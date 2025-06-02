Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 18): Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping - Core Infrastructure and Signal Generation (Part I)

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 17), we automated the Grid-Mart Scalping Strategy with a dynamic dashboard for real-time trade monitoring. In Part 18, we begin automating the Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping Strategy in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), developing the Expert Advisor’s core infrastructure and signal generation logic. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a solid foundation for scalping trend bounces, ready for trade execution in the next part—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Strategy

The Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping Strategy uses the Envelopes indicator, which creates upper and lower bands around a moving average with a set deviation (e.g., 0.1% to 1.4%), to identify price reversals for scalping small profits. It generates buy signals when the price touches the lower band in an uptrend and sell signals when it hits the upper band in a downtrend, confirmed by trend filters like a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) or 8-period Relative Strength Index (RSI). This strategy works well in trending markets but requires strict risk management to avoid false signals in ranging conditions, and we will take care of that.

Our implementation plan involves building a program to automate this strategy by initializing Envelopes and trend indicators, detecting bounce signals, and setting up robust signal validation. We will use modular functions to calculate band interactions and filter trades, ensuring precision in high-frequency scalping. Risk controls, such as maximum trade frequency and signal confirmation, will maintain reliability across market conditions. In a nutshell, here is a visualization of what we aim to achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables and inputs that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input string OrderComment = __FILE__ ; input int MagicNumber = 123456789 ; double PipPointOverride = 0 ; input int MaxDeviationSlippage = 10 ; bool AllowManualTPSLChanges = true ; bool OneQuotePerBar = false ; bool AlertOnError = false ; bool NotificationOnError = false ; bool EmailOnError = true ; bool DisplayOnChartError = true ; bool DisplayOrderInfo = false ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES DisplayOrderDuringTimeframe = PERIOD_M1 ; input string CComment = __FILE__ ; double PipPoint = 0.0001 ; uint OrderFillingType = - 1 ; uint AccountMarginMode = - 1 ; bool StopEA = false ; double UnitsOneLot = 100000 ; int IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode = false ; string Error; string ErrorPreviousQuote; string OrderInfoComment;

We start by setting up the core infrastructure for our program, focusing on libraries, user inputs, and global variables for signal generation. We include the "Trade.mqh" library using the #include directive for trade operations. We define inputs like "OrderComment", "MagicNumber" (123456789), "PipPointOverride", and "MaxDeviationSlippage" (10), plus booleans "AllowManualTPSLChanges" (true), "EmailOnError" (true), and "DisplayOrderDuringTimeframe" ("PERIOD_M1").

We initialize globals like "PipPoint" (0.0001), "OrderFillingType", "AccountMarginMode", "StopEA" (false), and "UnitsOneLot" (100,000), along with "Error" and "OrderInfoComment" for error and order tracking, laying the groundwork for indicator setup. We can now define some constants and enumerations that we will use too.

#define OP_BUY 0 #define OP_SELL 1 #define MODE_TIME 5 #define MODE_BID 9 #define MODE_ASK 10 #define MODE_POINT 11 #define MODE_DIGITS 12 #define MODE_SPREAD 13 #define MODE_STOPLEVEL 14 #define MODE_LOTSIZE 15 #define MODE_TICKVALUE 16 #define MODE_TICKSIZE 17 #define MODE_SWAPLONG 18 #define MODE_SWAPSHORT 19 #define MODE_STARTING 20 #define MODE_EXPIRATION 21 #define MODE_TRADEALLOWED 22 #define MODE_MINLOT 23 #define MODE_LOTSTEP 24 #define MODE_MAXLOT 25 #define MODE_SWAPTYPE 26 #define MODE_PROFITCALCMODE 27 #define MODE_MARGINCALCMODE 28 #define MODE_MARGININIT 29 #define MODE_MARGINMAINTENANCE 30 #define MODE_MARGINHEDGED 31 #define MODE_MARGINREQUIRED 32 #define MODE_FREEZELEVEL 33 #define CharToStr CharToString #define DoubleToStr DoubleToString #define StrToDouble StringToDouble #define StrToInteger ( int ) StringToInteger #define StrToTime StringToTime #define TimeToStr TimeToString #define StringGetChar StringGetCharacter #define StringSetChar StringSetCharacter enum ORDER_GROUP_TYPE { Single= 1 , SymbolOrderType= 2 , Basket= 3 , SymbolCode= 4 }; enum ORDER_PROFIT_CALCULATION_TYPE { Pips= 1 , Money= 2 , EquityPercentage= 3 }; enum CRUD { NoAction= 0 , Created= 1 , Updated= 2 , Deleted= 3 };

Here, we enhance the program by defining constants, macros, and enumerations to streamline order handling and data retrieval. We start with constants like "OP_BUY" (0) and "OP_SELL" (1) to represent order types, and a series of "MODE_" constants (e.g., "MODE_BID" = 9, "MODE_ASK" = 10) to fetch market data such as bid/ask prices, spreads, and lot sizes. We also define string conversion macros, such as CharToString and DoubleToString, to simplify data type conversions.

Next, we create the "ORDER_GROUP_TYPE" enumeration to categorize orders (e.g., "Single" = 1, "SymbolOrderType" = 2), the "ORDER_PROFIT_CALCULATION_TYPE" enumeration for profit metrics ("Pips" = 1, "Money" = 2), and the "CRUD" enumeration to manage operations ("Created" = 1, "Updated" = 2). These definitions will ensure consistent data handling and support modular signal generation for the program. We can then define some helper functions as follows.

double CopyBufferOneValue( int handle, int index, int shift) { double buf[]; if ( CopyBuffer (handle, index, shift, 1 , buf) > 0 ) return (buf[ 0 ]); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } double Ask_LibFunc() { MqlTick last_tick; SymbolInfoTick ( _Symbol , last_tick); return last_tick.ask; } double Bid_LibFunc() { MqlTick last_tick; SymbolInfoTick ( _Symbol , last_tick); return last_tick.bid; } double AccountEquity_LibFunc() { return AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); } double AccountFreeMargin_LibFunc() { return AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); } double MarketInfo_LibFunc( string symbol, int type) { switch (type) { case MODE_LOW : return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_LASTLOW )); case MODE_HIGH : return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH )); case MODE_TIME: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TIME )); case MODE_BID: return (Bid_LibFunc()); case MODE_ASK: return (Ask_LibFunc()); case MODE_POINT: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )); case MODE_DIGITS: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )); case MODE_SPREAD : return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD )); case MODE_STOPLEVEL: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL )); case MODE_LOTSIZE: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE )); case MODE_TICKVALUE: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE )); case MODE_TICKSIZE: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE )); case MODE_SWAPLONG: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG )); case MODE_SWAPSHORT: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT )); case MODE_MINLOT: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); case MODE_LOTSTEP: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )); case MODE_MAXLOT: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )); case MODE_SWAPTYPE: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE )); case MODE_PROFITCALCMODE: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE )); case MODE_FREEZELEVEL: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL )); default : return ( 0 ); } return ( 0 ); }

We create utility functions to enable efficient data retrieval for signal generation. We make the "CopyBufferOneValue" function, which takes an indicator handle, buffer index, and shift as inputs, copies a single value from an indicator buffer into the "buf" array, and returns the value or EMPTY_VALUE on failure. This function is crucial for fetching precise indicator data, such as Envelope band values.

Next, we define the "Ask_LibFunc" and "Bid_LibFunc" functions to retrieve current Ask and Bid prices, respectively, using the MqlTick structure and SymbolInfoTick to capture the latest tick data for the current symbol. We also implement the "AccountEquity_LibFunc" and "AccountFreeMargin_LibFunc" functions to return the account’s equity and free margin via AccountInfoDouble, supporting risk management calculations.

Finally, we create the "MarketInfo_LibFunc" function, which uses a switch statement with "MODE_" constants (e.g., "MODE_BID", "MODE_ASK") to fetch various symbol properties like spread, lot size, or swap rates, returning 0 for unsupported types. These functions will provide the data foundation for generating accurate trading signals. We can now graduate to defining classes and functions that will house the main logic.

