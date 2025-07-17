MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 4): Improving the Multi-Timeframe Scanner Dashboard with Dynamic Positioning and Toggle Features

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 3), we developed a Multi-Timeframe Scanner Dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), displaying Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic, Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Average Directional Index (ADX), and Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators across multiple timeframes to identify trading signals for the current symbol. In Part 4, we enhance this dashboard by adding dynamic positioning to allow dragging across the chart and a toggle feature to minimize or maximize the display, improving usability and screen management. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have an advanced MQL5 dashboard with flexible positioning and toggle functionality, ready for testing and further customization—let’s get started!





Understanding the Dynamic Positioning and Toggle Architecture

We’re enhancing our Multi-Timeframe Scanner Dashboard by adding dynamic positioning, allowing it to be dragged across the chart, and a toggle to minimize or maximize it, thereby improving usability. These features are essential for avoiding chart clutter and optimizing screen space for efficient trading analysis. We will implement mouse-driven dragging to reposition the dashboard and a toggle button to switch between compact and full views, maintaining seamless indicator updates for better trading decisions. In a nutshell, here is a visualization of what we aim to achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

To implement the enhancements in MQL5, we will define the extra toggle button object that we will use later for switching between maximized and minimized states, as the hover and drag will be done on the header object, which we already have in the implementation.

#define MAIN_PANEL "PANEL_MAIN" #define TOGGLE_BUTTON "BUTTON_TOGGLE" #define COLOR_DARK_GRAY C'105,105,105'

We start the enhancement of our Multi-Timeframe Scanner Dashboard by updating the User Interface (UI) element definitions to include a new identifier for the toggle button, supporting our goal of adding minimize/maximize functionality. We retain the existing definitions to maintain the dashboard’s core structure. The key change is the addition of the "TOGGLE_BUTTON" identifier, defined as "BUTTON_TOGGLE", which will allow us to create a button for toggling the dashboard between minimized and maximized states.

This addition is crucial as it will enable the new toggle feature, giving us the ability to collapse the dashboard to save screen space or expand it for full visibility, improving usability without altering the existing indicator display logic. Then, we will need some more control over global variables, which we will use to store the dashboard states.

bool panel_minimized = false ; int panel_x = 632 , panel_y = 40 ; bool panel_dragging = false ; int panel_drag_x = 0 , panel_drag_y = 0 ; int panel_start_x = 0 , panel_start_y = 0 ; int prev_mouse_state = 0 ; bool header_hovered = false ; bool toggle_hovered = false ; bool close_hovered = false ; int last_mouse_x = 0 , last_mouse_y = 0 ; bool prev_header_hovered = false ; bool prev_toggle_hovered = false ; bool prev_close_hovered = false ;

To help track the dashboard states, we add some global variables. We introduce "panel_minimized" to track the minimized state, "panel_x" and "panel_y" for the dashboard’s position, and "panel_dragging", "panel_drag_x", "panel_drag_y", "panel_start_x", and "panel_start_y" for dragging. We also add "prev_mouse_state", "header_hovered", "toggle_hovered", "close_hovered", "last_mouse_x", "last_mouse_y", "prev_header_hovered", "prev_toggle_hovered", and "prev_close_hovered" to manage mouse events and hover states. These will enable a draggable, interactive dashboard with toggle support.

We can then move on to adding the toggle button to the dashboard. To manage the switch states, we will need to have the creation logic in separate functions for both the maximized and minimized panels. Let's start with the maximized dashboard.

