UprZone 18 Forbidden

Tri-Strategy Trading EA

Product Overview
This is an intelligent trading system that integrates three independent trading strategies, specifically designed for the forex and gold markets. The system adopts a modular architecture, allowing users to flexibly enable different strategy combinations to achieve risk diversification and strategic complementarity.

A minimum account capital of $10,000 is required, and must not be lower than $7,500! The parameter configuration for Gold (XAUUSD) is readily available and can be referenced in the last screenshot. Parameters for other currency pairs need to be adjusted individually.

The first two screenshots show the built-in parameter diagrams. The new version no longer displays parameters with the 'input' prefix in the interactive interface.

Core Features

  • Multi-Strategy Collaboration

    • RangeBreakout Strategy: A trend-following trading system based on price breakouts, operating during the 08:00-12:00 trading window.

    • Grid Strategy: A grid trading system, operating from 02:00 to 23:00, supporting dynamic adjustment of grid levels.

    • GridTrading Strategy: A boundary-triggered grid system, operating from 06:00 to 23:00.

  • Intelligent Fund Management

    • Automatically adjusts trade volume based on account size (benchmarked on $10,000).

    • Dynamic lot size calculation adapts to different account capital levels.

    • Different base lot size settings for Gold (XAUUSD) and forex currency pairs.

  • Professional Risk Control

    • 30% maximum drawdown protection mechanism.

    • Independent Take Profit and Stop Loss settings for each strategy.

    • Floating loss threshold control; automatically stops adding positions.

    • Maximum order limit to prevent overtrading.

  • Visual Monitoring System

    • Real-time profit and loss statistics panel.

    • Multi-strategy performance comparison chart.

    • 30-day trade history record.

    • Strategy complementarity analysis.

Technical Parameters

  • Supported Symbols: Major forex currency pairs, XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1 and above

  • Account Requirements: Compatible with Standard/ECN accounts

  • Risk Level: Medium (adjustable via parameters)

Applicable Scenarios

  • Traders seeking strategy diversification.

  • Investors requiring automated risk control.

  • Users pursuing long-term stable returns.

  • Traders wanting to avoid the risk of single-strategy failure.

Important Notes

  • It is recommended to test and familiarize yourself with the parameters on a demo account first.

  • Each strategy can be enabled independently; using them in combination is recommended.

  • Enabling real-time monitoring is advised for easy tracking of system status.

  • Performance may be affected by varying spreads and slippage from different brokers.


