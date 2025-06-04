MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 3): Building a Multi-Timeframe Scanner Dashboard for Strategic Trading

Introduction

In our previous article, Part 2, we enhanced a Trade Assistant Tool in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) with dynamic visual feedback for improved interactivity. Now, we focus on building a multi-timeframe scanner dashboard to deliver real-time trading signals for strategic decision-making. We introduce a grid-based interface with indicator-driven signals and a close button, covering these advancements through the following subtopics:

These sections guide us toward creating an intuitive and powerful trading dashboard.





The plan of the Scanner Dashboard

We aim to create a multi-timeframe scanner dashboard that provides clear, real-time trading signals to enhance strategic decision-making. The dashboard will feature a grid layout displaying buy and sell signals across multiple timeframes, allowing us to quickly assess market conditions without switching charts. A close button will be included to enable easy panel dismissal, ensuring a clean and flexible user experience that adapts to our trading needs.

We will incorporate signals from key indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator (STOCH), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Average Directional Index (ADX), and Awesome Oscillator (AO), which are designed to identify potential trade opportunities with customizable strength thresholds. Still, the choice of the indicators or price action data to use is upon you. This setup will help us spot trends and reversals across timeframes, supporting both short-term and long-term strategies. Our goal is a streamlined, intuitive tool that delivers actionable insights while remaining user-friendly, paving the way for future enhancements like automated alerts or additional indicators. Below is a visualization of what we aim to achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, we will need to define the program metadata, and then define some object name constants, that will help us refer to the dashboard objects and manage them easily.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #define MAIN_PANEL "PANEL_MAIN" #define HEADER_PANEL "PANEL_HEADER" #define HEADER_PANEL_ICON "PANEL_HEADER_ICON" #define HEADER_PANEL_TEXT "PANEL_HEADER_TEXT" #define CLOSE_BUTTON "BUTTON_CLOSE" #define SYMBOL_RECTANGLE "SYMBOL_HEADER" #define SYMBOL_TEXT "SYMBOL_TEXT" #define TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE "TIMEFRAME_" #define TIMEFRAME_TEXT "TIMEFRAME_TEXT_" #define HEADER_RECTANGLE "HEADER_" #define HEADER_TEXT "HEADER_TEXT_" #define RSI_RECTANGLE "RSI_" #define RSI_TEXT "RSI_TEXT_" #define STOCH_RECTANGLE "STOCH_" #define STOCH_TEXT "STOCH_TEXT_" #define CCI_RECTANGLE "CCI_" #define CCI_TEXT "CCI_TEXT_" #define ADX_RECTANGLE "ADX_" #define ADX_TEXT "ADX_TEXT_" #define AO_RECTANGLE "AO_" #define AO_TEXT "AO_TEXT_" #define BUY_RECTANGLE "BUY_" #define BUY_TEXT "BUY_TEXT_" #define SELL_RECTANGLE "SELL_" #define SELL_TEXT "SELL_TEXT_" #define WIDTH_TIMEFRAME 90 #define WIDTH_INDICATOR 70 #define WIDTH_SIGNAL 90 #define HEIGHT_RECTANGLE 25 #define COLOR_WHITE clrWhite #define COLOR_BLACK clrBlack #define COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY C'230,230,230' #define COLOR_DARK_GRAY C'105,105,105'

We start by establishing the user interface framework for our multi-timeframe scanner dashboard by using the #define directive to create constants like "MAIN_PANEL" and "HEADER_PANEL" for the main and header panel rectangles, and "HEADER_PANEL_ICON", "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT", and "CLOSE_BUTTON" for the header’s icon, title, and close button elements.

We define identifiers for the dashboard’s grid structure. For the symbol, we set "SYMBOL_RECTANGLE" and "SYMBOL_TEXT", while "TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE" and "TIMEFRAME_TEXT" prefixes handle timeframe rows. We use "HEADER_RECTANGLE" and "HEADER_TEXT" prefixes for column headers, and prefixes like "RSI_RECTANGLE", "STOCH_RECTANGLE", "BUY_RECTANGLE", with corresponding "RSI_TEXT", "STOCH_TEXT", and "BUY_TEXT" for indicator and signal cells.

