RSI for 8 Symbols mr
- Индикаторы
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Версия: 2.31
- Обновлено: 5 декабря 2025
- Активации: 10
Hi Today i buy this indicator and i found a little problem and ask for update and the same day it was done. Thank you DMITRII for that this indicator look very interesting to see the move of a pair and for me in scalping it is an very important thing, in strategy tester look very promising, as market is close i will use it in real next week and come back later to confirm how it is very very interesting. Well done Thank you Warmly
======20240809 after usage this indicator is very accurate. well done ///20240811 Thank you a lot for the font size
======20240812 in private message i ask for a next update to have a parameter to allow more space between the currencies name and it is already done ! Thank you a lot for that because on my big screen it is now very clear to quickly see the name of the color ; as you tool is really very good (even in M1) i have 8 charts 1 for each group AUD CAD CHF .... USD and of course the same color is use in different chart but not the same pair. like this it is very very good.
THANK you a lot for this so quick update and perfect user support for an indicator not expansive. Very Well Done ++++
======20240908 very effective tool, one of the 2 that i really need to have a global view
======20241114 again an update after asking a parameter for a very personal use and it is done THANK YOU so much
======20250415 with usage of it for many months, it is one of my 3 importants tools. quick, accurate, so easy to see.
