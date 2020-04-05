CyberTradeTHxAI TradeStation Panel PRO

  • Эксперты
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 29.96
  • Активации: 5

CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a premium, hybrid trading utility engine built for MT5. It perfectly combines a high-performance Manual Trading Panel with a fully automated EMA Ribbon Pullback Strategy, governed by an advanced Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Cycle Money Management architecture.

Whether you are a professional manual day-trader or looking for a strict trend-following automation tool, CyberTrade TradeStation PRO adapts to your edge while maintaining institutional-grade risk parameters.

💎 Key Features

  • Hybrid Trading Workflow: Execute trades manually via the beautiful on-screen interactive panel, or let the built-in M5 EMA Ribbon system sniper entries for you.

  • Dynamic R:R Cycle MM: The system continuously tracks your peak balance to calculate real-time Target Profit (TP) and Max Loss (SL) based on a designated Risk/Reward multiplier. No fixed points, completely adaptive to your equity curve.

  • Interactive Break-Even Lock: Once the basket profit hits the designated R-unit threshold, the system automatically trailing-locks the profit floor at $0 to guarantee a risk-free run.

  • Dual-Action Grid Engine: Choose between 2 custom operational modes to handle multiple baskets:

    1. RECOVERY MODE: An advanced averaging system (Martingale structure) with a dynamic lot multiplier to extract the account safely out of drawdowns.

    2. ACCUMULATE MODE: A compounding trend-following system (Pyramiding structure) to aggressively stack positions with the micro-trends.

  • Customizable Daily Auto Quota: Fully restrict the maximum number of algorithmic cycles permitted per day to stay disciplined and protect your capital from over-trading during sideways market conditions.

🛠️ Strategic Parameter Settings

  • Use Auto Compound: Switch to true to calculate starting lot sizes dynamically based on your available balance.

  • Base Balance Per 0.01: Adjust the scaling factor for lot generation (e.g., $1000 per 0.01 lot).

  • Risk Percent Per Cycle: The percentage of maximum capital allocated as risk for a single operational cycle.

  • Reward R Ratio: The target multiplier relative to the risk unit (e.g., 5.0 means your target is a 5:1 R:R payout).

  • Grid Mode: Instantly switch the mathematical logic of the trailing basket between Recovery or Accumulate.

  • Grid Distance Points: Minimum distance required before laying out consecutive grid levels, secured with a built-in frequency armor against high-volatility tick floods.

📌 Recommendations & Specifications

  • Timeframe: Optimized natively for M5 charts for rapid intraday cycles, but compatible with any timeframe.

  • Symbols: Highly recommended for liquid majors such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Account Type: 100% compliant with both Hedging and institutional Netting environments.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous, un-interrupted auto-scanning operations.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
Long Term Channel Trend MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel) FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ( $R$ ) , this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart. Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously ev
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