We configure sizes with "WIDTH_TIMEFRAME" (90 pixels), "WIDTH_INDICATOR" (70 pixels), "WIDTH_SIGNAL" (90 pixels), and "HEIGHT_RECTANGLE" (25 pixels). We define colors using "COLOR_WHITE" and "COLOR_BLACK" for text and borders, "COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY" ("C'230,230,230'") for signal backgrounds, and "COLOR_DARK_GRAY" ("C'105,105,105'") for indicators, ensuring a uniform and clear layout. We then need to define some more global variables that we will throughout the program.

bool panel_is_visible = true ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_array[] = { PERIOD_M1 , PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M20 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H3 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_H8 , PERIOD_H12 , PERIOD_D1 , PERIOD_W1 }; double rsi_values[]; double stochastic_values[]; double cci_values[]; double adx_values[]; double ao_values[];

Here, we declare the boolean variable "panel_is_visible" and set it to true, which determines whether the dashboard is displayed on the chart. This flag allows us to toggle the dashboard’s visibility as needed, especially when we don't need data updates. We then define the array "timeframes_array" using the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES type, listing periods from "PERIOD_M1" (1-minute) to "PERIOD_W1" (weekly). This array specifies the timeframes the dashboard will analyze, enabling us to scan market signals across multiple time horizons in a structured manner. If you don't need some or need twisting, just modify the enumerations.

To store indicator data, we create double arrays "rsi_values", "stochastic_values", "cci_values", "adx_values", and "ao_values". These arrays hold the calculated values for the Relative Strength Index, Stochastic Oscillator, Commodity Channel Index, Average Directional Index, and Awesome Oscillator, respectively, allowing us to process and display trading signals for each timeframe efficiently. We can now define some helper functions that we will use to determine the direction and truncation of the retrieved chart symbol as follows.

string truncate_timeframe_name( int timeframe_index) { string timeframe_string = StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframes_array[timeframe_index]), 7 ); return timeframe_string; } string calculate_signal_strength( double rsi, double stochastic, double cci, double adx, double ao, bool is_buy) { int signal_strength = 0 ; if (is_buy && rsi < 40 ) signal_strength++; else if (!is_buy && rsi > 60 ) signal_strength++; if (is_buy && stochastic < 40 ) signal_strength++; else if (!is_buy && stochastic > 60 ) signal_strength++; if (is_buy && cci < - 70 ) signal_strength++; else if (!is_buy && cci > 70 ) signal_strength++; if (adx > 40 ) signal_strength++; if (is_buy && ao > 0 ) signal_strength++; else if (!is_buy && ao < 0 ) signal_strength++; if (signal_strength >= 3 ) return is_buy ? "Strong Buy" : "Strong Sell" ; if (signal_strength >= 2 ) return is_buy ? "Buy" : "Sell" ; return "Neutral" ; }

Here, we define the "truncate_timeframe_name" function, which takes an integer parameter "timeframe_index" to format timeframe names for display. Inside, we use the StringSubstr function to extract a substring from the result of the EnumToString function applied to "timeframes_array[timeframe_index]", starting at position 7, and store it in "timeframe_string". We then return "timeframe_string", providing a clean, user-readable timeframe name.

We create the "calculate_signal_strength" function to determine buy or sell signals based on indicator values. We initialize an integer "signal_strength" to zero to count matching conditions. For the Relative Strength Index, we increment "signal_strength" if "is_buy" is true and "rsi" is below 40 (oversold) or if "is_buy" is false and "rsi" exceeds 60 (overbought). Similarly, we check "stochastic" (below 40 or above 60), "CCI" (below -70 or above 70), and "ao" (positive for buy, negative for sell), incrementing "signal_strength" for each met condition.

We also evaluate the Average Directional Index, incrementing "signal_strength" if "adx" exceeds 40, indicating a strong trend for both buy and sell scenarios. If "signal_strength" reaches 3 or more, we return “Strong Buy” for "is_buy" true or “Strong Sell” otherwise. If it’s 2, we return “Buy” or “Sell”, and for fewer, we return “Neutral”, enabling clear signal classification for the dashboard. Finally, we can now define the functions that will enable us to create the objects.

bool create_rectangle( string object_name, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, color background_color, color border_color = COLOR_BLACK) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , object_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create Rectangle: ERR Code: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , background_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , border_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); } bool create_label( string object_name, string text, int x_distance, int y_distance, int font_size = 12 , color text_color = COLOR_BLACK, string font = "Arial Rounded MT Bold" ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , object_name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create Label: ERR Code: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetString ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , font_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , text_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); }

To enable the creation of the objects, we define the "create_rectangle" function with parameters "object_name", "x_distance", "y_distance", "x_size", "y_size", "background_color", and "border_color". We use the ResetLastError function, create an OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL with the ObjectCreate function, and log errors with the "Print" function if it fails, returning false.

