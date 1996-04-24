Support and Resistance Multi TF Edition Pro

  • Индикаторы
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 299.99
  • Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

CyberTrade Matrix: Multi-Timeframe S&R Spectrum

Institutional-Grade Multi-TF Trend Matrix & Dynamic Support/Resistance Shields for MT5

CyberTrade Matrix is a premium, high-performance technical indicator engineered for professional traders who require a bird's-eye view of market structures across multiple horizons simultaneously. Powered by a optimized multi-timeframe engine, this indicator combines an Institutional EMA Cross Matrix (14/26) with Dynamic Visual Support and Resistance Shields (H4/D1) to deliver flawless trend filtering without cluttering your main trading workspace.

🚀 Advanced Technical Features

  • Center-Bottom Trend Matrix Grid: Displays the synchronized EMA trend status (Uptrend / Downtrend / Flat) for 5 critical timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) simultaneously. Specially locked at the center-bottom corner to preserve screen space for execution panels.

  • Smart Tick-Filtering Shield (CPU Optimized): Standard multi-TF indicators heavily drain CPU cycles by fetching data on every tick. The CyberTrade Matrix uses an advanced bar-state tracker that recalculates multi-TF data only upon the close of the current bar, reducing platform lag and terminal resource consumption by up to 98%.

  • Dynamic Institutional S&R Levels: Automatically plots key historical support and resistance thresholds from the H4 and Daily (D1) cycles. Lines are projected with minimal thickness and labeled accurately, acting as pure psychological price levels.

  • Persistent Visual Layer Protection: Engineered with a deep Z-ordering index layer. All lines and text objects are forced to load with OBJPROP_BACK = true and lower priority, allowing them to pass seamlessly beneath trading consoles (like the TradeStation PRO) without causing button selection glitches or graphical overlaps.

  • Anti-Flicker Clean Deinit Core: Features an absolute garbage collection routine. When switching charts or timeframes, all residual object footprints are permanently purged from the terminal cache, entirely removing ghost text artifacts and double-label bugs.

  • Integrated Push & Terminal Alerts: Includes a multi-channel alert matrix that delivers real-time notifications via popup windows, acoustic WAV sounds, secure SMTP emails, or Mobile Push Notifications whenever major H4/D1 support and resistance structural updates occur.

⚙️ Parametric Configurations & Inputs

  • EMA_Fast (Default: 14) / EMA_Slow (Default: 26): Defines the mathematical period boundaries for the trend filter matrix.

  • MAMethod (Default: MODE_EMA): Allows customization of the internal moving average algorithm (EMA, SMA, SMMA, LWMA).

  • TableXDistance (Default: 750): Precision horizontal coordinate shift keeping the dashboard neatly centralized in the lower zone.

  • TableYSpacing (Default: 22): Controls text matrix vertical density for custom screen resolutions.

  • SR_LinesBack (Default: 1): Sets the absolute candle index offset to calculate major structural swing highs and lows.

  • EnableAlert / Sound / Mobile / Email: Modular toggle options to control your real-time notification routing.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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1 (4)
Индикаторы
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Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Привет, трейдер! Большинство розничных трейдеров полагаются на запаздывающие веб-скрипты. Для торговли с истинным преимуществом необходима институциональная архитектура. Индикатор Astro AI — это не стандартное наложение графика. Это скомпилированная нейронная сеть с двумя агентами, работающая непосредственно на вашем терминале. Вот точная технология, лежащая в основе системы: 1. Агент 1: Аналитик (Графовые нейронные сети — GNN) Рынки — это не просто изолированные ценовые бары; это взаимосвяз
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Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
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Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
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