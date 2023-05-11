RSI for 8 Symbols mr

5
Индикатор Форекс "RSI for 8 Symbols" для MT4. Не перерисовывается.

- RSI - один из самых популярных осцилляторов для торговли.
- Он отлично подходит для входа на продажу из сильной зоны перекупленности (выше 70) и входа на покупку из сильной зоны перепроданности (ниже 30).
- RSI очень полезен для обнаружения дивергенции.
- "RSI for 8 Symbols" дает возможность контролировать значения RSI до 8 различных символов всего на 1 графике.
- Этот индикатор также отлично сочетается с входами Price Action из зон перепроданности/купленности.

Это оригинальный продукт, который предлагается только на этом сайте MQL5.
Отзывы 1
danmar
2209
danmar 2023.05.27 17:21 
 

Hi Today i buy this indicator and i found a little problem and ask for update and the same day it was done. Thank you DMITRII for that this indicator look very interesting to see the move of a pair and for me in scalping it is an very important thing, in strategy tester look very promising, as market is close i will use it in real next week and come back later to confirm how it is very very interesting. Well done Thank you Warmly

======20240809 after usage this indicator is very accurate. well done ///20240811 Thank you a lot for the font size

======20240812 in private message i ask for a next update to have a parameter to allow more space between the currencies name and it is already done ! Thank you a lot for that because on my big screen it is now very clear to quickly see the name of the color ; as you tool is really very good (even in M1) i have 8 charts 1 for each group AUD CAD CHF .... USD and of course the same color is use in different chart but not the same pair. like this it is very very good.

THANK you a lot for this so quick update and perfect user support for an indicator not expansive. Very Well Done ++++

======20240908 very effective tool, one of the 2 that i really need to have a global view

======20241114 again an update after asking a parameter for a very personal use and it is done THANK YOU so much

======20250415 with usage of it for many months, it is one of my 3 importants tools. quick, accurate, so easy to see.

