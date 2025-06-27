Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 20): Multi-Symbol Strategy Using CCI and AO

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 19), we explored the Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping Strategy, focusing on trade execution and risk management to complete its automation in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). In Part 20, we introduce a multi-symbol trading strategy that utilizes the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to capture trend reversals across multiple currency pairs. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a robust MQL5 trading system for multi-symbol trading, ready for optimization and deployment—let’s dive in!





Strategy Roadmap and Architecture

In Part 19, we built the Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping Strategy, focusing on trade execution and risk management to act on signals generated by price interactions with the Envelopes indicator, confirmed by trend filters. Now, in Part 20, we shift to a multi-symbol trading strategy that uses the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to identify trend reversals across multiple currency pairs on two timeframes (M5 for signals and H1 for trend confirmation). Our roadmap for this article focuses on designing a scalable system that efficiently processes signals, executes trades, and manages risk across multiple symbols.

Our architectural plan emphasizes modularity and robustness, utilizing a class-based structure in MQL5 to organize the strategy’s components. We aim to create a common class that handles indicator calculations (CCI and AO), signal generation based on predefined thresholds, and trade execution with stop-loss and take-profit settings while ensuring no open orders exist for a symbol before placing new trades. This design incorporates safeguards like spread checks and supports trading on new bars or tick-by-tick, providing flexibility for various market conditions, and ultimately delivering a cohesive multi-symbol trading system. In a nutshell, here is what we aim to achieve.





Implementation in MQL5



To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will start by declaring some structures and classes that we will use since we want to apply an Object Oriented Programming (OOP) approach.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property description "Multi-symbol trading strategy using CCI and AO indicators" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> struct TradingParameters { string symbols; int per_signal_cci; int per_trend_cci; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price_cci; int cci_signal_buy_value; int cci_signal_sell_value; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_signal; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_trend; bool use_ao_for_trend; int take; int stop; double lots; int slip; int max_spread; int magic; bool trade_anytime; string comment; int tester_max_balance; bool debug_mode; }; struct SymbolData { string name; datetime last_bar_time; int cci_signal_handle; int cci_trend_handle; int ao_signal_handle; int ao_trend_handle; double cci_signal_data[]; double cci_trend_data[]; double ao_signal_data[]; double ao_trend_data[]; };

We begin the implementation of the multi-symbol CCI and AO trading strategy in MQL5 by setting up the foundational components for robust trade execution. We include the "Trade.mqh" library to enable trading operations through the "CTrade" class, which provides methods for opening and closing positions. This inclusion ensures we have access to essential trading functionality required for executing buy and sell orders across multiple symbols.

Next, we create the "TradingParameters" structure to organize all input parameters for the strategy. This structure holds critical variables such as "symbols" for the comma-separated list of currency pairs, "per_signal_cci" and "per_trend_cci" for CCI indicator periods, and "price_cci" for the applied price type. We also define "cci_signal_buy_value" and "cci_signal_sell_value" to set signal thresholds, "tf_signal" and "tf_trend" for timeframes, and risk management variables like "take", "stop", "lots", and "max_spread". Additionally, "magic" ensures unique trade identification, "trade_anytime" controls trade timing, and "debug_mode" enables diagnostic logging, providing a centralized configuration for the strategy.

Finally, we establish the "SymbolData" structure to manage data for each symbol in the trading system. This structure contains "name" for the symbol identifier, "last_bar_time" to track the latest bar timestamp, and handles like "cci_signal_handle" and "ao_trend_handle" for CCI and AO indicators on both signal and trend timeframes. We also include arrays such as "cci_signal_data" and "ao_trend_data" to store indicator values, enabling efficient data management for multi-symbol processing. These structures lay the groundwork for a modular and scalable trading system. The next thing we need to do is declare a trading class for the control logic.

class CTradingStrategy { private : CTrade m_trade; TradingParameters m_params; SymbolData m_symbols[]; int m_array_size; datetime m_last_day; bool m_is_new_day; int m_candle_shift; const int CCI_TREND_BUY_VALUE; const int CCI_TREND_SELL_VALUE; }

