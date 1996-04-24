Long Term Channel Trend MT5

🚀 FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel)

FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ($R$), this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart.

Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously evaluates trend confidence and plots logarithmic upper, lower, and median trend boundaries—giving you high-probability reversal and breakout entry points.

🌟 Key Features

Auto-Selected Trend Period: Scans historical price action across multiple period lengths to identify the channel with the highest mathematical correlation.

Logarithmic Regression Engine: Superior precision compared to standard linear regression, especially during exponential expansions and high-volatility movements.

Smart Buy/Sell Proximity Signals: Detects when price approaches upper or lower band limits and triggers timely entry arrows.

Multi-Alert System: Instant notifications via MetaTrader 5 Sound , Popup Alert , and Push Notifications to Mobile .

Zero Chart Interference: Built with strict object prefixing ( FX_TL_ ) to run safely alongside other indicators, EAs, or custom dashboards.

High Performance & Lightweight: Optimized algorithm running on a dedicated timer/calculate loop to eliminate screen lag.

📊 How It Works

Upper Band (Solid Line): Represents extreme overbought resistance / potential target or reversal zone. Median Line (Dotted Line): The core trend axis calculated via logarithmic regression. Lower Band (Solid Line): Represents extreme oversold support / key buying boundary. Signal Arrows: Displays BUY arrows at lower channel touches and SELL arrows at upper channel touches.

⚙️ Input Parameters

min_period (Default: 300 ): Minimum historical bar length to scan.

max_period (Default: 600 ): Maximum historical bar length to scan.

step_size (Default: 100 ): Period increment step during trend scanning.

devMultiplier (Default: 2.0 ): Standard deviation multiplier for channel width.

trendColor (Default: clrDarkBlue ): Color of the median trendline.

bandColor (Default: clrSlateGray ): Color of the upper and lower channel boundaries.

channelWidth (Default: 2 ): Thickness of the median trendline.

proximity_pips (Default: 20 ): Distance threshold in pips to trigger Buy/Sell touch alerts.

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