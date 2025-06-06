Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 19): Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping — Trade Execution and Risk Management (Part II)

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 18), we laid the foundation for the Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping Strategy in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), building the Expert Advisor’s core infrastructure and signal generation logic. Now, in Part 19, we advance by implementing trade execution and risk management to automate the strategy fully. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a complete MQL5 trading system for scalping trend bounces, optimized for performance—let’s get started!





Strategy Roadmap and Architecture

In Part 18, we established the groundwork for the Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping Strategy, setting up the system to detect trading signals using price interactions with the Envelopes indicator, confirmed by trend filters like moving averages and RSI. We focused on building the infrastructure to monitor market conditions and identify potential trade opportunities, but we did not enable the system to execute trades or manage risks. Our roadmap for Part 19 shifts to activating trade execution and implementing risk management to ensure the strategy can act on signals effectively and safely.

Our architectural plan prioritizes a modular approach, creating a clear path to translate signals into trades while incorporating safeguards. We aim to develop a mechanism for placing buy and sell orders based on validated signals, alongside a risk management framework that sets stop-loss and take-profit levels, adjusts position sizes based on account balance, and limits overall losses to protect capital. This design will create a cohesive, automated scalping system. We will define some more classes to handle the trading and incorporate all the logic in the tick logic to bring everything to life. In a nutshell, this is what we aim to achieve.









Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some interfaces and classes for enhanced signal generation, organization, and trade management. Let us start with the basic signal expression interface.

interface IAdvisorStrategyExpression { bool Evaluate(); bool GetFireOnlyWhenReset(); void SetFireOnlyWhenReset( bool value ); void ResetSignalValue(); }; class ASSignal : public IAdvisorStrategyExpression { private : bool _fireOnlyWhenReset; int _previousSignalValue; int _signalValue; protected : bool virtual EvaluateSignal() = 0 ; public : void ASSignal() { _fireOnlyWhenReset = false ; _previousSignalValue = - 1 ; _signalValue = - 1 ; } bool Evaluate() { if (_signalValue == - 1 ) { _signalValue = EvaluateSignal(); } if (_fireOnlyWhenReset) { return (_previousSignalValue <= 0 && _signalValue == 1 ); } else { return _signalValue == 1 ; } } bool GetFireOnlyWhenReset() { return _fireOnlyWhenReset; } void SetFireOnlyWhenReset( bool value ) { _fireOnlyWhenReset = value ; } void ResetSignalValue() { _previousSignalValue = _signalValue; _signalValue = - 1 ; } };

To establish a streamlined framework for handling trading signals, we focus on a modular and reliable signal evaluation system. We begin by defining the "IAdvisorStrategyExpression" interface, which we use to create a consistent blueprint for signal operations. This interface includes four key functions: the "Evaluate" function to determine if a signal is active, the "GetFireOnlyWhenReset" function to check a flag controlling signal triggers, the "SetFireOnlyWhenReset" function to modify this flag, and the "ResetSignalValue" function to clear the signal’s state for subsequent evaluations.

We then develop the "ASSignal" class, which we design to implement the "IAdvisorStrategyExpression" interface, serving as the foundation for specific signal types in our strategy. Within the "ASSignal" class, we define three private variables: "_fireOnlyWhenReset" to control whether signals activate only after a reset, "_previousSignalValue" to track the prior signal state, and "_signalValue" to store the current state. We initialize these in the "ASSignal" constructor function, setting "_fireOnlyWhenReset" to false and both "_previousSignalValue" and "_signalValue" to -1, indicating an uncomputed state. Our "Evaluate" function checks if "_signalValue" is -1, invoking the pure virtual "EvaluateSignal" function (to be defined in derived classes) to compute the signal, and returns true based on "_fireOnlyWhenReset"—either when "_signalValue" is 1 or when transitioning from a non-positive "_previousSignalValue" to 1.

To manage signal behavior, we implement the "GetFireOnlyWhenReset" function to retrieve the "_fireOnlyWhenReset" flag’s value and the "SetFireOnlyWhenReset" function to update it, allowing us to fine-tune when signals trigger. We also include the "ResetSignalValue" function, which we use to store "_signalValue" in "_previousSignalValue" and reset "_signalValue" to -1, preparing for the next evaluation cycle. By marking "EvaluateSignal" as pure virtual, we require derived classes to provide specific signal logic, ensuring flexibility. We can now define some more classes for the signals management logic.

class TradeSignalCollection { private : IAdvisorStrategyExpression* _tradeSignals[]; int _pointer; int _size; public : void TradeSignalCollection() { _pointer = - 1 ; _size = 0 ; } void ~TradeSignalCollection() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (_tradeSignals); i++) { delete (_tradeSignals[i]); } } void Add(IAdvisorStrategyExpression* item) { _size = _size + 1 ; ArrayResize (_tradeSignals, _size, 8 ); _tradeSignals[(_size - 1 )] = item; } IAdvisorStrategyExpression* Remove( int index) { IAdvisorStrategyExpression* removed = NULL ; if (index >= 0 && index < _size) { removed = _tradeSignals[index]; for ( int i = index; i < (_size - 1 ); i++) { _tradeSignals[i] = _tradeSignals[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (_tradeSignals, ArraySize (_tradeSignals) - 1 , 8 ); _size = _size - 1 ; } return removed; } IAdvisorStrategyExpression* Get( int index) { if (index >= 0 && index < _size) { return _tradeSignals[index]; } return NULL ; } int Count() { return _size; } void Rewind() { _pointer = - 1 ; } IAdvisorStrategyExpression* Next() { _pointer++; if (_pointer == _size) { Rewind(); return NULL ; } return Current(); } IAdvisorStrategyExpression* Prev() { _pointer--; if (_pointer == - 1 ) { return NULL ; } return Current(); } bool HasNext() { return (_pointer < (_size - 1 )); } IAdvisorStrategyExpression* Current() { return _tradeSignals[_pointer]; } int Key() { return _pointer; } }; class AdvisorStrategy { private : TradeSignalCollection* _openBuySignals; TradeSignalCollection* _openSellSignals; TradeSignalCollection* _closeBuySignals; TradeSignalCollection* _closeSellSignals; bool EvaluateASLevel(TradeSignalCollection* signals, int level) { if (level > 0 && level <= signals.Count()) { return signals.Get(level - 1 ).Evaluate(); } return false ; } public : void AdvisorStrategy() { _openBuySignals = new TradeSignalCollection(); _openSellSignals = new TradeSignalCollection(); _closeBuySignals = new TradeSignalCollection(); _closeSellSignals = new TradeSignalCollection(); } void ~AdvisorStrategy() { delete (_openBuySignals); delete (_openSellSignals); delete (_closeBuySignals); delete (_closeSellSignals); } bool GetAdvice(TradeAction tradeAction, int level) { if (tradeAction == OpenBuyAction) { return EvaluateASLevel(_openBuySignals, level); } else if (tradeAction == OpenSellAction) { return EvaluateASLevel(_openSellSignals, level); } else if (tradeAction == CloseBuyAction) { return EvaluateASLevel(_closeBuySignals, level); } else if (tradeAction == CloseSellAction) { return EvaluateASLevel(_closeSellSignals, level); } else { Alert ( "Unsupported TradeAction in Advisor Strategy. TradeAction: " + DoubleToStr(tradeAction)); } return false ; } void RegisterOpenBuy(IAdvisorStrategyExpression* openBuySignal, int level) { if (level <= _openBuySignals.Count()) { Alert ( "Register Open Buy failed: level already set." ); return ; } _openBuySignals.Add(openBuySignal); } void RegisterOpenSell(IAdvisorStrategyExpression* openSellSignal, int level) { if (level <= _openSellSignals.Count()) { Alert ( "Register Open Sell failed: level already set." ); return ; } _openSellSignals.Add(openSellSignal); } void RegisterCloseBuy(IAdvisorStrategyExpression* closeBuySignal, int level) { if (level <= _closeBuySignals.Count()) { Alert ( "Register Close Buy failed: level already set." ); return ; } _closeBuySignals.Add(closeBuySignal); } void RegisterCloseSell(IAdvisorStrategyExpression* closeSellSignal, int level) { if (level <= _closeSellSignals.Count()) { Alert ( "Register Close Sell failed: level already set." ); return ; } _closeSellSignals.Add(closeSellSignal); } int GetNumberOfExpressions(TradeAction tradeAction) { if (tradeAction == OpenBuyAction) { return _openBuySignals.Count(); } else if (tradeAction == OpenSellAction) { return _openSellSignals.Count(); } else if (tradeAction == CloseBuyAction) { return _closeBuySignals.Count(); } else if (tradeAction == CloseSellAction) { return _closeSellSignals.Count(); } return 0 ; } void SetFireOnlyWhenReset( bool value) { _openBuySignals.Rewind(); while (_openBuySignals.Next() != NULL ) { _openBuySignals.Current().SetFireOnlyWhenReset(value); } _openSellSignals.Rewind(); while (_openSellSignals.Next() != NULL ) { _openSellSignals.Current().SetFireOnlyWhenReset(value); } _closeBuySignals.Rewind(); while (_closeBuySignals.Next() != NULL ) { _closeBuySignals.Current().SetFireOnlyWhenReset(value); } _closeSellSignals.Rewind(); while (_closeSellSignals.Next() != NULL ) { _closeSellSignals.Current().SetFireOnlyWhenReset(value); } } void HandleTick() { _openBuySignals.Rewind(); while (_openBuySignals.Next() != NULL ) { _openBuySignals.Current().ResetSignalValue(); if (_openBuySignals.Current().GetFireOnlyWhenReset()) { _openBuySignals.Current().Evaluate(); } } _openSellSignals.Rewind(); while (_openSellSignals.Next() != NULL ) { _openSellSignals.Current().ResetSignalValue(); if (_openSellSignals.Current().GetFireOnlyWhenReset()) { _openSellSignals.Current().Evaluate(); } } _closeBuySignals.Rewind(); while (_closeBuySignals.Next() != NULL ) { _closeBuySignals.Current().ResetSignalValue(); if (_closeBuySignals.Current().GetFireOnlyWhenReset()) { _closeBuySignals.Current().Evaluate(); } } _closeSellSignals.Rewind(); while (_closeSellSignals.Next() != NULL ) { _closeSellSignals.Current().ResetSignalValue(); if (_closeSellSignals.Current().GetFireOnlyWhenReset()) { _closeSellSignals.Current().Evaluate(); } } } };