Here, we implement the core logic of the strategy by creating the "CTradingStrategy" class, which encapsulates all trading functionality in a modular and organized manner. We define private member variables to manage the strategy’s state and operations, starting with "m_trade", an instance of the "CTrade" class from the Trade library, to handle trade execution tasks like opening and closing positions. Next, we include "m_params", an instance of the "TradingParameters" structure, to store all configuration settings such as symbol lists, indicator periods, and risk parameters, ensuring centralized access to user-defined inputs.

We also declare "m_symbols", an array of the "SymbolData" structure, to hold data for each symbol, including indicator handles and data buffers, facilitating multi-symbol processing. To track the number of symbols, we use "m_array_size", while "m_last_day" and "m_is_new_day" manage daily timestamp updates for detecting new trading days. Additionally, we set "m_candle_shift" to control whether signals are generated on the current or previous bar, based on the "trade_anytime" parameter. Finally, we define constants "CCI_TREND_BUY_VALUE" and "CCI_TREND_SELL_VALUE" to establish fixed CCI thresholds for trend confirmation, ensuring consistent signal logic throughout the strategy. We can now include more methods under the private access modifier as below for utility.

void PrintDebug( string text) { if (m_params.debug_mode && ! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { Print (text); } } void PrintMessage( string text) { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { Print (text); } } void PrepareSymbolsList() { string symbols_array[]; ushort sep = StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ); m_array_size = StringSplit (m_params.symbols, sep, symbols_array); ArrayResize (m_symbols, m_array_size); for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_array_size; i++) { m_symbols[i].name = symbols_array[i]; m_symbols[i].last_bar_time = 0 ; SymbolSelect (m_symbols[i].name, true ); } }

We implement utility methods within the "CTradingStrategy" class to handle debugging and symbol preparation for the multi-symbol CCI and AO strategy. We create the "PrintDebug" function to output diagnostic messages when "m_params.debug_mode" is enabled and the EA is not in optimization mode, using Print to log the "text" parameter for troubleshooting. Similarly, we define the "PrintMessage" function to log informational messages, ensuring output only occurs outside optimization mode by checking "MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION)" and using "Print" for the "text" input.

Additionally, we develop the "PrepareSymbolsList" function to initialize the symbol data array. We declare a temporary "symbols_array" to hold the split symbols, use StringGetCharacter to get the comma separator for "sep", and apply StringSplit to parse "m_params.symbols" into "symbols_array". We resize "m_symbols" using ArrayResize based on "m_array_size" and iterate to set each "m_symbols[i].name" to a symbol, initialize "m_symbols[i].last_bar_time" to zero, and call SymbolSelect to ensure each symbol is available in the market watch for trading. Next, we need to initialize and update the indicator values.

