CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader

NEW UPDATE: VERSION

We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94). This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions.

📊 What’s New in Version

1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to stream your real-time closed profits across four crucial time horizons:

Closed Profit Today (Since Midnight)

Closed Profit 7 Days (Weekly Performance)

Closed Profit 30 Days (Monthly Growth)

Closed Profit 1 Year (Annual Matrix)

All values automatically change color (Green/Red) based on net performance for maximum clarity.

2. Smart Anti-Market Closed Protection Gates Gold (XAUUSD) markets undergo daily broker maintenance and session transitions. Version 1.94 introduces a proactive safety gate that instantly detects if the market is closed or disabled by the server. It automatically halts repetitive execution loops during these specific times, preventing unnecessary system friction and protecting your broker relationship.

3. Enhanced Margin & Spread Filter Shield The pre-trade capital scanner has been further optimized. The EA calculates precision volume steps and requires a steady collateral buffer before placing any orders, making the algorithm incredibly secure for both Prop Firm challenges and live retail portfolios.

🛠️ How to Update?

Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Go to the Market tab -> Purchases. Click Update next to AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5. Restart your chart to initialize the beautiful new Multi-Period Profit Dashboard!

Thank you for your continuous support and trust in CyberTradeTHx AI technology. Let’s target those profits together!