The SimpleWizard (SWZ) is an Expert Advisor (EA) to be loaded on the chart and that create an interactive panel from which the trader can execute market orders (on the chart symbol), while keeping easily under control both the risk and the margin levels at the same time.

It is possible to pre-fix both the trade risk and the reward as percentages of the Balance and to have displayed, according to the type of order (market buy or sell), the corresponding Take-Profit (TP) and Stop-Loss (SL) levels, as lines updated on the chart in real time around the current price.

These levels can then be adjusted as desired, by varying the amount of lots using the "slide" controls available on the panel. These controls automatically take into account the minimum/maximum lots and step made available by the broker for the specific symbol in the chart.

The most important feature of this simple tool is the control it offers on margin level and maximum total loss. It displays the margin level that you would have if the position you are about to open, including all those already opened, lost. A serious and professional trader should always keep this parameter in mind to avoid unpleasant stop out that occur when the level of margin falls below a certain limit (usually 100%) and that result in the "automatic" closure of open positions by the broker.

It also displays the maximum loss you would have (as a percentage of the current balance) in this "worst case scenario", that is if the position being opened, as well as all those already open, went into loss. This could be particularly useful in case of a Prop Firm account.

Few tools on the market offer such security and risk management controls.

At each order execution, a series of useful information about the newly executed order is also printed in the "Expert" tab of the MT5 terminal. It is also possible to specify a comment string to be added to the order to be executed, useful for example to analyze the results of different strategies.

Warning: the current version of SWZ does not execute pending orders, nor does it take them into account for margin level and maximum loss assessment. In addition, this EA only deals with the execution of market orders with fixed take-profit and stop-loss. Any subsequent changes or early closures of the orders are fully borne by the trader. It is not an EA that executes or manages orders automatically!





Input parameters

The values of the following parameters will initially be displayed in the panel, but can then be modified by acting on the appropriate controls, without relaunching the EA.

Single Trade Risk

The fixed risk level, expressed as a percentage of the Balance (if there is a decimal part, then it will be displayed in "permille" in the panel). It will determine the SL level displayed on the chart. Single Trade Reward

The fixed level of reward, expressed as a percentage of the Balance (if there is a decimal part, then it will be displayed in "permille" in the panel). It will determine the TP level displayed on the chart. Trade Comment The descriptive text that will be added to the order you are about to execute.

This parameter cannot be set/modified in the panel:

Margin Level ALARM The margin level below which the "MIN Margin Level" field will be highlighted in red. This field shows the margin level achievable by both open and opening positions, in case they all go into loss.





Usage instructions

After entering the parameters at the start of SWZ, the panel for executing orders will appear. The following steps can be performed:

Select the order type (BUY or SELL). Initially "NONE" is selected to avoid accidental orders. Only after specifying the order type, the TP (green line) and SL (red line) levels are displayed on the chart. Adjust risk and/or reward values. Note that these values could be expressed in "permille" ( ‰ ) instead of in percentage, if the values entered in the input parameters have a decimal part. Adjust the amount of lots acting on the slide controls in order to adjust the TP and SL to the desired levels. If you fail, then you can go back to the previous step by varying the risk/return. When it is all set you can press the "TRADE" button to execute the order. Note that if this button appears shaded and has no effect, it means that either the order type is "NONE", or the terminal’s "Algo Trading" is disabled, or even that you have not clicked on the option "Allow Algo Trading" when starting the EA itself.

If the "MIN Margin Level" falls below the parameter "Margin Level ALARM" set at the start of the EA, its value would be displayed on a red background to warn the user that the guard level has been reached.





The author disclaims any liability arising from the use of this EA, recalling that its operation is limited to the mere execution of an order (at the press of the "TRADE" button), without giving any indication or trading suggestion.

Questions, comments or suggestions are welcome!

Trade safe!



