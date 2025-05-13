Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 17): Mastering the Grid-Mart Scalping Strategy with a Dynamic Dashboard

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 16), we automated the Midnight Range Breakout with the Break of Structure strategy to capture price breakouts. Now, in Part 17, we focus on automating the Grid-Mart Scalping Strategy in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), developing an Expert Advisor that executes grid-based Martingale trades and features a dynamic dashboard for real-time monitoring. We will cover the following topics:

By the end of this article, you will have a fully functional MQL5 program that scalps markets with precision and visualizes trading metrics—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Grid-Mart Scalping Strategy

The Grid-Mart Scalping Strategy employs a grid-based Martingale approach, placing buy or sell orders at fixed price intervals (e.g., 2.0 pips) to capture small profits from market fluctuations, while increasing lot sizes after losses to recover capital quickly. It relies on high-frequency trading, targeting modest gains (e.g., 4 pips) per trade. However, it requires careful risk management due to the exponential lot size growth, which is capped by configurable limits like maximum grid levels and daily drawdown thresholds. This strategy thrives in volatile markets but demands precise configuration to avoid significant drawdowns during prolonged trends.

Our implementation plan involves creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor to automate the Grid-Mart strategy by calculating grid intervals, managing lot size progression, and executing trades with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels. The program will feature a dynamic dashboard to display real-time metrics, such as spread, active lot sizes, and account status, with color-coded visuals to aid decision-making. Robust risk controls, including drawdown limits and grid size restrictions, will ensure consistent performance across market conditions. In a nutshell, this is what we aim to create.





Implementation in MQL5



To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; double dailyBalance = 0 ; datetime dailyResetTime = 0 ; bool tradingEnabled = true ; datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; bool hasBuyPosition = false ; bool hasSellPosition = false ; bool openNewTrade = false ; int activeOrders = 0 ; double latestBuyPrice = 0 ; double latestSellPrice = 0 ; double calculatedLot = 0 ; bool modifyPositions = false ; double weightedPrice = 0 ; double targetTP = 0 ; double targetSL = 0 ; bool updateSLTP = false ; int cycleCount = 0 ; double totalVolume = 0 ; bool dashboardVisible = true ; bool panelDragging = false ; int panelDragX = 0 ; int panelDragY = 0 ; int panelStartX = 0 ; int panelStartY = 0 ; bool closeButtonHovered = false ; bool headerHovered = false ; input group "Main EA Settings" input string EA_NAME = "GridMart Scalper" ; input bool CONTINUE_TRADING = true ; input int MAX_CYCLES = 1000 ; input int START_HOUR = 0 ; input int END_HOUR = 23 ; input int LOT_MODE = 1 ; input double BASE_LOT = 0.01 ; input int STOP_LOSS_PIPS = 100 ; input int TAKE_PROFIT_PIPS = 3 ; input double GRID_DISTANCE = 3.0; input double LOT_MULTIPLIER = 1.3 ; input int MAX_GRID_LEVELS = 3 0 ; input int LOT_PRECISION = 2 ; input int MAGIC = 1234567890 ; input color TEXT_COLOR = clrWhite ; input group "EA Risk Management Settings" input bool ENABLE_DAILY_DRAWDOWN = false ; input double DRAWDOWN_LIMIT = - 1.0 ; input bool CLOSE_ON_DRAWDOWN = false ; input group "Dashboard Settings" input int PANEL_X = 30 ; input int PANEL_Y = 50 ; double pipValue; const int DASHBOARD_WIDTH = 300 ; const int DASHBOARD_HEIGHT = 260 ; const int HEADER_HEIGHT = 30 ; const int CLOSE_BUTTON_WIDTH = 40 ; const int CLOSE_BUTTON_HEIGHT = 28 ; const color HEADER_NORMAL_COLOR = clrGold ; const color HEADER_HOVER_COLOR = C'200,150,0' ; const color BACKGROUND_COLOR = clrDarkSlateGray ; const color BORDER_COLOR = clrBlack ; const color SECTION_TITLE_COLOR = clrLightGray ; const color CLOSE_BUTTON_NORMAL_BG = clrCrimson ; const color CLOSE_BUTTON_HOVER_BG = clrDodgerBlue ; const color CLOSE_BUTTON_NORMAL_BORDER = clrBlack ; const color CLOSE_BUTTON_HOVER_BORDER = clrBlue ; const color VALUE_POSITIVE_COLOR = clrLimeGreen ; const color VALUE_NEGATIVE_COLOR = clrOrange ; const color VALUE_LOSS_COLOR = clrHotPink ; const color VALUE_ACTIVE_COLOR = clrGold ; const color VALUE_DRAWDOWN_INACTIVE = clrAqua ; const color VALUE_DRAWDOWN_ACTIVE = clrRed ; const int FONT_SIZE_HEADER = 12 ; const int FONT_SIZE_SECTION_TITLE = 11 ; const int FONT_SIZE_METRIC = 9 ; const int FONT_SIZE_BUTTON = 12 ;

Here, we implement the strategy in MQL5, initializing the program’s core components to automate grid-based Martingale trades and support a dynamic dashboard. We declare the "CTrade" object as "obj_Trade" using "#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>" to manage trade execution. We define variables like "dailyBalance" to track account balance, "lastBarTime" to store bar timestamps with the iTime function, "hasBuyPosition" and "hasSellPosition" to flag active trades, and "activeOrders" to count open positions.