Empfohlene Produkte
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Experten
Wir stellen Ihnen unseren leistungsstarken Forex-Handelsroboter mit künstlicher Intelligenz vor, der mit modernster Technologie in den Finanzmarkt einsteigt und jeden Monat an jedem Forex-Paar verdient." Mit seiner integrierten künstlichen Intelligenz ist der Roboter in der Lage, große Datenmengen in Echtzeit zu analysieren und schnelle und präzise Entscheidungen zu treffen, was die Erfolgschancen bei Devisengeschäften erhöht. Dieser Roboter wurde speziell für firmeneigene Desk-Unternehmen ent
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experten
Ein automatisierter Expert Advisor, der Price-Action-Techniken verwendet. Er wurde mehrfach entwickelt und getestet. Es ist der einzige EA auf dem Markt , der 29 Jahre Backtesting von 1990 bis 2019 bestanden hat . Empfehlung: EURUSD 1h-Zeitrahmen Verwenden Sie die Einstellungen, die Sie auf der Kommentarseite finden. Sie können mit den Einstellungen wie den Einlagen und Lots herumspielen. Ändern Sie nicht die Take Profit und Stoploss Einstellungen.
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Experten
ALT Income - Automatisierter Expert Advisor. Geschrieben für EURUSD. Handelt auf dem Zeitrahmen M5. Empfohlene Handelsbedingungen bei Hebelwirkung 1:500 Mindesteinlage - 100 konventionelle Einheiten (EUR, USD) . Prozentsatz der geladenen Einlage beim Verkauf - MaxRiskSELL von 1 bis 15; Gewinn aus einer Transaktion - TakeProfitSell von 50 bis 100.0; Empfohlene Handelsbedingungen bei Leverage 1:40 Mindesteinlage - 100 konventionelle Einheiten (EUR, USD) . Prozentsatz der geladenen Einlage beim V
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experten
Fundamental Hunter - Der Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor Sie kaufen eine einzigartige Gelegenheit, keinen EA. Frühe Käufer bekommen die Macht zuerst... zu einem Preis, den sie nie zurückbekommen werden. Der nächste Preis wird sein: $1200 | 3/10 Spot bleibt Der nächste Preis wird sein: $1600 | 10/10 Spot verbleibt Der nächste Preis wird sein: $2000 | 10/10 Endgültiger Preis: $2400 Live result Wenn Sie auf der Suche nach einem Expert Advisor sind, der über Indikatoren hinausgeht und den M
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
Experten
Dieser EA erfordert einen Broker mit Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP Konten), niedrigem Spread, Null StopLevel (oder nahe an einem solchen), keine Kommission, wenn möglich (da dies Einfluss auf die Gewinnhöhe hat). Die Orderausführungszeit sollte in Millisekunden gemessen werden, nicht in Minuten, Requotes und Slippage sollten nicht zu oft vorkommen. Einzahlung: Mindesteinlage ist $50 (MinLot = 0.01) oder $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Empfohlene Währungspaare: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCH
FREE
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experten
Infinity Gold AI ist ein Handelsroboter (Expert Advisor) für das MetaTrader 4 (MT4)-Terminal, der für den automatisierten Handel mit dem Währungspaar XAUUSD (Gold) entwickelt wurde. Dieser Advisor wurde von erfahrenen Händlern mit zehn Jahren Erfahrung auf den Finanzmärkten entwickelt und konzentriert sich auf konservative Handelsmethoden, die auf klaren Geld- und Risikomanagementregeln basieren. Die vollständige Liste finden Sie unter https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller . Hauptmerkma
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
Experten
Hallo zusammen, Heute möchte ich Ihnen eine Strategie vorstellen , die speziell für den EURUSD-Zeitrahmen M5 entwickelt wurde. Pikachu ist ein sclaper , die nicht verbreitet ist empfindlich . Pikachu ist sehr einfach zu bedienen . Pikachu verwendet eine gefährliche Strategie . Warum ist er kostenlos? Pikachu verwendet eine gefährliche Strategie: Der Experte multipliziert das Lot für jeden Verlusthandel mit 2, bis ein Handel mit Gewinn geschlossen wird. Um ein anderes Produkt mit einer anderen
FREE
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Experten
MetaProfitX wendet eine einzigartige Strategie an, bei der er kontinuierlich kleine profitable Trades scalpt. MetaProfitX hebt sich von anderen Expert Advisors durch seinen bemerkenswerten Ansatz im Umgang mit Verlustgeschäften ab. Im Gegensatz zu traditionellen Methoden, die sich ausschließlich auf Stop-Loss-Aufträge verlassen, um Verluste zu begrenzen, setzt MetaProfitX eine ausgeklügelte Technik ein, um Verlustpositionen zu verwalten, indem es als Korb handelt und alle Positionen auf einmal
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experten