Рекомендуем также
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Trend Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный торговый инструмент! - Используется новый продвинутый метод расчета — 20 вариантов параметра «Цена для расчета». - Самый плавный осциллятор из когда-либо созданных. - Зеленый цвет для восходящих трендов, красный цвет для нисходящих трендов. - Значения перепроданности: ниже 5, значения перекупленности: выше 95. - С этим индикатором есть множество возможностей для модернизации даже стандартных стратегий. - С
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Индикаторы
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Индикаторы
Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Forex Gump - это полностью готовая полуавтоматическая торговая система. В виде стрелок на экран выводятся сигналы для открытия и закрытия сделок. Все, что вам нужно, это следовать указаниям индикатора. Когда индикатор показывает синюю стрелку, Вам нужно открывать ордер на покупку. Когда индикатор показывает красную стрелку, нужно открывать ордер на продажу. Закрываем ордера когда индикатор рисует желтый крестик. Для того, чтобы получить максимально эффективный результат, рекомендуем использовать
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Индикаторы
Индикаторы [ZhiBiCCI] подходят для всех циклов использования, а также подходят для всех разновидностей рынка. [ZhiBiCCI] Зеленая сплошная линия - разворот бычьей дивергенции. Зеленая пунктирная линия - классическая бычья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] Сплошная линия к красному - обратная медвежья дивергенция. Красная пунктирная линия - классическая медвежья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] можно установить в параметрах (Предупреждение, Отправить почту, Отправить уведомление), установить на (true) для отправк
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике данные стохастик-осцилятора более старшего временного интервала. Основная и сигнальная линии отображаются в дополнительном окне. Ступенчатая характеристика не сглажена. Индикатор удобен для отработки "ручных" стратегий форекс-торговли, использующих данные от нескольких экранов с различными временными интервалами одного инструмента. В индикаторе используются настройки, аналогичные стандартному и выпадающий список для выбора тайм-фрейма. Параметры индикатора TimeFr
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Индикаторы
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" для MT4. - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" - очень мощный индикатор для торговли по ценовому действию: без перерисовки, без задержки. - Индикатор обнаруживает бычьи паттерны Morning Star на графике: синяя стрелка на графике (см. изображения). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устройствах и электронной почте. - Также доступен его брат - медвежий индикатор "Evening Star pattern" (перейдите по ссылке ниже). - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" отлично
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Индикаторы
Сигнальный трендовый индикатор. Определяет направление тренда и  окрашивается в соответствующий цвет. Имеет встроенные звуковые и визуальные оповещение о смене тренда. Может отправлять уведомления на ваш телефон или на емеил. Позволяет вести трендовую и контр трендовую торговлю. Работает на всех таймфреймах, на всех валютных парах, металлах, индексах и криптовалюте. Можно использовать при работе с бинарными опционами. Отличительные особенности Не перерисовывается; Простые и понятные настройки;
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend - это трендовый индикатор для платформы MT4, разработанный группой профессиональных трейдеров. Индикатор Alpha Trend находит наиболее вероятные точки разворота тенденции, что позволяет совершать сделки в самом начале тренда. Данный индикатор оснащён уведомлениями при появлении нового сигнала (алерт, почта, телефон), что поможет вам своевременно открыть позицию. Alpha Trend не перерисовывается, что дает возможность оценить его эффектность на истории. Версия  Alpha Trend для терминала
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Это трендовый индикатор без перерисовки Разработан вместо стратегии бля бинарках опционов (по цвету свечи мартингейл) Так же хорошо работает в торговле на рынке форекс Когда открывать сделки ( бинарные опционы ) Сигнал появится в месте с свечой сигналит на текущую свечу  Открывать сделку стоит на одну свечу текущего таймфрейма рекомендуется м1 и М5 При появлении синей точки открываем сделку вверх При появлении красной точки открываем сделку в низ. Как открывать сделки на Форекс. При получени
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Индикаторы
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4) , с возможностью статистического анализа. HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда. Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных; Постро
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" для MT4 - отличный предиктивный инструмент, без перерисовки. - Расчет этого индикатора основан на уравнениях из физики. RSI SPEED - это 1-я производная самого RSI. - RSI SPEED хорош для скальпинговых входов в направлении основного тренда. - Используйте его в сочетании с подходящим трендовым индикатором, например, HTF MA (как на картинках). - Индикатор RSI SPEED показывает, как быстро сам RSI меняет свое направление - он очень чувствителен. - Рекомендуется исп
Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Индекс силы и 2 скользящие средние" для MT4. Не перерисовывается. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для импульсной торговли в направлении тренда. - Индикатор "Индекс силы и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет отображать быстрые и медленные скользящие средние индекса силы. - Индекс силы — один из лучших индикаторов, объединяющих данные о цене и объёме в единое значение. - Индекс силы сам по себе является мощным осциллятором, измеряющим силу, движущую цену. - Индикатор позвол
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
Индикаторы
Об индикаторе Lyne Lyne-это индикатор Metatrader 4 (MT4), суть которого заключается в преобразовании накопленных исторических данных. Индикатор Lyne дает возможность обнаружить различные особенности и паттерны в динамике цены, невидимые невооруженным глазом. Основываясь на этой информации, трейдеры могут предполагать дальнейшее движение цены и соответствующим образом корректировать свою стратегию. Данный индикатор хорошо зарекомендовал себя в стратегии скальпинг. Индикатор работает без перекраск
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Уникальная мультивалютная авторская стратегия, одновременно определяющая силу трендов и точки входа в рынок, визуализируя это с помощью гистограмм на графике. Индикатор оптимально адаптирован для торговли на временных периодах М5, М15, М30, Н1. При этом для удобства пользователя по определенной точке всегда появляется точка входа (в виде стрелки), рекомендуемые уровни получения прибыли (TP1, TP2 с текстовыми метками) и рекомендация по установке Стоп Лосс. Уровни получения прибыли (TP1, TP2) авто
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"Тренд - друг трейдера" . Это одна из самых известных пословиц в трейдинге, потому что правильное определение тренда может помочь заработать. Однако проще сказать о торговле по тренду, чем сделать, потому что многие индикаторы основаны на развороте цены, а не на анализе тренда. Они не очень эффективны при определении периодов тренда или в определении того, сохранится ли этот тренд. Мы разработали индикатор Trendiness Index , чтобы попытаться решить эту проблему. Индикатор определяет силу и напра
ZhiBiMACD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Это уникальный индикатор MACD, который является более точным и простым в использовании, чем традиционный MACD. Он подходит для любого цикла графика и подходит для любого рынка. Красный столбец - это сигнал полосы (Buy), а синий столбец - сигнал полосы (Sell). Желтые и зеленые линии являются линиями тренда, и эти две линии никогда не пересекаются. Покупка: в синей колонке посмотрите на зеленую линию вверх через среднюю ось 0. Продажа: в красной колонке посмотрите на желтую линию вниз по средн
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Индикаторы
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Индекс силы с динамическими зонами перепроданности/перекупленности" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индекс силы - один из лучших индикаторов, объединяющий данные о цене и объеме в одно значение. - Он отлично подходит для сделок на продажу из динамической зоны перекупленности и сделок на покупку из динамической зоны перепроданности. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для торговли по импульсу в направлении тренда. - Динамическая зона перекупленности - выше желтой линии. - Дина
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
"Dynamic Flow Oscillator" — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Flow Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Индикатор использует данные о цене и объёме для определения зон перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в зонах перепроданности/пер
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор дает ранние сигналы при смене тренда, основываясь на показаниях ADX в комбинации с элементами ценовых паттернов. Работает на любых инструментах и таймфреймах. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы. Вы видите на истории ту же картину, которая была в реал-тайм. Сигналы отображаются стрелками для удобства восприятия (чтобы не загромождать график). Особенности Простота использования. Все настройки фильтров сводятся к выбору чувствительности параметром " Sensitivity of the indicator ".
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Индикаторы
Color Stochastic – Smarter Stochastic Cross with DCA Insights Overview Color Stochastic  is an enhanced and visually optimized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator. It not only shows market momentum, but also identifies intelligent entry points using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy. With clear color-coded arrows for buy/sell signals based on stochastic crossovers at extreme levels, traders can make timely decisions with confidence. Key Features ️ Classic Stochastic with
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Другие продукты этого автора
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING — полностью автоматическая многопарная торговая система — очень безопасная и с устойчивым ростом. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник действительно является одной из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время — он совершает около 70–100 сделок в месяц. Загрузите набор файлов советника для тестирования и торговли: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Особенност
Heiken Ashi Candles indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.6 (10)
Индикаторы
Это бесплатный продукт, который вы можете использовать для своих нужд! Также я очень ценю ваши положительные отзывы! Большое спасибо! Нажмите здесь, чтобы увидеть высококачественные торговые роботы и индикаторы! Индикатор Crypto_Forex: Heiken Ashi Candles для MT4. Не перерисовывается. - Heiken_Ashi_Candles отлично сочетается с индикатором Trend Line MA, как на картинке. - Индикатор Heiken_Ashi_Candles - очень полезный вспомогательный индикатор, делающий тренд более заметным. - Он полезен для тог