interface IFunction { double GetValue( int index); void Evaluate(); void Init(); }; class DoubleFunction : public IFunction { private : double _values[]; int _zeroIndex; protected : int ValueCount; public : void Init() { _zeroIndex = - 1 ; ArrayResize (_values, ValueCount); ArrayInitialize (_values, GetCurrentValue()); } void Evaluate() { double currentValue = GetCurrentValue(); _zeroIndex = (_zeroIndex + 1 ) % ValueCount; _values[_zeroIndex] = currentValue; } double GetValue( int requestIndex = 0 ) { int requiredIndex = (_zeroIndex + ValueCount - requestIndex) % ValueCount; return _values[requiredIndex]; } virtual double GetCurrentValue() = 0 ; }; class AskBidFunction : public DoubleFunction { public : void AskBidFunction() { ValueCount = 2 ; } }; class AskFunction : public AskBidFunction { public : double GetCurrentValue() { return Ask_LibFunc(); } }; class BidFunction : public AskBidFunction { public : double GetCurrentValue() { return Bid_LibFunc(); } }; IFunction *AskFunc; IFunction *BidFunc; uint GetFillingType() { uint fillingType = - 1 ; uint filling = ( uint ) SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE ); if ((filling & SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ) == SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ) { fillingType = ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; Print ( "Filling type: FOK" ); } else if ((filling & SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ) == SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ) { fillingType = ORDER_FILLING_IOC ; Print ( "Filling type: IOC" ); } else { fillingType = ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ; Print ( "Filling type: RETURN" ); } return fillingType; } uint GetExecutionType() { uint executionType = - 1 ; uint execution = ( uint ) SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); if ((execution & SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { executionType = SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ; Print ( "Deal execution mode: Market execution, deviation setting will be ignored." ); } else if ((execution & SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT ) == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT ) { executionType = SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT ; Print ( "Deal execution mode: Instant execution, deviation setting might be taken into account, depending on your broker." ); } else if ((execution & SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST ) == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST ) { executionType = SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST ; Print ( "Deal execution mode: Request execution, deviation setting might be taken into account, depending on your broker." ); } else if ((execution & SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) { executionType = SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ; Print ( "Deal execution mode: Exchange execution, deviation setting will be ignored." ); } return executionType; } uint GetAccountMarginMode() { uint marginMode = - 1 ; marginMode = ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ); if (marginMode == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ) { Print ( "Account margin mode: Netting" ); } else if (marginMode == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { Print ( "Account margin mode: Hedging" ); } else if (marginMode == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ) { Print ( "Account margin mode: Exchange" ); } else { Print ( "Unknown margin type" ); } return marginMode; } string GetErrorDescription( int error_code) { string description = "" ; switch (error_code) { case 10004 : description = "Requote" ; break ; case 10006 : description = "Request rejected" ; break ; case 10007 : description = "Request canceled by trader" ; break ; case 10008 : description = "Order placed" ; break ; case 10009 : description = "Request completed" ; break ; case 10010 : description = "Only part of the request was completed" ; break ; case 10011 : description = "Request processing error" ; break ; case 10012 : description = "Request canceled by timeout" ; break ; case 10013 : description = "Invalid request" ; break ; case 10014 : description = "Invalid volume in the request" ; break ; case 10015 : description = "Invalid price in the request" ; break ; case 10016 : description = "Invalid stops in the request" ; break ; case 10017 : description = "Trade is disabled" ; break ; case 10018 : description = "Market is closed" ; break ; case 10019 : description = "There is not enough money to complete the request" ; break ; case 10020 : description = "Prices changed" ; break ; case 10021 : description = "There are no quotes to process the request" ; break ; case 10022 : description = "Invalid order expiration date in the request" ; break ; case 10023 : description = "Order state changed" ; break ; case 10024 : description = "Too frequent requests" ; break ; case 10025 : description = "No changes in request" ; break ; case 10026 : description = "Autotrading disabled by server" ; break ; case 10027 : description = "Autotrading disabled by client terminal" ; break ; case 10028 : description = "Request locked for processing" ; break ; case 10029 : description = "Order or position frozen" ; break ; case 10030 : description = "Invalid order filling type" ; break ; case 10031 : description = "No connection with the trade server" ; break ; case 10032 : description = "Operation is allowed only for live accounts" ; break ; case 10033 : description = "The number of pending orders has reached the limit" ; break ; case 10034 : description = "The volume of orders and positions for the symbol has reached the limit" ; break ; case 10035 : description = "Incorrect or prohibited order type" ; break ; case 10036 : description = "Position with the specified POSITION_IDENTIFIER has already been closed" ; break ; case 10038 : description = "A close volume exceeds the current position volume" ; break ; case 10039 : description = "A close order already exists for a specified position" ; break ; case 10040 : description = "The number of open positions simultaneously present on an account has reached the limit" ; break ; case 10041 : description = "The pending order activation request is rejected, the order is canceled" ; break ; case 10042 : description = "The request is rejected, because the 'Only long positions are allowed' rule is set for the symbol" ; break ; case 10043 : description = "The request is rejected, because the 'Only short positions are allowed' rule is set for the symbol" ; break ; case 10044 : description = "The request is rejected, because the 'Only position closing is allowed' rule is set for the symbol" ; break ; case 10045 : description = "The request is rejected, because 'Position closing is allowed only by FIFO rule' flag is set for the trading account" ; break ; case 10046 : description = "The request is rejected, because the 'Opposite positions on a single symbol are disabled' rule is set for the trading account" ; break ; default : description = "Unknown error code " + IntegerToString (error_code); break ; } return description ; } void SetPipPoint() { if (PipPointOverride != 0 ) { PipPoint = PipPointOverride; } else { PipPoint = GetRealPipPoint( Symbol ()); } Print ( "Pip (forex)/ Point (indices): " + DoubleToStr(PipPoint, 5 )); } double GetRealPipPoint( string Currency) { double calcPoint = 0 ; double calcDigits = Digits (); Print ( "Number of digits after decimal point: " + DoubleToString (calcDigits)); if (calcDigits == 0 ) { calcPoint = 1 ; } else if (calcDigits == 1 ) { calcPoint = 1 ; } else if (calcDigits == 2 ) { calcPoint = 0.1 ; } else if (calcDigits == 3 ) { calcPoint = 0.01 ; } else if (calcDigits == 4 || calcDigits == 5 ) { calcPoint = 0.0001 ; } return calcPoint; } bool MarginRequired( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double volume, double &marginRequired) { double price; if (type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { price = Ask_LibFunc(); } else if (type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price = Bid_LibFunc(); } else { string message = "MarginRequired: Unsupported ENUM_ORDER_TYPE" ; HandleErrors(message); price = Ask_LibFunc(); } if (! OrderCalcMargin (type, _Symbol , volume, price, marginRequired)) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Couldn't calculate required margin, error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return false ; } return true ; } bool HLineCreate( const long chart_ID = 0 , const string name = "HLine" , const int sub_window = 0 , double price = 0 , const color clr = clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style = STYLE_SOLID , const int width = 1 , const bool back = false , const bool selection = true , const bool hidden = true , const long z_order = 0 ) { uint lineFindResult = ObjectFind (chart_ID, name); if (lineFindResult != UINT_MAX ) { Print ( "HLineCreate object already exists: " + name); return false ; } if (!price) { price = Bid_LibFunc(); } ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate (chart_ID, name, OBJ_HLINE , sub_window, 0 , price)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create a horizontal line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_BACK , back); if (AllowManualTPSLChanges) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_SELECTED , selection); } ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , hidden); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_ZORDER , z_order); return true ; } bool HLineMove( const long chart_ID = 0 , const string name = "HLine" , double price = 0 ) { uint lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), name); if (lineFindResult == UINT_MAX ) { Print ( "HLineMove didn't find object: " + name); return false ; } if (!price) { price = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); } ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectMove (chart_ID, name, 0 , 0 , price)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to move the horizontal line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool AnyChartObjectDelete( const long chart_ID = 0 , const string name = "" ) { uint lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), name); if (lineFindResult == UINT_MAX ) { return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectDelete (chart_ID, name)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to delete a horizontal line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } int Dummy( string message) { return 0 ; }

Here, we advance the program by defining an interface, classes, and utility functions to manage price data and chart visuals. We create the "IFunction" interface, specifying methods "GetValue", "Evaluate", and "Init" to standardize data retrieval for price functions. We then define the "DoubleFunction" class, inheriting from "IFunction", to manage a circular buffer with the "_values" array and "_zeroIndex" variable, implementing "Init" to set up the buffer, "Evaluate" to update values, and "GetValue" to fetch historical data, with a pure virtual "GetCurrentValue" method for subclasses.

We derive the "AskBidFunction" class from "DoubleFunction", setting "ValueCount" to 2 for buffering Ask/Bid prices, and create the "AskFunction" and "BidFunction" classes to return current prices via "Ask_LibFunc" and "Bid_LibFunc" in their "GetCurrentValue" methods, respectively. Global pointers "AskFunc" and "BidFunc" are declared to access these functions. We also implement the "GetFillingType", "GetExecutionType", and "GetAccountMarginMode" functions to determine broker-specific settings, logging modes like ORDER_FILLING_FOK or "ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING". The "GetErrorDescription" function maps error codes to readable strings, aiding debugging.

Additionally, we define "SetPipPoint" and "GetRealPipPoint" to calculate the "PipPoint" variable based on symbol digits, "MarginRequired" to compute margin needs using "Ask_LibFunc" or "Bid_LibFunc", and "HLineCreate", "HLineMove", and "AnyChartObjectDelete" to manage chart lines for TP/SL visualization, with "Dummy" as a placeholder for future use. We can now declare the indicators to be used, and so, we will need to define some extra inputs for dynamic control as below.

input int iMA_SMA8_ma_period = 14 ; input int iMA_SMA8_ma_shift = 2 ; input int iMA_SMA_4_ma_period = 9 ; input int iMA_SMA_4_ma_shift = 0 ; input int iMA_EMA200_ma_period = 200 ; input int iMA_EMA200_ma_shift = 0 ; input int iRSI_RSI_ma_period = 8 ; input int iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_ma_period = 95 ; input int iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_ma_shift = 0 ; input double iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_deviation = 1.4 ; input int iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_ma_period = 150 ; input int iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_ma_shift = 0 ; input double iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_deviation = 0.1 ; int hd_iMA_SMA8; double fn_iMA_SMA8( string symbol, int shift) { int index = 0 ; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iMA_SMA8, index, shift); } int hd_iMA_EMA200; double fn_iMA_EMA200( string symbol, int shift) { int index = 0 ; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iMA_EMA200, index, shift); } int hd_iRSI_RSI; double fn_iRSI_RSI( string symbol, int shift) { int index = 0 ; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iRSI_RSI, index, shift); } int hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW; double fn_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW( string symbol, int mode, int shift) { int index = mode; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW, index, shift); } int hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER; double fn_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER( string symbol, int mode, int shift) { int index = mode; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER, index, shift); } int hd_iMA_SMA_4; double fn_iMA_SMA_4( string symbol, int shift) { int index = 0 ; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iMA_SMA_4, index, shift); }

To configure the indicator settings, we use the "input" directive to declare the external user inputs and then call the "CopyBufferOneValue" function to get the specified values of the indicators. We can then create a class for order management to lay the core infrastructure backbone.