Here, we implement more classes to manage the trading signals. Since we have already done some explanation on classes in the previous parts, we hope you already know the syntax of the classes, so we will just show the crucial parts. We create the "TradeSignalCollection" class, using "_tradeSignals" to store "IAdvisorStrategyExpression" pointers, "_pointer" for iteration, and "_size" for signal count, initialized in the "TradeSignalCollection" constructor. We add signals with the "Add" function, remove them with "Remove", and navigate using "Next", "Prev", "Current", "Rewind", and "HasNext" functions, with cleanup handled by the destructor.

In the "AdvisorStrategy" class, we define "_openBuySignals", "_openSellSignals", "_closeBuySignals", and "_closeSellSignals" as "TradeSignalCollection" objects, set up in the "AdvisorStrategy" constructor. We evaluate signals with the "GetAdvice" and "EvaluateASLevel" functions, register signals via "RegisterOpenBuy", "RegisterOpenSell", "RegisterCloseBuy", and "RegisterCloseSell", and manage signal counts with "GetNumberOfExpressions". The "SetFireOnlyWhenReset" function applies reset flags, and "HandleTick" resets and evaluates signals using "ResetSignalValue" and "Evaluate", ensuring efficient signal handling for our strategy. We can now define classes for sell and buy signals at given levels. Let us start with the selling class.

class ASOpenSellLevel1 : public ASSignal { protected : bool EvaluateSignal() { Order* openOrder = _ea.GetWallet().GetMostRecentOpenOrder(); if (openOrder != NULL && openOrder.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { openOrder = NULL ; } if (((((openOrder != NULL ? TimeCurrent () - openOrder.OpenTime : EMPTY_VALUE ) == EMPTY_VALUE ) && ((BidFunc.GetValue( 0 ) < fn_iMA_SMA_4( Symbol (), 0 )) && ((BidFunc.GetValue( 0 ) > fn_iMA_SMA8( Symbol (), 0 )) && ((BidFunc.GetValue( 0 ) < fn_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER( Symbol (), 0 , 0 )) && ((fn_iRSI_RSI( Symbol (), 1 ) < OpenSell_Const_0) && (fn_iRSI_RSI( Symbol (), 0 ) >= OpenSell_Const_0) ) ) ) ) ) || (((openOrder != NULL ? TimeCurrent () - openOrder.OpenTime : EMPTY_VALUE ) != EMPTY_VALUE ) && (BidFunc.GetValue( 0 ) > ((openOrder != NULL ? openOrder.OpenPrice : EMPTY_VALUE ) + (PipPoint * OpenSell_Const_1))) ) )) { return true ; } return false ; } public : void ASOpenSellLevel1() {} };

We develop a sell signal logic using the "ASOpenSellLevel1" class, derived from the "ASSignal" class. In the protected "EvaluateSignal" function, we check the latest order via the "GetMostRecentOpenOrder" function from "_ea"’s "Wallet", clearing it if it’s a buy order. We trigger a sell signal if no recent order exists and the bid price, from the "GetValue" function of "BidFunc", is below the 4-period SMA ("fn_iMA_SMA_4"), above the 8-period SMA ("fn_iMA_SMA8"), below the upper Envelopes band ("fn_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER"), with the prior RSI ("fn_iRSI_RSI") below "OpenSell_Const_0" and current RSI at or above it, or if an order exists and the bid exceeds the open price plus "PipPoint" times "OpenSell_Const_1".

We return true for a valid signal, else false. The "ASOpenSellLevel1" constructor function is empty, leveraging "ASSignal" initialization. We use the same logic for a buy signal.

class ASOpenBuyLevel1 : public ASSignal { protected : bool EvaluateSignal() { Order* openOrder = _ea.GetWallet().GetMostRecentOpenOrder(); if (openOrder != NULL && openOrder.Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { openOrder = NULL ; } if (((((openOrder != NULL ? TimeCurrent () - openOrder.OpenTime : EMPTY_VALUE ) == EMPTY_VALUE ) && ((AskFunc.GetValue( 0 ) > fn_iMA_SMA_4( Symbol (), 0 )) && ((AskFunc.GetValue( 0 ) < fn_iMA_SMA8( Symbol (), 0 )) && ((AskFunc.GetValue( 0 ) > fn_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW( Symbol (), 1 , 0 )) && ((fn_iRSI_RSI( Symbol (), 1 ) > OpenBuy_Const_0) && (fn_iRSI_RSI( Symbol (), 0 ) <= OpenBuy_Const_0) ) ) ) ) ) || (((openOrder != NULL ? TimeCurrent () - openOrder.OpenTime : EMPTY_VALUE ) != EMPTY_VALUE ) && (AskFunc.GetValue( 0 ) < ((openOrder != NULL ? openOrder.OpenPrice : EMPTY_VALUE ) - (PipPoint * OpenBuy_Const_1))) ) )) { return true ; } return false ; } public : void ASOpenBuyLevel1() {} };

To define the buy logic, we simply use the same logic as we did for the sell. Then, we can add some inputs to control the signal trading logic.

input string trademodule = "------TRADE/RISK MODULE------" ; input double LotSizePercentage = 1 ; input double OpenBuy_Const_0 = 11 ; input double OpenBuy_Const_1 = 10 ; input double OpenSell_Const_0 = 89 ; input double OpenSell_Const_1 = 10 ;

After defining the input variables for signal generation, we can move on to defining logic for risk management and trade management after signal execution. To achieve that, we will need another interface and class.



interface IMoneyManager { double GetLotSize(); int GetNextLevel(Wallet* wallet); }; class MoneyManager : public IMoneyManager { public : void MoneyManager(Wallet* wallet) { _minLot = MarketInfo_LibFunc( Symbol (), MODE_MINLOT); _maxLot = MarketInfo_LibFunc( Symbol (), MODE_MAXLOT); _lotStep = MarketInfo_LibFunc( Symbol (), MODE_LOTSTEP); } double GetLotSize() { double lotSize = NormalizeLots( NormalizeDouble ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ) * 0.0001 * LotSizePercentage / 100.0 , 2 )); return lotSize; } int GetNextLevel(Wallet* wallet) { return wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count() + 1 ; } private : double _minLot; double _maxLot; double _lotStep; double NormalizeLots( double lots) { lots = MathRound (lots / _lotStep) * _lotStep; if (lots < _minLot) lots = _minLot; else if (lots > _maxLot) lots = _maxLot; return lots; } };

To set up money management for the strategy, we define the "IMoneyManager" interface with the "GetLotSize" and "GetNextLevel" functions to standardize trade sizing and level progression. In the "MoneyManager" class, implementing "IMoneyManager", we initialize "_minLot", "_maxLot", and "_lotStep" variables in the "MoneyManager" constructor using the "MarketInfo_LibFunc" function. Our "GetLotSize" function calculates lot size from account balance via AccountInfoDouble, adjusted by "LotSizePercentage", and normalized with "NormalizeLots" to fit broker rules.