We set rectangle properties with the ObjectSetInteger function for the position, size, "CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER", "background_color", "border_color", and "BORDER_FLAT", ensuring foreground display. We use the ChartRedraw function and return true. For text, we define the "create_label" function with "object_name", "text", "x_distance", "y_distance", "font_size", "text_color", and "font".

We use the "ResetLastError" function, create an "OBJ_LABEL" with the "ObjectCreate" function, and log errors if it fails. We use the "ObjectSetInteger" function for position, size, color, and "ANCHOR_CENTER", and the ObjectSetString function for "text" and "font". We use the "ChartRedraw" function and return true. Armed with these functions, we can now create the initial panel objects to give us a starting point in the "OnInit" event handler.

int OnInit () { create_rectangle(MAIN_PANEL, 632 , 40 , 617 , 374 , C'30,30,30' , BORDER_FLAT ); create_rectangle(HEADER_PANEL, 632 , 40 , 617 , 27 , C'60,60,60' , BORDER_FLAT ); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_ICON, CharToString ( 91 ), 620 , 54 , 18 , clrAqua , "Wingdings" ); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "TimeframeScanner" , 527 , 52 , 13 , COLOR_WHITE); create_label(CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), 32 , 54 , 18 , clrYellow , "Webdings" ); create_rectangle(SYMBOL_RECTANGLE, 630 , 75 , WIDTH_TIMEFRAME, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, clrGray ); create_label(SYMBOL_TEXT, _Symbol , 585 , 85 , 11 , COLOR_WHITE); string header_names[] = { "BUY" , "SELL" , "RSI" , "STOCH" , "CCI" , "ADX" , "AO" }; for ( int header_index = 0 ; header_index < ArraySize (header_names); header_index++) { int x_offset = ( 630 - WIDTH_TIMEFRAME) - (header_index < 2 ? header_index * WIDTH_SIGNAL : 2 * WIDTH_SIGNAL + (header_index - 2 ) * WIDTH_INDICATOR) + ( 1 + header_index); int width = (header_index < 2 ? WIDTH_SIGNAL : WIDTH_INDICATOR); create_rectangle(HEADER_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (header_index), x_offset, 75 , width, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, clrGray ); create_label(HEADER_TEXT + IntegerToString (header_index), header_names[header_index], x_offset - width/ 2 , 85 , 11 , COLOR_WHITE); } for ( int timeframe_index = 0 ; timeframe_index < ArraySize (timeframes_array); timeframe_index++) { color timeframe_background = (timeframes_array[timeframe_index] == _Period ) ? clrLimeGreen : clrGray ; color timeframe_text_color = (timeframes_array[timeframe_index] == _Period ) ? COLOR_BLACK : COLOR_WHITE; create_rectangle(TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), 630 , ( 75 + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE) + timeframe_index * HEIGHT_RECTANGLE - ( 1 + timeframe_index), WIDTH_TIMEFRAME, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, timeframe_background); create_label(TIMEFRAME_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), truncate_timeframe_name(timeframe_index), 585 , ( 85 + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE) + timeframe_index * HEIGHT_RECTANGLE - ( 1 + timeframe_index), 11 , timeframe_text_color); for ( int header_index = 0 ; header_index < ArraySize (header_names); header_index++) { string cell_rectangle_name, cell_text_name; color cell_background = (header_index < 2 ) ? COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY : COLOR_BLACK; switch (header_index) { case 0 : cell_rectangle_name = BUY_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = BUY_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 1 : cell_rectangle_name = SELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = SELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 2 : cell_rectangle_name = RSI_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = RSI_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 3 : cell_rectangle_name = STOCH_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = STOCH_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 4 : cell_rectangle_name = CCI_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = CCI_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 5 : cell_rectangle_name = ADX_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = ADX_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; case 6 : cell_rectangle_name = AO_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); cell_text_name = AO_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index); break ; } int x_offset = ( 630 - WIDTH_TIMEFRAME) - (header_index < 2 ? header_index * WIDTH_SIGNAL : 2 * WIDTH_SIGNAL + (header_index - 2 ) * WIDTH_INDICATOR) + ( 1 + header_index); int width = (header_index < 2 ? WIDTH_SIGNAL : WIDTH_INDICATOR); create_rectangle(cell_rectangle_name, x_offset, ( 75 + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE) + timeframe_index * HEIGHT_RECTANGLE - ( 1 + timeframe_index), width, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, cell_background); create_label(cell_text_name, "-/-" , x_offset - width/ 2 , ( 85 + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE) + timeframe_index * HEIGHT_RECTANGLE - ( 1 + timeframe_index), 10 , COLOR_WHITE); } } ArraySetAsSeries (rsi_values, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (stochastic_values, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (cci_values, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (adx_values, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ao_values, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we initialize the multi-timeframe scanner dashboard’s user interface. We use the "create_rectangle" function to draw the "MAIN_PANEL" at (632, 40) with size 617x374 pixels in “C’30,30,30’” and the "HEADER_PANEL" at the same position with a 27-pixel height in “C’60,60,60’”. We use the "create_label" function to add the "HEADER_PANEL_ICON" with a Wingdings character at (620, 54). We use the default characters in MQL5 and use the CharToString function to convert the character code to a string. Here is the character code we used, 91, but you can use any of your liking.

