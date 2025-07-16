Trend AI EA
Hi, this is one of the best I've ever bought; it's very effective, I highly recommend work in H1 it.
Здравствуйте Рамиль. Я купил робота Trend AI EA, по наблюдал за его работой, мне понравился советник. Собираюсь ставить на реальную торговлю
very big disappointed .. not recommended at all!!
very bad and no support at all disappointed
Overall, the bot’s performance has been excellent—stable, consistent, and highly efficient in normal market conditions. It handles entries and exits with precision while maintaining controlled risk. However, during major trend shifts or sudden high-volatility moves, however, we should be cautious, as large market swings may require extra attention.
I've been using this EA on XAUUSD m15, EURUSD m15 and GPBUSD m15 with good returns and reliable results. I love it so far. Best one I have in my toolbox.
Trend AI EA feels like having an assistant who never blinks. It watches the charts 24/7 and trades when I’d probably hesitate. The logic is solid follows trend shifts and avoids most fakeouts. I still manage my lot sizes, but overall it’s doing great work.
Trend AI EA is a strong helper, but not a magic button. It catches nice trend moves when the market is flowing but needs smart settings in choppy periods. I run it on a VPS and monitor it once a day. When conditions are right, it shines.
I started with the Trend AI Indicator and honestly loved how it helped me spot trend changes and pullbacks. It gave me confidence when choosing trade direction, so when I saw the Trend AI EA that promised to automate the same logic, I jumped in. The setup was simple, and because I already understood how the indicator worked, I immediately recognized the entries the EA was taking. It doesn’t overtrade, and the signals feel consistent with what I used to see manually. Of course, I still keep my risk low and test on demo first, but overall, this EA feels like a natural next step if you already enjoy the indicator. It’s like handing your chart watching duties to a disciplined assistant who actually listens. Must mention Ramil was a very helpful developer
That’s decent for the price. But remember: “EA ≠ guaranteed profits”. The marketplace page itself has the standard disclaimer of risk. Also real world results differ. So if you buy it, consider it a tool, not a guarantee. Good value if you treat it as part of your toolbox. In total The Ea is doing very good .. you need to learn how to use it
I’ve always rolled my eyes at “AI-powered” EAs. Tried Trend AI EA out of curiosity expecting nothing. Week one: small but steady profits. Week two: handled NFP volatility like a pro exited before the chaos. Now I’m running it on EURUSD and XAUUSD and I’m quietly eating my humble pie Lesson learned: sometimes the robot is smarter than you. Thanks developer for the support also
I’ve got a full-time job and barely touch MetaTrader during the week. Installed this EA on my VPS, adjusted risk settings and forgot about it. When I checked on Sunday night and boom consistent and controlled trades all week. No drama.. no blown account.. just smooth equity growth. Trend AI EA is like that quiet employee who never takes a break.i only trade manually during fridays
on my test on EURUSD and GBPUSD, drawdown stayed within ~7% over a month using these settings. Good candidate EA!! many thanks to the author Ramil
Trend AI EA detects trend flips early and attacks with a controlled grid sequence. If you understand grid risk and set good parameters, this is one of the better trend-based EAs I’ve seen!! Ramil is the Real deal
Trend AI EA has shown very solid performance in trending markets.The entry logic is clean and the trade management is disciplined not over aggressive like many EAs out there. It’s easy to configure runs smoothly on VPS and handles volatility well. Excellent work and support from the developer!!