FREE
Fractal Trend Lines mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Fractal Trend Lines" для MT4. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для трейдеров, которые используют графический анализ с прорывами!!! - "Fractal Trend Lines" показывает графические линии восходящего тренда (фиолетовый цвет) и нисходящего тренда (красный цвет). - Линии восходящего и нисходящего тренда строятся на 2 ближайших соответствующих фракталах. - Индикатор имеет несколько параметров, отвечающих за цвет и ширину линий тренда. - Индикатор имеет встроенное оповещение д
Swap Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Это бесплатный продукт, который вы можете использовать для своих нужд! Кроме того, я очень ценю ваши положительные отзывы! Большое спасибо! Нажмите здесь, чтобы увидеть высококачественные торговые роботы и индикаторы! Индикатор Forex SWAP Display для MT4, отличный вспомогательный торговый инструмент. - Индикатор SWAP Display показывает текущие SWAP для длинных и коротких сделок пары Forex, к которой он прикреплен. - Можно разместить значения SWAP Display в любом углу графика: 0 - для верхне
FREE
Spread Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Это бесплатный продукт, который вы можете использовать для своих нужд! Также я очень ценю ваши положительные отзывы! Большое спасибо! Нажмите здесь, чтобы увидеть высококачественные торговые роботы и индикаторы! Индикатор Forex Spread Display для MT4, отличный вспомогательный торговый инструмент. - Индикатор Spread Display показывает текущий спред валютной пары, к которой он прикреплен. - Можно расположить значение Spread display в любом углу графика: 0 - для верхнего левого угла, 1 - верхн
FREE
Price Range Levels
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Форекс "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" для MT4 - Индикатор "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" - очень полезный вспомогательный торговый инструмент. - Он показывает вам дневные, еженедельные и ежемесячные наиболее вероятные уровни, которых может достичь цена (уровни ценового диапазона). - Дневной диапазон полезен для внутридневных трейдеров. - Недельные и ежемесячные диапазоны предназначены для свинг-трейдеров и долгосрочных трейдеров. - Индикатор отлично подходит для планирования ваших целей
RVI Higher Time Frame mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex HTF RVI Oscillator для MT4, без перерисовки. - Обновите свои методы торговли с помощью профессионального HTF RVI Oscillator для MT4. HTF означает - более высокий таймфрейм. - RVI - один из лучших осцилляторов для обнаружения смены тренда и входа из зон перепроданности/перекупленности. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для торговых систем с несколькими таймфреймами с входами по ценовому действию из зон перепроданности/купленности. - Индикатор HTF RVI позволяет прикрепить
Dynamic Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Dynamic Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex — эффективный торговый инструмент для MT4! - Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. - Dynamic Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. - Oscillator — это вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа из зон перепроданности/перекупленности. - Значения перепроданности: ниже зеленой линии; Значения перекупленности: выше красной линии. -
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Scalping_Channel" для MT4. - Scalping Channel имеет границы волатильности на основе ATR. - Отлично подходит для скальпинговой торговли: - Входите в сделки, размещая отложенный лимитный ордер на средней линии. - Рассматривайте бычьи входы, когда имеет место зеленый устойчивый восходящий канал и хотя бы 1 свеча закрылась выше верхней границы (см. рисунки). - Рассматривайте медвежьи входы, когда имеет место красный устойчивый нисходящий канал и хотя бы 1 свеча закрылась ни
Follow Trend Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Follow Trend Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный торговый инструмент! - Удобный индикатор предоставляет возможности для скальпинга в направлении основного тренда. - Плавный и настраиваемый осциллятор с сигнальной гистограммой. - Зеленый цвет осциллятора для восходящих трендов, коричневый цвет — для нисходящих трендов. - Значения перепроданности: ниже -30; Значения перекупленности: выше 30. - С этим индикатором есть множество возможностей для моде
Adaptive Scalper EA ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Эксперты
ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA — это умная, безопасная и надежная полностью автоматическая многопарная скальпинговая торговая система! Это советник «установил и забыл», который делает всю торговую работу за вас! Доступно 10 Set_files! Используйте Set_files v25.11 из раздела «Комментарии» для использования/тестирования советника. - Советник автоматически адаптируется к рыночным условиям с помощью методов ИИ. - Система безопасна и НЕ использует никаких опасных методов, таких как сетки или мартингейл. Каж
Price Action Trader EA mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Эксперты
PRICE ACTION TRADER EA - отличная автоматическая торговая система, основанная на исследовании Price Action! Это советник "установил и забыл", который делает всю торговую работу за вас! Доступно 7 Set_files! Идея торговли основана на известном мощном паттерне Price Action - PinBar! Price Action Trader EA - очень хорошая инвестиция - он будет работать на вас годами, все Set_files имеют положительное математическое ожидание! Используйте Set-файлы из раздела "Комментарии" для использования/тест