Der Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor wurde für den automatisierten Goldhandel auf der MetaTrader 4-Plattform entwickelt und bietet Händlern einzigartige Tools und Strategien, um maximale Gewinne zu erzielen. Mit Hilfe komplexer Algorithmen zur Analyse von Marktdaten ist dieser Advisor in der Lage, profitable Ein- und Ausstiegspunkte zu identifizieren, was die Risiken deutlich reduziert und die Chancen auf einen erfolgreichen Handel erhöht. Die vollständige Liste finden Sie unter https://www.mql5.co
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experten
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. ZeitRahmen M1 M5 DATEIEN SETZEN; https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=Kommentare&Kommentar=11565247 Empfehlungen Bevor Sie den EA auf einem echten Konto verwenden, testen Sie ihn mit minimalem Risiko oder auf einem Demokonto; Verwenden Sie einen VPS-Server mit einem Ping unter 10ms; ECN-Konto mit niedrigen Spreads + niedrigen Kommissionen + hochwertiger Ausführung; Standardeinstellungen sind optimiert für EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY
Vava Gold Miner EA
Mustafa Mahmoud Asaad Mahmoud
Experten
Sehr profitabler EA mit hoher Kontoführung und geringem Risiko. 18 profitable Strategien. Null Verlust 100% profitabel. 18-20% Gewinn pro Tag. Sie können Ihren Kontostand in nur 10 Tagen verdoppeln. Sehr sicher für kleine Konten ab 200 $ Konten. Geld grantee, wenn Sie Ihr Gleichgewicht verloren. Sie werden nicht wieder verlieren mit diesem intelligenten Roboter, weil es Ihr Geld von Stop-out zu speichern. Sie werden alle Ihre Verluste zurückerhalten. 24/7 Unterstützung für jede Anfrage, die Sie
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experten
Forest ist ein Trend Expert Advisor, der auf der Analyse eines einzigartigen mathematischen Modells von Trendlinien basiert, das Ihnen erlaubt, die Trendbewegung zu bestimmen. Der Expert Advisor ist am besten für das Währungspaar "USDCHF" in der Periode "H1" geeignet. Der EA kann auf jeder Art von Konto und bei jedem Broker funktionieren. Der EA verwendet mathematische Analysen, um Trades zu eröffnen, und wendet Verlustkontrolle auf offene Trades an. Im Kern verwendet der EA keine risikoreichen
Neural Average
Vladislav Filippov
Experten
Neural Average ist ein vollautomatischer Trading Advisor. Neben dem Scalping-Algorithmus, dem System zur Überwachung des Marktes durch die Volumina und Koeffizienten der Oszillationen und der Filterung der Eröffnung von Geschäften durch benutzerdefinierte Makros - Determinanten, ist auch ein Emulator des neuronalen Netzes in die Softwarebasis dieses Beraters integriert. Die oben beschriebene Struktur ermöglicht es Ihnen, den Fluss potenzieller Geschäfte auf der Grundlage der Relevanz des Kontex
ImEngg EA
Mohammad Noman
Experten
"ImEngg EA" ist das fortschrittliche System, das nach jahrelanger Forschung entwickelt wurde und sich in den besten Marktbedingungen bewährt hat, sogar dieser EA hat die schlimmsten Marktabstürze überlebt. Dies ist ein einfaches Grid-System , nimmt Trades sehr logisch ohne Fehler und Sie können leicht schlafen, ohne sich Sorgen zu machen, wenn Sie die vorgeschlagenen Einstellungen und Mindestbilanz. Währungspaare: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Zeitrahmen: M15 Sehr viel günstiger im Vergleich zu ähnlich
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experten
Gyroscope professional forex expert ( für die Paare EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY) analysiert den Markt anhand des Elliot Wave Index. Die Elliot-Wellen-Theorie ist die Interpretation von Prozessen auf den Finanzmärkten durch ein System von visuellen Modellen (Wellen) auf Kurscharts. Der Autor der Theorie, Ralph Elliott, identifizierte acht Varianten von alternierenden Wellen (von denen fünf im Trend und drei gegen den Trend verla
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experten
Der MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMALE LOSGRÖSSE : 100 Lots (US$10.000.000) pro TRADE/POSITION VOLLSTÄNDIG ERPROBT, GETESTET, BEWÄHRT & VERIFIZIERT AUF EINEM ECHTEN LIVE-HANDELSKONTO! PROBIEREN SIE DIE DEMO AUS! Die Version für erfahrene Trader & Global Money Manager. 89% Handelsgewinn-Prozentsatz. 32.679% Gewinnsteigerung oder ROI in 2 Handelstagen. Gewinn-Faktor 3,59 Durchschnittliche Handelsdauer 1h 22m. Der MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader ist einfach zu bedie
TPS Zero Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experten
TPS Zero Scalper EA ist eine hochleistungsfähige automatisierte Handelslösung, die sorgfältig entwickelt wurde, um in schnelllebigen Marktbedingungen zu glänzen. Dieser EA wurde von den Experten der Trading Public School speziell für Scalper entwickelt, die Präzision und Geschwindigkeit in ihren Handelsstrategien suchen. Mit dem TPS Zero Scalper EA erhalten Sie Zugang zu einem leistungsstarken Algorithmus, der Mikro-Markttrends und Preisunterschiede schnell erkennt. Die blitzschnelle Ausführun
