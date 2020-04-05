CyberTrade Gold Compound PRO

  • Эксперты
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 89.98
  • Обновлено: 16 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5
CyberTrade Gold Compound Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated Trend-Following trading robot engineered specifically for high-volatility financial instruments, with a primary optimization matrix tuned for Gold (XAUUSD).

Powered by a synchronized multi-timeframe correlation engine, this Expert Advisor isolates precise market structural waves to deploy strategic market orders, making it an ideal asset growth solution for global production stable masters.

🎯 Core Trading Strategy
The EA utilizes a strict Triple MACD Spectrum Confluence Matrix. It continuously monitors three separate intervals to identify highly precise execution sectors:

M30 (30-Minute Interval): Captures immediate dynamic momentum and sniper entries.

H1 (1-Hour Interval): Filters local market structure and minor trend consolidations.

H4 (4-Hour Interval): Validates the global macro trend direction and institutional liquidity flow.

An order trigger is initialized ONLY when all three independent timeframes align perfectly into a bullish conjoined vector (Main Line > Signal Line), ensuring that you never trade against major market makers.

⚙️ Advanced Key Subsystems
Dual Money Management Engine: Choose between a fixed static lot allocation (InitialLot) or activate the Dynamic Volatility Compounding Engine. The compounding matrix automatically calculates account cash risk relative to your real-time free margin and hard protective distance, safely optimizing compound growth.

Real-time Trailing Stop & Breakeven Matrix: Deploys a mathematical trailing guard that protects running capital. Once a trade enters targeted profit zones, the algorithm moves the Stop Loss to a secure lock cushion above the entry floor, tracking the price structure tick-by-tick.

Airtight Execution Safety Guards: Fully compliant with MQL5 Market production standards. Built-in network interlocks automatically check server filling modes (FOK, IOC, Return), filter execution premiums (MaxSpread), and run Pre-Trade Margin Verification Matrix (OrderCalcMargin Check) to prevent terminal reject faults under low equity conditions.

Overtrade Cooldown Shield: Implements a dormant penalty period after position liquidations to protect your account from sudden volatile whipsaws and structural trend reversals.

⚙️ Recommended Setups & Configurations
Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Operational Timeframe: M15,M30

Account Type: Netting (Fully compatible with raw ECN/STP brokers)

Minimum Capital Requirement: $100+ (Dynamic lot compounding algorithm will scale down contracts to broker's absolute minimum 0.01 if capital constraints occur).
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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3.75 (12)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
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4.2 (25)
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SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
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4.42 (125)
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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