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex «Гистограмма коррекции тренда» для MT4. - Гистограмма коррекции тренда может быть двух цветов: красного для медвежьего тренда и синего для бычьего. - 7 последовательных столбцов гистограммы одного цвета означают начало нового тренда. - Индикатор гистограммы коррекции тренда разработан с главной целью - минимизировать убытки и максимизировать прибыль. - Имеет параметр - "Период", отвечающий за чувствительность индикатора. - Встроенные оповещения для мобильных устройств и
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время. Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамический стоп-лосс в зависимости от
MACD with Trend ZigZag mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "MACD with Trend ZigZag" для MT4 - Сам индикатор MACD является одним из самых популярных инструментов для торговли по тренду. - "MACD with Trend ZigZag" отлично подходит для использования с входами Price Action или в сочетании с другими индикаторами. - Используйте этот индикатор для выбора наиболее точных сигналов входа: _ Если MACD выше 0 (зеленый цвет), а линия ZigZag направлена ​​вверх - ищите только паттерны Buy Price Action. _ Если MACD ниже 0 (розовый цвет), а лини
Scalping Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Индикатор "Scalping Histogram" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индикатор Scalping Histogram может использоваться для поиска сигналов входа в основное направление ценового импульса после незначительной коррекции цены. - Scalping Histogram может быть двух цветов: оранжевый для медвежьего импульса и зеленый для бычьего. - Как только вы увидите не менее 10 последовательных столбцов гистограммы одного цвета, это означает, что имеет место сильный импульс. - Сигналом входа является 1 столбец
Scalping Sniper md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Индикатор SCALPING SNIPER для MT4, торговая система без перерисовки. Scalping Sniper - это продвинутая система (индикатор), показывающая точный ценовой импульс! - Обновите свои методы торговли с помощью профессионального индикатора Scalping Sniper для MT4. - Эта система обеспечивает очень точные, но редкие сигналы Scalping, с процентом выигрышей до 90%. - Система предполагает использование множества пар для поиска сигналов, чтобы компенсировать малое количество сигналов на одну па
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Внутренние и внешние бары" для MT4. - Индикатор "Внутренние и внешние бары" очень мощный для торговли по ценовому действию. Не перерисовывается; Без задержки; - Индикатор определяет внутренние и внешние бары на графике: - Бычий паттерн - сигнал синей стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - Медвежий паттерн - сигнал красной стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - Внутренний бар сам по себе имеет высокое отношение R/R (прибыль/риск). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устройствах
Single Sniper mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Эксперты
Советник "SINGLE SNIPER" — это мощная скальпинговая торговая система для платформы MT4! Высокий процент выигрышей — около 85–90%! Система использует управление рисками с помощью сложных процентов! Это оригинальный продукт, который предлагается только на этом сайте MQL5. Используйте Set_file для тестирования и торговли: загрузите EA set_file - Сделки очень точны: около 85–90%. - Система НЕ использует никаких опасных методов, таких как сетки или мартингейл. Каждый ордер имеет собственный SL для
Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED ADAPTIVE SCALPER — это умная, безопасная и надежная полностью автоматическая многопарная скальпинговая торговая система! Это советник «установил и забыл», который делает всю торговую работу за вас! Доступно 10 Set_files для 10 пар! Используйте Set_files  (v25.11) из раздела «Комментарии» для использования/тестирования советника. Этот советник — расширенная версия советника Adaptive Scalper. Дополнительные возможности советника Advanced Adaptive Scalper по сравнению с базовым
Doji Reversal pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Модель разворота доджи" для MT4. - Индикатор "Модель разворота доджи" - это чистая торговля по ценовому действию: без перерисовки, без задержки; - Индикатор обнаруживает модель разворота доджи на графике, где свеча доджи находится в середине модели, а последняя свеча - прорывная: - Модель разворота бычьего доджи - синяя стрелка на графике (см. рисунки). - Модель разворота медвежьего доджи - красная стрелка на графике (см. рисунки). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устр
SF Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
SwapFree Adaptive Scalper EA — это умная, безопасная и надежная полностью автоматическая многопарная скальпинговая торговая система! Это советник «установил и забыл», который делает всю торговую работу за вас! Доступно 9 Set_files для 9 пар! Загрузите набор файлов советника для тестирования и торговли: GBPCHF Set_file EURCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file USDCHF Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCAD Set_file USDCAD Set_file Особенности советника: - Методы скальпинга. - Отс
