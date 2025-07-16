Trend AI EA

Der Trend Ai EA ist für die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Trend Ai-Indikator konzipiert. Dieser führt seine eigene Marktanalyse durch, indem er Trenderkennung mit umsetzbaren Einstiegspunkten und Umkehrwarnungen kombiniert und alle Signale des Indikators vollautomatisch übernimmt! Der EA enthält eine Reihe von externen Parametern, die vollständig anpassbar sind und es dem Händler ermöglichen, den Experten nach seinen Wünschen anzupassen.

Sobald der grüne Punkt erscheint, bereitet sich der EA auf einen Kauf vor. Sobald der Aufwärtstrend durch einen blauen Pfeil bestätigt wird, gibt der EA bei der nächsten Kerze eine Kauforder aus. Sollte sich der Markt umkehren, verwaltet der EA die Handelsserie nach einer Raster- und Martingale-Strategie. Erscheint das entgegengesetzte Signal und ein roter Punkt im Chart, bereitet sich der EA auf einen Verkauf vor. Sobald der rote Pfeil folgt, gibt der EA bei der nächsten Kerze eine Verkaufsorder aus und verwaltet die Handelsserie nach einer Raster- und Martingale-Strategie.

Paare und Zeitrahmen:
Dieser EA kann für alle börsennotierten Vermögenswerte, Futures, Aktien, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Kryptowährungen und Indizes verwendet werden. Es funktioniert gut mit xauusd oder Hauptwährungspaaren wie eurusd, gbpusd, usdcad, audusd, audcad, nzdcad, nzdusd auf m15 oder höheren Zeitrahmen wie H1 für mehr Genauigkeit.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Einstellungen:

Neue Serie öffnen – Wahr/Falsch – Neue Serie zulassen
Kaufhandel – Wahr/Falsch – Kauf zulassen
Verkaufshandel – Wahr/Falsch – Verkauf zulassen
Manuelle Orders verwalten – Wahr/Falsch – Wenn Händler neue Orders manuell eingeben, werden diese vom EA gesteuert.
Hedge verwenden – Wahr/Falsch – Hedging zulassen
Orderkommentar – EA Trend Ai
Maximaler Spread (0 – nicht verwenden) – 0 – Maximal zulässiger Spread
Startstunde – Startstunde des EA
Endstunde – Endstunde des EA
Magic – Die eindeutige Magic Number zur Identifizierung des EA
---Trend Ai-Parameter
Standardeinstellung beibehalten
---Strategieeinstellungen ---
Maximale Kaufaufträge – Maximal zulässige Kaufaufträge
Maximale Verkaufsaufträge – Maximal zulässige Verkaufsaufträge
Anfangslos – Das anfängliche Los für den Handelsbeginn
Autolot – Wahr/Falsch – Automatische Lotberechnung aktivieren/deaktivieren
Autolot-Größe. Freie Margin für jeden 0,01–1000 – Betrag der Einzahlung, auf den das Startlot angewendet wird, wenn Autolot True ist.
Lot-Multiplikator – Lot-Multiplikator für nachfolgende Orders.
Max. Lot – Maximal zulässige Lotgröße.
TP-Modus – Virtuell – Virtuell/Real TP – Virtueller Take-Profit ist nicht sichtbar, Realer Take-Profit ist sichtbar.
TP (0 – Nicht verwenden) – Take-Profit in Punkten.
SL-Modus – Virtuell/Real – Virtueller Stop-Loss ist nicht sichtbar, Realer Stop-Loss ist sichtbar.
SL (0 – Nicht verwenden) – Stop-Loss in Punkten.
Trail-Modus – Virtuell/Real – Virtueller Trail ist nicht sichtbar oder Realer Trail ist Trailing.
Trail-Start, Punkte (0 – Nicht verwenden) – Beginn des Trailings in Punkten.
Trail-Schritt, Punkte – 100 – Beginn des Trailing-Schritts in Punkten.
Überlappung letzte Order – Wahr/Falsch – Überlappung der ersten und letzten Order zur Reduzierung des Drawdowns.
Überlappung letzte Ordernummer – 8 – Ab welcher Ordernummer beginnt die Überlappung.
Überlappung in Prozent – Prozentualer Gewinn nach Abschluss der ersten und letzten Order. gleichzeitig im Gesamtgewinn
Pause zwischen Orders (min. 0 – nicht verwenden) – Anzahl der Minuten, die zwischen den Orders pausiert werden soll
---Distanzeinstellungen---
Feste Distanz – Die Distanz zwischen den Orders
Dynamische Orderdistanz – Ab welcher Ordernummer beginnt die dynamische Distanz
Start der dynamischen Distanz – Dieser Wert legt die Distanz zwischen der ersten Order und dem Marktpreis fest, ab dem die dynamische Distanz beginnt
Distanzmultiplikator – Der Multiplikatorfaktor zur Erhöhung der Distanz zwischen den Orders
Weiter:
---Panelparameter---
Bewertungen 49
Дмитрий Башарин
193
Дмитрий Башарин 2026.01.02 15:49 
 

Здравствуйте Рамиль. Я купил робота Trend AI EA, по наблюдал за его работой, мне понравился советник. Собираюсь ставить на реальную торговлю

Antonio Villanueva
81
Antonio Villanueva 2025.12.28 21:13 
 

Hi, this is one of the best I've ever bought; it's very effective, I highly recommend work in H1 it.

sevenc
136
sevenc 2025.12.14 14:04 
 

A very good EA; the author consistently provides excellent support for every project.