void create_full_dashboard() { create_rectangle(MAIN_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, 617 , 374 , C'30,30,30' , BORDER_FLAT ); create_rectangle(HEADER_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, 617 , 27 , C'60,60,60' , BORDER_FLAT ); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_ICON, CharToString ( 91 ), panel_x - 12 , panel_y + 14 , 18 , clrAqua , "Wingdings" ); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "TimeframeScanner" , panel_x - 105 , panel_y + 12 , 13 , COLOR_WHITE); create_label(CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), panel_x - 600 , panel_y + 14 , 18 , clrYellow , "Webdings" ); create_label(TOGGLE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), panel_x - 570 , panel_y + 14 , 18 , clrYellow , "Wingdings" ); create_rectangle(SYMBOL_RECTANGLE, panel_x - 2 , panel_y + 35 , WIDTH_TIMEFRAME, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, clrGray ); create_label(SYMBOL_TEXT, _Symbol , panel_x - 47 , panel_y + 45 , 11 , COLOR_WHITE); string header_names[] = { "BUY" , "SELL" , "RSI" , "STOCH" , "CCI" , "ADX" , "AO" }; for ( int header_index = 0 ; header_index < ArraySize (header_names); header_index++) { int x_offset = panel_x - WIDTH_TIMEFRAME - (header_index < 2 ? header_index * WIDTH_SIGNAL : 2 * WIDTH_SIGNAL + (header_index - 2 ) * WIDTH_INDICATOR) + ( 1 + header_index); int width = (header_index < 2 ? WIDTH_SIGNAL : WIDTH_INDICATOR); create_rectangle(HEADER_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (header_index), x_offset, panel_y + 35 , width, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, clrGray ); create_label(HEADER_TEXT + IntegerToString (header_index), header_names[header_index], x_offset - width/ 2 , panel_y + 45 , 11 , COLOR_WHITE); } for ( int timeframe_index = 0 ; timeframe_index < ArraySize (timeframes_array); timeframe_index++) { color timeframe_background = (timeframes_array[timeframe_index] == _Period ) ? clrLimeGreen : clrGray ; color timeframe_text_color = (timeframes_array[timeframe_index] == _Period ) ? COLOR_BLACK : COLOR_WHITE; create_rectangle(TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), panel_x - 2 , (panel_y + 35 + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE) + timeframe_index * HEIGHT_RECTANGLE - ( 1 + timeframe_index), WIDTH_TIMEFRAME, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, timeframe_background); create_label(TIMEFRAME_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), truncate_timeframe_name(timeframe_index), panel_x - 47 , (panel_y + 45 + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE) + timeframe_index * HEIGHT_RECTANGLE - ( 1 + timeframe_index), 11 , timeframe_text_color); for ( int header_index = 0 ; header_index < ArraySize (header_names); header_index++) { string cell_rectangle_name, cell_text_name; color cell_background = (header_index < 2 ) ? COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY : COLOR_BLACK; switch (header_index) { case 0 : cell_rectangle_name = BUY_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = BUY_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 1 : cell_rectangle_name = SELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = SELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 2 : cell_rectangle_name = RSI_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = RSI_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 3 : cell_rectangle_name = STOCH_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = STOCH_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 4 : cell_rectangle_name = CCI_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = CCI_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 5 : cell_rectangle_name = ADX_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = ADX_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 6 : cell_rectangle_name = AO_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = AO_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; } int x_offset = panel_x - WIDTH_TIMEFRAME - (header_index < 2 ? header_index * WIDTH_SIGNAL : 2 * WIDTH_SIGNAL + (header_index - 2 ) * WIDTH_INDICATOR) + ( 1 + header_index); int width = (header_index < 2 ? WIDTH_SIGNAL : WIDTH_INDICATOR); create_rectangle(cell_rectangle_name, x_offset, (panel_y + 35 + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE) + timeframe_index * HEIGHT_RECTANGLE - ( 1 + timeframe_index), width, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, cell_background); create_label(cell_text_name, "-/-" , x_offset - width/ 2 , (panel_y + 45 + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE) + timeframe_index * HEIGHT_RECTANGLE - ( 1 + timeframe_index), 10 , COLOR_WHITE); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We implement the dashboard states by creating the "create_full_dashboard" function, moving the static creation logic to it, and updating it to support dynamic positioning and toggle functionality. The primary change is integrating the "panel_x" and "panel_y" variables into the positioning of all dashboard elements, allowing the dashboard to be placed anywhere on the chart. We create the main panel with "create_rectangle" using "MAIN_PANEL", "panel_x", and "panel_y" for the position, maintaining the 617x374 size. Similarly, we position the header panel, icon, and title using "create_rectangle" and "create_label" for "HEADER_PANEL", "HEADER_PANEL_ICON", and "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT", adjusting their x and y coordinates relative to "panel_x" and "panel_y".