We set inputs like "GRID_DISTANCE = 3.0" for grid intervals, "LOT_MULTIPLIER = 1.3" for lot scaling, and "TAKE_PROFIT_PIPS = 3" for profit targets, using "MAGIC = 1234567890" to identify trades. We include "ENABLE_DAILY_DRAWDOWN" and "DRAWDOWN_LIMIT" for risk control, with "cycleCount" and "MAX_CYCLES" limiting trade cycles. We configure the dashboard with "DASHBOARD_WIDTH = 300", "FONT_SIZE_METRIC = 9", "panelDragging" for drag functionality, "closeButtonHovered" for hover effects, and "VALUE_POSITIVE_COLOR = clrLimeGreen" for visuals, using "pipValue" for precise pricing. This gives us the user interface as follows.

From the image, we can see that we can control the program from the defined user interface. We now need to continue to define some helper functions that we will use when needing basic and frequent actions like the currency pair or position type. Here is the logic we adapted for that.

double GetAccountBalance() { return AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); } long GetPositionMagic() { return PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); } double GetPositionOpenPrice() { return PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } double GetPositionSL() { return PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); } double GetPositionTP() { return PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); } string GetPositionSymbol() { return PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); } ulong GetPositionTicket() { return PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); } datetime GetPositionOpenTime() { return ( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); } int GetPositionType() { return ( int ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); }

We use the "GetAccountBalance" function with the AccountInfoDouble function to retrieve the current account balance, enabling balance tracking for risk management.

We implement the "GetPositionMagic" function using the PositionGetInteger function to fetch a position’s magic number, the "GetPositionOpenPrice" function with PositionGetDouble to obtain the open price, and the "GetPositionSL" and "GetPositionTP" functions with "PositionGetDouble" to access stop-loss and take-profit levels, respectively, supporting precise trade calculations.

Additionally, we define the "GetPositionSymbol" function with PositionGetString to verify a position’s symbol, the "GetPositionTicket" function and "GetPositionOpenTime" function with "PositionGetInteger" to track position identifiers and opening times, and the "GetPositionType" function to determine buy or sell status, facilitating accurate position monitoring and trade logic. We can now move on to creating the dashboard, and we will need helper functions to make the work easier.

void CreateRectangle( string name, int x, int y, int width, int height, color bgColor, color borderColor) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , borderColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } void CreateTextLabel( string name, int x, int y, string text, color clr, int fontSize, string font = "Arial" ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } void CreateButton( string name, string text, int x, int y, int width, int height, color textColor, color bgColor, int fontSize, color borderColor, bool isBack, string font = "Arial" ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , borderColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , isBack); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); }

Here, we define the "CreateRectangle" function with ObjectCreate and ObjectSetInteger functions to draw rectangular elements like the dashboard background and header, setting properties such as position, size, and colors for a polished layout. We implement the "CreateTextLabel" function, utilizing "ObjectCreate" and ObjectSetString to display metrics like spread and lot sizes, with customizable font and color settings for clear readability.

Additionally, we define the "CreateButton" function to add interactive buttons, such as the close button, enabling user actions with tailored styling and hover effects, ensuring a seamless and visually intuitive dashboard experience. We can now use these functions to create the dashboard elements in a new function but since we will need the total profit count, let's define the function for that.

double CalculateTotalProfit() { double profit = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC) { profit += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); } } return profit; }

Here, we implement the "CalculateTotalProfit" function with PositionsTotal and PositionGetTicket to iterate through open positions, selecting each via PositionSelectByTicket and verifying its symbol and magic number with "GetPositionSymbol" and "GetPositionMagic" to get total profit. We accumulate unrealized profits using the PositionGetDouble function to retrieve each position’s profit, storing the sum in the "profit" variable, which enables accurate monitoring of trading outcomes. We can then continue to compose the dashboard creation function as follows.