We then create the "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT" with “TimeframeScanner” at (527, 52), and "CLOSE_BUTTON" at (32, 54), but this time round we advance to using a different font and map the letter "r" to the string. Here is a visualization of the different font symbols you can use.

We set up the symbol display using the "create_rectangle" function for the "SYMBOL_RECTANGLE" at (630, 75), sized "WIDTH_TIMEFRAME" by "HEIGHT_RECTANGLE", in gray. We use the "create_label" function to place the "SYMBOL_TEXT" at (585, 85) with the current symbol. For headers, we define the "header_names" array with titles like “BUY” and “RSI”, looping to create "HEADER_RECTANGLE" at y=75 with x-offsets based on "WIDTH_SIGNAL" and "WIDTH_INDICATOR", and "HEADER_TEXT" labels at y=85 using the "create_label" function.

We build the timeframe grid by looping through "timeframes_array". We use the "create_rectangle" function for "TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE" at x=630, y-offsets from (75 + "HEIGHT_RECTANGLE") adjusted by -(1 + "timeframe_index"), colored with "timeframe_background". We use the "create_label" function for "TIMEFRAME_TEXT" with names from the "truncate_timeframe_name" function. For cells, we loop to create "BUY_RECTANGLE", "RSI_RECTANGLE", etc., with the "create_rectangle" function, using "cell_background", and add “-/-” labels with the "create_label" function. We initialize indicator arrays like "rsi_values" using the ArraySetAsSeries function, setting them as time series for data handling. We return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm successful initialization, establishing the dashboard’s layout and data structure. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have the dashboard ready. All we have to do now is add the indicator values and use them for analysis. We already have a function for the analysis, we just need to get the data. To achieve that easily, we create a function to handle all the dynamic update logic.