We add the new "TOGGLE_BUTTON" with "create_label", placing it at "panel_x - 570" and "panel_y + 14", displaying a minimize symbol ('r' in Webdings). The symbol rectangle and label ("SYMBOL_RECTANGLE" and "SYMBOL_TEXT") and header rectangles and labels ("HEADER_RECTANGLE" and "HEADER_TEXT") use "panel_x" and "panel_y" for their x and y offsets, ensuring they move with the panel. For each timeframe in "timeframes_array", we create timeframe rectangles and labels ("TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE" and "TIMEFRAME_TEXT") and indicator cells ("RSI_RECTANGLE", "STOCH_RECTANGLE", etc.) with positions calculated relative to "panel_x" and "panel_y", preserving the layout but making it relocatable. We call the ChartRedraw function to update the display. Unlike the previous version’s fixed coordinates (e.g., 632, 40), this function uses dynamic coordinates, enabling the dashboard to be dragged, and adds a toggle button for minimizing/maximizing. We will get something that resembles the below sample.

We can then have a function to create the minimized panel.

void create_minimized_dashboard() { create_rectangle(HEADER_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, 617 , 27 , C'60,60,60' , BORDER_FLAT ); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_ICON, CharToString ( 91 ), panel_x - 12 , panel_y + 14 , 18 , clrAqua , "Wingdings" ); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "TimeframeScanner" , panel_x - 105 , panel_y + 12 , 13 , COLOR_WHITE); create_label(CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), panel_x - 600 , panel_y + 14 , 18 , clrYellow , "Webdings" ); create_label(TOGGLE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'o' ), panel_x - 570 , panel_y + 14 , 18 , clrYellow , "Wingdings" ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

To support toggling to a compact view, we define the "create_minimized_dashboard" function. We create the header panel with "create_rectangle" for "HEADER_PANEL" at "panel_x" and "panel_y", add "HEADER_PANEL_ICON" and "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT" with "create_label" for the icon and title, include "CLOSE_BUTTON", and add "TOGGLE_BUTTON" with a maximize symbol ('o' in Webdings) at "panel_x - 570" and "panel_y + 14". We call "ChartRedraw" to update the display, enabling a movable, minimized dashboard state. As you might have noticed, we chose the Wingdings font for both the maximize and minimize buttons because of consistency. You can choose any of your like. In our case, the icon characters are 'r' and 'o' respectively. Here is a centralized view of them.

When you run the minimized panel state, you get the following outcome.

Armed with the functions, we can choose whichever to use based on the user command. Now, since we created several objects, we can centralize the deletion of all the objects in a function because we will need to delete the objects and create them again automatically.

void delete_all_objects() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_TEXT); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SYMBOL_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SYMBOL_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , HEADER_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , HEADER_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , RSI_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , RSI_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , STOCH_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , STOCH_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , CCI_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , CCI_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , ADX_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , ADX_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , AO_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , AO_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , BUY_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , BUY_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SELL_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SELL_TEXT); }

To have more control over when to delete our objects, we create and update the "delete_all_objects" function to include the removal of the new "TOGGLE_BUTTON", supporting our toggle functionality improvement. We add the ObjectDelete function for "TOGGLE_BUTTON" to the list of objects being removed, ensuring the toggle button is properly deleted when the dashboard is closed or toggled. We retain the deletion of all other objects, such as "MAIN_PANEL", "HEADER_PANEL", "HEADER_PANEL_ICON", "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT", "CLOSE_BUTTON", and all symbol, timeframe, header, indicator, and signal rectangles and labels using the ObjectsDeleteAll function. This change ensures our movable and minimizable dashboard cleans up all components, including the new toggle button, maintaining a tidy chart when the dashboard is hidden or reinitialized.