double CommissionAmountPerTrade = 0.0 ; double CommissionPercentagePerLot = 0.0 ; double CommissionAmountPerLot = 0.0 ; double TotalCommission = 0.0 ; bool UseCommissionInProfitInPips = false ; class OrderCloseInfo { public : string ModuleCode; double Price; int Percentage; bool IsOld; void OrderCloseInfo() {} void OrderCloseInfo(OrderCloseInfo* ordercloseinfo) { ModuleCode = ordercloseinfo.ModuleCode; Price = ordercloseinfo.Price; Percentage = ordercloseinfo.Percentage; IsOld = ordercloseinfo.IsOld; } bool IsClosePriceSLHit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double ask, double bid) { switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return bid <= Price; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return ask >= Price; } return false ; } bool IsClosePriceTPHit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double ask, double bid) { switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return bid >= Price; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return ask <= Price; } return false ; } void ~OrderCloseInfo() {} }; class Order { public : ulong Ticket; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE Type; ENUM_ORDER_STATE State; long MagicNumber; double Lots; double OrderFilledLots; datetime OpenTime; double OpenPrice; datetime CloseTime; double ClosePrice; double StopLoss; double StopLossManual; double TakeProfit; double TakeProfitManual; datetime Expiration; double CurrentProfitPips; double HighestProfitPips; double LowestProfitPips; string Comment ; uint TradeRetCode; ulong TradeDealTicket; double TradePrice; double TradeVolume; double Commission; double CommissionInPips; string SymbolCode; bool IsAwaitingDealExecution; OrderCloseInfo* CloseInfosTP[]; OrderCloseInfo* CloseInfosSL[]; Order* ParentOrder; bool MustBeVisibleOnChart; void Order( bool mustBeVisibleOnChart) { OrderFilledLots = 0.0 ; OpenPrice = 0.0 ; ClosePrice = 0.0 ; Commission = 0.0 ; CommissionInPips = 0.0 ; MustBeVisibleOnChart = mustBeVisibleOnChart; } void Order(Order* order, bool mustBeVisibleOnChart) { Ticket = order.Ticket; Type = order.Type; State = order.State; MagicNumber = order.MagicNumber; Lots = order.Lots; OpenTime = order.OpenTime; OpenPrice = order.OpenPrice; CloseTime = order.CloseTime; ClosePrice = order.ClosePrice; StopLoss = order.StopLoss; StopLossManual = order.StopLossManual; TakeProfit = order.TakeProfit; TakeProfitManual = order.TakeProfitManual; Expiration = order.Expiration; CurrentProfitPips = order.CurrentProfitPips; HighestProfitPips = order.HighestProfitPips; LowestProfitPips = order.LowestProfitPips; Comment = order. Comment ; TradeRetCode = order.TradeRetCode; TradeDealTicket = order.TradeDealTicket; TradePrice = order.TradePrice; TradeVolume = order.TradeVolume; Commission = order.Commission; CommissionInPips = order.CommissionInPips; SymbolCode = order.SymbolCode; IsAwaitingDealExecution = order.IsAwaitingDealExecution; ParentOrder = order.ParentOrder; MustBeVisibleOnChart = mustBeVisibleOnChart; } Order* SplitOrder( int percentageToSplitOff) { Order* splittedOffPieceOfOrder = new Order(& this , true ); splittedOffPieceOfOrder.Lots = CalcVolumePartialClose( this .Lots, percentageToSplitOff); if ( this .Lots - splittedOffPieceOfOrder.Lots < 1 e- 13 ) { splittedOffPieceOfOrder.MustBeVisibleOnChart = false ; splittedOffPieceOfOrder.Lots = 0 ; } else { this .Lots = this .Lots - splittedOffPieceOfOrder.Lots; } return splittedOffPieceOfOrder; } double CalculateProfitPipettes() { double closePrice = GetClosePrice(); switch (Type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return (closePrice - OpenPrice); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return (OpenPrice - closePrice); } return 0 ; } double CalculateProfitPips() { double pipettes = CalculateProfitPipettes(); double pips = pipettes / PipPoint; if (UseCommissionInProfitInPips) { return pips - CommissionInPips; } return pips; } double CalculateProfitCurrency() { double closePrice = GetClosePrice(); switch (Type) { case OP_BUY: return (closePrice - OpenPrice) * (UnitsOneLot * TradeVolume) - Commission; case OP_SELL: return (OpenPrice - closePrice) * (UnitsOneLot * TradeVolume) - Commission; } return 0 ; } double CalculateProfitEquityPercentage() { double closePrice = GetClosePrice(); switch (Type) { case OP_BUY: return 100 * ((closePrice - OpenPrice) * (UnitsOneLot * TradeVolume) - Commission) / AccountEquity_LibFunc(); case OP_SELL: return 100 * ((OpenPrice - closePrice) * (UnitsOneLot * TradeVolume) - Commission) / AccountEquity_LibFunc(); } return 0 ; } double CalculateValueDifferencePips( double value) { double divOpenPrice = 0.0 ; switch (Type) { case OP_BUY: divOpenPrice = (value - OpenPrice); break ; case OP_SELL: divOpenPrice = (OpenPrice - value); break ; } double pipsDivOpenPrice = divOpenPrice / PipPoint; return pipsDivOpenPrice; } double GetProfitPips() { if (CloseTime > 0 ) { switch (Type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : { double pipettes = ClosePrice - OpenPrice; return pipettes / PipPoint; } case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : { double pipettes = OpenPrice - ClosePrice; return pipettes / PipPoint; } } } return 0 ; } bool IsAlreadyProcessedByModule( string moduleCode, OrderCloseInfo* &closeInfos[]) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (closeInfos); i++) { if (closeInfos[i].ModuleCode == moduleCode && closeInfos[i].IsOld) { return true ; } } return false ; } bool HasAValueAlreadyByModule( string moduleCode, OrderCloseInfo* &closeInfos[]) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (closeInfos); i++) { if (closeInfos[i].ModuleCode == moduleCode && !closeInfos[i].IsOld) { return true ; } } return false ; } void Paint() { if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosTP); i++) { if (CloseInfosTP[i].IsOld) continue ; PaintTPInfo(CloseInfosTP[i].Price); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosSL); i++) { if (CloseInfosSL[i].IsOld) continue ; PaintSLInfo(CloseInfosSL[i].Price); } } } bool SetTPInfo( string moduleCode, double price, int percentage) { uint result = SetCloseInfo(CloseInfosTP, moduleCode, price, percentage); if (result != NoAction) { if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { PaintTPInfo(price); } return true ; } return false ; } bool SetSLInfo( string moduleCode, double price, int percentage) { uint result = SetCloseInfo(CloseInfosSL, moduleCode, price, percentage); if (result != NoAction) { if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { PaintSLInfo(price); } return true ; } return false ; } double GetClosestSL() { double closestSL = 0 ; for ( int cli = 0 ; cli < ArraySize (CloseInfosSL); cli++) { if (CloseInfosSL[cli].IsOld) continue ; if ((Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY && (closestSL == 0 || CloseInfosSL[cli].Price > closestSL)) || (Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL && (closestSL == 0 || CloseInfosSL[cli].Price < closestSL))) { closestSL = CloseInfosSL[cli].Price; } } return closestSL; } double GetClosestTP() { double closestTP = 0 ; for ( int cli = 0 ; cli < ArraySize (CloseInfosTP); cli++) { if (CloseInfosTP[cli].IsOld) continue ; if ((Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY && (closestTP == 0 || CloseInfosTP[cli].Price < closestTP)) || (Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL && (closestTP == 0 || CloseInfosTP[cli].Price > closestTP))) { closestTP = CloseInfosTP[cli].Price; } } return closestTP; } bool RemoveSLInfo( string moduleCode) { RemoveCloseInfo(CloseInfosSL, moduleCode); if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { double newValue = NULL ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosSL); i++) { if ((Type == OP_BUY && (newValue == NULL || CloseInfosSL[i].Price > newValue)) || (Type == OP_SELL && (newValue == NULL || CloseInfosSL[i].Price < newValue))) { newValue = CloseInfosSL[i].Price; } } if (newValue == NULL ) { AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" ); } else { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , newValue); } } return true ; } bool RemoveTPInfo( string moduleCode) { RemoveCloseInfo(CloseInfosTP, moduleCode); if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { double newValue = NULL ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosTP); i++) { if ((Type == OP_BUY && (newValue == NULL || CloseInfosTP[i].Price < newValue)) || (Type == OP_SELL && (newValue == NULL || CloseInfosTP[i].Price > newValue))) { newValue = CloseInfosTP[i].Price; } } if (newValue == NULL ) { AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" ); } else { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , newValue); } } return true ; } CRUD SetCloseInfo(OrderCloseInfo* &closeInfos[], string moduleCode, double price, int percentage) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (closeInfos); i++) { if (closeInfos[i].ModuleCode == moduleCode) { closeInfos[i].Price = price; return Updated; } } int newSize = ArraySize (closeInfos) + 1 ; ArrayResize (closeInfos, newSize); closeInfos[newSize- 1 ] = new OrderCloseInfo(); closeInfos[newSize- 1 ].Price = price; closeInfos[newSize- 1 ].Percentage = percentage; closeInfos[newSize- 1 ].ModuleCode = moduleCode; return Created; } CRUD RemoveCloseInfo(OrderCloseInfo* &closeInfos[], string moduleCode) { int removedCount = 0 ; int arraySize = ArraySize (closeInfos); for ( int i = 0 ; i < arraySize; i++) { if (closeInfos[i].ModuleCode == moduleCode) { removedCount++; if (closeInfos[i] != NULL && CheckPointer (closeInfos[i]) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (closeInfos[i]); } continue ; } closeInfos[i - removedCount] = closeInfos[i]; } ArrayResize (closeInfos, arraySize - removedCount); return Deleted; } void ~Order() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosTP); i++) { if (CloseInfosTP[i] != NULL && CheckPointer (CloseInfosTP[i]) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (CloseInfosTP[i]); } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosSL); i++) { if (CloseInfosSL[i] != NULL && CheckPointer (CloseInfosSL[i]) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (CloseInfosSL[i]); } } if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode && MustBeVisibleOnChart) { AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" ); AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" ); } } private : double GetClosePrice() { if (ClosePrice > 1 e- 5 ) { return ClosePrice; } else if (Type == OP_BUY) { return SymbolInfoDouble (SymbolCode, SYMBOL_BID ); } return SymbolInfoDouble (SymbolCode, SYMBOL_ASK ); } double CalcVolumePartialClose( double orderVolume, int percentage) { return RoundVolume(orderVolume * (( double )percentage / 100 )); } double RoundVolume( double volume) { string pair = Symbol (); double lotStep = MarketInfo_LibFunc(pair, MODE_LOTSTEP); double minLot = MarketInfo_LibFunc(pair, MODE_MINLOT); volume = MathRound (volume / lotStep) * lotStep; if (volume < minLot) volume = minLot; return volume; } void PaintSLInfo( double value) { double currentValue; if ( ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , currentValue)) { if (Type == OP_BUY && value > currentValue) { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , value); } else if (Type == OP_SELL && value < currentValue) { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , value); } } else { HLineCreate( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , 0 , value, clrRed ); } } void PaintTPInfo( double value) { double currentValue; if ( ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , currentValue)) { if (Type == OP_BUY && value < currentValue) { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , value); } else if (Type == OP_SELL && value > currentValue) { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , value); } } else { HLineCreate( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , 0 , value, clrGreen ); } } };

To establish commission handling and order management core logic, we define commission variables like "CommissionAmountPerTrade" (0.0), "CommissionPercentagePerLot" (0.0), "CommissionAmountPerLot" (0.0), "TotalCommission" (0.0) to track trading costs, and "UseCommissionInProfitInPips" (false) to exclude commissions from pip calculations, ensuring accurate profit tracking.