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experten
Einzahlung : ab 100 Einzahlungseinheiten Handelspaare : Ich empfehle Währungspaare: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Handelszeitraum : beliebig Konto: Sie sollten ECN-ECN.Pro-Konten mit fünfstelligen Kursen mit einer moderaten Größe (Spread) verwenden. Parameter: USING - Wahl, Handelsrisiko oder festes Lot RISK/LOT - Lot-Risiko-Wert RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Wiederherstellung des Gleichgewichts* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Zurücksetzen der globalen Variablen TAKE_PROFIT - Gewinn
ADX Crossover EA
Steve Zoeger
Experten
ADX Willkommen beim ADX Crossover Trader ================================= Der Roboter basiert auf ADX Crossovers. Sie entscheiden, welcher Zeitrahmen. Der Ea hat die folgenden Einstellungen Empfohlener Zeitrahmen EUro / CHF Tag Auf den niedrigeren Frames gibt es zu viele kleine Trades, aber das bleibt Ihnen überlassen. Ich würde empfehlen, es auf einem Cent-Konto zu testen, wenn Sie sich nicht sicher sind. Der EA wurde von mir selbst erstellt und ich benutze ihn auch für mein privates Trading.
Trader AI ecn
Tat Dat Nguyen
Experten
TRADER AI ECN Bevor Sie alle meine Produkte kaufen, seien Sie sich bitte der damit verbundenen Risiken bewusst: 1) Bitte glauben Sie nicht zu sehr an Backtesting-Ergebnisse. Niemand kann die Zukunft zu 100% vorhersagen. 2) Die beste Einstellung ist die Standardeinstellung, aber Sie können die beste Einstellung für jede spezielle Situation selbst finden. 3) Manchmal kann ein Konflikt des Marktes dazu führen, dass das Konto einen kurzen Zeitraum von Drawdown, Bitte machen Sie sich be
Unusual EA
Khairudi Kherikhanov
Experten
Automatic Expert Advisor Unusual EA ist nicht dazu gedacht, Supergewinne zu erzielen. Er ist eher für langfristige Investoren geeignet, für die der Handel kein Spiel, sondern ein Job ist. Unusual EA kann auch in einem Portfolio zusammen mit anderen EAs verwendet werden. Die Größe des Gewinns und des Drawdowns hängt vom gewählten Währungspaar und dem Zeitrahmen ab - am effektivsten in den Zeiträumen M30, H1 und H4, obwohl er für alle Zeitrahmen und Handelsinstrumente verwendet werden kann. Param
Sonata MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experten
Die Strategie des Expert Advisors basiert auf der proaktiven Vorhersage der wahrscheinlichsten Kursbewegung. Die Methode zur Bestimmung dieser Bewegung ist die Berechnung und das Verhältnis solcher Faktoren wie: kurzfristige OHLC-Candlestick-Muster, die Richtung des Mikrotrends, die Rate der Preisänderung. Es kann jeweils nur 1 Geschäft für ein Handelsinstrument eröffnet werden. Support:   h ttps:// www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter Es werden keine gefährlichen Handelsmethoden verwendet.
Firemen
Tao He
Experten
Auf dem sich ständig verändernden Devisenmarkt standen die drei Währungspaare AUDCAD, AUDNZD und NZDCAD aufgrund ihrer einzigartigen Marktcharakteristika schon immer im Fokus der Anleger. Sie werden von zahlreichen Faktoren wie Rohstoffpreisen, Wirtschaftsdaten und der globalen Risikostimmung stark beeinflusst. Die Volatilität birgt sowohl Chancen als auch versteckte Risiken. Und ein vernünftiges Positionsmanagement ist der Schlüssel, um in diesem komplexen Markt stetig voranzukommen . Für Anle
Currency crosses
Fuguang Liu
Experten
Devisen-Balance-Hedging-Arbitrage ist eine gängige Währungsarbitrage-Methode im ursprünglichen quantitativen Handel, aber konventionelle Hedging-Arbitrage ist aufgrund von Spreads, Slippage, Swaps, Bearbeitungsgebühren und anderen Gründen nicht einfach zu erreichen. Um Gewinne zu erzielen, haben wir diese Strategie optimiert, indem wir das Konzept der ausgeglichenen Arbitrage durchbrochen haben, indem wir Faktoren wie die Beurteilung von Einstiegsmöglichkeiten, die gestaffelte Einstiegszeit und
Infinity Gold Impulse
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experten
Infinity Gold Impulse - Fortgeschrittener Algorithmus für den Goldhandel (XAU/USD). Der Handel mit Gold erfordert, wie jede andere Investition auch, ein gründliches Verständnis der Marktbedingungen, eine strategische Planung und die Berücksichtigung der zahlreichen Faktoren, die den Wert des Goldes bestimmen. Die Prinzipien des Goldhandels beruhen auf den fundamentalen Gesetzen von Angebot und Nachfrage sowie auf einer Analyse der makroökonomischen Situation, der Geopolitik und der Marktstimmu
AU 79 Gold EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
Experten
AU 79 Gold EA ist ein Expertenberater für den Goldhandel, der speziell für den Goldhandel entwickelt wurde. Es handelt sich um einen 5-Minuten-Zeitrahmen-Scalper und seine Strategie ist einzigartig und wird von Institutionen für den Goldhandel verwendet. Er wird einige Stunden lang nachts gehandelt, wenn das Volumen niedrig ist und keine Nachrichten vorliegen, um seine Genauigkeit zu maximieren und das Risiko zu minimieren. Treten Sie unserer   MQL5-Gruppe   bei, um die neuesten Set-Dateien her