void UpdateDashboard() { if (!dashboardVisible) return ; CreateRectangle( "Dashboard" , panelStartX, panelStartY, DASHBOARD_WIDTH, DASHBOARD_HEIGHT, BACKGROUND_COLOR, BORDER_COLOR); CreateRectangle( "Header" , panelStartX, panelStartY, DASHBOARD_WIDTH, HEADER_HEIGHT, headerHovered ? HEADER_HOVER_COLOR : HEADER_NORMAL_COLOR, BORDER_COLOR); CreateTextLabel( "HeaderText" , panelStartX + 10 , panelStartY + 8 , EA_NAME, clrBlack , FONT_SIZE_HEADER, "Arial Bold" ); CreateButton( "CloseButton" , CharToString ( 122 ), panelStartX + DASHBOARD_WIDTH - CLOSE_BUTTON_WIDTH, panelStartY + 1 , CLOSE_BUTTON_WIDTH, CLOSE_BUTTON_HEIGHT, clrWhite , closeButtonHovered ? CLOSE_BUTTON_HOVER_BG : CLOSE_BUTTON_NORMAL_BG, FONT_SIZE_BUTTON, closeButtonHovered ? CLOSE_BUTTON_HOVER_BORDER : CLOSE_BUTTON_NORMAL_BORDER, false , "Wingdings" ); int sectionY = panelStartY + HEADER_HEIGHT + 15 ; int labelXLeft = panelStartX + 15 ; int valueXRight = panelStartX + 160 ; int rowHeight = 15 ; double profit = CalculateTotalProfit(); color profitColor = (profit > 0 ) ? VALUE_POSITIVE_COLOR : (profit < 0 ) ? VALUE_LOSS_COLOR : TEXT_COLOR; double equity = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); double balance = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); color equityColor = (equity > balance) ? VALUE_POSITIVE_COLOR : (equity < balance) ? VALUE_NEGATIVE_COLOR : TEXT_COLOR; color balanceColor = (balance > dailyBalance) ? VALUE_POSITIVE_COLOR : (balance < dailyBalance) ? VALUE_NEGATIVE_COLOR : TEXT_COLOR; color ordersColor = (activeOrders > 0 ) ? VALUE_ACTIVE_COLOR : TEXT_COLOR; color drawdownColor = tradingEnabled ? VALUE_DRAWDOWN_INACTIVE : VALUE_DRAWDOWN_ACTIVE; color lotsColor = (activeOrders > 0 ) ? VALUE_ACTIVE_COLOR : TEXT_COLOR; double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double spread = (ask - bid) / Point (); string spreadDisplay = DoubleToString (spread, 1 ); color spreadColor; if (spread <= 2.0 ) { spreadColor = VALUE_POSITIVE_COLOR; } else if (spread <= 5.0 ) { spreadColor = VALUE_ACTIVE_COLOR; } else { spreadColor = VALUE_NEGATIVE_COLOR; } CreateTextLabel( "SectionAccount" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Account Information" , SECTION_TITLE_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_SECTION_TITLE, "Arial Bold" ); sectionY += rowHeight + 5 ; CreateTextLabel( "AccountNumberLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Account:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "AccountNumberValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, DoubleToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ), 0 ), TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); sectionY += rowHeight; CreateTextLabel( "AccountNameLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Name:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "AccountNameValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ), TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); sectionY += rowHeight; CreateTextLabel( "LeverageLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Leverage:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "LeverageValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, "1:" + DoubleToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ), 0 ), TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); sectionY += rowHeight; CreateTextLabel( "SectionMarket" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Market Information" , SECTION_TITLE_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_SECTION_TITLE, "Arial Bold" ); sectionY += rowHeight + 5 ; CreateTextLabel( "SpreadLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Spread:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "SpreadValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, spreadDisplay, spreadColor, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); sectionY += rowHeight; CreateTextLabel( "SectionTrading" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Trading Statistics" , SECTION_TITLE_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_SECTION_TITLE, "Arial Bold" ); sectionY += rowHeight + 5 ; CreateTextLabel( "BalanceLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Balance:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "BalanceValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, DoubleToString (balance, 2 ), balanceColor, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); sectionY += rowHeight; CreateTextLabel( "EquityLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Equity:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "EquityValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, DoubleToString (equity, 2 ), equityColor, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); sectionY += rowHeight; CreateTextLabel( "ProfitLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Profit:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "ProfitValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, DoubleToString (profit, 2 ), profitColor, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); sectionY += rowHeight; CreateTextLabel( "OrdersLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Open Orders:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "OrdersValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, IntegerToString (activeOrders), ordersColor, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); sectionY += rowHeight; CreateTextLabel( "DrawdownLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Drawdown Active:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "DrawdownValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, tradingEnabled ? "No" : "Yes" , drawdownColor, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); sectionY += rowHeight; CreateTextLabel( "ActiveLotsLabel" , labelXLeft, sectionY, "Active Lots:" , TEXT_COLOR, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); CreateTextLabel( "ActiveLotsValue" , valueXRight, sectionY, GetActiveLotSizes(), lotsColor, FONT_SIZE_METRIC); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we define the "UpdateDashboard" function to render a dynamic dashboard for real-time trading metrics, providing a comprehensive interface for monitoring performance. We start by checking the "dashboardVisible" variable to ensure updates occur only when the dashboard is active, preventing unnecessary processing. We use the "CreateRectangle" function to draw the main dashboard panel and header, setting dimensions with "DASHBOARD_WIDTH" and "HEADER_HEIGHT", and applying colors like "BACKGROUND_COLOR" and "HEADER_NORMAL_COLOR" or "HEADER_HOVER_COLOR" based on the "headerHovered" state for visual feedback.