MA Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Индикатор "MA Speed" для MT4, без перерисовки. СКОРОСТЬ скользящей средней - уникальный трендовый индикатор. - Расчет этого индикатора основан на уравнениях из физики. - Скорость - это первая производная скользящей средней. - Индикатор MA Speed ​​показывает, как быстро сама MA меняет свое направление. - Существует множество возможностей для модернизации даже стандартных стратегий с помощью MA Speed. Подходит для SMA, EMA, SMMA и LWMA. - Рекомендуется использовать MA Speed ​​в тре
Doji breakout pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Doji Breakout pattern" для MT4. - Индикатор "Doji Breakout pattern" - это чистая торговля по ценовому действию: без перерисовки, без задержки; - Индикатор обнаруживает прорыв паттерна доджи в направлении тренда, где свеча доджи находится в середине паттерна, а последняя свеча - прорыв: - Бычий паттерн доджи - сигнал синей стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - Медвежий паттерн доджи - сигнал красной стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устрой
SF Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Эксперты
SWAP-FREE MULTI SNIPER EA — точная автоматическая торговая система с высокой точностью для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник действительно является одной из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время. Это оригинальный продукт, который предлагается только на этом сайте MQL5. SF Multi Sniper EA — это советник «установил и забыл», который выполняет всю торговую работу за вас! Используйте Set_files из раздела «Комментарии» для использования/тестирования советника. - Ни
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Trend Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный торговый инструмент! - Используется новый продвинутый метод расчета — 20 вариантов параметра «Цена для расчета». - Самый плавный осциллятор из когда-либо созданных. - Зеленый цвет для восходящих трендов, красный цвет для нисходящих трендов. - Значения перепроданности: ниже 5, значения перекупленности: выше 95. - С этим индикатором есть множество возможностей для модернизации даже стандартных стратегий. - С
Consolidation Bar mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex Consolidation Bar Pattern для MT4. - Индикатор "Consolidation Bar" - очень мощный индикатор, ориентированный на прорывы, для торговли по ценовому действию. - Индикатор определяет консолидацию цены в узкой области в течение 1 бара и показывает: направление прорыва, местоположение отложенного ордера и местоположение SL. - Бычий консолидационный бар - сигнал синей стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - Медвежий консолидационный бар - сигнал красной стрелки на графике (см. рису
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku для MT4. - Индикатор Ichimoku - один из самых мощных трендовых индикаторов. HTF означает - Higher Time Frame. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для трендовых трейдеров, а также в сочетании с входами Price Action. - Индикатор HTF Ichimoku позволяет прикрепить Ichimoku с более высокого таймфрейма к текущему графику. - Восходящий тренд - красная линия над синей (и обе линии над облаком) / Нисходящий тренд - красная линия под синей (и обе линии под облаком). - О
Over Sold Bought Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
OSB Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор, эффективный вспомогательный инструмент Price Action. - Используется новый продвинутый метод расчета. - Новое поколение осцилляторов — см. изображения, чтобы узнать, как его использовать. - OSB Oscillator — это вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа для сигналов Price Action, Divergence и Oversold/OverBought. - Значения перепроданности: ниже 30. - Значения перекупленности: выше 70. - С помощью этого индикатора можно
Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" для MT4. - Индикатор "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" - очень мощный индикатор для торговли по ценовому действию: без перерисовки и задержки. - Индикатор определяет бычий Inverted_Hammer и медвежий Hanging_Man паттерны на графике: - Бычий Inverted_Hammer - сигнал синей стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - Медвежий Hanging_Man - сигнал красной стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устройствах
Фильтр:
danmar
2209
danmar 2023.05.27 17:21 
 

Hi Today i buy this indicator and i found a little problem and ask for update and the same day it was done. Thank you DMITRII for that this indicator look very interesting to see the move of a pair and for me in scalping it is an very important thing, in strategy tester look very promising, as market is close i will use it in real next week and come back later to confirm how it is very very interesting. Well done Thank you Warmly

======20240809 after usage this indicator is very accurate. well done ///20240811 Thank you a lot for the font size

======20240812 in private message i ask for a next update to have a parameter to allow more space between the currencies name and it is already done ! Thank you a lot for that because on my big screen it is now very clear to quickly see the name of the color ; as you tool is really very good (even in M1) i have 8 charts 1 for each group AUD CAD CHF .... USD and of course the same color is use in different chart but not the same pair. like this it is very very good.

THANK you a lot for this so quick update and perfect user support for an indicator not expansive. Very Well Done ++++

======20240908 very effective tool, one of the 2 that i really need to have a global view

======20241114 again an update after asking a parameter for a very personal use and it is done THANK YOU so much

======20250415 with usage of it for many months, it is one of my 3 importants tools. quick, accurate, so easy to see.

Ответ на отзыв