We create the "OrderCloseInfo" class to manage trade closure details, with variables "ModuleCode" for module identification, "Price" for TP/SL levels, "Percentage" for partial closes, and "IsOld" to flag outdated data. Its methods include "IsClosePriceSLHit" and "IsClosePriceTPHit" to check if stop-loss or take-profit levels are reached for ORDER_TYPE_BUY or "ORDER_TYPE_SELL" orders, using "ask" and "bid" prices.

We then define the "Order" class to encapsulate order details, including variables like "Ticket", "Type" (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE), "State" (ENUM_ORDER_STATE), "MagicNumber", "Lots", "OpenPrice", "StopLoss", "TakeProfit", and "Commission". Key methods include "Order" constructors for initialization, "SplitOrder" to handle partial closures, "CalculateProfitPips" and "CalculateProfitCurrency" for profit calculations using "PipPoint" and "UnitsOneLot", and "SetTPInfo" and "SetSLInfo" to update "CloseInfosTP" and "CloseInfosSL" arrays.

The "Paint" method draws TP/SL lines using "PaintTPInfo" and "PaintSLInfo", while "GetClosestSL" and "GetClosestTP" retrieve the nearest stop-loss and take-profit prices. The "SetCloseInfo" and "RemoveCloseInfo" methods, returning "CRUD" statuses, manage TP/SL updates, and private methods like "GetClosePrice" and "RoundVolume" ensure accurate price and volume handling. These structures will support robust order management for scalping signals. Let us then define a function to collect and group the collected orders as below.

class OrderCollection { private : Order* _orders[]; int _pointer; int _size; public : void OrderCollection() { _pointer = - 1 ; _size = 0 ; } void ~OrderCollection() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (_orders); i++) { delete (_orders[i]); } } void Add(Order* item) { _size = _size + 1 ; ArrayResize (_orders, _size, 8 ); _orders[(_size - 1 )] = item; } Order* Remove( int index) { Order* removed = NULL ; if (index >= 0 && index < _size) { removed = _orders[index]; for ( int i = index; i < (_size - 1 ); i++) { _orders[i] = _orders[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (_orders, ArraySize (_orders) - 1 , 8 ); _size = _size - 1 ; } return removed; } Order* Get( int index) { if (index >= 0 && index < _size) { return _orders[index]; } return NULL ; } int Count() { return _size; } void Rewind() { _pointer = - 1 ; } Order* Next() { _pointer++; if (_pointer == _size) { Rewind(); return NULL ; } return Current(); } Order* Prev() { _pointer--; if (_pointer == - 1 ) { return NULL ; } return Current(); } bool HasNext() { return (_pointer < (_size - 1 )); } Order* Current() { return _orders[_pointer]; } int Key() { return _pointer; } int GetKeyByTicket( ulong ticket) { int keyFound = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (_orders); i++) { if (_orders[i].Ticket == ticket) { keyFound = i; } } return keyFound; } }; class OrderRepository { private : static Order* getByTicket( ulong ticket) { bool orderSelected = OrderSelect (ticket); if (orderSelected) { Order* order = new Order( false ); OrderRepository::fetchSelected(order); return order; } else { return NULL ; } } static datetime OrderCloseTime( ulong ticket) { return ( datetime )( HistoryOrderGetInteger (ticket, ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC ) / 1000 ); } static double OrderClosePrice( ulong ticket) { return HistoryOrderGetDouble (ticket, ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); } static void fetchSelected(Order& order) { COrderInfo orderInfo; order.Ticket = orderInfo.Ticket(); order.Type = orderInfo.OrderType(); order.State = orderInfo.State(); order.MagicNumber = orderInfo.Magic(); order.Lots = orderInfo.VolumeInitial(); order.OpenPrice = orderInfo.PriceOpen(); order.StopLoss = orderInfo.StopLoss(); order.TakeProfit = orderInfo.TakeProfit(); order.Expiration = orderInfo.TimeExpiration(); order. Comment = orderInfo. Comment (); order.OpenTime = orderInfo.TimeSetup(); order.CloseTime = OrderCloseTime(order.Ticket); order.SymbolCode = orderInfo. Symbol (); order.TradeVolume = orderInfo.VolumeInitial(); CalculateAndSetCommision(order); } static bool modify( ulong ticket, double stopLoss = NULL , double takeProfit = NULL ) { CTrade trade; Order* order = OrderRepository::getByTicket(ticket); double price = order.OpenPrice; stopLoss = (stopLoss == NULL ) ? order.StopLoss : stopLoss; takeProfit = (takeProfit == NULL ) ? order.TakeProfit : takeProfit; datetime expiration = order.Expiration; bool result = false ; if (order.State == ORDER_STATE_PLACED ) { result = trade.OrderModify(ticket, price, stopLoss, takeProfit, ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED , expiration, 0 ); } else if (order.State == ORDER_STATE_FILLED ) { result = trade.PositionModify(ticket, stopLoss, takeProfit); } if ( CheckPointer (order) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (order); } return result; } public : static OrderCollection* GetOpenOrders( int magic = NULL , int type = NULL , string symbolCode = NULL ) { OrderCollection* orders = new OrderCollection(); for ( int orderIndex = 0 ; orderIndex < OrdersTotal (); orderIndex++) { bool orderSelected = OrderSelect ( OrderGetTicket (orderIndex)); if (orderSelected) { Order* order = new Order( false ); OrderRepository::fetchSelected(order); if ((magic == NULL || magic == order.MagicNumber) && (type == NULL || type == order.Type) && (symbolCode == NULL || symbolCode == order.SymbolCode)) { orders.Add(order); } else { if ( CheckPointer (order) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (order); } } } } int total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); long position_magicNumber = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double open_price = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); datetime open_time = ( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (position_magicNumber == MagicNumber) { Order* order = new Order( false ); order.Ticket = position_ticket; if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { order.Type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } else if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { order.Type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } order.Lots = volume; order.TradeVolume = volume; order.OpenPrice = open_price; order.OpenTime = open_time; order.MagicNumber = position_magicNumber; order.SymbolCode = position_symbol; if ((magic == NULL || magic == order.MagicNumber) && (type == NULL || type == order.Type) && (symbolCode == NULL || symbolCode == order.SymbolCode)) { orders.Add(order); } else { if ( CheckPointer (order) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { order.Ticket = - 1 ; delete (order); } } } } return orders; } static ulong ExecuteOpenBuy(Order* order) { ulong orderTicket = ULONG_MAX ; MqlTradeRequest request = {}; MqlTradeResult result = {}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.symbol = Symbol (); request.volume = order.Lots; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; request.price = Ask_LibFunc(); request.deviation = MaxDeviationSlippage; request.magic = MagicNumber; request.comment = order. Comment ; request.type_filling = ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING )OrderFillingType; ResetLastError (); if ( OrderSend (request, result)) { if (result.retcode == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE || result.retcode == TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED ) { orderTicket = result.order; order.Ticket = orderTicket; order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = true ; } else { Print ( StringFormat ( "OrderSend: retcode=%u" , result.retcode)); } } else { Print ( StringFormat ( "OrderSend: error %d: %s" , GetLastError (), GetErrorDescription(result.retcode))); } return orderTicket; } static ulong ExecuteOpenSell(Order* order) { ulong orderTicket = ULONG_MAX ; MqlTradeRequest request = {}; MqlTradeResult result = {}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.symbol = Symbol (); request.volume = order.Lots; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; request.price = Bid_LibFunc(); request.deviation = MaxDeviationSlippage; request.magic = MagicNumber; request.comment = order. Comment ; request.type_filling = ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING )OrderFillingType; ResetLastError (); if ( OrderSend (request, result)) { if (result.retcode == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE || result.retcode == TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED ) { orderTicket = result.order; order.Ticket = orderTicket; order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = true ; } else { Print ( StringFormat ( "OrderSend: retcode=%u" , result.retcode)); } } else { Print ( StringFormat ( "OrderSend: error %d: %s" , GetLastError (), GetErrorDescription(result.retcode))); } return orderTicket; } static bool ClosePosition(Order* order) { CPositionInfo m_position; CTrade m_trade; bool foundPosition = false ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (m_position.Ticket() == order.Ticket) { foundPosition = true ; uint returnCode = 0 ; if (m_trade.PositionClosePartial(order.Ticket, NormalizeDouble (order.Lots, 2 ), MaxDeviationSlippage)) { returnCode = m_trade.ResultRetcode(); if (returnCode == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE || returnCode == TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED ) { ulong orderTicket = m_trade.ResultOrder(); order.Ticket = orderTicket; order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = true ; Print ( StringFormat ( "Successfully created a close order (%d) by EA (%d). Awaiting execution." , orderTicket, MagicNumber)); return true ; } Print ( StringFormat ( "Placing close order failed, Return code: %d" , returnCode)); } } } } return false ; } static OrderCollection* GetLastClosedOrders( datetime startDatetime = NULL ) { OrderCollection* lastClosedOrders = new OrderCollection(); long positionIds[]; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { for ( int i = HistoryDealsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong dealId = HistoryDealGetTicket (i); long magicNumber = HistoryDealGetInteger (dealId, DEAL_MAGIC ); string symbol = HistoryDealGetString (dealId, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if ((magicNumber != MagicNumber && magicNumber != 0 ) || symbol != Symbol ()) { continue ; } if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (dealId, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { datetime closetime = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (dealId, DEAL_TIME ); if (startDatetime > closetime) { break ; } long positionId = HistoryDealGetInteger (dealId, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); for ( int pi = 0 ; pi < ArraySize (positionIds); pi++) { if (positionIds[pi] == positionId) { continue ; } } int size = ArraySize (positionIds); ArrayResize (positionIds, size + 1 ); positionIds[size] = positionId; } } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (positionIds); i++) { if ( HistorySelectByPosition (positionIds[i])) { Order* order = new Order( false ); double currentOutVolume = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < HistoryDealsTotal (); j++) { ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (j); if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) { datetime openTime = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); double openPrice = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); double lots = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); if (order.Ticket == 0 ) { order.Ticket = HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ORDER ); long dealType = HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); if (dealType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { order.Type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else if (dealType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { order.Type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } else { Alert ( "Unknown order.Type in GetLastClosedOrder" ); } order.OpenTime = openTime; order.OpenPrice = openPrice; order.Lots = lots; } else { double averagePrice = ((order.OpenPrice * order.Lots) + (openPrice * lots)) / (order.Lots + lots); order.Lots = order.Lots + lots; order.OpenPrice = averagePrice; } } else if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { double dealLots = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); double dealClosePrice = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); if (order.CloseTime == 0 ) { order.CloseTime = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); order.ClosePrice = dealClosePrice; currentOutVolume = dealLots; } else { double averagePrice = ((order.ClosePrice * currentOutVolume) + (dealClosePrice * dealLots)) / (currentOutVolume + dealLots); order.CloseTime = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); order.ClosePrice = averagePrice; currentOutVolume += dealLots; } } } lastClosedOrders.Add(order); } } return lastClosedOrders; } static bool OpenOrder(Order* order) { double price = NULL ; ulong ticketId = - 1 ; switch (order.Type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ticketId = ExecuteOpenBuy(order); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ticketId = ExecuteOpenSell(order); break ; } bool success = ticketId != ULONG_MAX ; if (success) { Print ( StringFormat ( "Successfully opened an order (%d) by EA (%d)" , ticketId, MagicNumber)); } return success; } static void CalculateAndSetCommision(Order& order) { order.Commission = 0.0 ; order.CommissionInPips = 0.0 ; order.Commission = 2.0 * CommissionAmountPerTrade + CommissionPercentagePerLot * order.Lots * UnitsOneLot + CommissionAmountPerLot * order.Lots; if (order.Lots > 1.0 e- 5 && order.Commission > 1.0 e- 5 ) { order.CommissionInPips = order.Commission / (order.Lots * UnitsOneLot * PipPoint); } } };