bool InitializeIndicators( int index) { m_symbols[index].cci_signal_handle = iCCI (m_symbols[index].name, m_params.tf_signal, m_params.per_signal_cci, m_params.price_cci); if (m_symbols[index].cci_signal_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "INITIALIZATION OF CCI SIGNAL FAILED: " , m_symbols[index].name); return false ; } m_symbols[index].cci_trend_handle = iCCI (m_symbols[index].name, m_params.tf_trend, m_params.per_trend_cci, m_params.price_cci); if (m_symbols[index].cci_trend_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "INITIALIZATION OF CCI TREND FAILED: " , m_symbols[index].name); return false ; } m_symbols[index].ao_signal_handle = iAO (m_symbols[index].name, m_params.tf_signal); if (m_symbols[index].ao_signal_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "INITIALIZATION OF AO SIGNAL FAILED: " , m_symbols[index].name); return false ; } m_symbols[index].ao_trend_handle = iAO (m_symbols[index].name, m_params.tf_trend); if (m_symbols[index].ao_trend_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "INITIALIZATION OF AO TREND FAILED: " , m_symbols[index].name); return false ; } ArraySetAsSeries (m_symbols[index].cci_signal_data, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (m_symbols[index].cci_trend_data, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (m_symbols[index].ao_signal_data, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (m_symbols[index].ao_trend_data, true ); return true ; } bool UpdateIndicatorData( int index) { if ( CopyBuffer (m_symbols[index].cci_signal_handle, 0 , 0 , 3 , m_symbols[index].cci_signal_data) < 3 ) { Print ( "UNABLE TO COPY CCI SIGNAL DATA: " , m_symbols[index].name); return false ; } if ( CopyBuffer (m_symbols[index].cci_trend_handle, 0 , 0 , 3 , m_symbols[index].cci_trend_data) < 3 ) { Print ( "UNABLE TO COPY CCI TREND DATA: " , m_symbols[index].name); return false ; } if ( CopyBuffer (m_symbols[index].ao_signal_handle, 0 , 0 , 3 , m_symbols[index].ao_signal_data) < 3 ) { Print ( "UNABLE TO COPY AO SIGNAL DATA: " , m_symbols[index].name); return false ; } if ( CopyBuffer (m_symbols[index].ao_trend_handle, 0 , 0 , 3 , m_symbols[index].ao_trend_data) < 3 ) { Print ( "UNABLE TO COPY AO TREND DATA: " , m_symbols[index].name); return false ; } return true ; }

Here, we implement indicator setup and updates in the "CTradingStrategy" class. We create the "InitializeIndicators" function to set "m_symbols[index].cci_signal_handle" and "m_symbols[index].cci_trend_handle" using the iCCI function, and "m_symbols[index].ao_signal_handle" and "m_symbols[index].ao_trend_handle" using the iAO function for a symbol at "index", logging errors with "Print" if handles are INVALID_HANDLE. We configure data arrays as time series with ArraySetAsSeries.

We also develop the "UpdateIndicatorData" function to copy three data points into "m_symbols[index].cci_signal_data", "m_symbols[index].cci_trend_data", "m_symbols[index].ao_signal_data", and "m_symbols[index].ao_trend_data" using the CopyBuffer function, logging errors with "Print" if insufficient data is retrieved. Next, we need to do an order count so we can track the position's threshold.

int CountOrders( string symbol, int magic, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type) { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magic && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == type) { count++; } } } return count; } long OpenOrder( string symbol, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double price, double sl, double tp, double lots, int magic, string comment) { long ticket = m_trade.PositionOpen(symbol, type, lots, price, sl, tp, comment); if (ticket < 0 ) { PrintMessage( StringFormat ( "Info - OrderSend %s %d_%s_%.5f error %.5f_%.5f_%.5f_#%d" , comment, type, symbol, price, price, sl, tp, GetLastError ())); } else { PrintMessage( StringFormat ( "Info - OrderSend done. Comment:%s, Type:%d, Sym:%s, Price:%.5f, SL:%.5f, TP:%.5f" , comment, type, symbol, price, sl, tp)); } return ticket; }

Here, we implement trade management functions within the "CTradingStrategy" class to handle order counting and execution. We create the "CountOrders" function to tally open positions for a given "symbol" and "magic" number of type ENUM_POSITION_TYPE. We initialize "count" to zero, iterate through positions using "PositionsTotal" and PositionGetTicket, and use PositionSelectByTicket to check if "PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)", "PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL)", and "PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)" match the inputs, incrementing "count" for matches before returning it.

