Fund Mode MT5

Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5)

Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA)
❌ No Grid
❌ No Martingale
Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe,
with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability.

🔥 Key Features

1️⃣ Trading System

  • Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns

  • Main Timeframe: M5

  • Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge

  • Trade entry conditions:

    • Engulfing pattern detection

    • Multi-layer filters: EMA, ADX, RSI

    • Price confirmation required before entry

2️⃣ Risk Management

  • Stop Loss: Fixed points (default 1000 points)

  • Take Profit: Risk : Reward–based (default 1:2)

  • Lot sizing modes:

    • Fixed lot

    • Risk-based (% risk per trade)

  • Drawdown protection:

    • Daily Drawdown Limit

    • Maximum Drawdown Limit

3️⃣ Safety Systems

  • Daily Profit Target: Automatically stops trading after daily target is reached

  • Equity Lock System: Locks profit once equity reaches a defined level

  • RR Trailing Stop: Moves Stop Loss according to Risk–Reward levels

  • Spread Filter: Prevents trading during high spread conditions

4️⃣ Pattern Recognition

  • 5 Engulfing pattern types:

    • Standard Engulfing

    • Momentum Engulfing

    • Expansion Engulfing

    • Failed Break Engulfing

    • Smart Money Engulfing

  • Preset System for quick pattern selection

5️⃣ Filter Systems

  • EMA Filter (36 / 46) on M15

  • ADX Filter for trend strength detection

  • RSI Multi-Timeframe Filter: M15 / H1 / D1

  • Spread Filter to reduce hidden trading costs

⚙️ Recommended Settings (ECN Account – $500)

Risk_Per_Trade = 1.0 StopLoss_Points = 1000 RR_Ratio = 2.0 Use_Fix_Lot = true Fix_Lot_Size = 0.01 Daily_DD_Limit = 20.0 Max_DD_Limit = 40.0 MaxSpread = 100

📊 Real-Time Dashboard

Displays essential trading information directly on the chart:

  • Trading status

  • Balance / Equity / Daily P/L

  • Drawdown monitoring

  • Pattern detection status

  • Filter conditions

🎨 AI Theme System (Visual Enhancement)

Customizable chart and dashboard themes:

  • Preset themes: Neon Blue, Cyber Magenta, Matrix Green, Space Violet, Minimal Silver

  • Visual effects: Neon borders, gradients, animations

  • Sound alerts when EA is enabled or disabled

✅ Usage Guidelines

  • Recommended account type: ECN / RAW

  • Minimum deposit: $500

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

  • One trade per candle supported


