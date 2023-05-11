RSI for 8 Symbols mr

5
MT4용 Forex 지표 "8개 심볼에 대한 RSI". 리페인트 없음.

- RSI는 거래에 가장 인기 있는 오실레이터 중 하나입니다.
- 강력한 매수 과다 영역(70 이상)에서 매도 진입을 취하고 강력한 매도 과다 영역(30 미만)에서 매수 진입을 취하는 것이 좋습니다.
- RSI는 발산 감지에 매우 유용합니다.
- "8개 심볼에 대한 RSI"는 단 하나의 차트에서 최대 8개의 다른 심볼의 RSI 값을 제어할 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다.
- 이 지표는 매도 과다/매수 영역의 가격 액션 진입과 결합하기에 매우 좋습니다.
이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
리뷰 1
danmar
2225
danmar 2023.05.27 17:21 
 

Hi Today i buy this indicator and i found a little problem and ask for update and the same day it was done. Thank you DMITRII for that this indicator look very interesting to see the move of a pair and for me in scalping it is an very important thing, in strategy tester look very promising, as market is close i will use it in real next week and come back later to confirm how it is very very interesting. Well done Thank you Warmly

======20240809 after usage this indicator is very accurate. well done ///20240811 Thank you a lot for the font size

======20240812 in private message i ask for a next update to have a parameter to allow more space between the currencies name and it is already done ! Thank you a lot for that because on my big screen it is now very clear to quickly see the name of the color ; as you tool is really very good (even in M1) i have 8 charts 1 for each group AUD CAD CHF .... USD and of course the same color is use in different chart but not the same pair. like this it is very very good.

THANK you a lot for this so quick update and perfect user support for an indicator not expansive. Very Well Done ++++

======20240908 very effective tool, one of the 2 that i really need to have a global view

======20241114 again an update after asking a parameter for a very personal use and it is done THANK YOU so much

======20250415 with usage of it for many months, it is one of my 3 importants tools. quick, accurate, so easy to see.