To enhance dynamic positioning, we will need to create a function that will create and update the dashboard elements based on the cursor position. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.

void update_panel_positions() { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x - 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x - 105 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x - 600 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x - 570 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); if (!panel_minimized) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_RECTANGLE, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x - 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_RECTANGLE, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 35 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_TEXT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x - 47 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_TEXT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 45 ); string header_names[] = { "BUY" , "SELL" , "RSI" , "STOCH" , "CCI" , "ADX" , "AO" }; for ( int header_index = 0 ; header_index < ArraySize (header_names); header_index++) { int x_offset = panel_x - WIDTH_TIMEFRAME - (header_index < 2 ? header_index * WIDTH_SIGNAL : 2 * WIDTH_SIGNAL + (header_index - 2 ) * WIDTH_INDICATOR) + ( 1 + header_index); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (header_index), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (header_index), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 35 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_TEXT + IntegerToString (header_index), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset - (header_index < 2 ? WIDTH_SIGNAL/ 2 : WIDTH_INDICATOR/ 2 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_TEXT + IntegerToString (header_index), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 45 ); } for ( int timeframe_index = 0 ; timeframe_index < ArraySize (timeframes_array); timeframe_index++) { int y_offset = (panel_y + 35 + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE) + timeframe_index * HEIGHT_RECTANGLE - ( 1 + timeframe_index); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x - 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x - 47 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_offset + 10 ); for ( int header_index = 0 ; header_index < ArraySize (header_names); header_index++) { string cell_rectangle_name, cell_text_name; switch (header_index) { case 0 : cell_rectangle_name = BUY_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = BUY_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 1 : cell_rectangle_name = SELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = SELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 2 : cell_rectangle_name = RSI_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = RSI_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 3 : cell_rectangle_name = STOCH_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = STOCH_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 4 : cell_rectangle_name = CCI_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = CCI_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 5 : cell_rectangle_name = ADX_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = ADX_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 6 : cell_rectangle_name = AO_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = AO_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; } int x_offset = panel_x - WIDTH_TIMEFRAME - (header_index < 2 ? header_index * WIDTH_SIGNAL : 2 * WIDTH_SIGNAL + (header_index - 2 ) * WIDTH_INDICATOR) + ( 1 + header_index); int width = (header_index < 2 ? WIDTH_SIGNAL : WIDTH_INDICATOR); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , cell_rectangle_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , cell_rectangle_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , cell_text_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset - width/ 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , cell_text_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_offset + 10 ); } } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

To support dynamic positioning of the dashboard, we introduce a new "update_panel_positions" function. The function adjusts the positions of all dashboard elements based on the current "panel_x" and "panel_y" coordinates, enabling the dashboard to be dragged across the chart. We update the header panel, icon, title, close button, and toggle button ("HEADER_PANEL", "HEADER_PANEL_ICON", "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT", "CLOSE_BUTTON", "TOGGLE_BUTTON") using the ObjectSetInteger function with OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", setting their positions relative to "panel_x" and "panel_y".

If "panel_minimized" is false, we reposition the main panel ("MAIN_PANEL"), symbol rectangle and label ("SYMBOL_RECTANGLE", "SYMBOL_TEXT"), header rectangles and labels ("HEADER_RECTANGLE", "HEADER_TEXT"), and timeframe rectangles, labels, and indicator cells ("TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE", "TIMEFRAME_TEXT", "BUY_RECTANGLE", "RSI_RECTANGLE", etc.) using calculated offsets from "panel_x" and "panel_y". We call the ChartRedraw function to refresh the display. This function will ensure all elements move together when the dashboard is dragged, a critical feature for our movable dashboard enhancement. We can then try testing the dashboard. For this, we will call the function to create the full dashboard in the OnInit event handler and call the destroy function in the OnDeinit event handler.

int OnInit () { create_full_dashboard(); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi_values, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (stochastic_values, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (cci_values, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (adx_values, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ao_values, true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete_all_objects(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we just call the respective functions during initialization and deinitialization of the program to enable us to test the basic responses before we move on to the next parts. It is always a better programming manner to compile your program stepwise to ascertain that it is working. We have the following outcome upon compilation.