Bober Lannister
Arnold Bobrinskii
5 (1)
Experten
Bober Lannister MT4  - is fully automated trading robot.    This robot exists more  than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.  The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results. Why Bober Lannister MT4 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market? -It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day.  (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spread
Flow to Success
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
Experten
Dieser Roboter ermöglicht die Ausführung von Aufträgen nach dem Trend, ob es bullish oder bearish ist, hat es in der EUR/USD-Paar in einer Zeitspanne von 8 Jahren von 2015 bis 2022 mit ein paar mehr als 1000% Gewinn Ergebnisse getestet, es hat ausgezeichnete Kapitalmanagement, da es auf die abhängen wird Der eingegebene Betrag wird auch die Lotterie berechnen, um das Risiko von Verlusten zu reduzieren. Der Roboter berechnet die Lotterie von 100 Dollar, aber es ist in Konten mit einem Minimum v
Vegor
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experten
Der Advisor arbeitet auf der Grundlage einer Strategie zur Bestimmung der ruhigen und volatilen Marktbedingungen sowie der Phasen der Umverteilung der Handelsaktivität. In Momenten erhöhter Volatilität analysiert der Advisor ähnliches Kursverhalten (Muster) in der jüngsten Vergangenheit, und wenn Übereinstimmungen gefunden werden (die Anzahl der Übereinstimmungen wird vom Benutzer im Parameter Strategie-Genauigkeit konfiguriert), entscheidet der Advisor, den Handel zu beginnen. Der Advisor ver
Boogie Pips v2
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experten
https://pdfhost.io/v/XFFnqY8Ow_The_Boogie_Pips_v2_Manualpdf.pdf HINWEIS: Der EA öffnet und schließt Trades automatisch. Er eröffnet jeweils nur eine Position und schließt sie bei hohem Gewinn oder geringem Verlust. Eine nächste Position wird eröffnet, sobald die Anforderungen der EA-Strategie erfüllt sind. Schauen Sie sich unser Video an, um zu sehen, wie es funktioniert EINGABEN: Pips verwenden, Handelsgröße, maximaler Spread, angepasstes OnInit, maximaler Stop Loss, maximaler Take Profit, akus
Käufer dieses Produkts erwarben auch
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experten
Wir stellen vor       Quantum Emperor EA   , der bahnbrechende MQL5-Expertenberater, der die Art und Weise, wie Sie mit dem prestigeträchtigen GBPUSD-Paar handeln, verändert! Entwickelt von einem Team erfahrener Händler mit über 13 Jahren Handelserfahrung. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Kaufen Sie Quantum Emperor EA und Sie erhalten Quantum StarMan  kostenlos! *** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren D
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experten
Vortex - Ihre Investition in die Zukunft Der Vortex Gold EA Expert Advisor wurde speziell für den Handel mit Gold (XAU/USD) auf der Metatrader-Plattform entwickelt. Dieser EA verwendet proprietäre Indikatoren und geheime Algorithmen des Autors und wendet eine umfassende Handelsstrategie an, die darauf ausgelegt ist, profitable Bewegungen auf dem Goldmarkt zu erfassen. Zu den Schlüsselkomponenten seiner Strategie gehören klassische Indikatoren wie der CCI und der Parabolic Indicator, die zusamme
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experten
Aura Black Edition ist ein vollautomatischer EA, der nur für den Handel mit GOLD entwickelt wurde. Expert zeigte im Zeitraum 2011-2020 stabile Ergebnisse bei XAUUSD. Keine gefährlichen Methoden des Geldmanagements verwendet, kein Martingal, kein Raster oder Scalp. Geeignet für alle Brokerbedingungen. EA, trainiert mit einem mehrschichtigen Perceptron. Das neuronale Netzwerk (MLP) ist eine Klasse von Feedforward-künstlichen neuronalen Netzwerken (KNN). Der Begriff MLP wird mehrdeutig verwendet, m
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experten
AI Forex Robot - Die Zukunft des automatisierten Handels. AI Forex Robot wird von einem System der nächsten Generation künstlicher Intelligenz angetrieben , das auf einem hybriden neuronalen LSTM-Transformer-Netz basiert und speziell für die Analyse der Preisbewegungen von Gold (XAUUSD) auf dem Devisenmarkt entwickelt wurde. Das System analysiert komplexe Marktstrukturen, passt seine Strategie in Echtzeit an und trifft datengestützte Entscheidungen mit einem hohen Maß an Präzision. AI Forex Robo
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experten