The "GetNextLevel" function returns the count of open orders from "GetOpenOrders" plus one. The "NormalizeLots" function ensures valid lot sizes by rounding to "_lotStep" and respecting "_minLot" and "_maxLot". This will help create a concise trade volume and level management system. We can now graduate to managing the trades and we will require another interface for that.

enum TradingModuleDemand { NoneDemand = 0 , NoBuyDemand = 1 , NoSellDemand = 2 , NoOpenDemand = 4 , OpenBuySellDemand = 8 , OpenBuyDemand = 16 , OpenSellDemand = 32 , CloseBuyDemand = 64 , CloseSellDemand = 128 , CloseBuySellDemand = 256 }; interface ITradingModuleSignal { string GetName(); bool Evaluate(Order* openOrder = NULL ); }; interface ITradingModuleValue { string GetName(); double Evaluate(Order* openOrder = NULL ); }; interface ITradeStrategyModule { TradingModuleDemand Evaluate(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand demand, int level = 1 ); void RegisterTradeSignal(ITradingModuleSignal* tradeSignal); }; interface ITradeStrategyOpenModule : public ITradeStrategyModule { TradingModuleDemand EvaluateOpenSignals(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand demand, int requestedEvaluationLevel = 0 ); TradingModuleDemand EvaluateCloseSignals(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand demand); }; interface ITradeStrategyCloseModule : public ITradeStrategyModule { ORDER_GROUP_TYPE GetOrderGroupingType(); void RegisterTradeValue(ITradingModuleValue* tradeValue); };

Here, we lay the groundwork for managing trading decisions by defining a structured set of enumerations and interfaces. We start by creating the "TradingModuleDemand" enumeration, which we use to categorize trading actions and restrictions, such as "NoneDemand" for no action, "NoBuyDemand" and "NoSellDemand" to block specific order types, "OpenBuyDemand" and "OpenSellDemand" to initiate trades, and "CloseBuyDemand" and "CloseSellDemand" to close positions, among others. This enumeration will provide a clear way to signal the strategy’s intent for trade execution.

We then define the "ITradingModuleSignal" interface, which we design to standardize trading signal operations, including the "GetName" function to retrieve a signal’s identifier and the "Evaluate" function to assess whether a signal is active, optionally considering an open order. Similarly, we introduce the "ITradingModuleValue" interface with the "GetName" and "Evaluate" functions to manage numerical values associated with trading decisions, such as profit targets. For strategy modules, we create the "ITradeStrategyModule" interface, which includes the "Evaluate" function to process trading demands based on a "Wallet" object and the "RegisterTradeSignal" function to incorporate signals.

We extend this with the "ITradeStrategyOpenModule" interface, adding the "EvaluateOpenSignals" and "EvaluateCloseSignals" functions to handle signals for opening and closing trades, and the "ITradeStrategyCloseModule" interface, which includes the "GetOrderGroupingType" function for order grouping and the "RegisterTradeValue" function for value registration. Together, these components will form a flexible framework for coordinating trade actions in our strategy. We can now define management classes based on these modules.