From the visualization, we can see that we can initialize and remove the panel successfully. Now, let us move on to making the dashboard responsive. We first need to get the cursor position to determine if it is in the header or in the buttons, so that we know specifically what the user might want to do. We will also get the button movement path so we can know and visualize hover states and click states by changing the color, but first, let us define a function to determine the cursor position relative to the dashboard elements.

bool is_cursor_in_header_or_buttons( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int header_left = chart_width - header_x; int header_right = header_left + header_width; bool in_header = (mouse_x >= header_left && mouse_x <= header_right && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height); int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int close_width = 20 ; int close_height = 20 ; int close_left = chart_width - close_x; int close_right = close_left + close_width; bool in_close = (mouse_x >= close_left && mouse_x <= close_right && mouse_y >= close_y && mouse_y <= close_y + close_height); int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int toggle_width = 20 ; int toggle_height = 20 ; int toggle_left = chart_width - toggle_x; int toggle_right = toggle_left + toggle_width; bool in_toggle = (mouse_x >= toggle_left && mouse_x <= toggle_right && mouse_y >= toggle_y && mouse_y <= toggle_y + toggle_height); return in_header || in_close || in_toggle; }

First, we introduce a new "is_cursor_in_header_or_buttons" function to support dynamic positioning and toggle functionality. The function will check if the mouse cursor is over the header panel, close button, or toggle button, enabling interactive dragging and button actions. We start by retrieving the chart width using ChartGetInteger with CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS. For the header panel, we get "header_x", "header_y", "header_width", and "header_height" using ObjectGetInteger with "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE", "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", "OBJPROP_XSIZE", and OBJPROP_YSIZE for "HEADER_PANEL", calculating "header_left" and "header_right" relative to the chart width. We check if "mouse_x" and "mouse_y" fall within these bounds, setting "in_header" to true if they do.

For the close button, we fetch "close_x" and "close_y" for "CLOSE_BUTTON", define a 20x20 pixel area, and calculate "close_left" and "close_right", setting "in_close" to true if the cursor is within this area. Similarly, for the toggle button, we get "toggle_x" and "toggle_y" for "TOGGLE_BUTTON", define a 20x20 area, and set "in_toggle" to true if the cursor is inside. We return true if the cursor is in any of these areas ("in_header", "in_close", or "in_toggle"). This function will be crucial for detecting mouse interactions with the dashboard’s draggable header and buttons, enabling our enhanced movable and interactive features. We can then update the hover states by visualizing the colors for easier recognition.

void update_button_hover_states( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int close_width = 20 ; int close_height = 20 ; int close_left = chart_width - close_x; int close_right = close_left + close_width; bool is_close_hovered = (mouse_x >= close_left && mouse_x <= close_right && mouse_y >= close_y && mouse_y <= close_y + close_height); if (is_close_hovered != prev_close_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_close_hovered ? clrWhite : clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_close_hovered ? clrDodgerBlue : clrNONE ); prev_close_hovered = is_close_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int toggle_width = 20 ; int toggle_height = 20 ; int toggle_left = chart_width - toggle_x; int toggle_right = toggle_left + toggle_width; bool is_toggle_hovered = (mouse_x >= toggle_left && mouse_x <= toggle_right && mouse_y >= toggle_y && mouse_y <= toggle_y + toggle_height); if (is_toggle_hovered != prev_toggle_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_toggle_hovered ? clrWhite : clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_toggle_hovered ? clrDodgerBlue : clrNONE ); prev_toggle_hovered = is_toggle_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } void update_header_hover_state( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int header_left = chart_width - header_x; int header_right = header_left + header_width; int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int close_width = 20 ; int close_height = 20 ; int close_left = chart_width - close_x; int close_right = close_left + close_width; int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int toggle_width = 20 ; int toggle_height = 20 ; int toggle_left = chart_width - toggle_x; int toggle_right = toggle_left + toggle_width; bool is_header_hovered = (mouse_x >= header_left && mouse_x <= header_right && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height && !(mouse_x >= close_left && mouse_x <= close_right && mouse_y >= close_y && mouse_y <= close_y + close_height) && !(mouse_x >= toggle_left && mouse_x <= toggle_right && mouse_y >= toggle_y && mouse_y <= toggle_y + toggle_height)); if (is_header_hovered != prev_header_hovered && !panel_dragging) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_header_hovered ? clrRed : C'60,60,60' ); prev_header_hovered = is_header_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } update_button_hover_states(mouse_x, mouse_y); }

Here, we introduce two new functions, "update_button_hover_states" and "update_header_hover_state," to add visual feedback for user interactions, improving the dashboard’s usability. We start with the "update_button_hover_states" function, which takes "mouse_x" and "mouse_y" to detect hover over the close and toggle buttons. For the "CLOSE_BUTTON", we fetch "close_x" and "close_y" using ObjectGetInteger with "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", calculate a 20x20 pixel area relative to the chart width from ChartGetInteger with "CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS", and set "is_close_hovered" if the cursor is within this area.