Goldex AI: Der Erfolg von heute wird die Früchte von morgen sein SUPER-RABATT FÜR BEGRENZTE ZEIT! LETZTE 2 EXEMPLARE FÜR 299 USD BEVOR DER PREIS STEIGT. Live-Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Hochrisikosatz Handbuch und Konfigurationsdateien: Kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf, um Handbuch und Konfigurationsdateien zu erhalten. Preis: Der Startpreis beträgt $899 und erhöht sich nach jeweils zehn Verkäufen um $199. Verfügbare Kopien: 2 Goldex AI - Fortgeschrittener Handelsroboter mit neuron
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experten
Quantum King EA – Intelligente Leistung, optimiert für jeden Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Sonderpreis zur Markteinführung Live-Signal:       KLICKEN SIE HIER MT5-Version:   HIER KLICKEN Quantum King-Kanal:       Klicken Sie hier ***Kaufe Quantum King MT4 und erhalte Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Frag privat nach weiteren Details! Regel       Ihr Handel mit Präzision und Disziplin. Quantu
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experten
Aura Neuron ist ein einzigartiger Expert Advisor, der die Aura-Reihe von Handelssystemen fortsetzt. Durch die Nutzung fortschrittlicher neuronaler Netzwerke und hochmoderner klassischer Handelsstrategien bietet Aura Neuron einen innovativen Ansatz mit hervorragender potenzieller Leistung. Dieser vollständig automatisierte Expert Advisor ist für den Handel mit Währungspaaren wie XAUUSD (GOLD) konzipiert. Er hat von 1999 bis 2023 eine gleichbleibende Stabilität für diese Paare bewiesen. Das System
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experten
Der Trend Ai EA ist für die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Trend Ai-Indikator konzipiert. Dieser führt seine eigene Marktanalyse durch, indem er Trenderkennung mit umsetzbaren Einstiegspunkten und Umkehrwarnungen kombiniert und alle Signale des Indikators vollautomatisch übernimmt! Der EA enthält eine Reihe von externen Parametern, die vollständig anpassbar sind und es dem Händler ermöglichen, den Experten nach seinen Wünschen anzupassen. Sobald der grüne Punkt erscheint, bereitet sich der EA auf eine
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experten
EA Gold Stuff ist ein Berater, der speziell für den Goldhandel entwickelt wurde. Die Basis der Arbeit ist die Eröffnung von Orders auf dem Indikator Gold Stuff, so dass der Berater arbeitet an der Strategie "Trend Follow", was bedeutet, den Trend zu folgen. WICHTIG! Kontaktieren Sie mich sofort nach dem Kauf, um Anweisungen und Bonus zu erhalten! Sie können eine kostenlose Kopie unseres Strong Support- und Trendscanner-Indikators erhalten, bitte senden Sie uns eine persönliche Nachricht. Mich!
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
Experten
Der Game Change EA ist ein Trendfolge-Handelssystem, das auf dem Game Changer-Indikator basiert. Er verkauft automatisch, sobald ein roter Punkt erscheint, und setzt den Verkauf fort, bis ein gelbes X erscheint, das ein potenzielles Trendende signalisiert. Dieselbe Logik gilt für Kaufpositionen. Sobald ein blauer Punkt erscheint, beginnt der EA mit dem Kauf und beendet den Kaufzyklus, sobald ein gelbes X erkannt wird. Dieser EA eignet sich für jedes Währungspaar und jeden Zeitrahmen, erzielt abe
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experten
Eine der leistungsstärksten automatisierten Trading-Strategien des Jahres 2025 Wir haben eine der stärksten manuellen Trading-Strategien des Jahres 2025 in einen vollautomatischen Expert Advisor umgewandelt, basierend auf TMA (Triangular Moving Average) mit CG-Logik . Dieser EA wurde für präzise Einstiege, intelligente Pending Orders und striktes Risikomanagement entwickelt und eignet sich für alle Forex-Währungspaare sowie Gold (XAUUSD) . Die beste Performance wird auf ECN-Konten mit Spreads un
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experten
ULTRA-OPTIMIERTE VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 ist in der MT4-Version die bislang leistungsstärkste, stabilste und ausgereifteste Veröffentlichung. HFT ist ein Hochfrequenz-Scalper, der ausschließlich auf Gold (XAUUSD) im M1-Zeitrahmen handelt und täglich eine große Anzahl an Trades ausführt. Er unterstützt einen Hebel von bis zu 1:500 und arbeitet mit sehr vernünftigen Lotgrößen , was ihn zu einer echten Scalping-Strategie macht. Daher sind spezialisierte Scalping-Konten (RAW oder
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experten
Der XG Gold Robot MT4 ist speziell für Gold konzipiert. Wir haben uns nach ausgiebigen Tests entschieden, diesen EA in unser Angebot aufzunehmen. XG Gold Robot funktioniert perfekt mit den Paaren XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR . XG Gold Robot wurde für alle Trader entwickelt, die gerne mit Gold handeln , und enthält zusätzlich eine Funktion, die wöchentliche Gold-Levels mit dem Minimum und Maximum im Panel sowie im Chart anzeigt, was Ihnen beim manuellen Handel helfen wird. Es handelt sich um eine Strateg