We also develop the "OpenOrder" function to execute trades for a specified "symbol" and "type" with parameters for "price", "sl" (stop-loss), "tp" (take-profit), "lots", "magic", and "comment". We call "m_trade.PositionOpen" to open the position, storing the result in "ticket", and use "PrintMessage" with StringFormat to log errors if "ticket" is negative, including GetLastError, or log success details if the order is placed, returning "ticket" for tracking. With that being done, we can define a public class from which we can initialize the members.

public : CTradingStrategy() : CCI_TREND_BUY_VALUE(- 114 ), CCI_TREND_SELL_VALUE( 134 ) { m_last_day = 0 ; m_is_new_day = true ; m_array_size = 0 ; } bool Init() { m_params.symbols = "EURUSDm,GBPUSDm,AUDUSDm" ; m_params.per_signal_cci = 20 ; m_params.per_trend_cci = 24 ; m_params.price_cci = PRICE_TYPICAL ; m_params.cci_signal_buy_value = - 90 ; m_params.cci_signal_sell_value = 130 ; m_params.tf_signal = PERIOD_M5 ; m_params.tf_trend = PERIOD_H1 ; m_params.use_ao_for_trend = false ; m_params.take = 200 ; m_params.stop = 300 ; m_params.lots = 0.01 ; m_params.slip = 5 ; m_params.max_spread = 20 ; m_params.magic = 123456789 ; m_params.trade_anytime = false ; m_params.comment = "EA_AO_BP" ; m_params.tester_max_balance = 0 ; m_params.debug_mode = false ; m_candle_shift = m_params.trade_anytime ? 0 : 1 ; m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(m_params.magic); PrepareSymbolsList(); for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_array_size; i++) { if (!InitializeIndicators(i)) { return false ; } } PrintMessage( "Current Spread on " + Symbol () + ": " + IntegerToString (( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD ))); return true ; }

In the public access modifier, we implement the initialization logic. We define the constructor "CTradingStrategy" to initialize "CCI_TREND_BUY_VALUE" and "CCI_TREND_SELL_VALUE" as constants set to -114 and 134, respectively, and set "m_last_day" to zero, "m_is_new_day" to true, and "m_array_size" to zero for initial state management.

We also create the "Init" function to configure the strategy’s parameters and resources. We assign default values to "m_params" members, including "m_params.symbols" for currency pairs, "m_params.per_signal_cci" and "m_params.per_trend_cci" for CCI periods, "m_params.price_cci" as "PRICE_TYPICAL", and thresholds like "m_params.cci_signal_buy_value" and "m_params.cci_signal_sell_value".

We set "m_params.tf_signal" to PERIOD_M5, "m_params.tf_trend" to "PERIOD_H1", and risk parameters such as "m_params.take", "m_params.stop", and "m_params.lots". We configure "m_candle_shift" based on "m_params.trade_anytime", call "m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber" with "m_params.magic", and invoke "PrepareSymbolsList" to set up symbols. We iterate through "m_array_size" to call "InitializeIndicators" for each symbol, returning "false" on failure, and log the current spread using "PrintMessage" before returning "true" for success.

Finally, after initializing everything, we can define the OnTick event handler within our class still so that we can only call the method inside the actual event handler. That is why it needs to be public here. You can also set it as virtual but for now, we will keep things simple.

