CyberTrade TradeStation PRO Muti Asset Edition
- Эксперты
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Chainarong Yensawat***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
“การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
***บังคับข้อตกลง***
"ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
- Версия: 159.99
- Обновлено: 4 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO (Manual Edition)
Ultimate Interactive Trade Planner & Risk Management Suite for MT5
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a professional-grade, high-performance visual order management panel designed for discretionary traders who demand absolute precision, speed, and strict risk protection. This tool completely eliminates manual calculation errors by transforming your chart into an interactive trading workstation compatible with all asset classes on MT5—including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, and Futures (TFEX).
🚀 Key Flagship Features
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Interactive Visual Trade Planner: Activate any pending order mode (Buy/Sell Limit or Stop) to instantly project a 3-line matrix (Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit) onto your live chart. Drag the Entry line freely; SL and TP lines will dynamically adjust based on your predefined parameters.
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Real-Time Cash Value Calculation: No more guessing your risk. The panel automatically calculates and prints your exact potential profit and loss in USD (cash value) directly on top of the SL and TP lines in real-time, completely factored by your contract size, tick value, and current lot size.
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Dual-Input Price Engine: You can adjust your pending orders by either dragging the visual lines on the chart or typing the precise key psychological level inside the Panel Input Box. Both systems sync instantly.
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Stops Level Dynamic Armor: Built-in safeguards that actively fetch your broker’s SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL . If you drag your order too close to the current market price, the system will turn orange, display an alert, and temporarily lock the confirmation button to prevent broker execution rejection.
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Daily Max Loss Circuit Breaker: Protect your trading capital against psychological over-trading. If your combined daily closed floating equity drops below your customizable threshold (Max_Daily_Loss_USD), the EA will instantly flatten all active baskets, purge all pending orders, and securely lock the trade execution console until the next trading day.
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Ultimate Visual Layer Shield: Advanced UI Z-ordering architecture ensures the panel background and all critical text/buttons persistently float above all on-chart indicators and graphical objects, totally removing visual clutter and preventing overlay glitches during Timeframe (TF) changes.
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Advanced Recovery/Accumulation Grid: Features a manual execution panel equipped with a smart grid matrix (Recovery or Accumulate mode) with step multipliers to help safely manage complex basket positions.
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One-Click Emergency Flattening: Features a dedicated "CLOSE ALL POSITIONS" button to wipe out market exposures instantly and a "CLOSE ALL PENDING" button to purge unfilled orders without disturbing active trades.
⚙️ Input Parameters Guide
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FixedLot: Initial baseline volume size for direct execution and planner scaling.
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MaxLotLimit: Hard cap safety ceiling for lot allocation.
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Default_SL_Points / Default_TP_Points: Fixed distance in points used to calculate the interactive matrix layout.
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Max_Daily_Loss_USD: Daily maximum drawdown limit in cash value before the circuit breaker engages.
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Grid_Mode: Choose between GRID_RECOVERY (Martingale step) or GRID_ACCUMULATE (Trend-following add-on).
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Grid_Distance_Points: Minimum gap requirement between multi-grid sequences.
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Grid_Lot_Multiplier: Geometric volume accelerator exponent for position averaging.
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Manual_Magic: Dedicated unique internal marker signature for trade sorting tracking.