If "is_close_hovered" differs from "prev_close_hovered", we update "CLOSE_BUTTON" with "ObjectSetInteger", setting "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "clrWhite" and OBJPROP_BGCOLOR to "clrDodgerBlue" when hovered, or "clrYellow" and "clrNONE" when not, update "prev_close_hovered", and call the ChartRedraw function. Similarly, for "TOGGLE_BUTTON", we fetch "toggle_x" and "toggle_y", check the 20x20 area, and update its colors and "prev_toggle_hovered" if "is_toggle_hovered" changes, ensuring responsive button feedback.

Next, we create the "update_header_hover_state" function, also taking "mouse_x" and "mouse_y". We get "header_x", "header_y", "header_width", and "header_height" for "HEADER_PANEL" using "ObjectGetInteger", calculate the header’s bounds, and exclude the areas of "CLOSE_BUTTON" and "TOGGLE_BUTTON" (20x20 pixels each) to avoid overlap. If "is_header_hovered" differs from "prev_header_hovered" and "panel_dragging" is false, we update "HEADER_PANEL"’s "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" to "clrRed" when hovered or "C'60,60,60'" when not, update "prev_header_hovered", and call "ChartRedraw". We then call "update_button_hover_states" to ensure button states are updated. These functions will provide visual cues for dragging and button interactions, enhancing the dashboard’s interactivity. We can then use the functions in the OnChartEvent event handler for full implementation. Here is the logic we apply.

void OnChartEvent ( const int event_id, const long & long_param, const double & double_param, const string & string_param) { if (event_id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (string_param == CLOSE_BUTTON) { Print ( "Closing the panel now" ); PlaySound ( "alert.wav" ); panel_is_visible = false ; delete_all_objects(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (string_param == TOGGLE_BUTTON) { delete_all_objects(); panel_minimized = !panel_minimized; if (panel_minimized) { Print ( "Minimizing the panel" ); create_minimized_dashboard(); } else { Print ( "Maximizing the panel" ); create_full_dashboard(); } prev_header_hovered = false ; prev_close_hovered = false ; prev_toggle_hovered = false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'60,60,60' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } else if (event_id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && panel_is_visible) { int mouse_x = ( int )long_param; int mouse_y = ( int )double_param; int mouse_state = ( int )string_param; if (mouse_x == last_mouse_x && mouse_y == last_mouse_y && !panel_dragging) { return ; } last_mouse_x = mouse_x; last_mouse_y = mouse_y; update_header_hover_state(mouse_x, mouse_y); int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int header_left = chart_width - header_x; int header_right = header_left + header_width; int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_width = 20 ; int close_left = chart_width - close_x; int close_right = close_left + close_width; int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_width = 20 ; int toggle_left = chart_width - toggle_x; int toggle_right = toggle_left + toggle_width; if (prev_mouse_state == 0 && mouse_state == 1 ) { if (mouse_x >= header_left && mouse_x <= header_right && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height && !(mouse_x >= close_left && mouse_x <= close_right) && !(mouse_x >= toggle_left && mouse_x <= toggle_right)) { panel_dragging = true ; panel_drag_x = mouse_x; panel_drag_y = mouse_y; panel_start_x = header_x; panel_start_y = header_y; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrMediumBlue ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } } if (panel_dragging && mouse_state == 1 ) { int dx = mouse_x - panel_drag_x; int dy = mouse_y - panel_drag_y; panel_x = panel_start_x - dx; panel_y = panel_start_y + dy; int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); panel_x = MathMax ( 617 , MathMin (chart_width, panel_x)); panel_y = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chart_height - (panel_minimized ? 27 : 374 ), panel_y)); update_panel_positions(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (mouse_state == 0 && prev_mouse_state == 1 ) { if (panel_dragging) { panel_dragging = false ; update_header_hover_state(mouse_x, mouse_y); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } prev_mouse_state = mouse_state; } }