We define the "OrderCollection" class to manage a collection of "Order" objects, using the "_orders" array, "_pointer" for iteration, and "_size" to track order count. Its methods include "OrderCollection" for initialization, "Add" to append orders, "Remove" to delete orders at an index, "Get" to retrieve orders, "Count" for size, and iterator methods like "Rewind", "Next", "Prev", "HasNext", "Current", "Key", and "GetKeyByTicket" to navigate and locate orders by ticket.

We also create the "OrderRepository" class to handle broker interactions, with private methods like "getByTicket" to fetch orders using OrderSelect, "OrderCloseTime" and "OrderClosePrice" to retrieve historical order data, "fetchSelected" to populate "Order" details via "COrderInfo", and "modify" to update stop-loss/take-profit using "CTrade". Public methods include "GetOpenOrders" to collect open and pending orders filtered by "MagicNumber", "Type", or "SymbolCode", handling both pending orders and netting positions.

The "ExecuteOpenBuy" and "ExecuteOpenSell" functions send trade requests with MqlTradeRequest and MqlTradeResult, setting "ORDER_TYPE_BUY" or ORDER_TYPE_SELL, "Ask_LibFunc" or "Bid_LibFunc" prices, and "OrderFillingType", while "ClosePosition" closes hedging positions using "CPositionInfo" and "CTrade". The "GetLastClosedOrders" function retrieves recently closed orders by analyzing deal history with HistorySelect, and "CalculateAndSetCommision" computes commissions using "CommissionAmountPerTrade", "CommissionPercentagePerLot", and "CommissionAmountPerLot". Next, we can group the orders and hash them efficiently.

class OrderGroupData { public : ulong OrderTicketIds[]; void OrderGroupData() {} void OrderGroupData(OrderGroupData* ordergroupdata) {} void Add( ulong ticketId) { int size = ArraySize (OrderTicketIds); ArrayResize (OrderTicketIds, size + 1 ); OrderTicketIds[size] = ticketId; } void Remove( ulong ticketId) { int size = ArraySize (OrderTicketIds); int counter = 0 ; int counterFound = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { if (OrderTicketIds[i] == ticketId) { counterFound++; continue ; } else { OrderTicketIds[counter] = OrderTicketIds[i]; counter++; } } if (counterFound > 0 ) { ArrayResize (OrderTicketIds, counter); } } void ~OrderGroupData() {} }; class OrderGroupHashEntry { public : string _key; OrderGroupData* _val; OrderGroupHashEntry* _next; OrderGroupHashEntry() { _key = NULL ; _val = NULL ; _next = NULL ; } OrderGroupHashEntry( string key, OrderGroupData* val) { _key = key; _val = val; _next = NULL ; } ~OrderGroupHashEntry() { if (_val != NULL && CheckPointer (_val) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (_val); } } }; class OrderGroupHashMap { private : uint _hashSlots; int _resizeThreshold; int _hashEntryCount; OrderGroupHashEntry* _buckets[]; bool _adoptValues; uint _foundIndex; OrderGroupHashEntry* _foundEntry; OrderGroupHashEntry* _foundPrev; void init( uint size, bool adoptValues) { _hashSlots = 0 ; _hashEntryCount = 0 ; _adoptValues = adoptValues; rehash(size); } uint hash( string s) { uchar c[]; uint h = 0 ; if (s != NULL ) { h = 5381 ; int n = StringToCharArray (s, c); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { h = ((h << 5 ) + h) + c[i]; } } return h % _hashSlots; } bool find( string keyName) { bool found = false ; _foundPrev = NULL ; _foundIndex = hash(keyName); if (_foundIndex <= _hashSlots) { for (OrderGroupHashEntry* e = _buckets[_foundIndex]; e != NULL ; e = e._next) { if (e._key == keyName) { _foundEntry = e; found = true ; break ; } _foundPrev = e; } } return found; } uint getSlots() { return _hashSlots; } bool rehash( uint newSize) { bool ret = false ; OrderGroupHashEntry* oldTable[]; uint oldSize = _hashSlots; if (newSize <= getSlots()) { ret = false ; } else if ( ArrayResize (_buckets, newSize) != newSize) { ret = false ; } else if ( ArrayResize (oldTable, oldSize) != oldSize) { ret = false ; } else { uint i = 0 ; for (i = 0 ; i < oldSize; i++) { oldTable[i] = _buckets[i]; } for (i = 0 ; i < newSize; i++) { _buckets[i] = NULL ; } _hashSlots = newSize; _resizeThreshold = ( int )_hashSlots / 4 * 3 ; for ( uint oldHashCode = 0 ; oldHashCode < oldSize; oldHashCode++) { OrderGroupHashEntry* next = NULL ; for (OrderGroupHashEntry* e = oldTable[oldHashCode]; e != NULL ; e = next) { next = e._next; uint newHashCode = hash(e._key); e._next = _buckets[newHashCode]; _buckets[newHashCode] = e; } oldTable[oldHashCode] = NULL ; } ret = true ; } return ret; } public : OrderGroupHashMap() { init( 13 , false ); } OrderGroupHashMap( bool adoptValues) { init( 13 , adoptValues); } OrderGroupHashMap( int size) { init(size, false ); } OrderGroupHashMap( int size, bool adoptValues) { init(size, adoptValues); } ~OrderGroupHashMap() { for ( uint i = 0 ; i < _hashSlots; i++) { OrderGroupHashEntry* nextEntry = NULL ; for (OrderGroupHashEntry* entry = _buckets[i]; entry != NULL ; entry = nextEntry) { nextEntry = entry._next; if (_adoptValues && entry._val != NULL && CheckPointer (entry._val) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete entry._val; } delete entry; } _buckets[i] = NULL ; } } bool ContainsKey( string keyName) { return find(keyName); } OrderGroupData* Get( string keyName) { OrderGroupData* obj = NULL ; if (find(keyName)) { obj = _foundEntry._val; } return obj; } void GetAllData(OrderGroupData* &data[]) { for ( uint i = 0 ; i < _hashSlots; i++) { OrderGroupHashEntry* nextEntry = NULL ; for (OrderGroupHashEntry* entry = _buckets[i]; entry != NULL ; entry = nextEntry) { if (entry._val != NULL ) { int size = ArraySize (data); ArrayResize (data, size + 1 ); data[size] = entry._val; nextEntry = entry._next; } } } } OrderGroupData* Put( string keyName, OrderGroupData* obj) { OrderGroupData* ret = NULL ; if (find(keyName)) { ret = _foundEntry._val; if (_adoptValues && _foundEntry._val != NULL && CheckPointer (_foundEntry._val) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete _foundEntry._val; } _foundEntry._val = obj; } else { OrderGroupHashEntry* e = new OrderGroupHashEntry(keyName, obj); OrderGroupHashEntry* first = _buckets[_foundIndex]; e._next = first; _buckets[_foundIndex] = e; _hashEntryCount++; if (_hashEntryCount > _resizeThreshold) { rehash(_hashSlots / 2 * 3 ); } } return ret; } bool Delete( string keyName) { bool found = false ; if (find(keyName)) { OrderGroupHashEntry* next = _foundEntry._next; if (_foundPrev != NULL ) { _foundPrev._next = next; } else { _buckets[_foundIndex] = next; } if (_adoptValues && _foundEntry._val != NULL && CheckPointer (_foundEntry._val) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete _foundEntry._val; } delete _foundEntry; _hashEntryCount--; found = true ; } return found; } int DeleteKeys( const string & keys[]) { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (keys); i++) { if (Delete(keys[i])) { count++; } } return count; } int DeleteKeysExcept( const string & keys[]) { int index = 0 , count = 0 ; string hashedKeys[]; ArrayResize (hashedKeys, _hashEntryCount); for ( uint i = 0 ; i < _hashSlots; i++) { OrderGroupHashEntry* nextEntry = NULL ; for (OrderGroupHashEntry* entry = _buckets[i]; entry != NULL ; entry = nextEntry) { nextEntry = entry._next; if (entry._key != NULL ) { hashedKeys[index] = entry._key; index++; } } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (hashedKeys); i++) { bool keep = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (keys); j++) { if (hashedKeys[i] == keys[j]) { keep = true ; break ; } } if (!keep) { if (Delete(hashedKeys[i])) { count++; } } } return count; } };

To manage and group order tickets efficiently, supporting organized trade handling, we define the "OrderGroupData" class to store order ticket IDs in the "OrderTicketIds" array, with methods like "OrderGroupData" for initialization, "Add" to append ticket IDs, "Remove" to delete specific tickets by shifting remaining entries, and a destructor "~OrderGroupData" for cleanup, ensuring dynamic ticket management.

