColor, SpreadFontSize, SpreadFont); } string imageName = dashboardName + "_Image_" + IntegerToString (i); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , imageName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , imageName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( "CreateDashboard: Failed to create image: " + imageName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return ; } objManager.Add(imageName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 )); ObjectSetString ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , imageFile); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); string currencyName = dashboardName + "_Currency_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(currencyName, StringFormat ( "%-10s" , symbolArray[i]), (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) + 35 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ), FontColor, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); string percentChangeName = dashboardName + "_PercentChange_" + IntegerToString (i); string percentText = prices[i].percent_change >= 0 ? StringFormat ( "+%.2f%%" , prices[i].percent_change) : StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , prices[i].percent_change); createText(percentChangeName, percentText, (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) + 105 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ), prices[i].percent_color, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); string arrowName = dashboardName + "_Arrow_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(arrowName, prices[i].arrow_char, (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) + 35 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ) + SectionFontSize + 2 , prices[i].arrow_color, SectionFontSize, "Wingdings" ); string bidName = dashboardName + "_Bid_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(bidName, StringFormat ( "%.5f" , prices[i].bid), (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) + 50 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ) + SectionFontSize + 2 , prices[i].bid_color, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); } }

Here, we implement the "CreateDashboard" function to set up the visual elements of the ticker display, including text labels and images for each symbol. We start by looping through "totalSymbols" and determining "imageFile" based on "symbolArray[i]" with if-else conditions, assigning specific Bitmap (BMP) files for symbols like "EURUSDm" or a default for others. We create the symbol line text with "createText" for "dashboardName + "Symbol" + IntegerToString(i)", positioned at "(i * SymbolHorizontalSpacing)" and "Y_Position".

For the ask line, we create another text label with "createText" for "dashboardName + 'Ask' + IntegerToString(i)", positioned at "(i * AskHorizontalSpacing)" and "Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2". If "ShowSpread" is true, we add a spread line text with "createText" for "dashboardName + "Spread" + IntegerToString(i)", positioned accordingly.

For the section, we create an image object with the ObjectCreate function as OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL if not existing, add it to "objManager", set its position with "ObjectSetInteger", and assign "imageFile" with the "ObjectSetString" function. Note that you need the image files as BMP files. We used the default directory as follows, but you can use your own.

We then create currency text with "createText" for "dashboardName + "Currency" + IntegerToString(i)", formatted with the StringFormat function. For percent change, we format "percentText" based on "prices[i].percent_change" and create text with "createText". We add an arrow label with "createText" using "prices[i].arrow_char" and "Wingdings" font. Finally, we create bid price text with "createText" using "StringFormat" for "prices[i].bid". This function will build the multi-line ticker layout with images and dynamic text for scrolling real-time data. Now, just call the function on initialization, and this is the output we get.

What we get is a static dashboard. What we now need to do is update the dashboard. For real-time updates, we don't want to rely on tick-based updates, because that would entirely rely on the tick frequency of the symbol to which the program is attached. What we want to do is use timer-based updates so that updates are done frequently. Let us define the functions to update the dashboard and background when needed first.

