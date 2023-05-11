RSI for 8 Symbols mr

5
MT4 için "8 Sembol için RSI" Forex Göstergesi. Yeniden boyama yok.

- RSI, işlem yapmak için en popüler osilatörlerden biridir.
- Güçlü Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesinden (70'in üstünde) Satış girişleri ve güçlü Aşırı Satış bölgesinden (30'un altında) Satın Alma girişleri almak harikadır.
- RSI, sapma tespiti için çok faydalıdır.
- "8 Sembol için RSI", yalnızca 1 grafikte 8 farklı sembole kadar RSI değerlerini kontrol etme fırsatı verir.
- Bu gösterge, Aşırı Satın Alma/Satış alanlarından Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle birleştirmek için de mükemmeldir.

// Harika ticaret robotları ve göstergeleri burada mevcuttur: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
Yalnızca bu MQL5 web sitesinde sunulan orijinal bir üründür.
İncelemeler 1
danmar
1935
danmar 2023.05.27 17:21 
 

Hi Today i buy this indicator and i found a little problem and ask for update and the same day it was done. Thank you DMITRII for that this indicator look very interesting to see the move of a pair and for me in scalping it is an very important thing, in strategy tester look very promising, as market is close i will use it in real next week and come back later to confirm how it is very very interesting. Well done Thank you Warmly

======20240809 after usage this indicator is very accurate. well done ///20240811 Thank you a lot for the font size

======20240812 in private message i ask for a next update to have a parameter to allow more space between the currencies name and it is already done ! Thank you a lot for that because on my big screen it is now very clear to quickly see the name of the color ; as you tool is really very good (even in M1) i have 8 charts 1 for each group AUD CAD CHF .... USD and of course the same color is use in different chart but not the same pair. like this it is very very good.

THANK you a lot for this so quick update and perfect user support for an indicator not expansive. Very Well Done ++++

======20240908 very effective tool, one of the 2 that i really need to have a global view

======20241114 again an update after asking a parameter for a very personal use and it is done THANK YOU so much

======20250415 with usage of it for many months, it is one of my 3 importants tools. quick, accurate, so easy to see.