class TradeStrategy { public : ITradeStrategyCloseModule* CloseModules[]; private : ITradeStrategyModule* _preventOpenModules[]; ITradeStrategyOpenModule* _openModule; TradingModuleDemand EvaluatePreventOpenModules(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand preventOpenDemand, int evaluationLevel = 1 ) { TradingModuleDemand preventOpenDemands[]; ArrayResize (preventOpenDemands, ArraySize (_preventOpenModules), 8 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (_preventOpenModules); i++) { preventOpenDemands[i] = _preventOpenModules[i].Evaluate(wallet, NoneDemand, evaluationLevel); } return PreventOpenModuleBase::GetCombinedPreventOpenDemand(preventOpenDemands); } TradingModuleDemand EvaluateCloseModules(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand closeDemand, int evaluationLevel = 1 ) { TradingModuleDemand closeDemands[]; ArrayResize (closeDemands, ArraySize (CloseModules), 8 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseModules); i++) { closeDemands[i] = CloseModules[i].Evaluate(wallet, NoneDemand, evaluationLevel); } return CloseModuleBase::GetCombinedCloseDemand(closeDemands); } void EvaluateCloseConditions(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand signalDemand) { OrderCollection* openOrders = wallet.GetOpenOrders(); if (openOrders.Count() == 0 ) { return ; } double bid = Bid_LibFunc(); double ask = Ask_LibFunc(); for ( int i = openOrders.Count() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Order* order = openOrders.Get(i); bool closeSignal = (order.Type == OP_BUY && signalDemand == CloseBuyDemand) || (order.Type == OP_SELL && signalDemand == CloseSellDemand) || signalDemand == CloseBuySellDemand; bool closeManualSLTP = AllowManualTPSLChanges && ((order.StopLossManual != 0 && order.Type == OP_BUY && bid <= order.StopLossManual) || (order.StopLossManual != 0 && order.Type == OP_SELL && ask >= order.StopLossManual) || (order.TakeProfitManual != 0 && order.Type == OP_BUY && bid >= order.TakeProfitManual) || (order.TakeProfitManual != 0 && order.Type == OP_SELL && ask <= order.TakeProfitManual)); bool fullOrderClose = closeSignal || closeManualSLTP; OrderCloseInfo* activePartialCloseCloseInfo = NULL ; if (!fullOrderClose) { if (!AllowManualTPSLChanges || order.StopLossManual == 0 ) { for ( int cli = 0 ; cli < ArraySize (order.CloseInfosSL); cli++) { if (order.CloseInfosSL[cli].IsOld) continue ; if (order.CloseInfosSL[cli].IsClosePriceSLHit(order.Type, ask, bid)) { if (activePartialCloseCloseInfo == NULL || order.CloseInfosSL[cli].Percentage > activePartialCloseCloseInfo.Percentage) { activePartialCloseCloseInfo = order.CloseInfosSL[cli]; } } } } if (!AllowManualTPSLChanges || order.TakeProfitManual == 0 ) { for ( int cli = 0 ; cli < ArraySize (order.CloseInfosTP); cli++) { if (order.CloseInfosTP[cli].IsOld) continue ; if (order.CloseInfosTP[cli].IsClosePriceTPHit(order.Type, ask, bid)) { if (activePartialCloseCloseInfo == NULL || order.CloseInfosTP[cli].Percentage > activePartialCloseCloseInfo.Percentage) { activePartialCloseCloseInfo = order.CloseInfosTP[cli]; } } } } fullOrderClose = activePartialCloseCloseInfo != NULL && activePartialCloseCloseInfo.Percentage == 100 ; } if (fullOrderClose) { TradingModuleDemand finalPreventOpenAdvice = EvaluatePreventOpenModules(wallet, NoneDemand, 0 ); TradingModuleDemand openDemand = _openModule.EvaluateOpenSignals(wallet, finalPreventOpenAdvice, 1 ); int orderTypeOfOpeningOrder = wallet.GetOpenOrders().Get( 0 ).Type; if ((orderTypeOfOpeningOrder == ORDER_TYPE_BUY && openDemand == OpenBuyDemand) || (orderTypeOfOpeningOrder == ORDER_TYPE_SELL && openDemand == OpenSellDemand) || (openDemand == OpenBuySellDemand)) { return ; } wallet.SetOpenOrderToPendingClose(order); } else if (activePartialCloseCloseInfo != NULL ) { Order* partialCloseOrder = order.SplitOrder(activePartialCloseCloseInfo.Percentage); if (partialCloseOrder.Lots < 1 e- 13 ) { delete (partialCloseOrder); wallet.SetOpenOrderToPendingClose(order); } else { partialCloseOrder.ParentOrder = order; if (wallet.AddPendingCloseOrder(partialCloseOrder)) { activePartialCloseCloseInfo.IsOld = true ; } } } } } public : void TradeStrategy(ITradeStrategyOpenModule* openModule) { _openModule = openModule; } void ~TradeStrategy() { for ( int i = ArraySize (_preventOpenModules) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { delete (_preventOpenModules[i]); } delete (_openModule); for ( int i = ArraySize (CloseModules) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { delete (CloseModules[i]); } } void Evaluate(Wallet* wallet) { int orderCount = wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count(); TradingModuleDemand finalPreventOpenAdvice = EvaluatePreventOpenModules(wallet, NoneDemand, orderCount + 1 ); if (orderCount > 0 ) { EvaluateCloseModules(wallet, NoneDemand); TradingModuleDemand signalDemand = _openModule.EvaluateCloseSignals(wallet, finalPreventOpenAdvice); EvaluateCloseConditions(wallet, signalDemand); } _openModule.Evaluate(wallet, finalPreventOpenAdvice, 0 ); } void RegisterPreventOpenModule(ITradeStrategyModule* preventOpenModule) { int size = ArraySize (_preventOpenModules); ArrayResize (_preventOpenModules, size + 1 , 8 ); _preventOpenModules[size] = preventOpenModule; } void RegisterCloseModule(ITradeStrategyCloseModule* closeModule) { int size = ArraySize (CloseModules); ArrayResize (CloseModules, size + 1 , 8 ); CloseModules[size] = closeModule; } }; class ModuleCalculationsBase { public : static double CalculateOrderCollectionProfit(OrderCollection &orders, ORDER_PROFIT_CALCULATION_TYPE calculationType) { double collectionProfit = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < orders.Count(); i++) { Order* order = orders.Get(i); collectionProfit += CalculateOrderProfit(order, calculationType); } return collectionProfit; } static double CalculateOrderProfit(Order* order, ORDER_PROFIT_CALCULATION_TYPE calculationType) { if (calculationType == Pips) { return order.CalculateProfitPips(); } else if (calculationType == Money) { return order.CalculateProfitCurrency(); } else if (calculationType == EquityPercentage) { return order.CalculateProfitEquityPercentage(); } else { Alert ( "Can't execute CalculateOrderCollectionProfit. Unknown calculationType: " + IntegerToString (calculationType)); return 0 ; } } }; class OpenModuleBase : public ITradeStrategyOpenModule { protected : AdvisorStrategy* _advisorStrategy; IMoneyManager* _moneyManager; Order* OpenOrder( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType, bool mustBeVisibleOnChart) { Order* order = new Order(mustBeVisibleOnChart); order.SymbolCode = Symbol (); order.Type = orderType; order.MagicNumber = MagicNumber; order.Lots = _moneyManager.GetLotSize(); if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { order.OpenPrice = Ask_LibFunc(); order.StopLoss = - DBL_MAX ; order.TakeProfit = DBL_MAX ; } else if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { order.OpenPrice = Bid_LibFunc(); order.StopLoss = DBL_MAX ; order.TakeProfit = - DBL_MAX ; } order.LowestProfitPips = DBL_MAX ; order.HighestProfitPips = - DBL_MAX ; order. Comment = OrderComment; OrderRepository::CalculateAndSetCommision(order); return order; } public : void OpenModuleBase(AdvisorStrategy* advisorStrategy, IMoneyManager* moneyManager) { _advisorStrategy = advisorStrategy; _moneyManager = moneyManager; } void GetTradeActions(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand preventOpenDemand, TradeAction& result[]) { TradeAction tempresult[]; if (wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count() > 0 ) { Order* firstOrder = wallet.GetOpenOrders().Get( 0 ); if (firstOrder.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { ArrayResize (tempresult, ArraySize (tempresult) + 1 , 8 ); tempresult[ 0 ] = OpenBuyAction; ArrayResize (tempresult, ArraySize (tempresult) + 1 , 8 ); tempresult[ 1 ] = CloseBuyAction; } else if (firstOrder.Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { ArrayResize (tempresult, ArraySize (tempresult) + 1 , 8 ); tempresult[ 0 ] = OpenSellAction; ArrayResize (tempresult, ArraySize (tempresult) + 1 , 8 ); tempresult[ 1 ] = CloseSellAction; } else { Alert ( "Unsupported ordertype. Ordertype: " + DoubleToStr(firstOrder.Type)); } } else { ArrayResize (tempresult, ArraySize (tempresult) + 1 , 8 ); tempresult[ 0 ] = OpenBuyAction; ArrayResize (tempresult, ArraySize (tempresult) + 1 , 8 ); tempresult[ 1 ] = OpenSellAction; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (tempresult); i++) { if ((preventOpenDemand == NoOpenDemand && (tempresult[i] == OpenBuyAction || tempresult[i] == OpenSellAction)) || (preventOpenDemand == NoBuyDemand && tempresult[i] == OpenBuyAction) || (preventOpenDemand == NoSellDemand && tempresult[i] == OpenSellAction)) { continue ; } ArrayResize (result, ArraySize (result) + 1 , 8 ); result[ ArraySize (result) - 1 ] = tempresult[i]; } } virtual void RegisterTradeSignal(ITradingModuleSignal* tradeSignal) {} static TradingModuleDemand GetCombinedOpenDemand(TradingModuleDemand &openDemands[]) { TradingModuleDemand result = NoneDemand; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (openDemands); i++) { if (result == OpenBuySellDemand) { return OpenBuySellDemand; } if (openDemands[i] == OpenBuySellDemand) { result = OpenBuySellDemand; } else if (result == NoneDemand && openDemands[i] == OpenBuyDemand) { result = OpenBuyDemand; } else if (result == NoneDemand && openDemands[i] == OpenSellDemand) { result = OpenSellDemand; } else if (result == OpenBuyDemand && openDemands[i] == OpenSellDemand) { result = OpenBuySellDemand; } else if (result == OpenSellDemand && openDemands[i] == OpenBuyDemand) { result = OpenBuySellDemand; } } return result; } static TradingModuleDemand GetCombinedCloseDemand(TradingModuleDemand &closeDemands[]) { TradingModuleDemand result = NoneDemand; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (closeDemands); i++) { if (result == CloseBuySellDemand) { return CloseBuySellDemand; } if (closeDemands[i] == CloseBuySellDemand) { result = CloseBuySellDemand; } else if (result == NoneDemand && closeDemands[i] == CloseBuyDemand) { result = CloseBuyDemand; } else if (result == NoneDemand && closeDemands[i] == CloseSellDemand) { result = CloseSellDemand; } else if (result == CloseBuyDemand && closeDemands[i] == CloseSellDemand) { result = CloseBuySellDemand; } else if (result == CloseSellDemand && closeDemands[i] == CloseBuyDemand) { result = CloseBuySellDemand; } } return result; } int GetNumberOfOpenOrders(Wallet* wallet) { return wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count(); } };

We build the trading strategy framework using the "TradeStrategy" class, storing "ITradeStrategyCloseModule" objects in "CloseModules", "ITradeStrategyModule" objects in "_preventOpenModules", and an "ITradeStrategyOpenModule" in "_openModule". We initialize "_openModule" in the "TradeStrategy" constructor and clean up modules in the destructor. Our "Evaluate" function assesses open orders via "GetOpenOrders", evaluates "_preventOpenModules" with "EvaluatePreventOpenModules" and "GetCombinedPreventOpenDemand", and processes "CloseModules" with "EvaluateCloseModules" and "GetCombinedCloseDemand".

The "EvaluateCloseConditions" function checks order types against "CloseBuyDemand" or "CloseSellDemand", verifies manual stop-loss/take-profit using "Ask_LibFunc" and "Bid_LibFunc", and handles closures with "SetOpenOrderToPendingClose" or "SplitOrder". We register modules with "RegisterPreventOpenModule" and "RegisterCloseModule". The "ModuleCalculationsBase" class computes profits via "CalculateOrderCollectionProfit" and "CalculateOrderProfit", while "OpenModuleBase" creates orders with "OpenOrder" and determines actions with "GetTradeActions", merging demands using "GetCombinedOpenDemand" and "GetCombinedCloseDemand" for a cohesive system.