void updateIndicators() { for ( int timeframe_index = 0 ; timeframe_index < ArraySize (timeframes_array); timeframe_index++) { int rsi_indicator_handle = iRSI ( _Symbol , timeframes_array[timeframe_index], 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); int stochastic_indicator_handle = iStochastic ( _Symbol , timeframes_array[timeframe_index], 14 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , STO_LOWHIGH ); int cci_indicator_handle = iCCI ( _Symbol , timeframes_array[timeframe_index], 20 , PRICE_TYPICAL ); int adx_indicator_handle = iADX ( _Symbol , timeframes_array[timeframe_index], 14 ); int ao_indicator_handle = iAO ( _Symbol , timeframes_array[timeframe_index]); if (rsi_indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || stochastic_indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || cci_indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || adx_indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || ao_indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to create indicator handle for timeframe " , truncate_timeframe_name(timeframe_index)); continue ; } if ( CopyBuffer (rsi_indicator_handle, 0 , 0 , 1 , rsi_values) <= 0 || CopyBuffer (stochastic_indicator_handle, 1 , 0 , 1 , stochastic_values) <= 0 || CopyBuffer (cci_indicator_handle, 0 , 0 , 1 , cci_values) <= 0 || CopyBuffer (adx_indicator_handle, 0 , 0 , 1 , adx_values) <= 0 || CopyBuffer (ao_indicator_handle, 0 , 0 , 1 , ao_values) <= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to copy buffer for timeframe " , truncate_timeframe_name(timeframe_index)); continue ; } color rsi_text_color = (rsi_values[ 0 ] < 30 ) ? clrBlue : (rsi_values[ 0 ] > 70 ) ? clrRed : COLOR_WHITE; update_label(RSI_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), DoubleToString (rsi_values[ 0 ], 2 ), rsi_text_color); color stochastic_text_color = (stochastic_values[ 0 ] < 20 ) ? clrBlue : (stochastic_values[ 0 ] > 80 ) ? clrRed : COLOR_WHITE; update_label(STOCH_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), DoubleToString (stochastic_values[ 0 ], 2 ), stochastic_text_color); color cci_text_color = (cci_values[ 0 ] < - 100 ) ? clrBlue : (cci_values[ 0 ] > 100 ) ? clrRed : COLOR_WHITE; update_label(CCI_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), DoubleToString (cci_values[ 0 ], 2 ), cci_text_color); color adx_text_color = (adx_values[ 0 ] > 25 ) ? clrBlue : COLOR_WHITE; update_label(ADX_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), DoubleToString (adx_values[ 0 ], 2 ), adx_text_color); color ao_text_color = (ao_values[ 0 ] > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (ao_values[ 0 ] < 0 ) ? clrRed : COLOR_WHITE; update_label(AO_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), DoubleToString (ao_values[ 0 ], 2 ), ao_text_color); string buy_signal = calculate_signal_strength(rsi_values[ 0 ], stochastic_values[ 0 ], cci_values[ 0 ], adx_values[ 0 ], ao_values[ 0 ], true ); string sell_signal = calculate_signal_strength(rsi_values[ 0 ], stochastic_values[ 0 ], cci_values[ 0 ], adx_values[ 0 ], ao_values[ 0 ], false ); color buy_text_color = (buy_signal == "Strong Buy" ) ? COLOR_WHITE : COLOR_WHITE; color buy_background = (buy_signal == "Strong Buy" ) ? clrGreen : (buy_signal == "Buy" ) ? clrSeaGreen : COLOR_DARK_GRAY; update_rectangle(BUY_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), buy_background); update_label(BUY_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), buy_signal, buy_text_color); color sell_text_color = (sell_signal == "Strong Sell" ) ? COLOR_WHITE : COLOR_WHITE; color sell_background = (sell_signal == "Strong Sell" ) ? clrRed : (sell_signal == "Sell" ) ? clrSalmon : COLOR_DARK_GRAY; update_rectangle(SELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), sell_background); update_label(SELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (timeframe_index), sell_signal, sell_text_color); IndicatorRelease (rsi_indicator_handle); IndicatorRelease (stochastic_indicator_handle); IndicatorRelease (cci_indicator_handle); IndicatorRelease (adx_indicator_handle); IndicatorRelease (ao_indicator_handle); } }

To easily manage the dashboard values update, we implement the "updateIndicators" function to refresh the indicator values and signals. We loop through "timeframes_array" using "timeframe_index", processing each timeframe. We use the iRSI, "iStochastic", "iCCI", iADX, and "iAO" functions to create indicator handles like "rsi_indicator_handle" for the current symbol and timeframe, configuring parameters such as a 14-period RSI and a 20-period CCI. All the indicator settings are customizable to fit your needs, so don't limit yourself to the default values.

We then check if any handle, such as "rsi_indicator_handle", equals INVALID_HANDLE, indicating a creation failure. If so, we use the "Print" function to log the error with the "truncate_timeframe_name" function’s output and skip to the next timeframe. We use the CopyBuffer function to fetch the latest values into arrays like "rsi_values", and if any fail, we log the error and continue. We update indicator displays using the "update_label" function. For example, we set "rsi_text_color" based on "rsi_values[0]" (blue if <30, red if >70, else "COLOR_WHITE") and update "RSI_TEXT" with the "DoubleToString" function’s formatted value. We repeat this for "stochastic_values", "cci_values", "adx_values", and "ao_values", applying color logic (e.g., green for positive "ao_values").

We calculate signals using the "calculate_signal_strength" function, passing "rsi_values[0]" and others, to get "buy_signal" and "sell_signal". We set "buy_background" (e.g., green for “Strong Buy”) and use the "update_rectangle" function for "BUY_RECTANGLE", updating "BUY_TEXT" with "update_label". We do the same for "sell_background" and "SELL_TEXT". Finally, we use the IndicatorRelease function to free handles like "rsi_indicator_handle", ensuring efficient resource management. The helper functions that we used, are defined as below.

bool update_rectangle( string object_name, color background_color) { int found = ObjectFind ( 0 , object_name); if (found < 0 ) { ResetLastError (); Print ( "UNABLE TO FIND THE RECTANGLE: " , object_name, ". ERR Code: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , background_color); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); } bool update_label( string object_name, string text, color text_color) { int found = ObjectFind ( 0 , object_name); if (found < 0 ) { ResetLastError (); Print ( "UNABLE TO FIND THE LABEL: " , object_name, ". ERR Code: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } ObjectSetString ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , text_color); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); }

We define the "update_rectangle" function, taking "object_name" and "background_color" as parameters to modify a rectangle’s appearance. We use the ObjectFind function to locate the rectangle, storing the result in "found". If "found" is less than 0, indicating the object is missing, we use the ResetLastError function, log the error with the "Print" function and "GetLastError", and return false. We update the rectangle’s background by using the "ObjectSetInteger" function to set "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" to "background_color". We use the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart and return true for success. For text updates, we define the "update_label" function with parameters "object_name", "text", and "text_color".

