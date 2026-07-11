Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm

VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION

NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System

Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture

    Built on Proven Performance

    VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing.

    Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows.


    Verified Live Performance

    1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available.

    The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile.

    Performance statistics shown below are based on verified live trading together with long-term historical testing.

    2. Signals / MetaTrader5 /Volquis Nasdaq M15 intraday  
    >> Live Signal

    Overview

    VOLQUIS Nasdaq Prop Firm Edition is an automated trading system developed specifically for proprietary trading firm challenges and funded account management.

    The strategy focuses on disciplined execution, controlled drawdown and consistent long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term returns.


    Performance Summary (2020–2026)

    Metric Result
    Track Record 6 consecutive profitable calendar years
    Maximum Daily Drawdown 3.90%
    Monthly Loss Observed only 1 time in 78 months
    Objective Designed to reach typical 10% profit objectives during favorable market conditions while maintaining predefined risk limits.


    Risk Management

    ✓ Intraday execution only ✓ No Martingale
    ✓ No overnight positions ✓ No Grid
    ✓ Weekend exposure eliminated ✓ One position at a time
    ✓ Fixed stop-loss on every position ✓ Independent Magic Number management


    Platform

    Platform MetaTrader 5
    Instrument NAS100 / US100 / USTEC
    Timeframe M15
    Reference Position Size $10,000 : 0.60 Lot
    Recommendation Position size should be adjusted proportionally to account size.
    Low-latency VPS is recommended.


    Risk Disclosure

    Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

    Past performance, including historical testing and verified live records, does not guarantee future results.

    Users are solely responsible for all trading decisions and account management.


    VOLQUIS

    Professional MT5 Expert Advisor

    Consistency Through Risk Management

    Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS


    For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
    volquis2026@gmail.com
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    Ugochukwu Mobi
    5 (2)
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    5 (1)
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    Travis W Royal
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    Levon Manukyan
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    Qiu Lin Zhang
    Эксперты
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    Bohdan Suvorov
    Эксперты
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    Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
    Эксперты
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    Viktor Timofeev
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    GolderCross
    Paulo Henrique Aparecido Leonel
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    Monex Scalp
    Behzad Shadfar
    Эксперты
    Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: • User-Friendly Settings: Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. • Session Scheduling: Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. • Adjustable Stop-Loss: Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to your trading pl
    Allgain100
    Nissar Ahmed
    Эксперты
    Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
    MT Monster
    MASSINISSA AINOUZ
    Эксперты
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    Gold FVG scalper
    Erik Gall
    Эксперты
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