We are now set to take trades, and to ensure we don't overtrade, we can have an external variable to control the maximum number of trades per instance.

input int MaxNumberOfOpenOrders1 = 1 ;

After setting the trade count restriction variable, we can now define a class to open multiple modules.

class MultipleOpenModule_1 : public OpenModuleBase { protected : TradingModuleDemand previousSignalDemand; public : void MultipleOpenModule_1(AdvisorStrategy* advisorStrategy, MoneyManager* moneyManager) : OpenModuleBase(advisorStrategy, moneyManager) { _advisorStrategy.SetFireOnlyWhenReset( true ); } TradingModuleDemand Evaluate(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand preventOpenDemand, int level) { TradingModuleDemand newSignalsDemand = EvaluateSignals(wallet, preventOpenDemand, level); if (newSignalsDemand != NoneDemand) { EvaluateOpenConditions(wallet, newSignalsDemand); } return newSignalsDemand; } TradingModuleDemand EvaluateOpenSignals(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand preventOpenDemand, int requestedEvaluationLevel) { TradingModuleDemand openDemands[]; TradeAction tradeActionsToEvaluate[]; GetTradeActions(wallet, preventOpenDemand, tradeActionsToEvaluate); AddPreviousDemandTradeActionIfMissing(tradeActionsToEvaluate); int level; if (requestedEvaluationLevel == 0 ) { level = _moneyManager.GetNextLevel(wallet); } else { level = requestedEvaluationLevel; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (tradeActionsToEvaluate); i++) { if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == CloseBuyAction || tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == CloseSellAction) { continue ; } if (requestedEvaluationLevel == 0 ) { level = GetTopLevel(tradeActionsToEvaluate[i], level); if (wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count() >= MaxNumberOfOpenOrders1) { level += 1 ; } } if (_advisorStrategy.GetAdvice(tradeActionsToEvaluate[i], level)) { if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == OpenBuyAction) { int size = ArraySize (openDemands); int newSize = size + 1 ; ArrayResize (openDemands, newSize, 8 ); openDemands[newSize - 1 ] = OpenBuyDemand; } else if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == OpenSellAction) { int size = ArraySize (openDemands); int newSize = size + 1 ; ArrayResize (openDemands, newSize, 8 ); openDemands[newSize - 1 ] = OpenSellDemand; } } } TradingModuleDemand combinedOpenSignalDemand = OpenModuleBase::GetCombinedOpenDemand(openDemands); TradingModuleDemand multiOrderOpenSignal = GetOpenDemandBasedOnPreviousOpenDemand(combinedOpenSignalDemand, level - 1 ); multiOrderOpenSignal = FilterPreventOpenDemand(multiOrderOpenSignal, preventOpenDemand); return multiOrderOpenSignal; } void GetTradeActions(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand preventOpenDemand, TradeAction& result[]) { if (wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count() > 0 ) { Order* firstOrder = wallet.GetOpenOrders().Get( 0 ); if (firstOrder.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { ArrayResize (result, ArraySize (result) + 1 , 8 ); result[ 0 ] = OpenBuyAction; ArrayResize (result, ArraySize (result) + 1 , 8 ); result[ 1 ] = CloseBuyAction; } else if (firstOrder.Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { ArrayResize (result, ArraySize (result) + 1 , 8 ); result[ 0 ] = OpenSellAction; ArrayResize (result, ArraySize (result) + 1 , 8 ); result[ 1 ] = CloseSellAction; } else { Alert ( "Unsupported ordertype" ); } } else { ArrayResize (result, ArraySize (result) + 1 , 8 ); result[ 0 ] = OpenBuyAction; ArrayResize (result, ArraySize (result) + 1 , 8 ); result[ 1 ] = OpenSellAction; } } TradingModuleDemand EvaluateCloseSignals(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand preventOpenDemand) { TradingModuleDemand closeDemands[]; TradeAction tradeActionsToEvaluate[]; GetTradeActions(wallet, preventOpenDemand, tradeActionsToEvaluate); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (tradeActionsToEvaluate); i++) { if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] != CloseBuyAction && tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] != CloseSellAction) { continue ; } if (_advisorStrategy.GetAdvice(tradeActionsToEvaluate[i], 1 )) { if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == CloseBuyAction) { int size = ArraySize (closeDemands); int newSize = size + 1 ; ArrayResize (closeDemands, newSize, 8 ); closeDemands[newSize - 1 ] = CloseBuyDemand; } else if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == CloseSellAction) { int size = ArraySize (closeDemands); int newSize = size + 1 ; ArrayResize (closeDemands, newSize, 8 ); closeDemands[newSize - 1 ] = CloseSellDemand; } } } TradingModuleDemand combinedCloseSignalDemand = OpenModuleBase::GetCombinedCloseDemand(closeDemands); return combinedCloseSignalDemand; } private : TradingModuleDemand EvaluateSignals(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand preventOpenDemand, int requestedEvaluationLevel) { TradingModuleDemand openDemands[]; TradingModuleDemand closeDemands[]; TradeAction tradeActionsToEvaluate[]; GetTradeActions(wallet, preventOpenDemand, tradeActionsToEvaluate); AddPreviousDemandTradeActionIfMissing(tradeActionsToEvaluate); int moneyManagementLevel; if (requestedEvaluationLevel == 0 ) { moneyManagementLevel = _moneyManager.GetNextLevel(wallet); } else { moneyManagementLevel = requestedEvaluationLevel; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (tradeActionsToEvaluate); i++) { int tradeActionEvaluationLevel = GetTopLevel(tradeActionsToEvaluate[i], moneyManagementLevel); if (wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count() >= MaxNumberOfOpenOrders1) { tradeActionEvaluationLevel += 1 ; } if (_advisorStrategy.GetAdvice(tradeActionsToEvaluate[i], tradeActionEvaluationLevel)) { if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == OpenBuyAction) { int size = ArraySize (openDemands); int newSize = size + 1 ; ArrayResize (openDemands, newSize, 8 ); openDemands[newSize - 1 ] = OpenBuyDemand; } else if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == OpenSellAction) { int size = ArraySize (openDemands); int newSize = size + 1 ; ArrayResize (openDemands, newSize, 8 ); openDemands[newSize - 1 ] = OpenSellDemand; } else if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == CloseBuyAction) { int size = ArraySize (closeDemands); int newSize = size + 1 ; ArrayResize (closeDemands, newSize, 8 ); closeDemands[newSize - 1 ] = CloseBuyDemand; } else if (tradeActionsToEvaluate[i] == CloseSellAction) { int size = ArraySize (closeDemands); int newSize = size + 1 ; ArrayResize (closeDemands, newSize, 8 ); closeDemands[newSize - 1 ] = CloseSellDemand; } } } TradingModuleDemand combinedCloseSignalDemand = OpenModuleBase::GetCombinedCloseDemand(closeDemands); if (combinedCloseSignalDemand != NoneDemand) { return combinedCloseSignalDemand; } TradingModuleDemand combinedOpenSignalDemand = OpenModuleBase::GetCombinedOpenDemand(openDemands); TradingModuleDemand multiOrderOpenSignal = GetOpenDemandBasedOnPreviousOpenDemand(combinedOpenSignalDemand, GetNumberOfOpenOrders(wallet)); previousSignalDemand = combinedOpenSignalDemand; multiOrderOpenSignal = FilterPreventOpenDemand(multiOrderOpenSignal, preventOpenDemand); return multiOrderOpenSignal; } void EvaluateOpenConditions(Wallet* wallet, TradingModuleDemand signalDemand) { if (signalDemand == OpenBuySellDemand) { return ; } else { double currentFreeMargin = AccountFreeMargin_LibFunc(); double requiredMargin; if (signalDemand == OpenBuyDemand) { if (!MarginRequired( ORDER_TYPE_BUY , _moneyManager.GetLotSize(), requiredMargin)) { return ; } if (currentFreeMargin < requiredMargin) { HandleErrors( "Not enough free margin to open buy order with requested volume." ); return ; } wallet.GetPendingOpenOrders().Add(OpenOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY , false )); } else if (signalDemand == OpenSellDemand) { if (!MarginRequired( ORDER_TYPE_SELL , _moneyManager.GetLotSize(), requiredMargin)) { return ; } if (currentFreeMargin < requiredMargin) { HandleErrors( "Not enough free margin to open sell order with requested volume." ); return ; } wallet.GetPendingOpenOrders().Add(OpenOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL , false )); } } } TradingModuleDemand GetOpenDemandBasedOnPreviousOpenDemand(TradingModuleDemand openDemand, int numberOfOpenOrders) { if (numberOfOpenOrders == 0 || previousSignalDemand == NoneDemand) { return openDemand; } if (previousSignalDemand == OpenBuyDemand && openDemand == OpenSellDemand) { return openDemand; } else if (previousSignalDemand == OpenSellDemand && openDemand == OpenBuyDemand) { return openDemand; } return NoneDemand; } private : int GetTopLevel(TradeAction tradeAction, int level) { int numberOfExpressions = _advisorStrategy.GetNumberOfExpressions(tradeAction); if (level > numberOfExpressions) { level = numberOfExpressions; } return level; } void AddPreviousDemandTradeActionIfMissing(TradeAction& result[]) { if (previousSignalDemand == NoneDemand) { return ; } bool foundPreviousDemand = false ; if (previousSignalDemand == OpenBuyDemand) { AddPreviousDemandTradeAction(result, OpenBuyDemand, OpenBuyAction); } else if (previousSignalDemand == OpenSellDemand) { AddPreviousDemandTradeAction(result, OpenSellDemand, OpenSellAction); } else if (previousSignalDemand == OpenBuySellDemand) { AddPreviousDemandTradeAction(result, OpenBuyDemand, OpenBuyAction); AddPreviousDemandTradeAction(result, OpenSellDemand, OpenSellAction); } } void AddPreviousDemandTradeAction(TradeAction& result[], TradingModuleDemand demand, TradeAction action) { bool foundPreviousDemand = false ; if (previousSignalDemand == demand) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (result); i++) { if (action == result[i]) { foundPreviousDemand = true ; } } if (!foundPreviousDemand) { ArrayResize (result, ArraySize (result) + 1 , 8 ); result[ ArraySize (result) - 1 ] = action; } } } TradingModuleDemand FilterPreventOpenDemand(TradingModuleDemand multiOrderOpendDemand, TradingModuleDemand preventOpenDemand) { if (multiOrderOpendDemand == NoneDemand) { return multiOrderOpendDemand; } else if (multiOrderOpendDemand == OpenBuyDemand && (preventOpenDemand == NoBuyDemand || preventOpenDemand == NoOpenDemand)) { return NoneDemand; } else if (multiOrderOpendDemand == OpenSellDemand && (preventOpenDemand == NoSellDemand || preventOpenDemand == NoOpenDemand)) { return NoneDemand; } else if (multiOrderOpendDemand == OpenBuySellDemand) { if (preventOpenDemand == NoBuyDemand) { return OpenSellDemand; } else if (preventOpenDemand == NoSellDemand) { return OpenBuyDemand; } else if (preventOpenDemand == NoOpenDemand) { return NoneDemand; } } return multiOrderOpendDemand; } };