We employ the "CreateTextLabel" function to display critical metrics, including account balance, equity, profit, spread, open orders, drawdown status, and active lot sizes, organizing them into sections like Account Information, Market Information, and Trading Statistics. We calculate the spread using the SymbolInfoDouble function to retrieve ask and bid prices, applying conditional color-coding with "VALUE_POSITIVE_COLOR" for low spreads (≤ 2.0 points), "VALUE_ACTIVE_COLOR" for medium spreads (2.1–5.0 points), and "VALUE_NEGATIVE_COLOR" for high spreads (> 5.0 points). You can change this to your preferred ranges. We then use AccountInfoDouble to fetch balance and equity, and "CalculateTotalProfit" to determine unrealized profit, assigning colors like "profitColor" based on profit value for intuitive monitoring.

We integrate the "CreateButton" function to add an interactive close button, styled with "CLOSE_BUTTON_WIDTH", "FONT_SIZE_BUTTON", and dynamic colors ("CLOSE_BUTTON_NORMAL_BG" or "CLOSE_BUTTON_HOVER_BG") based on "closeButtonHovered", enhancing user interaction. We call the "GetActiveLotSizes" function to display up to three lot sizes in ascending order, using "lotsColor" for visual distinction, and we manage layout with variables like "sectionY", "labelXLeft", and "valueXRight" for precise positioning. We finalize updates with the ChartRedraw function to ensure smooth rendering. We can now call this function on the OnInit event handler to create the first display.

int OnInit () { pipValue = ( _Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5 ) ? 10.0 * Point () : Point (); obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MAGIC); dashboardVisible = true ; panelStartX = PANEL_X; panelStartY = PANEL_Y; UpdateDashboard(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

On the OnInit event handler, we calculate "pipValue" with the Point function, set "obj_Trade" with "SetExpertMagicNumber" for "MAGIC", and enable "dashboardVisible". We position the dashboard using "panelStartX" and "panelStartY" with "PANEL_X" and "PANEL_Y", call the "UpdateDashboard" function to display it, and use ChartSetInteger for mouse interactions, returning INIT_SUCCEEDED. On the OnDeInit event handler, we make sure to delete the created objects as follows.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); }

We simply use the ObjectsDeleteAll function to delete all the chart objects since we don't need them any longer. Upon compilation, here is the outcome.

To make the panel intractable, we call the OnChartEvent event handler to handle hover and dragging effects. Here is the logic we implement to make that work.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (!dashboardVisible) return ; if (id == CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { int x = ( int )lparam; int y = ( int )dparam; int buttonX = panelStartX + DASHBOARD_WIDTH - CLOSE_BUTTON_WIDTH - 5 ; int buttonY = panelStartY + 1 ; if (x >= buttonX && x <= buttonX + CLOSE_BUTTON_WIDTH && y >= buttonY && y <= buttonY + CLOSE_BUTTON_HEIGHT) { dashboardVisible = false ; ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouseX = ( int )lparam; int mouseY = ( int )dparam; int mouseState = ( int )sparam; int buttonX = panelStartX + DASHBOARD_WIDTH - CLOSE_BUTTON_WIDTH - 5 ; int buttonY = panelStartY + 1 ; bool isCloseHovered = (mouseX >= buttonX && mouseX <= buttonX + CLOSE_BUTTON_WIDTH && mouseY >= buttonY && mouseY <= buttonY + CLOSE_BUTTON_HEIGHT); if (isCloseHovered != closeButtonHovered) { closeButtonHovered = isCloseHovered; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , isCloseHovered ? CLOSE_BUTTON_HOVER_BG : CLOSE_BUTTON_NORMAL_BG); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , isCloseHovered ? CLOSE_BUTTON_HOVER_BORDER : CLOSE_BUTTON_NORMAL_BORDER); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } int headerX = panelStartX; int headerY = panelStartY; bool isHeaderHovered = (mouseX >= headerX && mouseX <= headerX + DASHBOARD_WIDTH && mouseY >= headerY && mouseY <= headerY + HEADER_HEIGHT); if (isHeaderHovered != headerHovered) { headerHovered = isHeaderHovered; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Header" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , isHeaderHovered ? HEADER_HOVER_COLOR : HEADER_NORMAL_COLOR); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } static int prevMouseState = 0 ; if (prevMouseState == 0 && mouseState == 1 ) { if (isHeaderHovered) { panelDragging = true ; panelDragX = mouseX; panelDragY = mouseY; panelStartX = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Dashboard" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); panelStartY = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Dashboard" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } } if (panelDragging && mouseState == 1 ) { int dx = mouseX - panelDragX; int dy = mouseY - panelDragY; panelStartX += dx; panelStartY += dy; UpdateDashboard(); panelDragX = mouseX; panelDragY = mouseY; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (mouseState == 0 ) { if (panelDragging) { panelDragging = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } prevMouseState = mouseState; } }