void OnTick () { datetime new_day = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); m_is_new_day = (m_last_day != new_day); if (m_is_new_day) { m_last_day = new_day; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_array_size; i++) { bool is_new_bar = false ; bool buy_signal = false , sell_signal = false ; bool buy_trend = false , sell_trend = false ; datetime new_time = iTime (m_symbols[i].name, m_params.tf_signal, 0 ); if (!m_params.trade_anytime && m_symbols[i].last_bar_time != new_time) { is_new_bar = true ; m_symbols[i].last_bar_time = new_time; } if (!UpdateIndicatorData(i)) continue ; double ask = SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbols[i].name, SYMBOL_ASK ); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbols[i].name, SYMBOL_BID ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbols[i].name, SYMBOL_POINT ); long spread = SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD ); int total_orders = CountOrders(m_symbols[i].name, m_params.magic, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) + CountOrders(m_symbols[i].name, m_params.magic, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ); buy_signal = m_symbols[i].cci_signal_data[m_candle_shift+ 1 ] < m_params.cci_signal_buy_value && m_symbols[i].cci_signal_data[m_candle_shift] > m_params.cci_signal_buy_value && m_symbols[i].ao_signal_data[m_candle_shift+ 1 ] < m_symbols[i].ao_signal_data[m_candle_shift]; sell_signal = m_symbols[i].cci_signal_data[m_candle_shift+ 1 ] > m_params.cci_signal_sell_value && m_symbols[i].cci_signal_data[m_candle_shift] < m_params.cci_signal_sell_value && m_symbols[i].ao_signal_data[m_candle_shift+ 1 ] > m_symbols[i].ao_signal_data[m_candle_shift]; buy_trend = m_symbols[i].cci_trend_data[m_candle_shift+ 1 ] < m_symbols[i].cci_signal_data[m_candle_shift] && m_symbols[i].cci_trend_data[m_candle_shift] > CCI_TREND_BUY_VALUE && m_symbols[i].cci_trend_data[m_candle_shift] < CCI_TREND_SELL_VALUE && (!m_params.use_ao_for_trend || (m_symbols[i].ao_trend_data[m_candle_shift+ 1 ] < m_symbols[i].ao_trend_data[m_candle_shift])); sell_trend = m_symbols[i].cci_trend_data[m_candle_shift+ 1 ] > m_symbols[i].cci_signal_data[m_candle_shift] && m_symbols[i].cci_trend_data[m_candle_shift] > CCI_TREND_BUY_VALUE && m_symbols[i].cci_trend_data[m_candle_shift] < CCI_TREND_SELL_VALUE && (!m_params.use_ao_for_trend || (m_symbols[i].ao_trend_data[m_candle_shift+ 1 ] > m_symbols[i].ao_trend_data[m_candle_shift])); if (spread < m_params.max_spread && total_orders == 0 && (m_params.trade_anytime || is_new_bar)) { if (buy_signal && buy_trend) { double sl = m_params.stop == 0 ? 0 : ask - m_params.stop * point; double tp = m_params.take == 0 ? 0 : ask + m_params.take * point; OpenOrder(m_symbols[i].name, ORDER_TYPE_BUY , ask, sl, tp, m_params.lots, m_params.magic, "Open BUY " + m_params.comment); } if (sell_signal && sell_trend) { double sl = m_params.stop == 0 ? 0 : bid + m_params.stop * point; double tp = m_params.take == 0 ? 0 : bid - m_params.take * point; OpenOrder(m_symbols[i].name, ORDER_TYPE_SELL , bid, sl, tp, m_params.lots, m_params.magic, "Open SELL " + m_params.comment); } } if ((m_params.trade_anytime || is_new_bar) && (buy_signal || sell_signal)) { PrintDebug( StringFormat ( "Debug - IsNewBar: %b - candle_shift: %d - buy_signal: %b - " "sell_signal: %b - buy_trend: %b - sell_trend: %b" , is_new_bar, m_candle_shift, buy_signal, sell_signal, buy_trend, sell_trend)); } } }

Here, we implement the trading logic for the multi-symbol CCI and AO strategy by creating the OnTick function in the "CTradingStrategy" class. We retrieve the current day’s timestamp with iTime into "new_day" and update "m_is_new_day" and "m_last_day" to track daily changes. For each symbol in "m_array_size", we initialize "is_new_bar", "buy_signal", "sell_signal", "buy_trend", and "sell_trend" flags, and use "iTime" to detect new bars, updating "m_symbols[i].last_bar_time" if "m_params.trade_anytime" is false.

We call "UpdateIndicatorData" to refresh indicators, skipping on failure, and fetch "ask", "bid", "point", and "spread" with SymbolInfoDouble and SymbolInfoInteger. We compute "total_orders" using "CountOrders" for buy and sell positions. We set "buy_signal" by checking "m_symbols[i].cci_signal_data" against "m_params.cci_signal_buy_value" and "m_symbols[i].ao_signal_data" for confirmation, and "sell_signal" with "m_params.cci_signal_sell_value". We determine "buy_trend" and "sell_trend" using "m_symbols[i].cci_trend_data", "CCI_TREND_BUY_VALUE", "CCI_TREND_SELL_VALUE", and optionally "m_symbols[i].ao_trend_data".