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experten
Die Quantenstrategie ist eine Kombination aus Quantenüberlagerung und Handelssignalmodell. EA Quantum Dark Gold bestimmt gleichzeitig Kauf- und Verkaufspositionen für jedes Signal und platziert gleichzeitig 2 Aufträge Buy Stop und Sell Stop. Dann bestimmt das Momentum, welche Orderposition ausgeführt wird und storniert die verbleibende schwebende Order. Diese interessante Idee bildet den Quantum Dark Gold mit einer einzigartigen Einstiegsmethode. Offene Positionen werden dann durch Trailing-, S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experten
KI-gesteuerte Technologie mit ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA ist ein fortschrittlicher Expert Advisor für GBPUSD und XAUUSD. Er konzentriert sich auf Sicherheit, konstante Erträge und unendliche Rentabilität. Im Gegensatz zu vielen anderen EAs, die auf risikoreichen Strategien wie Martingale oder Grid-Trading basieren, verwendet Infinity EA eine disziplinierte, profitable Scalping-Strategie, die auf einem neuronalen Netzwerk basiert, das über maschinelles Lernen und KI-basierte Datenanalysetechnolog
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experten
Javier Gold Scalper: Unsere Technologie an Ihrer Seite! Handbuch und Konfigurationsdateien: Kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf, um das Handbuch und die Konfigurationsdateien zu erhalten Preis: Der Preis steigt je nach Anzahl der verkauften Lizenzen Verfügbare Kopien: 5 Der Handel mit Gold, einem der volatilsten Vermögenswerte auf dem Finanzmarkt, erfordert höchste Präzision, gründliche Analyse und ein äußerst effektives Risikomanagement. Der Javier Gold Scalper wurde entwickelt, um genau diese
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experten
Capybara EA ist ein fortschrittliches automatisiertes Trendfolgesystem, das auf dem Hama-Indikator basiert. Wenn der Markt bärisch wird und der Indikator rot wird, wird der EA verkaufen, wenn der Markt bullisch wird und der Indikator blau wird, wird der EA kaufen. Der EA kann den Beginn von Aufwärts- und Abwärtstrends genau erkennen und offene Trades im Martingal-/Gitterstil steuern, bis er TP erreicht. Empfohlene Paare: Alle wichtigen Paare wie Eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd und auch kleinere P
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experten
Der Expert Advisor ist ein System zur Wiederherstellung unrentabler Positionen. Der Algorithmus des Autors sperrt eine Verlustposition, teilt sie in viele separate Teile und schließt jeden von ihnen separat. Einfache Einrichtung, verzögerter Start im Falle eines Drawdowns, Sperren, Deaktivieren anderer Expert Advisors, Mittelwertbildung mit Trendfilterung und teilweises Schließen einer Verlustposition sind in einem Tool integriert Es ist die Verwendung von Schließungsverlusten in Teilen, die es
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experten
Scalp Unscalp ist ein kurzfristiges, bidirektionales Scalping-System, das versucht, durch sehr präzise Einstiege schnell Gewinne zu erzielen. Scalp Unscalp Live-Signal kommt bald! Der aktuelle Preis wird erhöht. Begrenzter Aktionspreis 99 USD Kein Grid, kein Martingale. Jeder Trade wird einzeln ausgeführt Fester Stoploss verfügbar, mit virtuellem dynamischen Trailing-Stop-System Interaktives Handels-Panel und präzise Lotgrößeneinstellungen Empfohlen Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zeitrah
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experten
Der EA Aurum Trader   kombiniert eine Breakout- und eine Trendfolgestrategie mit maximal zwei Trades pro Tag.  Kontaktieren Sie mich sofort nach dem Kauf, um einen persönlichen Bonus zu erhalten!  Sie können eine kostenlose Kopie unseres starken Support- und Trendscanner-Indikators erhalten, bitte pm. ich!   Bitte beachten Sie, dass ich meine EAS oder speziellen Sets nicht auf Telegram verkaufe, es ist nur auf Mql5 verfügbar und meine Set-Dateien sind nur auf meinem Blog hier verfügbar.  Seien
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experten
AlphaCore System ist ein professioneller Trading Advisor für MetaTrader 4 , der eine Handelsstrategie verwendet, die auf der dynamischen Analyse von lokalen Extremen und statistischen Ausbruchsprognosen basiert. === Kaufen Sie AlphaCore System für MT5 und erhalten Sie AlphaCore System für MT5 kostenlos! === Für weitere Details, kontaktieren Sie mich per privater Nachricht! Handelskonzept Der Advisor arbeitet mit der Methodik der adaptiven Preiskorridore . Das System überwacht kontinuierlich die
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experten