void UpdateBackground() { int width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int height = (ShowSpread ? 4 : 3 ) * ( MathMax ( MathMax ( MathMax (SymbolFontSize, AskFontSize), SpreadFontSize), SectionFontSize) + 2 ) + 40 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , backgroundName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , backgroundName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); } void UpdateDashboard() { static double symbolOffset = 0 ; static double askOffset = 0 ; static double spreadOffset = 0 ; static double sectionOffset = 0 ; int totalWidthSymbol = totalSymbols * SymbolHorizontalSpacing; int totalWidthAsk = totalSymbols * AskHorizontalSpacing; int totalWidthSpread = totalSymbols * SpreadHorizontalSpacing; int totalWidthSection = totalSymbols * SectionHorizontalSpacing; int rightEdge = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { string symbolName = dashboardName + "_Symbol_" + IntegerToString (i); double symbolXPos = (i * SymbolHorizontalSpacing) - symbolOffset; if (symbolXPos < -SymbolHorizontalSpacing) symbolXPos += totalWidthSymbol; createText(symbolName, StringFormat ( "%-10s" , symbolArray[i]), ( int )symbolXPos, Y_Position, FontColor, SymbolFontSize, SymbolFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , symbolName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , symbolXPos > rightEdge || symbolXPos < 0 ); string askName = dashboardName + "_Ask_" + IntegerToString (i); double askXPos = (i * AskHorizontalSpacing) - askOffset; if (askXPos < -AskHorizontalSpacing) askXPos += totalWidthAsk; createText(askName, StringFormat ( "%.5f" , prices[i].ask), ( int )askXPos, Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2 , clrMagenta , AskFontSize, AskFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , askName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , askXPos > rightEdge || askXPos < 0 ); if (ShowSpread) { string spreadName = dashboardName + "_Spread_" + IntegerToString (i); double spreadXPos = (i * SpreadHorizontalSpacing) - spreadOffset; if (spreadXPos < -SpreadHorizontalSpacing) spreadXPos += totalWidthSpread; createText(spreadName, StringFormat ( "%.1f" , prices[i].spread), ( int )spreadXPos, Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 , clrAqua , SpreadFontSize, SpreadFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , spreadName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , spreadXPos > rightEdge || spreadXPos < 0 ); } double sectionXPos = (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) - sectionOffset; if (sectionXPos < -SectionHorizontalSpacing) sectionXPos += totalWidthSection; string imageName = dashboardName + "_Image_" + IntegerToString (i); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , ( int )sectionXPos); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , sectionXPos > rightEdge || sectionXPos < 0 ); string currencyName = dashboardName + "_Currency_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(currencyName, StringFormat ( "%-10s" , symbolArray[i]), ( int )sectionXPos + 35 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ), FontColor, SectionFontSize, "Arial Bold" ); string percentChangeName = dashboardName + "_PercentChange_" + IntegerToString (i); string percentText = prices[i].percent_change >= 0 ? StringFormat ( "+%.2f%%" , prices[i].percent_change) : StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , prices[i].percent_change); createText(percentChangeName, percentText, ( int )sectionXPos + 105 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ), prices[i].percent_color, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); string arrowName = dashboardName + "_Arrow_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(arrowName, prices[i].arrow_char, ( int )sectionXPos + 35 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ) + SectionFontSize + 2 , prices[i].arrow_color, SectionFontSize, "Wingdings" ); string bidName = dashboardName + "_Bid_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(bidName, StringFormat ( "%.5f" , prices[i].bid), ( int )sectionXPos + 50 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ) + SectionFontSize + 2 , prices[i].bid_color, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); } symbolOffset = fmod (symbolOffset + SymbolScrollSpeed, totalWidthSymbol); askOffset = fmod (askOffset + AskScrollSpeed, totalWidthAsk); spreadOffset = fmod (spreadOffset + SpreadScrollSpeed, totalWidthSpread); sectionOffset = fmod (sectionOffset + SectionScrollSpeed, totalWidthSection); ChartRedraw (); }

Here, we implement the "UpdateBackground" function to adjust the background panel on chart resizes. We retrieve the current chart width with the ChartGetInteger function using CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS and cast it to an integer in "width". We recalculate the panel height in "height" using a ternary operator on "ShowSpread" to determine if there are 4 or 3 lines, multiplying by the maximum font size from "SymbolFontSize", "AskFontSize", "SpreadFontSize", and "SectionFontSize" (plus 2 for padding) and adding 40 for extra space. Finally, we update the panel dimensions with ObjectSetInteger for "OBJPROP_XSIZE" and OBJPROP_YSIZE on "backgroundName".

Next, we implement the "UpdateDashboard" function to handle scrolling and updates for text and image objects. We define static offsets "symbolOffset", "askOffset", "spreadOffset", and "sectionOffset" to track line positions. We calculate total widths "totalWidthSymbol", "totalWidthAsk", "totalWidthSpread", and "totalWidthSection" by multiplying "totalSymbols" with respective spacing inputs. We get the chart's right edge with "ChartGetInteger" using "CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS". We loop through "totalSymbols", updating each symbol's position with "symbolXPos" adjusted by "symbolOffset", wrapping with modulo if off-screen, and call "createText" to update the text, hiding it with "ObjectSetInteger" for "OBJPROP_HIDDEN" if outside "rightEdge".

We do similar updates for ask, spread (if "ShowSpread"), and section elements, including images with "ObjectSetInteger" for OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", currency, percent change (formatted with StringFormat), arrow (using "prices[i].arrow_char"), and bid text. We increment offsets with "fmod" using scroll speeds, and call ChartRedraw to refresh the display. These functions will ensure the ticker adapts to changes and scrolls smoothly for real-time monitoring. We can then call in the OnTimer event handler, but first, we will need to set the timer interval. This is very necessary.

EventSetMillisecondTimer (UpdateInterval); lastDay = TimeCurrent () / 86400 ;

Here, we just set the timer interval by calling the EventSetMillisecondTimer function and passing in the defined update interval, and lastly, initialize the last day variable for new day tracking. We can now define the timer logic.

void OnTimer () { datetime currentDay = TimeCurrent () / 86400 ; if (currentDay > lastDay) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { prices[i].daily_open = iOpen (symbolArray[i], PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); } lastDay = currentDay; } UpdateBackground(); UpdateDashboard(); }

Here, we implement the OnTimer event handler to manage periodic updates in our Rolling Ticker Tape for Real-Time Symbol Monitoring, triggered at the interval set by "UpdateInterval". We start by calculating "currentDay" as TimeCurrent divided by 86400 to get the day in seconds, which is 1 day * 24 hours * 60 minutes * 60 seconds. If "currentDay" is greater than "lastDay", we loop through "totalSymbols" and update "prices[i].daily_open" for each symbol using iOpen on "PERIOD_D1" with shift 0, then set "lastDay" to "currentDay" to track the new day. This ensures daily percentage changes reset correctly at midnight.

