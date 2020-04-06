FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity

FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure.

By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion.

Operating within defined trading sessions and supported by a clean real-time control panel, FOREX Strike EA keeps you informed while maintaining full risk control behind the scenes.

Core Strengths

Intelligent position sizing with flexible risk logic

Smart pending-order execution around key price zones

Built-in protection to manage risk and secure profits

Structured trading hours to avoid low-quality market conditions

Professional on-chart dashboard for full transparency

FOREX Strike EA is built for traders who value stability, simplicity, and control—without relying on risky strategies or complex setups.

Recommended Environment

Minimum Deposit: $100

Symbols: Any (Optimized for GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY)

Timeframes: M5 and above

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

FOREX Strike EA is not just automation — it’s a disciplined approach to smarter Forex trading.