We use the "ObjectFind" function to check for the label’s existence, and if "found" is negative, we use the "ResetLastError" function, log the error with the "Print" function, and return false. We use the ObjectSetString function to set "OBJPROP_TEXT" to "text" and the ObjectSetInteger function to set "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "text_color". We use the "ChartRedraw" function to update the chart and return true, enabling dynamic label updates. We can now call the update function on the tick to make updates to the dashboard.

void OnTick () { if (panel_is_visible) { updateIndicators(); } }

Here, in the OnTick event handler, we just call the "updateIndicators" function if the panel is visible to apply the updates. We finally need to delete the objects that we created so that they are removed from that chart when we no longer need them.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_TEXT); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SYMBOL_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SYMBOL_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , HEADER_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , HEADER_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , RSI_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , RSI_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , STOCH_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , STOCH_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , CCI_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , CCI_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , ADX_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , ADX_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , AO_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , AO_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , BUY_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , BUY_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SELL_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SELL_TEXT); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Finally, we implement the cleanup process using the OnDeinit function, which runs when the Expert Advisor is removed. We use the ObjectDelete function to remove individual UI elements, starting with the "MAIN_PANEL" rectangle, followed by the "HEADER_PANEL", "HEADER_PANEL_ICON", "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT", and "CLOSE_BUTTON", ensuring the main panel and header components are cleared from the chart.

We systematically remove all dashboard objects by using the ObjectsDeleteAll function for each element type. We delete all rectangles and labels associated with "SYMBOL_RECTANGLE" and "SYMBOL_TEXT", "TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE" and "TIMEFRAME_TEXT", and "HEADER_RECTANGLE" and "HEADER_TEXT", clearing the symbol, timeframe, and header displays. We also remove indicator-related objects, including "RSI_RECTANGLE", "STOCH_RECTANGLE", "CCI_RECTANGLE", "ADX_RECTANGLE", and "AO_RECTANGLE", along with their respective text labels like "RSI_TEXT".

We complete the cleanup by using the "ObjectsDeleteAll" function to delete all "BUY_RECTANGLE" and "SELL_RECTANGLE" objects, along with their "BUY_TEXT" and "SELL_TEXT" labels, removing all signal-related elements. Finally, we use the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart, ensuring a clean visual state after deinitialization. Finally, we need to take care of the cancel button so that when clicked, we close the dashboard and disable further updates.

void OnChartEvent ( const int event_id, const long & long_param, const double & double_param, const string & string_param) { if (event_id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (string_param == CLOSE_BUTTON) { Print ( "Closing the panel now" ); PlaySound ( "alert.wav" ); panel_is_visible = false ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_TEXT); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SYMBOL_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SYMBOL_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , TIMEFRAME_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , HEADER_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , HEADER_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , RSI_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , RSI_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , STOCH_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , STOCH_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , CCI_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , CCI_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , ADX_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , ADX_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , AO_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , AO_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , BUY_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , BUY_TEXT); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SELL_RECTANGLE); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , SELL_TEXT); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } }

In the OnChartEvent event handler, we listen to object clicks when the event id is CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK, and the object clicked is the cancel button, and we play an alert sound using the PlaySound function to alert the user that the panel is being disabled, then disable the visibility of the panel, and use the same logic we used to clear the chart on OnDeinit to clear the dashboard. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have the dashboard updated with the indicator data and trading directions indicated. What now remains is testing the workability of the project, and that is handledin in the section following this.





Backtesting

We did the testing and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a multi-timeframe scanner dashboard in MQL5, integrating a structured grid layout, real-time indicator signals, and an interactive close button to enhance strategic trading decisions. We’ve shown the design and implementation of these features, ensuring their effectiveness through robust initialization and dynamic updates tailored to our trading requirements. You can adapt this dashboard to fit your preferences, greatly improving your ability to monitor and act on market signals across multiple timeframes.