Next, we call "UpdateBackground" to adjust the background panel if the chart is resized. Finally, we call "UpdateDashboard" to refresh all text and image objects with current data and scrolling positions, keeping the ticker dynamic and responsive to time-based changes. We get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we have an effective tape that is rolling. We now need to update the prices, and that will be all. Let us have that update logic in a function as well.

void UpdatePrices() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble (symbolArray[i], SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble (symbolArray[i], SYMBOL_ASK ); if (bid == 0 || ask == 0 ) { LogError( "UpdatePrices: Failed to retrieve prices for " + symbolArray[i]); continue ; } if (bid > prices[i].prev_bid && prices[i].prev_bid != 0 ) { prices[i].bid_color = UpColor; prices[i].arrow_char = CharToString ( 236 ); prices[i].arrow_color = ArrowUpColor; } else if (bid < prices[i].prev_bid && prices[i].prev_bid != 0 ) { prices[i].bid_color = DownColor; prices[i].arrow_char = CharToString ( 238 ); prices[i].arrow_color = ArrowDownColor; } else { prices[i].bid_color = FontColor; prices[i].arrow_char = CharToString ( 236 ); prices[i].arrow_color = FontColor; } prices[i].percent_change = prices[i].daily_open != 0 ? ((bid - prices[i].daily_open) / prices[i].daily_open) * 100 : 0 ; prices[i].percent_color = prices[i].percent_change >= 0 ? UpColor : DownColor; prices[i].bid = bid; prices[i].ask = ask; prices[i].spread = (ask - bid) * MathPow ( 10 , SymbolInfoInteger (symbolArray[i], SYMBOL_DIGITS )); prices[i].prev_bid = bid; } }

We implement the "UpdatePrices" function to refresh symbol data. We loop through "totalSymbols" and retrieve "bid" and "ask" for each "symbolArray[i]" using the "SymbolInfoDouble" function with SYMBOL_BID and "SYMBOL_ASK". If "bid" or "ask" is 0, we log an error with "LogError" and skip to the next symbol. We update "bid_color", "arrow_char" (using the CharToString function for up or down arrows), and "arrow_color" based on whether "bid" is greater than, less than, or equal to "prev_bid" (ignoring initial 0). The arrows are in the default MQL5 Wingdings structure, which is as follows.

You can use the arrow code that makes you happy, though. We then calculate "percent_change" using "daily_open" and set "percent_color" with a ternary operator for up or down. Finally, we update "prices[i].bid", "prices[i].ask", "spread" (calculated with MathPow and SymbolInfoInteger for "SYMBOL_DIGITS"), and "prev_bid", ensuring current data for display and changes, keeping the ticker's prices and indicators up-to-date on every tick. We now call the function on every tick to process the price changes, or you could also call it in the on-timer function. Your choice again.

void OnTick () { UpdatePrices(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { for ( int i = objManager.Total() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = objManager.At(i); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) >= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 , name)) LogError( "OnDeinit: Failed to delete object: " + name + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); } objManager.Delete(i); } EventKillTimer (); }

In the OnTick event handler, we call "UpdatePrices" to refresh bid, ask, spread, and change data for all symbols, ensuring the ticker reflects live market movements promptly. Next, we implement the OnDeinit function to clean up when the program is removed. We loop backward through "objManager" using "Total", getting each object's "name" with "At". If the object exists via ObjectFind, we delete it with the ObjectDelete function, logging failures with "LogError" if unsuccessful. We remove the name from "objManager" with the Delete operator. Finally, we stop the timer with EventKillTimer to end periodic updates. This is very necessary. This ensures all objects are properly cleared, preventing leftover elements on the chart. When we run the program, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that everything is working out as expected, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the project, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a Rolling Ticker Tape in MQL5 for real-time symbol monitoring, featuring scrolling lines for bid prices, spreads, and daily changes with customizable fonts, colors, and speeds to highlight market movements effectively. We’ve demonstrated the architecture and implementation, from data structures like "SymbolData" to functions such as "UpdateDashboard" and "UpdatePrices", ensuring smooth scrolling and accurate updates for efficient trading insights. You can customize this ticker to match your needs, greatly boosting your ability to track multiple symbols and respond to price trends in real time.