Next, we create the "OrderGroupHashEntry" class to represent entries in a hash map, containing "_key" for the entry identifier, "_val" to hold an "OrderGroupData" object, and "_next" for linking entries in case of collisions. Its constructors "OrderGroupHashEntry" initialize entries, and the destructor "~OrderGroupHashEntry" frees dynamic "OrderGroupData" objects if needed.

We then implement the "OrderGroupHashMap" class to manage order groups using a hash table, with private variables "_hashSlots" for bucket count, "_resizeThreshold" for resizing triggers, "_hashEntryCount" for tracking entries, and "_buckets" to store "OrderGroupHashEntry" arrays. The private "init" method sets up the hash map, "hash" computes a hash value for keys, "find" locates entries by key, and "rehash" resizes the table.

Public methods include constructors "OrderGroupHashMap" for various initialization options, "ContainsKey" to check key existence, "Get" to retrieve "OrderGroupData", "GetAllData" to collect all groups, "Put" to add or update entries, "Delete" to remove a key, "DeleteKeys" for multiple deletions, and "DeleteKeysExcept" to remove all but specified keys. The destructor "~OrderGroupHashMap" ensures proper cleanup. We now need to manage trading states and we need an extra class for that operation.

int LastOrderResults[]; class Wallet { private : int _openedBuyOrderCount; int _openedSellOrderCount; ulong _closedOrderCount; int _lastOrderResultSize; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _lastOrderResultByTimeframe; datetime _lastBarStartTime; OrderCollection* _openOrders; OrderGroupHashMap* _openOrdersSymbolType; OrderGroupHashMap* _openOrdersSymbol; OrderCollection* _pendingOpenOrders; OrderCollection* _pendingCloseOrders; Order* _mostRecentOpenOrder; Order* _mostRecentClosedOrder; OrderCollection* _recentClosedOrders; public : void Wallet() { _openedBuyOrderCount = 0 ; _openedSellOrderCount = 0 ; _closedOrderCount = 0 ; _lastOrderResultSize = 0 ; _lastOrderResultByTimeframe = NULL ; _lastBarStartTime = NULL ; _pendingOpenOrders = new OrderCollection(); _pendingCloseOrders = new OrderCollection(); _recentClosedOrders = new OrderCollection(); _openOrdersSymbolType = NULL ; _openOrdersSymbol = NULL ; _openOrders = new OrderCollection(); _mostRecentOpenOrder = NULL ; _mostRecentClosedOrder = NULL ; } void ~Wallet() { delete (_pendingOpenOrders); delete (_pendingCloseOrders); delete (_recentClosedOrders); if (_openOrders != NULL ) { delete (_openOrders); } if (_mostRecentOpenOrder != NULL ) { delete (_mostRecentOpenOrder); } if (_mostRecentClosedOrder != NULL ) { delete (_mostRecentClosedOrder); } if (_openOrdersSymbolType != NULL ) { delete (_openOrdersSymbolType); } if (_openOrdersSymbol != NULL ) { delete (_openOrdersSymbol); } } void HandleTick() { if (_lastOrderResultByTimeframe != NULL ) { datetime newBarStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _lastOrderResultByTimeframe, 0 ); if (_lastBarStartTime == newBarStartTime) { return ; } else { _lastBarStartTime = newBarStartTime; for ( int i = 0 ; i < _recentClosedOrders.Count(); i++) { Order* order = _recentClosedOrders.Get(i); if ( CheckPointer (order) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (order) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (order); } _recentClosedOrders.Remove(i); } PrintOrderChanges(); } } } void SetLastOrderResultsSize( int size) { if (size > _lastOrderResultSize) { ArrayResize (LastOrderResults, size); ArrayInitialize (LastOrderResults, 1 ); _lastOrderResultSize = size; } } void SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if (_lastOrderResultByTimeframe != NULL && timeframe <= _lastOrderResultByTimeframe) { return ; } _lastOrderResultByTimeframe = timeframe; _lastBarStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _lastOrderResultByTimeframe, 0 ); } OrderCollection* GetRecentClosedOrders() { return _recentClosedOrders; } void ActivateOrderGroups(ORDER_GROUP_TYPE &groupTypes[]) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArrayRange (groupTypes, 0 ); i++) { if (groupTypes[i] == SymbolOrderType && _openOrdersSymbolType == NULL ) { _openOrdersSymbolType = new OrderGroupHashMap(); } else if (groupTypes[i] == SymbolCode && _openOrdersSymbol == NULL ) { _openOrdersSymbol = new OrderGroupHashMap(); } } } OrderCollection* GetOpenOrders() { if (_openOrders == NULL ) { LoadOrdersFromBroker(); } return _openOrders; } Order* GetOpenOrder( ulong ticketId) { int index = _openOrders.GetKeyByTicket(ticketId); if (index == - 1 ) { return NULL ; } return _openOrders.Get(index); } void GetOpenOrdersSymbolOrderType(OrderGroupData* &data[]) { _openOrdersSymbolType.GetAllData(data); } void GetOpenOrdersSymbol(OrderGroupData* &data[]) { _openOrdersSymbol.GetAllData(data); } OrderCollection* GetPendingOpenOrders() { return _pendingOpenOrders; } OrderCollection* GetPendingCloseOrders() { return _pendingCloseOrders; } void ResetPendingOrders() { delete (_pendingOpenOrders); delete (_pendingCloseOrders); _pendingOpenOrders = new OrderCollection(); _pendingCloseOrders = new OrderCollection(); Print ( "Wallet has " + IntegerToString (_pendingOpenOrders.Count()) + " pending open orders now." ); Print ( "Wallet has " + IntegerToString (_pendingCloseOrders.Count()) + " pending close orders now." ); } bool AreOrdersBeingOpened() { for ( int i = _pendingOpenOrders.Count() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (_pendingOpenOrders.Get(i).IsAwaitingDealExecution) { return true ; } } return false ; } bool AreOrdersBeingClosed() { for ( int i = _pendingCloseOrders.Count() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (_pendingCloseOrders.Get(i).IsAwaitingDealExecution) { return true ; } } return false ; } void ResetOpenOrders() { _openedBuyOrderCount = 0 ; _openedSellOrderCount = 0 ; if (_openOrders != NULL ) { delete (_openOrders); _openOrders = new OrderCollection(); } if (_openOrdersSymbol != NULL ) { delete (_openOrdersSymbol); _openOrdersSymbol = new OrderGroupHashMap(); } if (_openOrdersSymbolType != NULL ) { delete (_openOrdersSymbolType); _openOrdersSymbolType = new OrderGroupHashMap(); } } Order* GetMostRecentOpenOrder() { return _mostRecentOpenOrder; } Order* GetMostRecentClosedOrder() { return _mostRecentClosedOrder; } void LoadOrdersFromBroker() { OrderCollection* brokerOrders = OrderRepository::GetOpenOrders(MagicNumber, NULL , Symbol ()); for ( int i = 0 ; i < brokerOrders.Count(); i++) { Order* openOrder = brokerOrders.Get(i); AddOrderToOpenOrderCollections(openOrder); SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder(openOrder); CountAddedOrder(openOrder); } OrderCollection* lastClosedOrders = OrderRepository::GetLastClosedOrders(_lastBarStartTime); for ( int i = 0 ; i < lastClosedOrders.Count(); i++) { Order* closedOrder = lastClosedOrders.Get(i); _recentClosedOrders.Add( new Order(closedOrder, true )); SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder(closedOrder); } delete (lastClosedOrders); delete (brokerOrders); PrintOrderChanges(); Print ( "Wallet has " + IntegerToString (GetOpenedOrderCount()) + " orders now." ); } void SetPendingOpenOrderToOpen(Order* justOpenedOrder) { bool success = false ; int key = _pendingOpenOrders.GetKeyByTicket(justOpenedOrder.Ticket); if (key != - 1 ) { if (_mostRecentOpenOrder != NULL && CheckPointer (_mostRecentOpenOrder) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (_mostRecentOpenOrder) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (_mostRecentOpenOrder); } _mostRecentOpenOrder = new Order(justOpenedOrder, false ); AddOrderToOpenOrderCollections(justOpenedOrder); CountAddedOrder(justOpenedOrder); delete (justOpenedOrder); _pendingOpenOrders.Remove(key); success = true ; } if (success) { PrintOrderChanges(); } else { Alert ( "Couldn't move pending open order to opened orders for ticketid: " + IntegerToString (justOpenedOrder.Ticket)); } } bool CancelPendingOpenOrder(Order* justOpenedOrder) { int key = _pendingOpenOrders.GetKeyByTicket(justOpenedOrder.Ticket); if (key != - 1 ) { delete (justOpenedOrder); _pendingOpenOrders.Remove(key); } else { Alert ( "Couldn't cancel pending open order for ticketid: " + IntegerToString (justOpenedOrder.Ticket)); } PrintOrderChanges(); return key != - 1 ; } void SetAllOpenOrdersToPendingClose() { bool success = false ; for ( int i = _openOrders.Count() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Order* order = _openOrders.Get(i); if (MoveOpenOrderToPendingCloseOrders(order)) { success = true ; } } if (success) { PrintOrderChanges(); } } bool SetOpenOrderToPendingClose(Order* orderToClose) { bool success = MoveOpenOrderToPendingCloseOrders(orderToClose); if (success) { PrintOrderChanges(); return true ; } Alert ( "Couldn't move open order to pendingclose orders for ticketid: " + IntegerToString (orderToClose.Ticket)); return false ; } bool AddPendingCloseOrder(Order* orderToClose) { _pendingCloseOrders.Add( new Order(orderToClose, false )); if ( CheckPointer (orderToClose) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (orderToClose) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (orderToClose); } PrintOrderChanges(); return true ; } bool SetPendingCloseOrderToClosed(Order* justClosedOrder) { int key = _pendingCloseOrders.GetKeyByTicket(justClosedOrder.Ticket); if (key != - 1 ) { if (_lastOrderResultSize > 0 ) { for ( int i = ArraySize (LastOrderResults) - 1 ; i > 0 ; i--) { LastOrderResults[i] = LastOrderResults[i - 1 ]; } LastOrderResults[ 0 ] = justClosedOrder.CalculateProfitPips() > 0 ? 1 : 0 ; } if (_mostRecentClosedOrder != NULL && CheckPointer (_mostRecentClosedOrder) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (_mostRecentClosedOrder) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (_mostRecentClosedOrder); } _mostRecentClosedOrder = new Order(justClosedOrder, false ); _recentClosedOrders.Add( new Order(justClosedOrder, true )); _pendingCloseOrders.Remove(key); delete (justClosedOrder); _closedOrderCount++; PrintOrderChanges(); return true ; } Alert ( "Couldn't move open order to removed order for ticketid: " + IntegerToString (justClosedOrder.Ticket)); return false ; } int GetOpenedOrderCount() { return _openedBuyOrderCount + _openedSellOrderCount; } ulong GetClosedOrderCount() { return _closedOrderCount; } private : void AddOrderToOpenOrderCollections(Order* order) { Order* newOpenOrder = new Order(order, true ); _openOrders.Add(newOpenOrder); if (IsSymbolOrderTypeOrderGroupActivated()) { string key = GetOrderGroupSymbolOrderTypeKey(order); OrderGroupData* orderGroupData = _openOrdersSymbolType.Get(key); if (orderGroupData == NULL ) { orderGroupData = new OrderGroupData(); } orderGroupData.Add(newOpenOrder.Ticket); _openOrdersSymbolType.Put(key, orderGroupData); } if (IsSymbolOrderGroupActivated()) { string key = GetOrderGroupSymbolKey(order); OrderGroupData* orderGroupData = _openOrdersSymbol.Get(key); if (orderGroupData == NULL ) { orderGroupData = new OrderGroupData(); } orderGroupData.Add(newOpenOrder.Ticket); _openOrdersSymbol.Put(key, orderGroupData); } PrintOrderChanges(); } bool RemoveOrderFromOpenOrderCollections(Order* order) { int key = GetOpenOrders().GetKeyByTicket(order.Ticket); if (key != - 1 ) { GetOpenOrders().Remove(key); if (_openOrdersSymbolType != NULL ) { string symbolOrderTypeKey = GetOrderGroupSymbolOrderTypeKey(order); OrderGroupData* symbolOrderTypeGroupData = _openOrdersSymbolType.Get(symbolOrderTypeKey); symbolOrderTypeGroupData.Remove(order.Ticket); } if (_openOrdersSymbol != NULL ) { string symbolKey = GetOrderGroupSymbolKey(order); OrderGroupData* symbolGroupData = _openOrdersSymbol.Get(symbolKey); symbolGroupData.Remove(order.Ticket); } } return key != - 1 ; } void SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder(Order* order) { if (order.CloseTime == 0 ) { if (_mostRecentOpenOrder == NULL ) { _mostRecentOpenOrder = new Order(order, false ); } else if (_mostRecentOpenOrder.OpenTime < order.OpenTime) { delete (_mostRecentOpenOrder); _mostRecentOpenOrder = new Order(order, false ); } } else { if (_mostRecentClosedOrder == NULL ) { _mostRecentClosedOrder = new Order(order, false ); } else if (_mostRecentClosedOrder.CloseTime < order.CloseTime) { delete (_mostRecentClosedOrder); _mostRecentClosedOrder = new Order(order, false ); } } } bool MoveOpenOrderToPendingCloseOrders(Order* orderToClose) { if (RemoveOrderFromOpenOrderCollections(orderToClose)) { CountRemovedOrder(orderToClose); _pendingCloseOrders.Add( new Order(orderToClose, false )); if (orderToClose.OpenTime == _mostRecentOpenOrder.OpenTime) { if ( CheckPointer (_mostRecentOpenOrder) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (_mostRecentOpenOrder) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (_mostRecentOpenOrder); } _mostRecentOpenOrder = NULL ; Order* newMostRecentOpenOrder = GetLastOpenOrder(); if (newMostRecentOpenOrder != NULL ) { SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder(newMostRecentOpenOrder); } } if ( CheckPointer (orderToClose) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (orderToClose) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (orderToClose); } return true ; } return false ; } Order* GetLastOpenOrder() { Order* order = NULL ; for ( int i = _openOrders.Count() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { return _openOrders.Get(i); } return NULL ; } string GetOrderGroupSymbolOrderTypeKey(Order* order) { return order.SymbolCode + IntegerToString (order.Type); } string GetOrderGroupSymbolKey(Order* order) { return order.SymbolCode; } bool IsSymbolOrderTypeOrderGroupActivated() { return _openOrdersSymbolType != NULL ; } bool IsSymbolOrderGroupActivated() { return _openOrdersSymbol != NULL ; } void CountAddedOrder(Order* order) { if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { _openedBuyOrderCount++; } else if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { _openedSellOrderCount++; } } void CountRemovedOrder(Order* order) { if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { _openedBuyOrderCount--; } else if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { _openedSellOrderCount--; } } void PrintOrderChanges() { if (DisplayOrderInfo && IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { string comment = "