If "spread" is below "m_params.max_spread", "total_orders" is zero, and trading is allowed, we calculate "sl" and "tp" using "m_params.stop" and "m_params.take", then call "OpenOrder" for buy or sell trades. We log signal states with "PrintDebug" and StringFormat when debugging is triggered, ensuring effective trade monitoring. To close the positions, we implement this function below.

bool CloseAllTrades() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == m_params.magic) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY || type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { m_trade.PositionClose(ticket); PrintMessage( "Position close " + IntegerToString (ticket)); } } } for ( int i = OrdersTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = OrderGetTicket (i); if ( OrderSelect (ticket) && OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ) == m_params.magic) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type = ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); if (type >= ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP && type <= ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { m_trade.OrderDelete(ticket); PrintMessage( "Order delete " + IntegerToString (ticket)); } } } return true ; }

Here, we implement trade closure functionality for the multi-symbol CCI and AO strategy by creating the "CloseAllTrades" function within the "CTradingStrategy" class. We iterate through all open positions using PositionsTotal and retrieve each position’s ticket with PositionGetTicket into "ticket". For each position selected by "PositionSelectByTicket", we verify if "PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)" matches "m_params.magic", and if "PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)" is "POSITION_TYPE_BUY" or "POSITION_TYPE_SELL", we call "m_trade.PositionClose" to close it and log the action with "PrintMessage" and IntegerToString.

Additionally, we loop through pending orders using OrdersTotal, obtaining each order’s ticket with "OrderGetTicket" into "ticket". If OrderSelect succeeds and "OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC)" equals "m_params.magic", we check if OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)" is between "ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP" and "ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT", then use "m_trade.OrderDelete" to remove the order and log it with "PrintMessage" and "IntegerToString". We return "true" to indicate the successful closure of all relevant trades and orders. And that is all! All we now need to do is use the classes.

CTradingStrategy g_strategy; int OnInit () { return g_strategy.Init() ? INIT_SUCCEEDED : INIT_FAILED ; }

We finalize the implementation of the multi-symbol CCI and AO strategy by defining global and core Expert Advisor functions. We declare "g_strategy" as a global instance of the "CTradingStrategy" class to manage all trading operations across symbols, ensuring centralized access to the strategy’s logic and state throughout the EA’s lifecycle.

We also create the "OnInit" function to handle the EA’s initialization. We call the "Init" function of "g_strategy" to set up parameters, symbols, and indicators, and return INIT_SUCCEEDED if successful or "INIT_FAILED" if an error occurs, ensuring proper initialization status for the MetaTrader 5 platform. On initialization, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have all the data for the 3 symbols that we selected. We can now move on to calling the OnTick event handler to do the heavy lifting and that will be done.

int OnInit () { return g_strategy.Init() ? INIT_SUCCEEDED : INIT_FAILED ; }

We just call the "Init" function of the global "g_strategy" object, an instance of the "CTradingStrategy" class, to initialize trading parameters, symbol lists, and indicators. We return INIT_SUCCEEDED if the initialization succeeds or "INIT_FAILED" if it encounters an error, ensuring the MetaTrader 5 platform receives the appropriate status to proceed or halt execution. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we are able to open trades based on confirmed signals for the respective symbols and manage them individually. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting and Optimization

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion



In conclusion, we have developed an MQL5 program that automates the Multi-Symbol CCI and AO Strategy, executing trades across multiple currency pairs using the "CTradingStrategy" class for signal generation with CCI and AO indicators and robust trade management via the "CTrade" library. With modular components alongside risk controls such as spread validation and stop-loss settings, this system offers a scalable framework that you can customize by tweaking parameters or integrating additional filters.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

By leveraging the skills and concepts presented, you can refine this multi-symbol trading system or adapt its architecture to create new strategies, advancing your expertise in MQL5 algorithmic trading.