On the OnChartEvent event handler, we begin by checking the "dashboardVisible" variable to ensure event processing occurs only when the dashboard is active, optimizing performance by skipping unnecessary updates. For mouse click events, we calculate the close button’s position using "panelStartX", "DASHBOARD_WIDTH", "CLOSE_BUTTON_WIDTH", and "panelStartY", and if a click falls within its bounds, we set "dashboardVisible" to false, call the ObjectsDeleteAll function to remove all graphical objects, and use the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart, effectively hiding the dashboard.

For mouse move events, we track the cursor’s position with "mouseX" and "mouseY", and monitor "mouseState" to detect actions like clicks or releases. We update the close button’s hover state by comparing "mouseX" and "mouseY" against its coordinates, setting "closeButtonHovered" and using the ObjectSetInteger function to adjust OBJPROP_BGCOLOR and "OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR" to "CLOSE_BUTTON_HOVER_BG" or "CLOSE_BUTTON_NORMAL_BG" for visual feedback. Similarly, we manage the header’s hover state with "headerHovered", applying "HEADER_HOVER_COLOR" or "HEADER_NORMAL_COLOR" via "ObjectSetInteger" to enhance interactivity.

To enable dashboard dragging, we use a static "prevMouseState" to detect mouse button presses, initiating drag mode with "panelDragging" when the header is hovered, and store initial coordinates in "panelDragX" and "panelDragY". We retrieve the dashboard’s current position with the ObjectGetInteger function for "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, disable chart scrolling using the ChartSetInteger function, and update "panelStartX" and "panelStartY" based on mouse movement deltas, calling the "UpdateDashboard" function to reposition the dashboard in real-time. When the mouse button is released, we reset "panelDragging" and re-enable scrolling with "ChartSetInteger", finalizing each update with ChartRedraw to ensure a seamless user experience. Upon compilation, here is the outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we can drag, and hover over the buttons, update the metrics, and close the entire dashboard. We can now move on to the critical part which is opening and managing the positions, and the dashboard will ease the work by visualizing the progress dynamically. To achieve this, we will need some helper functions to calculate the lot sizes and more as below.

double CalculateLotSize( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE tradeType) { double lotSize = 0 ; switch (LOT_MODE) { case 0 : lotSize = BASE_LOT; break ; case 1 : lotSize = NormalizeDouble (BASE_LOT * MathPow (LOT_MULTIPLIER, activeOrders), LOT_PRECISION); break ; case 2 : { datetime lastClose = 0 ; lotSize = BASE_LOT; HistorySelect ( TimeCurrent () - 24 * 60 * 60 , TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i = HistoryDealsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if ( HistoryDealSelect (ticket) && HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT && HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ) == MAGIC) { if (lastClose < HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME )) { lastClose = ( int ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); if ( HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ) < 0 ) { lotSize = NormalizeDouble ( HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ) * LOT_MULTIPLIER, LOT_PRECISION); } else { lotSize = BASE_LOT; } } } } break ; } } return lotSize; } int CountActiveOrders() { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC) { if (GetPositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_BUY || GetPositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { count++; } } } return count; } string GetActiveLotSizes() { if (activeOrders == 0 ) { return "[Waiting]" ; } double lotSizes[]; ArrayResize (lotSizes, activeOrders); int count = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 && count < activeOrders; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC) { lotSizes[count] = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); count++; } } ArraySort (lotSizes); string result = "" ; int maxDisplay = (activeOrders > 3 ) ? 3 : activeOrders; for ( int i = 0 ; i < maxDisplay; i++) { if (i > 0 ) result += ", " ; result += DoubleToString (lotSizes[i], LOT_PRECISION); } if (activeOrders > 3 ) result += ", ..." ; return "[" + result + "]" ; }

Here, we define the "CalculateLotSize", "CountActiveOrders", and "GetActiveLotSizes" functions to help in trade sizing, position tracking, and dashboard updates, ensuring precise execution and comprehensive real-time monitoring.

We implement the "CalculateLotSize" function to determine trade volumes based on the "LOT_MODE" input, supporting three modes: fixed lot sizing by returning "BASE_LOT" directly, Martingale scaling by applying the MathPow function with "LOT_MULTIPLIER" and "activeOrders" to increase lots exponentially, or loss-based adjustments where we use the HistorySelect function to review the last 24 hours of trades.

