CyberTrade Gold Compound Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated Trend-Following trading robot engineered specifically for high-volatility financial instruments, with a primary optimization matrix tuned for Gold (XAUUSD).





Powered by a synchronized multi-timeframe correlation engine, this Expert Advisor isolates precise market structural waves to deploy strategic market orders, making it an ideal asset growth solution for global production stable masters.





🎯 Core Trading Strategy

The EA utilizes a strict Triple MACD Spectrum Confluence Matrix. It continuously monitors three separate intervals to identify highly precise execution sectors:





M30 (30-Minute Interval): Captures immediate dynamic momentum and sniper entries.





H1 (1-Hour Interval): Filters local market structure and minor trend consolidations.





H4 (4-Hour Interval): Validates the global macro trend direction and institutional liquidity flow.





An order trigger is initialized ONLY when all three independent timeframes align perfectly into a bullish conjoined vector (Main Line > Signal Line), ensuring that you never trade against major market makers.





⚙️ Advanced Key Subsystems

Dual Money Management Engine: Choose between a fixed static lot allocation (InitialLot) or activate the Dynamic Volatility Compounding Engine. The compounding matrix automatically calculates account cash risk relative to your real-time free margin and hard protective distance, safely optimizing compound growth.





Real-time Trailing Stop & Breakeven Matrix: Deploys a mathematical trailing guard that protects running capital. Once a trade enters targeted profit zones, the algorithm moves the Stop Loss to a secure lock cushion above the entry floor, tracking the price structure tick-by-tick.





Airtight Execution Safety Guards: Fully compliant with MQL5 Market production standards. Built-in network interlocks automatically check server filling modes (FOK, IOC, Return), filter execution premiums (MaxSpread), and run Pre-Trade Margin Verification Matrix (OrderCalcMargin Check) to prevent terminal reject faults under low equity conditions.





Overtrade Cooldown Shield: Implements a dormant penalty period after position liquidations to protect your account from sudden volatile whipsaws and structural trend reversals.





⚙️ Recommended Setups & Configurations

Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)





Operational Timeframe: M15,M30





Account Type: Netting (Fully compatible with raw ECN/STP brokers)





Minimum Capital Requirement: $100+ (Dynamic lot compounding algorithm will scale down contracts to broker's absolute minimum 0.01 if capital constraints occur).