Önerilen ürünler
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Göstergeler
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Göstergeler
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Göstergeler
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "RSI SPEED" MT4 için - harika bir tahmin aracı, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Bu göstergenin hesaplanması fizik denklemlerine dayanmaktadır. RSI SPEED, RSI'nin kendisinin 1. türevidir. - RSI SPEED, ana trend yönündeki girişleri scalping için iyidir. - Uygun trend göstergesiyle birlikte kullanın, örneğin HTF MA (resimlerdeki gibi). - RSI SPEED göstergesi, RSI'nin yönünü ne kadar hızlı değiştirdiğini gösterir - çok hassastır. - Momentum ticaret stratejileri için RSI SPEED gösterg
Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "FORCE endeksi ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama". Yeniden boyama gerektirmez. - Bu gösterge, trend yönünde momentum ticareti için mükemmeldir. - "FORCE endeksi ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama" Göstergesi, Force endeksinin Hızlı ve Yavaş Hareketli Ortalamalarını görmenizi sağlar. - Force endeksi, fiyat ve hacim verilerini tek bir değerde birleştiren en iyi göstergelerden biridir. - Force endeksi, fiyatı hareket ettirmek için kullanılan güç miktarını ölçen güçlü bir osilatördür.
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Göstergeler
Master Scalping M1 , trendi hızlı ve doğru bir şekilde belirlemek için bir algoritma kullanan yenilikçi bir göstergedir. Gösterge, pozisyonların açılış ve kapanış zamanını hesaplar, gösterge algoritmaları, bir ticarete girmek (bir varlık satın almak veya satmak) için ideal anları bulmanızı sağlar, bu da çoğu tüccar için işlemlerin başarısını artırır. Göstergenin faydaları: Kullanımı kolaydır, çizelgeyi gereksiz bilgilerle aşırı yüklemez. Herhangi bir strateji için bir filtre olarak kullanılabili
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
Göstergeler
About the Lyne indicator Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data. The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy. The indicator works without repainting.
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
ZhiBiMACD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
This is a unique MACD indicator that is more accurate and easy to use than traditional MACD. It is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for any market variety. The red column is the (Buy) band signal, and the blue column is the (Sell) band signal. The yellow and green lines are trend lines, and the two lines never cross. Buy: In the blue column, look at the green line up through the middle 0 axis. Sell: In the red column, look at the yellow line down the middle 0 axis. The MACD's de
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma bölgeleriyle Güç Endeksi" MT4 için Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Güç endeksi, fiyat ve hacim verilerini tek bir değerde birleştiren en iyi göstergelerden biridir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesinden Satış işlemlerini ve dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesinden Satın Alma işlemlerini almak harikadır. - Bu gösterge, Momentum ticareti için trend yönünde mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesi - sarı çizginin üstünde. - Dinamik Aşırı Satış bö
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Akış Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesidir - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracıdır! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Akış Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Gösterge, aşırı satış ve aşırı alım bölgelerini belirlemek için fiyat ve hacim verilerini kullanır. - Osilatör, Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Göstergeler
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features Easy to use. Filter configuration only requires selection of sensitivity in the " Sensitivity of the indicator " input. Signals can be filtered using
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (8)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - tamamen otomatik çok çiftli işlem sistemidir - istikrarlı büyüme ile çok güvenlidir. Bu karlı scalping EA şu anda piyasadaki en istikrarlı sistemlerden biridir - ayda yaklaşık 70-100 işlem alır. EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden  "v24.1 mod2" Set_files'ı kullanın. EA'nın Özellikleri: - Ek spread ayarları. - Ayarlanabilir Volatilite-Uyarlanabilir Stop Loss. - Uzun/Kısa için SWAP ekranı. - Sabit_SL seçeneği. - Sistem güvenlidir ve ızgaralar veya
Heiken Ashi Candles indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu, ihtiyaçlarınız için kullanabileceğiniz Ücretsiz bir üründür! Ayrıca olumlu geri bildirimlerinizi de çok takdir ediyorum! Çok teşekkürler! // Harika ticaret robotları ve göstergeleri burada mevcuttur: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller Crypto_Forex Göstergesi: MT4 için Heiken Ashi Mumları. Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Heiken_Ashi_Candles, resimde olduğu gibi Trend Çizgisi MA göstergesiyle harika bir kombinasyona sahiptir. - Gösterge Heiken_Ashi_Candles, trendi daha görünür hale getirme
FREE
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MULTI SNIPER EA, MT4 platformu için yaklaşık %90 doğruluk oranına sahip hassas bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. Bu karlı scalping EA, şu anda piyasadaki en istikrarlı sistemlerden biridir. Yalnızca bu MQL5 web sitesinde sunulan orijinal bir üründür. - EA sürüm 25.15'i kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümündeki 2 Set dosyasını kullanın. - Bileşik faiz yöntemi ve scalping teknikleri uygulandı. - Sistem, piyasa oynaklığına bağlı olarak dinamik SL'yi otomatik olarak ayarlar. - EA, varsayılan
Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADVANCED ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA - akıllı, güvenli ve güvenilir tam otomatik çok çiftli scalping ticaret sistemidir! Bu, sizin için tüm ticaret işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 10 çift için 10 Set_files mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden  (v25.11) Set_files'ı kullanın. Bu EA, Adaptive Scalper EA'nın Gelişmiş bir sürümüdür. Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA'nın temel Adaptive Scalper EA ile karşılaştırıldığında ek özellikleri: - Ek spread ayarları. - SPREAD
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Trend Düzeltme Histogramı". - Trend Düzeltme Histogramı 2 renkte olabilir: düşüş eğilimi için kırmızı ve yükseliş eğilimi için mavi. - Aynı renkteki 7 ardışık histogram sütunu yeni bir eğilimin başlangıcı anlamına gelir. - Ana amaç olan kayıpları en aza indirmek ve karı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için tasarlanmış Trend Düzeltme Histogramı göstergesi. - Göstergenin duyarlılığından sorumlu olan "Periyot" parametresine sahiptir. - Dahili Mobil ve PC uyarıları. - Tren
Scalping Sniper md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi SCALPING SNIPER MT4 için, Yeniden Boyanmayan Ticaret Sistemi. Scalping Sniper - doğru fiyat momentumunu gösteren gelişmiş bir sistemdir (gösterge)! - MT4 için profesyonel Scalping Sniper Göstergesi ile ticaret yöntemlerinizi yükseltin. - Bu sistem, %90'a varan kazanma oranıyla çok doğru ancak nadir keskin nişancı sinyalleri sağlar. - Sistem, bir çift başına düşük sinyal sayısını telafi etmek için sinyalleri aramak için birçok çift kullanır. - Scalping Sniper şunlardan o
Fractal Trend Lines mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Fraktal Trend Çizgileri" MT4 için. - Bu gösterge, kopuşlarla Grafik Analiz kullanan yatırımcılar için mükemmeldir!!! - "Fraktal Trend Çizgileri" grafiksel Yukarı Trend (mor renk) ve Aşağı Trend (kırmızı renk) çizgilerini gösterir. - Yukarı Trend ve Aşağı Trend çizgileri, en yakın 2 fraktala dayanır. - Gösterge, trend çizgilerinin renginden ve genişliğinden sorumlu birkaç parametreye sahiptir. - Gösterge, kopuş uyarısı için yerleşik Mobil ve PC'ye sahiptir. // Harika T
Price Range Levels
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MT4 için Forex Göstergesi "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" - "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" göstergesi çok kullanışlı bir yardımcı işlem aracıdır. - Fiyata (fiyat aralığı seviyeleri) göre ulaşılabilen günlük, haftalık ve aylık en olası seviyeleri gösterir. - Günlük aralık, günlük içi yatırımcılar için kullanışlıdır. - Haftalık ve Aylık aralıklar Swing ve Uzun vadeli yatırımcılar içindir. - Gösterge, Kar Alma hedeflerinizi planlamak veya Zarar Durdurma emirleri düzenlemek için mükemmeldir. // Harika
Follow Trend Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Follow Trend Osilatörü" - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Kullanıcı dostu gösterge, ana trendin yönüne doğru scalping fırsatları sunar. - Sinyal histo parçasına sahip düzgün ve ayarlanabilir osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için osilatörün yeşil rengi, düşen trendler için kahverengi rengi. - Aşırı satım değerleri: -30'un altında; Aşırı alım değerleri: 30'un üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. // Ha
RVI Higher Time Frame mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF RVI Osilatörü MT4 için, Yeniden boyama yok. - Profesyonel HTF RVI Osilatörü MT4 ile işlem yöntemlerinizi yükseltin. HTF şu anlama gelir - Daha Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi. - RVI, trend değişikliği tespiti ve Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma alanlarından giriş için en iyi osilatörlerden biridir. - Bu gösterge, Aşırı Satış/Alım alanlarından Fiyat Hareketi girişleri olan Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi işlem sistemleri için mükemmeldir. - HTF RVI Göstergesi, RVI'yi Daha Yüksek zaman çerç
MACD with Trend ZigZag mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Trend ZigZag ile MACD". - MACD göstergesi trend ticareti için en popüler araçlardan biridir. - "MACD with Trend ZigZag" Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle veya diğer göstergelerle birlikte kullanmak için mükemmeldir. - En doğru giriş sinyallerini seçmek için bu göstergeyi kullanın: _ MACD 0'ın üzerindeyse (yeşil renk) ve ZigZag çizgisi yukarı doğruysa - yalnızca Satın Alma Fiyatı Hareketi kalıplarını arayın. _ MACD 0'ın altındaysa (pembe renk) ve ZigZag çizgisi aşağı
Spread Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.86 (7)
Göstergeler
Bu, ihtiyaçlarınız için kullanabileceğiniz Ücretsiz bir üründür! Ayrıca olumlu geri bildirimlerinizi de çok takdir ediyorum! Çok teşekkürler! // Harika ticaret robotları ve göstergeleri burada mevcuttur: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller MT4 için Forex Göstergesi Spread Göstergesi, harika bir yardımcı ticaret aracı. - Spread Göstergesi göstergesi, eklendiği forex çiftinin geçerli spread'ini gösterir. - Spread gösterge değerini grafiğin herhangi bir köşesinde bulmak mümkündür: 0 -
FREE
Scalping Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Scalping Histogramı" MT4 için, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Scalping Histogramı göstergesi, küçük fiyat düzeltmesinden sonra fiyat momentumunun ana yönüne giriş sinyallerinin aranması için kullanılabilir. - Scalping Histogramı 2 renkte olabilir: düşüş momentumu için turuncu ve yükseliş momentumu için yeşil. - Aynı renkte en az 10 ardışık histogram çubuğu gördüğünüzde, güçlü bir momentum gerçekleştiği anlamına gelir. - Giriş sinyali, histogramda zıt renkte 1 sütun ve ilk momen
Swap Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Bu, ihtiyaçlarınız için kullanabileceğiniz Ücretsiz bir üründür! Ayrıca, olumlu geri bildirimlerinizi çok takdir ediyorum! Çok teşekkürler! // Harika ticaret robotları ve göstergeleri burada mevcuttur: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller MT4 için Forex Göstergesi SWAP Ekranı, harika bir yardımcı ticaret aracı. - SWAP Ekranı göstergesi, eklendiği forex çiftinin uzun ve kısa işlemleri için geçerli SWAP'ları gösterir. - SWAP Ekranı değerlerini grafiğin herhangi bir köşesinde bulmak mü
FREE
Dynamic Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Dinamik Osilatör - MT4 için gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesidir - verimli bir Ticaret aracıdır! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını kontrol etmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Osilatör, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma alanlarından tam giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında; Aşırı Satın Alma değerleri: Kırmızı çizginin üzerinde. - Standar
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA - en son fiyat hareketi araştırmalarına dayalı gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem sistemidir! Bu, sizin için tüm işlem işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 20 Set_file mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_files v25.12'i kullanın İşlem fikri, kendim bulduğum tamamen yeni Fiyat Hareketi modeline dayanmaktadır! ANTI SCALPING TRADER çok iyi bir yatırımdır - sizin için yıllarca işe yarayacaktır, çünkü tüm Set_files'ların pozitif matemat
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Scalping_Channel". - Scalping Kanalı, ATR tabanlı oynaklık sınırlarına sahiptir. - Scalping ticareti için kullanmak harikadır: - Orta çizgide düzenleme bekleyen limit emri yoluyla işlemlere girin. - Yeşil sabit yukarı kanal gerçekleştiğinde ve en az 1 mum üst sınırın üzerinde kapandığında Boğa girişlerini düşünün (resimlere bakın). - Kırmızı sabit aşağı kanal gerçekleştiğinde ve en az 1 mum alt sınırın altında kapandığında Ayı girişlerini düşünün (resimlere ba
Adaptive Scalper EA ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA - akıllı, güvenli ve güvenilir tam otomatik çok çiftli scalping ticaret sistemidir! Bu, sizin için tüm ticaret işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 10 Set_files mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_files v25.11'i kullanın. - EA, AI yöntemleri aracılığıyla piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyum sağlar. - Sistem güvenlidir ve grid veya martingale gibi tehlikeli yöntemler KULLANMAZ. Her siparişin hesap koruması için kendi SL'si va
Price Action Trader EA mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICE ACTION TRADER EA - Fiyat Eylemi araştırmasına dayalı harika bir otomatik işlem sistemidir! Bu, sizin için tüm işlem işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 7 Set_file mevcuttur! İşlem fikri, ünlü güçlü Fiyat Eylemi modeline dayanmaktadır - PinBar! Price Action Trader EA çok iyi bir yatırımdır - sizin için yıllarca çalışacaktır, tüm Set_file'ların pozitif matematiksel beklentisi vardır! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set dosyalarını kullanın. (v25_11) E
Greedy Bob EA mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GREEDY BOB EA - fiyat hareketi araştırmasına dayalı harika bir günlük işlem sistemidir! Bu, sizin için tüm işlem işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 6 Set_files mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_files'ı (v25.25 m2) kullanın. İşlem fikri, scalping teknikleriyle birleştirilmiş ünlü güçlü Fiyat Hareketi modeline dayanmaktadır! GREEDY BOB EA, AB ve ABD seansları sırasında H1 zaman diliminde çalışmaktadır. EA Özellikleri: - EA aynı anda 6 çiftte ç
ReTest Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "ReTest Histogramı" MT4 için, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - ReTest_Histogram göstergesi, güçlü S/R seviyesinin yeniden test edilmesinden sonra ana trend yönüne giriş sinyallerinin aranması için kullanılabilir. - ReTest Histogramı 2 renkte olabilir: düşüş trendi için kırmızı ve yükseliş trendi için yeşil. - Aynı renkte sabit ardışık histogram sütunları gördüğünüzde bu, yeni bir trendin gerçekleştiği anlamına gelir. - ReTest sinyali, histogramda zıt renkte 1 sütun ve trend rengin
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "İç Çubuk ve Dış Çubuk Desenleri" MT4 için. - "İç Çubuk ve Dış Çubuk Desenleri" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlüdür. Yeniden boyama yok; Gecikme yok; - Gösterge grafikte İç Çubuk ve Dış Çubuk Desenlerini algılar: - Boğa deseni - Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - Ayı deseni - Grafikte kırmızı ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - İç Çubuğun kendisi Yüksek R/R oranına (ödül/risk) sahiptir. - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - "İç Çubuk ve Dış Çubu
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
Grid Master EA mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
GRID MASTER EA - gelişmiş bir grid hedging çoklu çift ticaret sistemidir! EA piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyum sağlar. Diğer birçok grid EA'nın aksine - Grid Master çok güvenli bir davranışa sahiptir. EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_files'ı kullanın. - Giriş ve Çıkış noktaları piyasa oynaklığına bağlı olarak EA tarafından otomatik olarak ayarlanır. - Uzman Danışman her çiftteki Alım ve Satım emirlerini aynı anda yönetebilir. - EA aynı anda 3 çiftte çalışabili
Price Action OB Trader EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICE ACTION OB TRADER EA - fiyat aksiyon araştırmasına dayalı harika bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir! Bu, sizin için tüm ticaret işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 7 Set_files mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_files'ı kullanın. (v25_11) Ticaret fikri, ünlü güçlü Fiyat Aksiyon kalıbına dayanmaktadır - OutsideBar! Price Action OB Trader EA çok iyi bir yatırımdır - sizin için yıllarca çalışacaktır, tüm Set_files'ların pozitif matematiksel beklen
Single Sniper mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
"SINGLE SNIPER" EA, MT4 platformu için güçlü bir scalping ticaret sistemidir! Yüksek Kazanma oranı yaklaşık %85-90'dır! Sistem bileşik faiz risk yönetimini kullanıyor! Yalnızca bu MQL5 web sitesinde sunulan orijinal bir üründür. - EA sürüm 25.15'i kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_file'ı kullanın. - İşlemler çok doğrudur: yaklaşık %85-90. - Sistem, grid veya martingale gibi tehlikeli yöntemler KULLANMAMAKTADIR. Her emrin hesap koruması için kendi SL'si vardır. - Bileşik fai
DeMarker Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF DeMarker MT4 için. - Bu gösterge, teknik yatırımcıların giriş ve çıkış noktalarını bulmak için kullandığı kullanışlı bir araçtır. HTF, Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi anlamına gelir. - DeMarker osilatör çizgisi, önceki yüksek ve düşük seviyelere göre mevcut fiyat pozisyonunu gösterir. - DeMarker, diğer osilatörler arasında en verimli düzenli sapma sinyallerini sağlar. - Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesi, DeMarker 0,7'nin üzerinde olduğunda ve Aşırı Satış bölgesi ise 0,3'ün altında ol
Doji Reversal pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Doji Tersine Dönüş deseni". - Gösterge "Doji Tersine Dönüş deseni" saf Fiyat Hareketi ticaretidir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok; - Gösterge, Doji mumunun desenin ortasında olduğu ve son mumun birinci kırılma olduğu grafikte Doji Tersine Dönüş desenini algılar: - Boğa Doji Tersine Dönüş deseni - Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - Ayı Doji Tersine Dönüş deseni - Grafikte kırmızı ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - G
SF Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SwapFree Adaptive Scalper EA - akıllı, güvenli ve güvenilir tam otomatik çok çiftli scalping ticaret sistemidir! Bu, sizin için tüm ticaret işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 9 çift için 9 Set_files mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_files v24.20'yi kullanın. EA'nın Özellikleri: - Scalping teknikleri. - Rollover etkisi yok. - Swap yok. - Hafta sonu boşlukları yok. - EA, AI yöntemleri aracılığıyla piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyum sağlar.
MA Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "MA Hızı" MT4 için, Yeniden Boyama Yok. Hareketli Ortalamanın HIZI - benzersiz bir trend göstergesidir. - Bu göstergenin hesaplanması fizikteki denklemlere dayanmaktadır. - Hız, Hareketli Ortalamanın 1. türevidir. - MA Hızı göstergesi, MA'nın yönünü ne kadar hızlı değiştirdiğini gösterir. - MA Hızı ile standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. SMA, EMA, SMMA ve LWMA için uygundur. - Trend stratejilerinde MA Hızı kullanılması önerilir, göstergenin
Filtrele:
danmar
1935
danmar 2023.05.27 17:21 
 

Hi Today i buy this indicator and i found a little problem and ask for update and the same day it was done. Thank you DMITRII for that this indicator look very interesting to see the move of a pair and for me in scalping it is an very important thing, in strategy tester look very promising, as market is close i will use it in real next week and come back later to confirm how it is very very interesting. Well done Thank you Warmly

======20240809 after usage this indicator is very accurate. well done ///20240811 Thank you a lot for the font size

======20240812 in private message i ask for a next update to have a parameter to allow more space between the currencies name and it is already done ! Thank you a lot for that because on my big screen it is now very clear to quickly see the name of the color ; as you tool is really very good (even in M1) i have 8 charts 1 for each group AUD CAD CHF .... USD and of course the same color is use in different chart but not the same pair. like this it is very very good.

THANK you a lot for this so quick update and perfect user support for an indicator not expansive. Very Well Done ++++

======20240908 very effective tool, one of the 2 that i really need to have a global view

======20241114 again an update after asking a parameter for a very personal use and it is done THANK YOU so much

======20250415 with usage of it for many months, it is one of my 3 importants tools. quick, accurate, so easy to see.

İncelemeye yanıt