In the loss-based mode, we iterate with HistoryDealsTotal, retrieve deal details via HistoryDealGetTicket and HistoryDealGetDouble, and adjust "lotSize" with NormalizeDouble if the most recent trade was a loss, resetting to "BASE_LOT" otherwise, ensuring precise lot calculations tailored to trading outcomes.

We utilize the "CountActiveOrders" function to maintain an accurate count of open positions, critical for Martingale scaling and dashboard accuracy. We iterate through all positions using the PositionsTotal function, select each with PositionGetTicket, and verify relevance with the "GetPositionSymbol" and "GetPositionMagic" functions, incrementing the "count" variable for buy or sell positions identified by "GetPositionType", thus updating "activeOrders" reliably.

Additionally, we craft the "GetActiveLotSizes" function to format and display lot sizes on the dashboard, enhancing user visibility into active trades. We check "activeOrders" to return "[Waiting]" if none exist, otherwise initialize an array with ArrayResize to store lot sizes. We iterate positions with PositionsTotal, select them via "PositionGetTicket", and use PositionGetDouble to collect volumes in "lotSizes", sorting them in ascending order with the ArraySort function. We format up to three lots using DoubleToString with "LOT_PRECISION", adding commas and an ellipsis for more than three orders, and return the result in brackets, providing a clear, professional display of trade volumes for real-time monitoring. Still, we need to define functions to help in order placement as below.

int PlaceOrder( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType, double lot, double price, double slPrice, int gridLevel) { double sl = CalculateSL(slPrice, STOP_LOSS_PIPS); double tp = CalculateTP(price, TAKE_PROFIT_PIPS, orderType); int ticket = 0 ; int retries = 100 ; string comment = "GridMart Scalper-" + IntegerToString (gridLevel); for ( int i = 0 ; i < retries; i++) { ticket = obj_Trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , orderType, lot, price, sl, tp, comment); int error = GetLastError (); if (error == 0 ) break ; if (!(error == 4 || error == 137 || error == 146 || error == 136 )) break ; Sleep ( 5000 ); } return ticket; } double CalculateSL( double price, int points) { if (points == 0 ) return 0 ; return price - points * pipValue; } double CalculateTP( double price, int points, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType) { if (points == 0 ) return 0 ; if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return price + points * pipValue; return price - points * pipValue; } double GetLatestBuyPrice() { double price = 0 ; int latestTicket = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC && GetPositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { if (( int )ticket > latestTicket) { price = GetPositionOpenPrice(); latestTicket = ( int )ticket; } } } return price; } double GetLatestSellPrice() { double price = 0 ; int latestTicket = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC && GetPositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { if (( int )ticket > latestTicket) { price = GetPositionOpenPrice(); latestTicket = ( int )ticket; } } } return price; } int IsTradingAllowed() { return 1 ; }

Here, we implement the "PlaceOrder" function to initiate trades, using the "PositionOpen" function from "obj_Trade" to open positions with parameters like "lot", "price", and a comment formatted with IntegerToString for "gridLevel", incorporating retry logic with GetLastError and Sleep for robust execution. We utilize the "CalculateSL" function to compute stop-loss prices by subtracting "STOP_LOSS_PIPS" multiplied by "pipValue" from "slPrice", and the "CalculateTP" function to set take-profit levels, adding or subtracting "TAKE_PROFIT_PIPS" based on "orderType" for buy or sell trades, respectively.

We craft the "GetLatestBuyPrice" function to identify the most recent buy position’s price, iterating with PositionsTotal, selecting positions via PositionGetTicket, and verifying with "GetPositionSymbol", "GetPositionMagic", and "GetPositionType", updating "price" using "GetPositionOpenPrice" for the highest "ticket".

Similarly, we implement the "GetLatestSellPrice" function to retrieve the latest sell position’s price, following the same logic to ensure accurate grid placement. We define the "IsTradingAllowed" function to return a constant value of 1, enabling continuous trading without restrictions, which supports the strategy’s high-frequency approach. We can now use these functions to define the actual trading logic in the OnTick event handler.