Here, we develop a module for managing multiple trade openings using the "MultipleOpenModule_1" class, derived from "OpenModuleBase". We initialize it with the "MultipleOpenModule_1" constructor, setting "_advisorStrategy" to trigger signals only after reset via "SetFireOnlyWhenReset" and storing previous demands in "previousSignalDemand". Our "Evaluate" function assesses signals with "EvaluateSignals" and acts on valid demands using "EvaluateOpenConditions", returning the demand.

In "EvaluateOpenSignals", we retrieve actions with "GetTradeActions", add prior demands via "AddPreviousDemandTradeActionIfMissing", and set the level using "_moneyManager"’s "GetNextLevel" or a specified value. We iterate actions, skipping "CloseBuyAction" and "CloseSellAction", cap levels with "GetTopLevel", and check order limits with "GetOpenOrders" and "MaxNumberOfOpenOrders1". Valid signals from "_advisorStrategy"’s "GetAdvice" add "OpenBuyDemand" or "OpenSellDemand" to an array, combined with "GetCombinedOpenDemand", adjusted by "GetOpenDemandBasedOnPreviousOpenDemand", and filtered by "FilterPreventOpenDemand".

The "EvaluateCloseSignals" function similarly evaluates "CloseBuyAction" and "CloseSellAction", adding "CloseBuyDemand" or "CloseSellDemand" and combining with "GetCombinedCloseDemand".

In "EvaluateOpenConditions", we verify the margin with "AccountFreeMargin_LibFunc" and "MarginRequired", adding buy or sell orders via "OpenOrder" if sufficient, or logging errors with "HandleErrors". We use a similar logic to close the open orders, set take profit, and stop loss, as well as have the corresponding inputs. Upon execution, we now have the following inputs.





We can now create a final class to handle all execution and management already implemented. To achieve that, we use the following logic.

interface ITrader { void HandleTick(); void Init(); Wallet* GetWallet(); }; ITrader *_ea; class EA : public ITrader { private : bool _firstTick; TradeStrategy* _tradeStrategy; AdvisorStrategy* _advisorStrategy; IMoneyManager* _moneyManager; Wallet* _wallet; public : void EA() { _firstTick = true ; _wallet = new Wallet(); _wallet.SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe(DisplayOrderDuringTimeframe); _advisorStrategy = new AdvisorStrategy(); _advisorStrategy.RegisterOpenBuy( new ASOpenBuyLevel1(), 1 ); _advisorStrategy.RegisterOpenSell( new ASOpenSellLevel1(), 1 ); _moneyManager = new MoneyManager(_wallet); _tradeStrategy = new TradeStrategy( new MultipleOpenModule_1(_advisorStrategy, _moneyManager)); _tradeStrategy.RegisterCloseModule( new TakeProfitCloseModule_1()); _tradeStrategy.RegisterCloseModule( new StopLossCloseModule_1()); } void ~EA() { delete (_tradeStrategy); delete (_moneyManager); delete (_advisorStrategy); delete (_wallet); } void Init() { IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode = ! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ); UnitsOneLot = MarketInfo_LibFunc( Symbol (), MODE_LOTSIZE); SetOrderGrouping(); _wallet.LoadOrdersFromBroker(); } void HandleTick() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) == 0 ) { SyncOrders(); } if (AllowManualTPSLChanges) { SyncManualTPSLChanges(); } AskFunc.Evaluate(); BidFunc.Evaluate(); UpdateOrders(); if (!StopEA) { _wallet.HandleTick(); _advisorStrategy.HandleTick(); if (_wallet.GetPendingOpenOrders().Count() == 0 && _wallet.GetPendingCloseOrders().Count() == 0 ) { _tradeStrategy.Evaluate(_wallet); } if (ExecutePendingCloseOrders()) { if (!ExecutePendingOpenOrders()) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Open (all) order(s) failed. Please check EA %d and look at the Journal and Expert tab." , MagicNumber)); } } else { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Close (all) order(s) failed! Please check EA %d and look at the Journal and Expert tab." , MagicNumber)); } } else { if (ExecutePendingCloseOrders()) { _wallet.SetAllOpenOrdersToPendingClose(); } else { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Close (all) order(s) failed! Please check EA %d and look at the Journal and Expert tab." , MagicNumber)); } } if (_firstTick) { _firstTick = false ; } } Wallet* GetWallet() { return _wallet; } private : void SetOrderGrouping() { int size = ArraySize (_tradeStrategy.CloseModules); ORDER_GROUP_TYPE groups[]; ArrayResize (groups, size); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (_tradeStrategy.CloseModules); i++) { groups[i] = _tradeStrategy.CloseModules[i].GetOrderGroupingType(); } _wallet.ActivateOrderGroups(groups); } void SyncOrders() { OrderCollection* currentOpenOrders = OrderRepository::GetOpenOrders(MagicNumber, NULL , Symbol ()); if (currentOpenOrders.Count() != (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count() + _wallet.GetPendingCloseOrders().Count())) { Print ( "(Manual) orderchanges detected" + " (found in MT: " + IntegerToString (currentOpenOrders.Count()) + " and in wallet: " + IntegerToString (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count()) + "), resetting EA, loading open orders." ); _wallet.ResetOpenOrders(); _wallet.ResetPendingOrders(); _wallet.LoadOrdersFromBroker(); } delete (currentOpenOrders); } void SyncManualTPSLChanges() { _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Rewind(); while (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().HasNext()) { Order* order = _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Next(); uint lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_SL" ); if (lineFindResult != UINT_MAX ) { double currentPosition = ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_SL" , OBJPROP_PRICE ); if ((order.StopLossManual == 0 && currentPosition != order.GetClosestSL()) || (order.StopLossManual != 0 && currentPosition != order.StopLossManual)) { order.StopLossManual = currentPosition; } } lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_TP" ); if (lineFindResult != UINT_MAX ) { double currentPosition = ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_TP" , OBJPROP_PRICE ); if ((order.TakeProfitManual == 0 && currentPosition != order.GetClosestTP()) || (order.TakeProfitManual != 0 && currentPosition != order.TakeProfitManual)) { order.TakeProfitManual = currentPosition; } } } } void UpdateOrders() { _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Rewind(); while (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().HasNext()) { Order* order = _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Next(); double pipsProfit = order.CalculateProfitPips(); order.CurrentProfitPips = pipsProfit; if (pipsProfit < order.LowestProfitPips) { order.LowestProfitPips = pipsProfit; } else if (pipsProfit > order.HighestProfitPips) { order.HighestProfitPips = pipsProfit; } } } bool ExecutePendingCloseOrders() { OrderCollection* pendingCloseOrders = _wallet.GetPendingCloseOrders(); int ordersToCloseCount = pendingCloseOrders.Count(); if (ordersToCloseCount == 0 ) { return true ; } if (_wallet.AreOrdersBeingOpened()) { return true ; } int ordersCloseSuccessCount = 0 ; for ( int i = ordersToCloseCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Order* pendingCloseOrder = pendingCloseOrders.Get(i); if (pendingCloseOrder.IsAwaitingDealExecution) { ordersCloseSuccessCount++; continue ; } bool success; if (AccountMarginMode == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ) { Order* reversedOrder = new Order(pendingCloseOrder, false ); reversedOrder.Type = pendingCloseOrder.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; success = OrderRepository::OpenOrder(reversedOrder); if (success) { pendingCloseOrder.Ticket = reversedOrder.Ticket; } delete (reversedOrder); } else { success = OrderRepository::ClosePosition(pendingCloseOrder); } if (success) { ordersCloseSuccessCount++; } } return ordersCloseSuccessCount == ordersToCloseCount; } bool ExecutePendingOpenOrders() { OrderCollection* pendingOpenOrders = _wallet.GetPendingOpenOrders(); int ordersToOpenCount = pendingOpenOrders.Count(); if (ordersToOpenCount == 0 ) { return true ; } int ordersOpenSuccessCount = 0 ; for ( int i = ordersToOpenCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Order* order = pendingOpenOrders.Get(i); if (order.IsAwaitingDealExecution) { ordersOpenSuccessCount++; continue ; } bool isTradeContextFree = false ; double StartWaitingTime = GetTickCount (); while ( true ) { if ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { isTradeContextFree = true ; break ; } int MaxWaiting_sec = 10 ; if ( IsStopped ()) { HandleErrors( "The expert was stopped by a user action." ); break ; } if ( GetTickCount () - StartWaitingTime > MaxWaiting_sec * 1000 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "The (%d seconds) waiting time exceeded. Trade not allowed: EA disabled, market closed or trade context still not free." , MaxWaiting_sec)); break ; } Sleep ( 100 ); } if (!isTradeContextFree) { if (!_wallet.CancelPendingOpenOrder(order)) { HandleErrors( "Failed to cancel an order (because it couldn't open). Please see the Journal and Expert tab in Metatrader for more information." ); } continue ; } bool success = OrderRepository::OpenOrder(order); if (success) { ordersOpenSuccessCount++; } else { if (!_wallet.CancelPendingOpenOrder(order)) { HandleErrors( "Failed to cancel an order (because it couldn't open). Please see the Journal and Expert tab in Metatrader for more information." ); } } } return ordersOpenSuccessCount == ordersToOpenCount; } };