------------------------------------------------------------" ; comment += "

:: Pending open orders: " + IntegerToString (_pendingOpenOrders.Count()); comment += "

:: Open orders: " + IntegerToString (_openedBuyOrderCount) + " (Buy), " + IntegerToString (_openedSellOrderCount) + " (Sell)" ; comment += "

:: Pending close orders: " + IntegerToString (_pendingCloseOrders.Count()); comment += "

:: Recently closed orders: " + IntegerToString (_recentClosedOrders.Count()); OrderInfoComment = comment; } } };

Here, we implement the "Wallet" class to manage the trading state and orders. We declare the global "LastOrderResults" array to store trade outcomes (1 for profit, 0 for loss). The "Wallet" class uses private variables like "_openedBuyOrderCount", "_openedSellOrderCount", "_closedOrderCount", "_lastOrderResultSize", "_lastOrderResultByTimeframe" (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES), and "_lastBarStartTime" to track order counts and timing, alongside pointers to "OrderCollection" objects ("_openOrders", "_pendingOpenOrders", "_pendingCloseOrders", "_recentClosedOrders") and "OrderGroupHashMap" objects ("_openOrdersSymbolType", "_openOrdersSymbol") for grouping, plus "_mostRecentOpenOrder" and "_mostRecentClosedOrder" for recent orders.

We define the "Wallet" constructor to initialize counts to 0, create new "OrderCollection" instances, and set pointers to null, with the "~Wallet" destructor cleaning up all dynamic objects. The "HandleTick" method updates "_recentClosedOrders" on new bars using iTime, while "SetLastOrderResultsSize" resizes "LastOrderResults", and "SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe" sets "_lastOrderResultByTimeframe". Public methods like "GetRecentClosedOrders", "GetOpenOrders", "GetOpenOrder", "GetPendingOpenOrders", and "GetPendingCloseOrders" retrieve order collections, with "ActivateOrderGroups" enabling grouping by "ORDER_GROUP_TYPE" values ("SymbolOrderType", "SymbolCode").

The "ResetPendingOrders" and "ResetOpenOrders" methods reinitialize collections, and "AreOrdersBeingOpened" and "AreOrdersBeingClosed" check pending execution status. We implement "LoadOrdersFromBroker" to populate orders via "OrderRepository::GetOpenOrders" and "GetLastClosedOrders", "SetPendingOpenOrderToOpen" and "CancelPendingOpenOrder" to manage pending opens, "SetAllOpenOrdersToPendingClose" and "SetOpenOrderToPendingClose" for closures, and "SetPendingCloseOrderToClosed" to update "LastOrderResults" and "_closedOrderCount".

Private methods like "AddOrderToOpenOrderCollections", "RemoveOrderFromOpenOrderCollections", "SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder", "GetOrderGroupSymbolOrderTypeKey", and "PrintOrderChanges" support order grouping and logging to "OrderInfoComment". This class will centralize order management for scalping. To see the current progress, let us define a base class for managing the startup and we can call it on initialization to visualize the milestone.

