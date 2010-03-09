La Medusa

This algorithm is uniquely optimized to perform with maximum effectiveness on JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs, 1 MIN Timeframe, a market segment known for its explosive directional trends and responsiveness to interest rate divergence. Specifically, La Medusa operates by:

  1. Impulse Detection: It employs proprietary logic to identify the exact moment a significant trend begins, focusing on the acceleration of price (momentum) rather than reversal.

  2. Volatile Capture: It is tailored to thrive in the typically fast-moving environment of JPY crosses, where trends can run for extended periods with minimal pullbacks.

  3. High-Frequency Precision: The system operates on an aggressive, short-term timeframe, seeking to enter positions at optimal points of trend confirmation and utilizing pre-set, automated risk parameters to protect capital.



Рекомендуем также
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
Эксперты
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework XAUUSD
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Эксперты
Signal Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345199 https://trenddaytrader.com/smc-candlestick-trader-5-framework-xauusd-gold-live-trading/ 50% off ($600) until January 1,2026, then $1,200. sample   .set file for XAUUSD 5 Minute   is in the comment section. A compact, battle-tested money-management brain tuned for Gold (XAUUSD) with a clear HUD, challenge tracking and reliable position management. SMC CT5F automates position management for XAUUSD by focusing on disciplined risk control rather
Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor
Sasa-mihael Miloievici
Эксперты
Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe . Built for traders who value long-term stability , controlled risk , and professional performance , the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure , eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold. With over 3 years of verified backtesting
King ElChart
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Эксперты
King ElChart – Advanced Dual-System EA for MetaTrader 5 Overview   King ElChart is a premium Expert Advisor engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, stability, and flexibility in every market condition.   It combines adaptive logic, intelligent capital protection, and multi-phase trading control under one unified framework. Key Highlights   - Dual-core architecture that dynamically adjusts to changing volatility   - Smart position-management and recovery logic built for both short-te
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Эксперты
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
GOLD Stone
Ken Iijima
Эксперты
GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold DISCOUNT - Don't Miss Out! Original Price: $800 → Now: $150 LINE Signal Coming Soon! Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years   Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years) Outstanding Performance Metrics Metric Result Rating Profit Factor 19.48 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good) Sharpe Ratio 2.41 Excellent (1.0
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
Эксперты
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 349$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   Низкий риск в реальном времени   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Советник Viper использует четкие и эффективные входы «возврата к среднему» в течение периода торговых сессий (между 23 и 1 часами по Гринвичу + 2, летнее время США).    Эти сделки уже имеют очень высокий успех, но если рынок развернется против позиции, советн
LazyBoy AI Trader Prob Firms Ready
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Эксперты
NEW! Jan 8th 2024 Flash sale - 90% discount! SEP 29 2023   - Get the source code and redistribute the EA as you wish, contact us for details. SEP 11 2023   - Now you can pay only $1000 a monthly installment and get full access to the EA. Trades; Currency pairs - Metals and more! The Strategy; Our Advanced Support/Resistance Trading Strategy is a powerful tool designed to help traders achieve consistent gains while effectively managing risk and avoiding losses. Here are the key strengths of th
MomemtumXI
Somtochukwu Gabriel Obidi
Эксперты
Functional Overview Momentum Scalping Engine: Purpose: The EA is designed for rapid, short-term trades—scalping the market by capturing small, quick gains from significant momentum shifts. Core Functionality: It monitors market data in real time to identify brief but strong momentum bursts. When conditions meet preset thresholds, the scalper quickly enters and exits trades, ensuring swift profit realization while limiting exposure. Image Recognition Integration: Purpose: Beyond traditional n
Equity BotTrader
Chinonso Chizoba Eke
Эксперты
Equity BotTrader в основном использует метод хеджирования, но увеличивает объем выигрышной позиции на указанное вами дополнительное число. Его общая цель - увеличить капитал счета на указанную сумму и закрыть все открытые позиции или отложенные ордера. и начните заново, пока не станете самым богатым человеком на свете. Пожалуйста, это работает только с MT5. Например. Старт с позиции на покупку 5 лотов Открывает стоп-ордер на продажу в 30 пипсах от позиции на покупку с тем же размером лота
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
Эксперты
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Эксперты
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Advance PROB Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
PROB V2 - Advanced Pattern Range Opening Breakout PROB V2 is a sophisticated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakouts during the New York market open. Unlike simple breakout strategies, this EA validates every move using advanced price action patterns, including volume surges, momentum shifts, and candle structure analysis, to filter out false signals. Key Features Smart Breakout Logic:   Validates breakouts using compression ratios, gap analysis, and wick rejection filters
Hachidori
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hachidori EA is a trend-following expert advisor that performs dip buying and rally selling. It supports EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD , and automatically configures parameters for trading based on the selected currency pair in the EA settings. By default, it targets a profit of around 3 to 6 pips per trade , but aims to capture larger gains using a trailing stop depending on market movements. Once a currency pair is selected, the EA trades consistently regardless of the chart's timeframe,
FREE
Trend Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Эксперты
