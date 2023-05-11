RSI for 8 Symbols mr

ZhiBiMACD MT4 Qiuyang Zheng 4.5 (2) Göstergeler

This is a unique MACD indicator that is more accurate and easy to use than traditional MACD. It is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for any market variety. The red column is the (Buy) band signal, and the blue column is the (Sell) band signal. The yellow and green lines are trend lines, and the two lines never cross. Buy: In the blue column, look at the green line up through the middle 0 axis. Sell: In the red column, look at the yellow line down the middle 0 axis. The MACD's de