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Nur noch wenige Exemplare zu $129. Nächster Preis ist $399 Live-Signal Überwachung MT5-Version Lernen Sie Ihren zuverlässigen Assistenten für den Kryptomarkt kennen - Bitcoin Scalper Pro. Dies ist die perfekte Lösung für alle, die Bitcoin professionell und effizient handeln wollen! Dieser einzigartige Trading Advisor wurde speziell für den Bitcoin-Hande
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experten
Einführung in DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Überblick DCA CYCLEMAX ist ein leistungsstarkes halbautomatisches Grid-Trading-Programm (EA), das für Vermögenswerte optimiert wurde, die im Markt starke einseitige Trends aufweisen. Es ist besonders effektiv für Vermögenswerte mit hoher Volatilität und stabilen, einseitigen Trends, wie Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) und Kryptowährunge
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (561)
Experten
EA Black Dragon arbeitet mit dem Black Dragon-Indikator. Der Expert Advisor eröffnet einen Deal anhand der Farbe des Indikators, dann ist es möglich, das Ordernetzwerk aufzubauen oder mit einem Stop-Loss zu arbeiten. Die Überwachung der realen Arbeit sowie meine anderen Entwicklungen finden Sie hier: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Alle Einstellungen finden Sie hier! Empfehlungen Währungspaare EURUSD GBPUSD  Zeitrahmen M15  Empfohlene Einzahlung 1000 Dollar oder Cent  Empfohle
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Experten
Standardeinstellungen für den Gold (Gold M15) Test ab dem Jahr 2024 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Adaptive Marktintelligenz SPEZIELLES EINFÜHRUNGSANGEBOT: Die Leistungsfähigkeit des Smart Regime EA wird zu einem Bruchteil seines wahren Wertes freigegeben. Sichern Sie sich Ihre Lizenz jetzt für $50 , bevor der Preis schrittweise auf den Endwert von $500 erhöht wird. Dies ist eine Investition in eine beispiellose Marktlogik. Nutzen Sie die Kraft des adaptiven algorithmischen Handels. Der Kaufman Smart
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experten
////// THEHRANTO V3 /////// **** Wichtig ****** Dieser Roboter ist mit einem professionellen Nachrichtenfilter ausgestattet. Während der Backtests werden alle wichtigen Wirtschaftsereignisse erkannt und die Trades werden vor und nach wichtigen Nachrichten gefiltert. Backtests zeigen zwar ein reduziertes Risiko während der Nachrichtenveröffentlichungen, aber der beste Weg, um die tatsächliche Leistung zu überprüfen, sind Live-Signale https://www.nxfx.ca/ Live Signal = Signale Ein Experte auf Ba
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
Experten
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD ist ein automatisiertes Handelssystem, das für das Währungspaar GBPUSD entwickelt wurde. Mit einer Scalping-Strategie und einem ausgeklügelten Positionsmanagement zielt es darauf ab, hohe Renditen zu erzielen und gleichzeitig das Risiko zu minimieren. Der EA analysiert Tick-Muster, Preisbewegungen und Momentum und nutzt einzigartige Einstiegspunkte, um potenzielle Handelsmöglichkeiten zu identifizieren. Um Gewinne zu sichern und die Effizienz zu erhöhen, ist jeder Hand
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experten
24-Stunden-Blitzverkauf - Nur $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" ist ein Expert Advisor (EA), der speziell für die Teilnahme an der HFT-Herausforderung entwickelt wurde und mit dem Währungspaar US30 handelt. Für weitere erstklassige Expert Advisors und Indikatoren besuchen Sie: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Ich bin Los, bitte abonnieren Sie, um weitere Updates zu erhalten: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Was ist HFT? High-Frequency Trading (HFT) ist eine Ha
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experten
Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental Trader ist ein Handelsassistent, der Finanzmarkthändlern hilft, intelligente Entscheidungen zu treffen, die auf den EA-Informationsdaten basieren. Dieser EA verwendet Online-Quellen, um alle notwendigen Informationen wie die fundamentale Ausrichtung von Währungen, die Stimmung des Echtzeit-Einzelhändlerverhältnisses zu einem Paar, Banken- und Institutsprognosen, COT-Berichtsdaten und andere Daten in einem komplexen EA-Panel zu erfassen. Kurz gesagt, es
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experten
- Real Preis ist 300$ - Begrenzter Rabatt (Es ist 49$ )- Nur 1 Kauf ist 49$. - Lifetime Update kostenlos Willkommen, Bitcoin Expert eröffnet automatisch den Handel mit Highly Profit, Fixed Stop Loss. Kein Martingale, kein Raster, kein Betrug Bitcoin ist eine Kryptowährung, eine digitale Peer-to-Peer-Währung, die unabhängig von einer zentralen Regierungsbehörde funktioniert . Bitcoin ermöglicht direkte Transaktionen zwischen Nutzern, die durch kryptografische Technologie gesichert und in einem t
Auswahl:
Keine Bewertungen
Antwort auf eine Rezension