Running recommendations Recommended currency pairs: XAUUSD, gold Time cycle: H4 Operating capital: recommended above $1000 Account type: No special requirements, better effect of low difference Levers: No special requirements main parameter Typess - open position direction buy many, sell empty Lots - number of open positions Tp_pips stop profit micro points Sl_pops Stop Loss Micropoints Profit_pips profit micro points initiate mobile stop loss Reduced_profiles stepping back on m
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Эксперты
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
JesUsdJpy
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Эксперты
Полная документация для экспертного советника (EA) JesUsdJpy Обзор Для достижения наилучших результатов: Основная стратегия (Main Strategy) : Установите значение true для основной стратегии USD/JPY, затем используйте настройки по умолчанию. Стратегия 2 (Strategy2) : Установите значение false , если только вы не предпочитаете использовать эту стратегию. Этот экспертный советник (EA) специально разработан для форекс-трейдеров, с акцентом на оптимизацию работы с валютной парой USD/JPY на таймфрейме
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Эксперты
Uni Bot   трендовый нейросетевой обученый бот. Экспертная система на основе нейросети новой специально разработанной архитектуре (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. Для работы данного варианта эксперта нет необходимости загружать файл обученной нейросети, поскольку для простоты использования конечным пользователем нейросетевого форекс бота большинством пользователей ряд нейросетей закодированы в тело бота.  Но для того чтобы бот лучше приспособился к конкретной истории вашего бота вам будет лучше нау
NorthSide
Uche Celestine Obi
Эксперты
NorthSide является торговым алгоритмом, который торгует образами отслеживания, работает главным образом на NZDCAD, AUDNZD,AUDCAD и может быть использован на других парах, а также. Никакой мартингеля или рискованной стратегии. Временные рамки: от M1 до M5 рекомендуется, но может работать на любой. Основные валютные пары: NZDCAD, AUDCAD,AUDNZD Установить автоматическую систему лотов на false для фиксированной партии. Система хеджирования работает как защита и может быть отключена без серьезно
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Эксперты
Советник QuantumPip ("КвантумПип") - это полностью автоматический советник, который умеет торговать на нескольких символах с одного графика. Советник также использует цены Золота, Нефти, "Шмукси" (мой аналог "Дикси"), DAX или FTSE для расчета входов по этим символам. Советник использует два вида рекуррентной нейронной модели - односетевую (решения "бай" или "селл") и двухсетевую (решения "бай" или неопределенность и "селл" или неопределенность). Таким образом, советник QuantumPip торгует одновре
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Эксперты
Инструментарий для заработка и исследований. Техническая часть советника построена полностью на движке  Trading engine 4.010 , написанного господином Карпутовым , который любезно предоставляет доступ к своим работам. В основе ядра  торговых сигналов и стратегии лежит авторский алгоритм формирования паттернов прогнозирования цены. Применим к любому инструменту! Дополнен системой управления на основе МА "Девятихвостый Лис" , актуализации и подстройки сигнала максимально точно под рынок, инструм
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
Equity Risk Manager
Sami Triki
Утилиты
Equity Risk Manager EA is a smart, compliance-focused tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring equity performance in real time. It automatically blocks new trades when your profit or loss thresholds are reached, based on your selected period — daily, weekly, or monthly. No more accidental overtrading or commission losses: once your target is hit, the EA alerts you and halts further entries. Ideal for disciplined traders who value risk control, clarity, and automation.
Comprehensive Risk Management Tool
Sami Triki
Утилиты
Risk Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview This tool is a comprehensive risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with a visual interface to calculate and manage trade parameters based on their risk tolerance. It features a draggable panel with interactive price lines and real-time calculations. Key Features Risk Management Controls: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1%-100%) of account equity or balance Customizable risk/reward ratio with +/- buttons Choice between Equit
MultiTF Fibonacci Levels with Smart Alerts
Sami Triki
Индикаторы
MultiTF_Fibonacci is a precision tool for traders who rely on Fibonacci retracements across multiple timeframes. This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci levels from the previous candle of a selected timeframe, allowing you to monitor real-time price reactions with clean visuals and workflow-friendly logic.  Key Features: • Multi-Timeframe Support: Choose any reference timeframe (e.g. D1, H4, M15) to anchor your Fibonacci levels. • Custom Level Input: Define your own retracement levels usin
Multi TF Mini Chart
Sami Triki
Индикаторы
Mini Chart (Canvas) is a lightweight, interactive sub-chart that overlays directly onto your main MetaTrader 5 chart. Designed for traders who want a compact, customizable view of another symbol or timeframe, this tool delivers real-time price action in a clean, resizable canvas — perfect for multi-symbol monitoring, scalping setups, or visual strategy overlays.  Key Features: • Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support: Display any symbol and timeframe independently from the main chart. • Resizab
Pipsophilia
Sami Triki
Эксперты
PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision. Core Attributes: • Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset. • Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 min
Wicks Lovers
Sami Triki
Индикаторы
Spot high-impact reversal zones with precision. This indicator highlights candles where the wick exceeds a customizable percentage of total candle length — a key signal of price rejection and potential turning points. Features include: • Wick ratio filter (e.g. wick > 50% of candle length) • Minimum candle length threshold (in pips) • Real-time chart arrows for upper/lower wick dominance • Optional alerts for fresh wick signals Perfect for traders who rely on candlestick psychology to a
Sharpe Domination
Sami Triki
Эксперты
Sharpe Domination EA Description Sharpe Domination is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor engineered for peak performance on JPY currency pairs using the 1-minute timeframe . Leveraging proprietary momentum-based algorithms and meticulously optimized risk management , this EA is designed to deliver consistent, market-leading returns, resulting in extremely high Sharpe Ratios .
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв