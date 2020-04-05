CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper Master Version

  • Эксперты
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 9.90
  • Активации: 5

CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper Master Version

The Sovereign Dual-Engine Pyramiding & Averaging Grid Architecture Built for Gold Snipers

CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper is an institutional-grade, automated trading system meticulously engineered for professional Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX volatile corridors. Powered by a fully reactive Envelopes Dynamic Channel Reversion Core and stabilized by a 200-Period Psychological EMA Filter, this Expert Advisor processes liquidity market transformations with microsecond execution speed.

The EA offers unmatched versatility, allowing users to switch seamlessly between two advanced mathematical grid mechanics via input parameters depending on current market regimes.

🚀 DUAL-ENGINE MATRIX FUNCTIONALITY

  1. 🔥 Pyramiding Mode (Trend Following): Automatically scales into profitable positions. It compounds your contract lots only when the market moves heavily in your favor, expanding your floating gains geometrically during macro gold trends.

  2. 🛡️ Averaging Mode (Counter-Trend Reversion): Deploys automated grid scale-in layers during market pullbacks and deep consolidations inside the Envelopes channel, mathematically adjusting the overall basket break-even floor for rapid trade liquidations.

💎 WEAPON-GRADE RISK SHIELDS & PROTECTION

  • ⚡ One-Shot State Interlock Guard: Pure internal hardware-level memory logging that locks previous entry price coordinates. Completely eliminates multi-tick order spamming and duplicate contract placement.

  • 📈 Smart Trailing Risk-to-Reward Radar: Tracks real-time floating basket yields. Once your custom Peak RR target ( Trigger_RR ) is secured, the dynamic trailing lock triggers, safeguarding your equity against market whiplash below your Lock_RR threshold.

  • 💵 Sovereign Account Portfolio Guards: Built-in hard USD profit targets alongside advanced Dynamic Equity Drawdown Shields and High-Interval Margin Level Pre-Checks (350% Secured Floor on D1) to completely neutralize broker stop-out occurrences.

  • ⏳ Multi-Scenario Cooldown Shield: Automatically enforces a customพักรบ ( RestMinutesAfterClose ) dormitory sequence every single time a basket settles in profit or loss to completely eliminate emotional overtrading.

  • 🌐 Market Session Verification Lock: Real-time checking layers that instantly freeze transaction requests during daily maintenance windows or market closures to prevent rejected order loops.

⚙️ PROFESSIONAL PARAMETERS MATRIX

  • Grid_System_Mode: Toggle between Pyramiding (Trend) or Averaging (Counter-Trend).

  • Target_Profit_USD / Max_Loss_USD: Strict basket monetary take-profit and protective stop-loss controls.

  • Max_Account_Drawdown_Percent: Strict maximum account trailing drawdown boundary lock (%).

  • Min_Allowed_Margin_Level: Secured margin level cutoff protection layer to bypass stop-outs (%).

  • RestMinutesAfterClose: Dormant rest period after final portfolio settlement (Default: 30 mins).

  • GridStepPoints / MaxGridTrades: Customizable distance interval steps and absolute max grid layer caps.


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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
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3.75 (12)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
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4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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