UprZone 18 Forbidden

Tri-Strategy Trading EA

Product Overview

This is an intelligent trading system that integrates three independent trading strategies, specifically designed for the forex and gold markets. The system adopts a modular architecture, allowing users to flexibly enable different strategy combinations to achieve risk diversification and strategic complementarity.

A minimum account capital of $10,000 is required, and must not be lower than $7,500! The parameter configuration for Gold (XAUUSD) is readily available and can be referenced in the last screenshot. Parameters for other currency pairs need to be adjusted individually.

The first two screenshots show the built-in parameter diagrams. The new version no longer displays parameters with the 'input' prefix in the interactive interface.

Core Features

Multi-Strategy Collaboration RangeBreakout Strategy: A trend-following trading system based on price breakouts, operating during the 08:00-12:00 trading window. Grid Strategy: A grid trading system, operating from 02:00 to 23:00, supporting dynamic adjustment of grid levels. GridTrading Strategy: A boundary-triggered grid system, operating from 06:00 to 23:00.

Intelligent Fund Management Automatically adjusts trade volume based on account size (benchmarked on $10,000). Dynamic lot size calculation adapts to different account capital levels. Different base lot size settings for Gold (XAUUSD) and forex currency pairs.

Professional Risk Control 30% maximum drawdown protection mechanism. Independent Take Profit and Stop Loss settings for each strategy. Floating loss threshold control; automatically stops adding positions. Maximum order limit to prevent overtrading.

Visual Monitoring System Real-time profit and loss statistics panel. Multi-strategy performance comparison chart. 30-day trade history record. Strategy complementarity analysis.



Technical Parameters

Supported Symbols: Major forex currency pairs, XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 and above

Account Requirements: Compatible with Standard/ECN accounts

Risk Level: Medium (adjustable via parameters)

Applicable Scenarios

Traders seeking strategy diversification.

Investors requiring automated risk control.

Users pursuing long-term stable returns.

Traders wanting to avoid the risk of single-strategy failure.

Important Notes