Finally, we establish the core logic control using the "EA" class, which implements the "ITrader" interface with "HandleTick", "Init", and "GetWallet" functions. You should now be fully aware of these functions that we already did. We define private variables "_firstTick", "_tradeStrategy", "_advisorStrategy", "_moneyManager", and "_wallet" to manage state and components. In the "EA" constructor, we set "_firstTick" to true, initialize "_wallet" with a new "Wallet" object, configure its timeframe via "SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe", and create "_advisorStrategy" with a new "AdvisorStrategy" object, registering "ASOpenBuyLevel1" and "ASOpenSellLevel1" signals using "RegisterOpenBuy" and "RegisterOpenSell".

We also instantiate "_moneyManager" with a "MoneyManager" object and "_tradeStrategy" with a "TradeStrategy" object containing a "MultipleOpenModule_1", registering "TakeProfitCloseModule_1" and "StopLossCloseModule_1" via "RegisterCloseModule". The destructor cleans up all components.

Our "Init" function sets mode flags with MQLInfoInteger, configures lot size via "MarketInfo_LibFunc", calls "SetOrderGrouping" to activate order groups using "GetOrderGroupingType", and loads orders with "LoadOrdersFromBroker". The "HandleTick" function manages ticks, syncing orders with "SyncOrders" if not in tester mode, updating manual TP/SL with "SyncManualTPSLChanges" if allowed, and refreshing prices via "AskFunc" and "BidFunc"’s "Evaluate" functions.

It updates profits with "UpdateOrders", processes wallet and strategy ticks with "HandleTick", evaluates "_tradeStrategy" with "Evaluate" if no pending orders, and executes pending closes and opens with "ExecutePendingCloseOrders" and "ExecutePendingOpenOrders", logging errors with "HandleErrors" if failures occur. If the EA is stopped, it closes orders with "SetAllOpenOrdersToPendingClose". We can now call this on the OnTick event handler to manage the trades.

datetime LastActionTime = 0 ; void OnTick () { string AccountServer = AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); string AccountCurrency = AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string AccountName = AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); long AccountTradeMode = AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); string ReadableAccountTrademode = "" ; if (AccountTradeMode == 0 ) ReadableAccountTrademode = "DEMO ACCOUNT" ; if (AccountTradeMode == 1 ) ReadableAccountTrademode = "CONTEST ACCOUNT" ; if (AccountTradeMode == 2 ) ReadableAccountTrademode = "REAL ACCOUNT" ; long AccountLogin = AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); string AccountCompany = AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); long AccountLeverage = AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); long AccountLimitOrders = AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); double AccountMarginFree = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); bool AccountTradeAllowed = AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); bool AccountTradeExpert = AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); string ReadableAccountMarginMode = "" ; if (AccountMarginMode == 0 ) ReadableAccountMarginMode = "NETTING MODE" ; if (AccountMarginMode == 1 ) ReadableAccountMarginMode = "EXCHANGE MODE" ; if (AccountMarginMode == 2 ) ReadableAccountMarginMode = "HEDGING MODE" ; if (OneQuotePerBar) { datetime currentTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (LastActionTime == currentTime) { return ; } else { LastActionTime = currentTime; } } Error = NULL ; _ea.HandleTick(); if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { MqlDateTime mql_datetime; TimeCurrent (mql_datetime); string comment = "

" + ( string )mql_datetime.year + "." + ( string )mql_datetime.mon + "." + ( string )mql_datetime.day + " " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_SECONDS ) + OrderInfoComment; if (DisplayOnChartError) { if (Error != NULL ) comment += "

:: Current error : " + Error; if (ErrorPreviousQuote != NULL ) comment += "

:: Last error : " + ErrorPreviousQuote; } comment += "" ; Comment ( "ACCOUNT SERVER: " , AccountServer, "

" , "ACCOUNT CURRENCY: " , AccountCurrency, "

" , "ACCOUNT NAME: " , AccountName, "

" , "ACCOUNT TRADEMODE: " , ReadableAccountTrademode, "

" , "ACCOUNT LOGIN: " , AccountLogin, "

" , "ACCOUNT COMPANY: " , AccountCompany, "

" , "ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: " , AccountLeverage, "

" , "ACCOUNT LIMIT ORDERS: " , AccountLimitOrders, "

" , "ACCOUNT MARGIN FREE: " , AccountMarginFree, "

" , "ACCOUNT TRADING ALLOWED: " , AccountTradeAllowed, "

" , "ACCOUNT EXPERT ALLOWED: " , AccountTradeExpert, "

" , "ACCOUNT MARGIN ALLOWED: " , ReadableAccountMarginMode); } }

Here, we manage real-time market updates for the program through the OnTick event handler, which processes each new price tick. We begin by collecting account details using functions like "AccountInfoString" for the server, currency, name, and company, AccountInfoInteger for trade mode, login, leverage, and order limits, and AccountInfoDouble for free margin. We convert the trade mode into a readable string ("DEMO ACCOUNT", "CONTEST ACCOUNT", or "REAL ACCOUNT") and the margin mode, stored in "AccountMarginMode", into "NETTING MODE", "EXCHANGE MODE", or "HEDGING MODE" for clarity.

To control tick processing, we check the "OneQuotePerBar" flag, and if enabled, we use the iTime function to get the current bar’s start time, comparing it with "LastActionTime". If they match, we exit to avoid duplicate processing; otherwise, we update "LastActionTime". We clear any existing error with "Error" set to null and call the "HandleTick" function on "_ea" to execute the strategy’s logic.