void OnTick () { double ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); if (dashboardVisible) UpdateDashboard(); if (IsTradingAllowed()) { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (lastBarTime == currentBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; activeOrders = CountActiveOrders(); if (activeOrders == 0 ) updateSLTP = false ; hasBuyPosition = false ; hasSellPosition = false ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC) { if (GetPositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { hasBuyPosition = true ; hasSellPosition = false ; break ; } else if (GetPositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { hasSellPosition = true ; hasBuyPosition = false ; break ; } } } if (activeOrders > 0 && activeOrders <= MAX_GRID_LEVELS) { latestBuyPrice = GetLatestBuyPrice(); latestSellPrice = GetLatestSellPrice(); if (hasBuyPosition && latestBuyPrice - ask >= GRID_DISTANCE * pipValue) openNewTrade = true ; if (hasSellPosition && bid - latestSellPrice >= GRID_DISTANCE * pipValue) openNewTrade = true ; } if (activeOrders < 1 ) { hasBuyPosition = false ; hasSellPosition = false ; openNewTrade = true ; } if (openNewTrade) { latestBuyPrice = GetLatestBuyPrice(); latestSellPrice = GetLatestSellPrice(); if (hasSellPosition) { calculatedLot = CalculateLotSize( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ); if (calculatedLot > 0 && tradingEnabled) { int ticket = PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL , calculatedLot, bid, ask, activeOrders); if (ticket < 0 ) { Print ( "Sell Order Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } latestSellPrice = GetLatestSellPrice(); openNewTrade = false ; modifyPositions = true ; } } else if (hasBuyPosition) { calculatedLot = CalculateLotSize( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); if (calculatedLot > 0 && tradingEnabled) { int ticket = PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY , calculatedLot, ask, bid, activeOrders); if (ticket < 0 ) { Print ( "Buy Order Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } latestBuyPrice = GetLatestBuyPrice(); openNewTrade = false ; modifyPositions = true ; } } } } }

We define the OnTick event handler to drive the core trading logic of the program, orchestrating real-time trade execution and position management. We begin by retrieving current market prices with the SymbolInfoDouble function to capture "ask" and "bid" values, normalized via NormalizeDouble, and update the dashboard using the "UpdateDashboard" function if "dashboardVisible" is true. We check trading permissions with the "IsTradingAllowed" function, ensuring trades proceed only when conditions allow, and use the iTime function to fetch the current bar’s timestamp, storing it in "currentBarTime" to prevent redundant processing by comparing with "lastBarTime".

We manage position tracking by calling the "CountActiveOrders" function to update "activeOrders", resetting "updateSLTP" if no orders exist, and iterating positions with PositionsTotal and PositionGetTicket to set "hasBuyPosition" or "hasSellPosition" based on "GetPositionType".

We evaluate grid conditions using "GetLatestBuyPrice" and "GetLatestSellPrice", triggering "openNewTrade" when price movements exceed "GRID_DISTANCE" times "pipValue" or if "activeOrders" is below "MAX_GRID_LEVELS". When "openNewTrade" is true, we calculate lot sizes with the "CalculateLotSize" function, execute trades via the "PlaceOrder" function for buy or sell orders, log errors with "Print" and GetLastError if placement fails, and update "latestBuyPrice", "latestSellPrice", and "modifyPositions" to manage ongoing trades, ensuring precise and efficient scalping operations. To open new positions, we use the following logic for signal generation.

MqlDateTime timeStruct; TimeCurrent (timeStruct); if (timeStruct.hour >= START_HOUR && timeStruct.hour < END_HOUR && cycleCount < MAX_CYCLES && CONTINUE_TRADING && openNewTrade && activeOrders < 1 ) { double closePrev = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ); double closeCurrent = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); if (!hasSellPosition && !hasBuyPosition) { if (closePrev > closeCurrent) { calculatedLot = CalculateLotSize( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ); if (calculatedLot > 0 && tradingEnabled) { int ticket = PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL , calculatedLot, bid, bid, activeOrders); if (ticket < 0 ) { Print ( "Sell Order Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } cycleCount++; latestBuyPrice = GetLatestBuyPrice(); modifyPositions = true ; } } else { calculatedLot = CalculateLotSize( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); if (calculatedLot > 0 && tradingEnabled) { int ticket = PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY , calculatedLot, ask, ask, activeOrders); if (ticket < 0 ) { Print ( "Buy Order Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } cycleCount++; latestSellPrice = GetLatestSellPrice(); modifyPositions = true ; } } } }

To initiate new trades, we start by using the TimeCurrent function to retrieve the current time into the "timeStruct" variable, checking if "timeStruct.hour" falls within "START_HOUR" and "END_HOUR", "cycleCount" is below "MAX_CYCLES", and "CONTINUE_TRADING" and "openNewTrade" are true, with "activeOrders" less than 1. We fetch the previous and current bar close prices with the iClose function, storing them in "closePrev" and "closeCurrent", and confirm no positions exist with "hasSellPosition" and "hasBuyPosition".

For a bearish signal (when "closePrev" exceeds "closeCurrent"), we calculate the lot size using the "CalculateLotSize" function for a sell order, verify "calculatedLot" and "tradingEnabled", and execute the trade with the "PlaceOrder" function, logging errors via "Print" and GetLastError if needed. For a bullish signal (when "closePrev" is less than or equal to "closeCurrent"), we perform the same process for a buy order, updating "cycleCount" and "latestBuyPrice" or "latestSellPrice" with "GetLatestBuyPrice" or "GetLatestSellPrice", and setting "modifyPositions" to true, enabling precise trade initiation and position management.