enum TradeAction { UnknownAction = 0 , OpenBuyAction = 1 , OpenSellAction = 2 , CloseBuyAction = 3 , CloseSellAction = 4 }; interface ITrader { void HandleTick(); void Init(); Wallet* GetWallet(); }; ITrader *_ea; class EA : public ITrader { private : bool _firstTick; Wallet* _wallet; public : void EA() { _firstTick = true ; _wallet = new Wallet(); _wallet.SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe(DisplayOrderDuringTimeframe); } void ~EA() { delete (_wallet); } void Init() { IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode = ! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ); UnitsOneLot = MarketInfo_LibFunc( Symbol (), MODE_LOTSIZE); _wallet.LoadOrdersFromBroker(); } void HandleTick() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) == 0 ) { SyncOrders(); } if (AllowManualTPSLChanges) { SyncManualTPSLChanges(); } AskFunc.Evaluate(); BidFunc.Evaluate(); UpdateOrders(); if (!StopEA) { _wallet.HandleTick(); if (ExecutePendingCloseOrders()) { if (!ExecutePendingOpenOrders()) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Open (all) order(s) failed. Please check EA %d and look at the Journal and Expert tab." , MagicNumber)); } } else { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Close (all) order(s) failed! Please check EA %d and look at the Journal and Expert tab." , MagicNumber)); } } else { if (ExecutePendingCloseOrders()) { _wallet.SetAllOpenOrdersToPendingClose(); } else { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Close (all) order(s) failed! Please check EA %d and look at the Journal and Expert tab." , MagicNumber)); } } if (_firstTick) { _firstTick = false ; } } Wallet* GetWallet() { return _wallet; } private : void SyncOrders() { OrderCollection* currentOpenOrders = OrderRepository::GetOpenOrders(MagicNumber, NULL , Symbol ()); if (currentOpenOrders.Count() != (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count() + _wallet.GetPendingCloseOrders().Count())) { Print ( "(Manual) orderchanges detected" + " (found in MT: " + IntegerToString (currentOpenOrders.Count()) + " and in wallet: " + IntegerToString (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count()) + "), resetting EA, loading open orders." ); _wallet.ResetOpenOrders(); _wallet.ResetPendingOrders(); _wallet.LoadOrdersFromBroker(); } delete (currentOpenOrders); } void SyncManualTPSLChanges() { _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Rewind(); while (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().HasNext()) { Order* order = _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Next(); uint lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_SL" ); if (lineFindResult != UINT_MAX ) { double currentPosition = ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_SL" , OBJPROP_PRICE ); if ((order.StopLossManual == 0 && currentPosition != order.GetClosestSL()) || (order.StopLossManual != 0 && currentPosition != order.StopLossManual)) { order.StopLossManual = currentPosition; } } lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_TP" ); if (lineFindResult != UINT_MAX ) { double currentPosition = ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_TP" , OBJPROP_PRICE ); if ((order.TakeProfitManual == 0 && currentPosition != order.GetClosestTP()) || (order.TakeProfitManual != 0 && currentPosition != order.TakeProfitManual)) { order.TakeProfitManual = currentPosition; } } } } void UpdateOrders() { _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Rewind(); while (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().HasNext()) { Order* order = _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Next(); double pipsProfit = order.CalculateProfitPips(); order.CurrentProfitPips = pipsProfit; if (pipsProfit < order.LowestProfitPips) { order.LowestProfitPips = pipsProfit; } else if (pipsProfit > order.HighestProfitPips) { order.HighestProfitPips = pipsProfit; } } } bool ExecutePendingCloseOrders() { OrderCollection* pendingCloseOrders = _wallet.GetPendingCloseOrders(); int ordersToCloseCount = pendingCloseOrders.Count(); if (ordersToCloseCount == 0 ) { return true ; } if (_wallet.AreOrdersBeingOpened()) { return true ; } int ordersCloseSuccessCount = 0 ; for ( int i = ordersToCloseCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Order* pendingCloseOrder = pendingCloseOrders.Get(i); if (pendingCloseOrder.IsAwaitingDealExecution) { ordersCloseSuccessCount++; continue ; } bool success; if (AccountMarginMode == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ) { Order* reversedOrder = new Order(pendingCloseOrder, false ); reversedOrder.Type = pendingCloseOrder.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; success = OrderRepository::OpenOrder(reversedOrder); if (success) { pendingCloseOrder.Ticket = reversedOrder.Ticket; } delete (reversedOrder); } else { success = OrderRepository::ClosePosition(pendingCloseOrder); } if (success) { ordersCloseSuccessCount++; } } return ordersCloseSuccessCount == ordersToCloseCount; } bool ExecutePendingOpenOrders() { OrderCollection* pendingOpenOrders = _wallet.GetPendingOpenOrders(); int ordersToOpenCount = pendingOpenOrders.Count(); if (ordersToOpenCount == 0 ) { return true ; } int ordersOpenSuccessCount = 0 ; for ( int i = ordersToOpenCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Order* order = pendingOpenOrders.Get(i); if (order.IsAwaitingDealExecution) { ordersOpenSuccessCount++; continue ; } bool isTradeContextFree = false ; double StartWaitingTime = GetTickCount (); while ( true ) { if ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { isTradeContextFree = true ; break ; } int MaxWaiting_sec = 10 ; if ( IsStopped ()) { HandleErrors( "The expert was stopped by a user action." ); break ; } if ( GetTickCount () - StartWaitingTime > MaxWaiting_sec * 1000 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "The (%d seconds) waiting time exceeded. Trade not allowed: EA disabled, market closed or trade context still not free." , MaxWaiting_sec)); break ; } Sleep ( 100 ); } if (!isTradeContextFree) { if (!_wallet.CancelPendingOpenOrder(order)) { HandleErrors( "Failed to cancel an order (because it couldn't open). Please see the Journal and Expert tab in Metatrader for more information." ); } continue ; } bool success = OrderRepository::OpenOrder(order); if (success) { ordersOpenSuccessCount++; } else { if (!_wallet.CancelPendingOpenOrder(order)) { HandleErrors( "Failed to cancel an order (because it couldn't open). Please see the Journal and Expert tab in Metatrader for more information." ); } } } return ordersOpenSuccessCount == ordersToOpenCount; } };

Here, we finalize the core infrastructure by defining trade actions and the main Expert Advisor logic. We create the "TradeAction" enumeration to categorize trade operations, including "UnknownAction" (0), "OpenBuyAction" (1), "OpenSellAction" (2), "CloseBuyAction" (3), and "CloseSellAction" (4), providing a clear framework for trade management. We will use this later. We then define the "ITrader" interface with methods "HandleTick", "Init", and "GetWallet" to standardize EA functionality, and declare a global "_ea" pointer of type "ITrader" to store the EA instance.

We implement the "EA" class, inheriting from "ITrader", with private variables "_firstTick" to track initial ticks and "_wallet" to manage the "Wallet" instance. The "EA" constructor initializes "_firstTick" to true and creates a new "Wallet", setting its timeframe via "SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe" with "DisplayOrderDuringTimeframe". The "~EA" destructor cleans up "_wallet". The "Init" method sets "IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode" using MQLInfoInteger, assigns "UnitsOneLot" via "MarketInfo_LibFunc", and calls "_wallet.LoadOrdersFromBroker".

The "HandleTick" method manages ticks by calling "SyncOrders" (except in tester mode), "SyncManualTPSLChanges" if "AllowManualTPSLChanges" is true, updating "AskFunc" and "BidFunc", and invoking "UpdateOrders" and "_wallet.HandleTick". It executes "ExecutePendingCloseOrders" and "ExecutePendingOpenOrders" unless "StopEA" is true, logging errors via "HandleErrors" if needed, and clears "_firstTick".

Private methods include "SyncOrders" to synchronize orders using "OrderRepository::GetOpenOrders", "SyncManualTPSLChanges" to update manual TP/SL via ObjectFind and ObjectGetDouble, "UpdateOrders" to refresh profit metrics with "CalculateProfitPips", "ExecutePendingCloseOrders" to close positions using "OrderRepository::ClosePosition" or "OpenOrder" for netting, and "ExecutePendingOpenOrders" to open orders with "OrderRepository::OpenOrder", ensuring trade context via "MQL5InfoInteger" and handling cancellations. We can now call this on the OnInit event handler.

void SetupChart() { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_FOREGROUND , 0 , false ); } int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND , clrWhite ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR , clrRed ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL , clrGreen ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_ASK , clrDarkRed ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BID , clrDarkGreen ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN , clrRed ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP , clrGreen ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_GRID , clrLightGray ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND , clrBlack ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrBlack ); OrderFillingType = GetFillingType(); if (( int )OrderFillingType == - 1 ) { HandleErrors( "Unsupported filling type " + IntegerToString (( int )OrderFillingType)); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } GetExecutionType(); AccountMarginMode = GetAccountMarginMode(); SetPipPoint(); if (PipPoint == 0 ) { HandleErrors( "Couldn't find correct pip/point for symbol." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } AskFunc = new AskFunction(); AskFunc.Init(); BidFunc = new BidFunction(); BidFunc.Init(); OrderInfoComment = "" ; _ea = new EA(); _ea.Init(); SetupChart(); hd_iMA_SMA8 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_M30 , iMA_SMA8_ma_period, iMA_SMA8_ma_shift, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (hd_iMA_SMA8 < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iMA'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iMA_EMA200 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_M1 , iMA_EMA200_ma_period, iMA_EMA200_ma_shift, MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (hd_iMA_EMA200 < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iMA'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iRSI_RSI = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_M1 , iRSI_RSI_ma_period, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (hd_iRSI_RSI < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iRSI'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW = iEnvelopes ( NULL , PERIOD_M1 , iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_ma_period, iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_ma_shift, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_deviation); if (hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iEnvelopes'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER = iEnvelopes ( NULL , PERIOD_M1 , iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_ma_period, iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_ma_shift, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_deviation); if (hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iEnvelopes'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iMA_SMA_4 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_M30 , iMA_SMA_4_ma_period, iMA_SMA_4_ma_shift, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (hd_iMA_SMA_4 < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iMA'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void HandleErrors( string errorMessage) { Print (errorMessage); if (Error != NULL || errorMessage == ErrorPreviousQuote) { return ; } if (AlertOnError) Alert (errorMessage); if (NotificationOnError) SendNotification ( StringFormat ( "Error by EA (%d) %s" , MagicNumber, errorMessage)); if (EmailOnError) SendMail ( StringFormat ( "Error by EA (%d)" , MagicNumber), errorMessage); Error = errorMessage; ErrorPreviousQuote = Error; }

To initialize the program, we define the "SetupChart" function to configure the chart appearance by setting CHART_FOREGROUND to false using ChartSetInteger, ensuring the chart background is prioritized for clarity. We implement the OnInit function to initialize the EA, starting with chart customization via "ChartSetInteger" to set colors: "CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND" to white, CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR to red, "CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL" to green, "CHART_COLOR_ASK" to dark red, "CHART_COLOR_BID" to dark green, and others for visual distinction.

We call "GetFillingType" to set "OrderFillingType", returning INIT_FAILED if invalid, and invoke "GetExecutionType" and "GetAccountMarginMode" to configure trading modes. The "SetPipPoint" function sets "PipPoint", with a failure check, and we instantiate "AskFunc" and "BidFunc" as "AskFunction" and "BidFunction" objects, calling their "Init" methods.

We create the "_ea" instance of the "EA" class, initialize it with "Init", and call "SetupChart". We initialize indicator handles using "iMA" for "hd_iMA_SMA8" (M30, 14-period SMA), "hd_iMA_EMA200" (M1, 200-period EMA), "hd_iMA_SMA_4" (M30, 9-period SMA), "iRSI" for "hd_iRSI_RSI" (M1, 8-period), and "iEnvelopes" for "hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW" (M1, 95-period, 1.4% deviation) and "hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER" (M1, 150-period, 0.1% deviation), returning -1 on failure with "HandleErrors".

We define the "HandleErrors" function to log errors via Print, skipping duplicates using "Error" and "ErrorPreviousQuote", and supporting notifications via "Alert", "SendNotification", or "SendMail" based on "AlertOnError", "NotificationOnError", and "EmailOnError", updating "Error" and "ErrorPreviousQuote". This setup now ensures the program is ready for core logic handling, and when we run it, we have the following input outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that the user can input inputs for the program control. When we run the program, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have successfully initialized the program and it is ready to take orders. With that, we have defined the core infrastructure that initializes the program. The thing that remains is backtesting the program to ensure it starts correctly, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We compiled the backtest in one Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) file as below to showcase the initialization logic of the program.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have successfully laid the groundwork for automating the Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping Strategy in MQL5, establishing a robust Expert Advisor infrastructure and signal generation framework. We configured essential components, including indicator initialization, order management classes, and error handling, to support precise scalping operations. This foundation sets the stage for implementing trade execution and dynamic management in the next part, bringing us closer to a fully automated trading program. Keep tuned.