For display, we check "IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode", then use TimeCurrent and MqlDateTime to format the timestamp, building a comment string with "OrderInfoComment". If "DisplayOnChartError" is enabled, we append errors from "Error" and "ErrorPreviousQuote". Finally, we use the Comment function to display account details on the chart, ensuring real-time monitoring and feedback for the trading system. When we run the program, we have the following output.





From the image, we can see that we can generate and execute a trade, in this case, a buy trade. What we now need to do is manage the trade, and to achieve that, we need to keep track of the transactions, so we will the OnTradeTransaction event handler to listen to successfully opened trades and manage them as follows.

void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { switch (trans.type) { case TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD : { datetime end = TimeCurrent (); datetime start = end - PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_D1 ); HistorySelect (start, end + PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_D1 )); int dealsTotal = HistoryDealsTotal (); if (dealsTotal == 0 ) { Print ( "No deals found" ); return ; } ulong orderTicketId = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_ORDER ); CDealInfo dealInfo; dealInfo.Ticket(trans.deal); ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry = dealInfo.Entry(); bool found = false ; if (deal_entry == DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) { OrderCollection* pendingOpenOrders = _ea.GetWallet().GetPendingOpenOrders(); for ( int i = 0 ; i < pendingOpenOrders.Count(); i++) { Order* order = pendingOpenOrders.Get(i); if (order.Ticket == orderTicketId) { found = true ; order.OpenTime = dealInfo.Time(); order.OpenPrice = trans.price; order.TradePrice = order.OpenPrice; if (OrderFillingType == ORDER_FILLING_FOK ) { order.OrderFilledLots += trans.volume; if ( MathAbs (order.Lots - order.OrderFilledLots) < 1 e- 5 ) { order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = false ; order.Lots = order.OrderFilledLots; order.TradeVolume = order.Lots; _ea.GetWallet().SetPendingOpenOrderToOpen(order); Print ( StringFormat ( "Execution done for order (%d) by EA (%d)" , orderTicketId, MagicNumber)); } } else { order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = false ; bool actualVolumeDiffers = MathAbs (order.Lots - trans.volume) > 1 e- 5 ; order.OrderFilledLots += trans.volume; order.Lots = order.OrderFilledLots; order.TradeVolume = order.Lots; if (actualVolumeDiffers) { Print ( "Broker executed volume differs from requested volume. Executed volume: " + DoubleToStr(trans.volume)); OrderRepository::CalculateAndSetCommision(order); } _ea.GetWallet().SetPendingOpenOrderToOpen(order); Print ( StringFormat ( "Execution done for order (%d) by EA (%d)" , orderTicketId, MagicNumber)); } } } } else if (deal_entry == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { OrderCollection* pendingCloseOrders = _ea.GetWallet().GetPendingCloseOrders(); for ( int i = 0 ; i < pendingCloseOrders.Count(); i++) { Order* order = pendingCloseOrders.Get(i); if (order.Ticket == orderTicketId) { found = true ; if (OrderFillingType == ORDER_FILLING_FOK ) { order.OrderFilledLots += trans.volume; if ( MathAbs (order.Lots - order.OrderFilledLots) < 1 e- 5 ) { order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = false ; order.CloseTime = dealInfo.Time(); order.ClosePrice = trans.price; if (order.MagicNumber == MagicNumber) { TotalCommission += order.Commission; } if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_TP" ); AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_SL" ); } if (order.ParentOrder != NULL ) { order.ParentOrder.Paint(); } _ea.GetWallet().SetPendingCloseOrderToClosed(order); Print ( StringFormat ( "Execution done for order (%d) by EA (%d)" , orderTicketId, MagicNumber)); } } else { bool actualVolumeDiffers = MathAbs (order.Lots - trans.volume) > 1 e- 5 ; if (actualVolumeDiffers) { Print ( "Broker executed volume differs from requested volume.Requested volume: " + DoubleToStr(order.Lots) + ".Executed volume: " + DoubleToStr(trans.volume)); Order* remainderOrder = new Order(order, false ); remainderOrder.Ticket = 0 ; remainderOrder.Lots = order.Lots - trans.volume; remainderOrder.TradeVolume = remainderOrder.Lots; OrderRepository::CalculateAndSetCommision(remainderOrder); _ea.GetWallet().GetPendingCloseOrders().Add(remainderOrder); order.Lots = trans.volume; order.TradeVolume = order.Lots; OrderRepository::CalculateAndSetCommision(order); } else { Print ( "Broker executed volume: " + DoubleToStr(trans.volume)); } order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = false ; order.CloseTime = dealInfo.Time(); order.ClosePrice = trans.price; if (order.MagicNumber == MagicNumber) { TotalCommission += order.Commission; } if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_TP" ); AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_SL" ); } _ea.GetWallet().SetPendingCloseOrderToClosed(order); Print ( StringFormat ( "Execution done for order (%d) by EA (%d)" , orderTicketId, MagicNumber)); } } } } if (found) { Print ( "Updated order with deal info." ); } else if (trans.symbol == Symbol () && dealInfo.Magic() == MagicNumber) { Print ( "Couldn't find deal info for place/done order" ); } break ; } } }

On the OnTradeTransaction event handler where we process MqlTradeTransaction events, we focus on TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD transactions, where we retrieve a one-day history window with TimeCurrent and "PeriodSeconds" via HistorySelect. If no deals are found with "HistoryDealsTotal", we log a message with "Print" and exit. For each deal, we extract the order ticket using "HistoryDealGetInteger" and create a "CDealInfo" object with "Ticket" to check the entry type via "Entry".

For DEAL_ENTRY_IN (new trades), we iterate "GetPendingOpenOrders" from "_ea"’s "Wallet", matching tickets to update orders with "Time" and "price" from "trans". If "OrderFillingType" is "ORDER_FILLING_FOK", we update "OrderFilledLots" and, if filled, clear "IsAwaitingDealExecution" and move the order to open with "SetPendingOpenOrderToOpen". Otherwise, we handle partial fills, logging volume differences with "Print" and updating via "CalculateAndSetCommision".

For "DEAL_ENTRY_OUT" (closures), we process "GetPendingCloseOrders", updating matching orders similarly, removing chart lines with "AnyChartObjectDelete" if "IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode", adding commissions to "TotalCommission", and moving orders to close with "SetPendingCloseOrderToClosed". Partial closes create a new order with "CalculateAndSetCommision" for the remaining volume. We log updates or errors with "Print", ensuring accurate trade tracking. Now upon compilation, we have the following output.





From the image, we can see that we manage the trade executions and display the metadata on the window. The thing that remains is backtesting the program to ensure it works correctly, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting and Optimization

Upon testing the program, we noticed some oversight that we had missed and that was the release of the program and its components when we removed the program from the chart. The issue was as follows.





From the image, we can see the illustration of the issues. To take care of the issues, we implemented the following logic in the OnDeinit event handler.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Comment ( "" ); delete (_ea); delete (AskFunc); delete (BidFunc); }

We managed the cleanup process for the program using the OnDeinit event handler, which is triggered when the Expert Advisor is removed or the terminal is shut down. We began by clearing any chart comments with the Comment function, ensuring a clean chart display. Next, we released memory by deleting the "_ea" object, which represents the main "EA" instance, using the delete operator. We also deleted the "AskFunc" and "BidFunc" objects, which handle price data retrieval, to free up resources.

This concise process ensured proper deinitialization, preventing memory leaks and maintaining system efficiency when the program was stopped. That solved everything and upon thorough optimization and backtesting, using the default settings and changing the trade or risk module settings to using 1%, 5, 30, 10, 60 inputs respectively, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:







Backtest report:











Conclusion

In conclusion, we have developed an MQL5 implementation of the Envelopes Trend Bounce Scalping Strategy, enabling automated trade execution driven by precise signals from Envelopes, Moving Averages, and Relative Strength Index indicators, with integrated risk management for controlled position sizing and loss protection. Our modular framework, featuring dynamic signal evaluation, trade execution, and real-time order monitoring, provides a scalable foundation for scalping. You can further refine this program by adjusting signal thresholds, optimizing risk parameters, or incorporating additional indicators to align with your trading goals.

Disclaimer: This implementation is for educational purposes only. Trading involves substantial financial risks, and market volatility can lead to significant losses. Thorough backtesting and prudent risk management are essential before using this program in live trading environments.

By mastering these techniques, we can enhance the program’s adaptability and robustness or leverage its structure to develop other trading strategies, advancing the program's trading algorithm.