Here, we enhance our program by updating the OnChartEvent event handler to support dynamic positioning and toggle functionality, significantly improving on the previous version. We retain the handling of CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK for the "CLOSE_BUTTON", which logs closure with Print, plays a sound with PlaySound, sets "panel_is_visible" to false, calls the "delete_all_objects" function, and redraws the chart.

The new addition is the handling of clicks on the "TOGGLE_BUTTON", where we call the "delete_all_objects" function, toggle "panel_minimized", and either create a minimized dashboard with "create_minimized_dashboard" (logging "Minimizing the panel") or a full dashboard with "create_full_dashboard" (logging "Maximizing the panel"). We reset hover states ("prev_header_hovered", "prev_close_hovered", "prev_toggle_hovered") to false, restore default colors for "HEADER_PANEL", "CLOSE_BUTTON", and "TOGGLE_BUTTON" using the ObjectSetInteger function, and redraw the chart.

For dynamic positioning, we add CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE handling when "panel_is_visible" is true. We get "mouse_x", "mouse_y", and "mouse_state" from event parameters, skip redundant updates if coordinates match "last_mouse_x" and "last_mouse_y" and "panel_dragging" is false, and update these coordinates. We call "update_header_hover_state" to manage hover effects. If "prev_mouse_state" is 0 and "mouse_state" is 1, we check if the cursor is over "HEADER_PANEL" (excluding "CLOSE_BUTTON" and "TOGGLE_BUTTON" areas) using "ObjectGetInteger" and ChartGetInteger, then set "panel_dragging" to true, store coordinates in "panel_drag_x", "panel_drag_y", "panel_start_x", and "panel_start_y", set "HEADER_PANEL" color to "clrMediumBlue", and disable chart scrolling with "ChartSetInteger".

While "panel_dragging" and "mouse_state" are 1, we calculate displacement, update "panel_x" and "panel_y" within chart bounds, call "update_panel_positions", and redraw. On mouse release, we stop dragging, update hover states, re-enable scrolling, and redraw. We update "prev_mouse_state". These changes will now enable dragging and toggling, unlike the previous static click-only handling. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see the dashboard is coming to life, but we need to take care of the conflicts between the event handlers. We need to give one event handler the right of way so it can be prioritized to increase productivity. For example, when we are hovering or dragging, or even in minimized mode, we need to prioritize the chart events. If we are in the dormant state or maximized state, we need to prioritize the dashboard updates. We will achieve that by altering the tick processing event, since that is where we update the dashboard.

void OnTick () { if (panel_is_visible && !panel_minimized && !is_cursor_in_header_or_buttons(last_mouse_x, last_mouse_y)) { updateIndicators(); } }

We update the OnTick event handler to optimize indicator updates. Unlike the previous version, which called the "updateIndicators" function solely based on "panel_is_visible", we now add conditions to only update indicators when "panel_is_visible" is true, "panel_minimized" is false, and the cursor is not over the header or buttons, checked using "is_cursor_in_header_or_buttons" with "last_mouse_x" and "last_mouse_y". This change will ensure that indicator updates are paused when the dashboard is minimized or the user is interacting with the header, close button, or toggle button, reducing unnecessary processing and improving performance during dragging or toggling actions. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that there is improved performance in the dashboard, and all the objectives have been met. What now remains is testing the workability of the project, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced our Multi-Timeframe Scanner Dashboard in MQL5 by adding dynamic positioning and toggle functionality, building on Part 3 with a movable interface, minimize/maximize toggle, and interactive hover effects for better user control. We’ve demonstrated how to implement these improvements using functions like "create_minimized_dashboard" and "update_header_hover_state", ensuring seamless integration with the existing indicator grid for real-time trading insights. You can further customize this dashboard to suit your trading needs, boosting your ability to monitor market signals efficiently across multiple timeframes.