You can replace this with any of your trading strategies. We just used a simple signal generation strategy since the main aim is to manage the positions by applying the strategy. Once we open positions, we need to check and modify them when upon price advancing as below.

activeOrders = CountActiveOrders(); weightedPrice = 0 ; totalVolume = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC) { weightedPrice += GetPositionOpenPrice() * PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); totalVolume += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } } if (activeOrders > 0 ) weightedPrice = NormalizeDouble (weightedPrice / totalVolume, _Digits ); if (modifyPositions) { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC) { if (GetPositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { targetTP = weightedPrice + TAKE_PROFIT_PIPS * pipValue; targetSL = weightedPrice - STOP_LOSS_PIPS * pipValue; updateSLTP = true ; } else if (GetPositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { targetTP = weightedPrice - TAKE_PROFIT_PIPS * pipValue; targetSL = weightedPrice + STOP_LOSS_PIPS * pipValue; updateSLTP = true ; } } } } if (modifyPositions && updateSLTP) { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC) { if (obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, targetSL, targetTP)) { modifyPositions = false ; } } } }

Here, we update "activeOrders" with "CountActiveOrders", reset "weightedPrice" and "totalVolume", and iterate positions using PositionsTotal and PositionGetTicket, accumulating "weightedPrice" and "totalVolume" via "GetPositionOpenPrice" and PositionGetDouble functions. We normalize "weightedPrice" with NormalizeDouble if "activeOrders" exists, set "targetTP" and "targetSL" using "GetPositionType" and "pipValue" when "modifyPositions" is true, and apply updates with "PositionModify" from "obj_Trade" if "updateSLTP", resetting "modifyPositions" on success. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have opened orders that are already in management mode. We just now need to apply the risk management logic for monitoring daily drawdown and limiting it. For this, we will a function to do all the tracking and stop the program when necessary as follows.

void MonitorDailyDrawdown() { double totalDayProfit = 0.0 ; datetime end = TimeCurrent (); string sdate = TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE ); datetime start = StringToTime (sdate); datetime to = start + ( 1 * 24 * 60 * 60 ); if (dailyResetTime < to) { dailyResetTime = to; dailyBalance = GetAccountBalance(); } HistorySelect (start, end); int totalDeals = HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalDeals; i++) { ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { double latestDayProfit = ( HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ) + HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ) + HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_SWAP )); totalDayProfit += latestDayProfit; } } double startingBalance = GetAccountBalance() - totalDayProfit; double dailyProfitOrDrawdown = NormalizeDouble ((totalDayProfit * 100 / startingBalance), 2 ); if (dailyProfitOrDrawdown <= DRAWDOWN_LIMIT) { if (CLOSE_ON_DRAWDOWN) CloseAllPositions(); tradingEnabled = false ; } else { tradingEnabled = true ; } } void CloseAllPositions() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if (GetPositionSymbol() == _Symbol && GetPositionMagic() == MAGIC) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } }

To enforce risk management, we implement the "MonitorDailyDrawdown" function to track daily performance, using TimeCurrent and TimeToString to set the day’s time range, and HistorySelect to access trade history. We calculate total profit with HistoryDealGetTicket and HistoryDealGetDouble functions, normalize drawdown percentage via NormalizeDouble, and adjust "tradingEnabled" based on "DRAWDOWN_LIMIT", calling the "CloseAllPositions" function if "CLOSE_ON_DRAWDOWN" is true.

We define "CloseAllPositions" to iterate positions with "PositionsTotal" and PositionGetTicket, closing relevant trades using "PositionClose" from "obj_Trade" after verifying with "GetPositionSymbol" and "GetPositionMagic", ensuring robust drawdown control. We can then call this function on every tick to make the risk management when eligible.

if (ENABLE_DAILY_DRAWDOWN) MonitorDailyDrawdown();

We check the "ENABLE_DAILY_DRAWDOWN" condition to determine if drawdown control is active and if true, we call the "MonitorDailyDrawdown" function to evaluate daily profit and loss, adjust "tradingEnabled", and potentially close positions, safeguarding the account against excessive losses. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we can open the positions, manage them dynamically, and close them once the targets are reached, hence achieving our objective of creating the grid-mart strategy setup. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion



In conclusion, we have developed an MQL5 program that automates the Grid-Mart Scalping Strategy, executing grid-based Martingale trades with a dynamic dashboard for real-time monitoring of key metrics like spread, profit, and lot sizes. With precise trade execution, robust risk management through drawdown controls, and an interactive interface, you can further enhance this program by tailoring its parameters or integrating additional strategies to suit your trading preferences.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

By mastering these techniques, you can enhance this program further to make it more robust or use it as a backbone for developing other trading strategies, empowering your algorithmic trading journey.