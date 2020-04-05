Vision AI Quantum Portfolio CFD

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  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
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    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 430.30
  • Обновлено: 26 июня 2026
  • Активации: 5

Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD

The Ultimate Neural-Network Multi-Asset Portfolio Monolith for MetaTrader 5

Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD is an enterprise-grade, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for elite traders and modern prop firms. Powered by a dynamic dual-layer Neural Network Matrix, this expert advisor simultaneously scans, filters, and rotates capital across 11 high-liquidity assets (including major Global CFDs like AMD, NVDA, TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, META, INTC, NFLX, BAC ,GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY , BTCUSD and Institutional Spot GOLD / XAUUSD).

🧠 The 3-Step Grand Master Core Strategy (100% Strict H4 Rule)

The system adheres to an unbreakable institutional rulebook executed strictly on the H4 Timeframe to ensure absolute edge and flawless risk management:

  1. Gate 1: Institutional Triple EMA Filter The system blocks any counter-trend operations. Trading is only authorized when the live price architecture is in a verified bullish regime: Price > EMA 100 > EMA 150 > EMA 200.

  2. Gate 2: H4 Liquidity Sweep Scanner Built-in smart wick sensor monitors live price actions to capture retail Stop-Loss cascades. It sniper-enters a BUY position the exact millisecond the price sweeps below the previous H4 candle's LOW, acquiring maximum liquidity alongside market makers.

  3. Gate 3: MACD & AI Momentum Approval The neural network core cross-analyzes M30 volume concentration with H4 momentum filters. Trade execution is green-lit only if MACD Main > 0.0 and MACD Main > Signal, shielding your capital from fake-outs.

🔒 Premium Smart Exit Strategy (Zero Profit-Cutting Bias)

  • Open Target Profit (No Meat Left Behind): The EA executes trades with an open TP to let profits run indefinitely into massive high-RR deals.

  • The H4 MACD Exit Trigger: Positions are liquidated instantly at the market only when a confirmed H4 candle close produces a MACD Main < Signal cross.

  • Ultra-Tight Protection: Stop Loss is dynamically locked directly underneath the institutional EMA 200 line, ensuring micro-drawdown and low-stress operations.

📊 Exclusive Professional Dashboard Features

  • Sovereign Multi-Period Auditor: Track live metrics across 5 critical timeframes directly on your chart (1 Week, 1 Month, 6 Months, 1 Year, and 5 Years Performance).

  • Individual Asset Kill-Switch: Take full mandate over your risk exposure. Easily toggle trading ON/OFF for any specific stock or gold asset prior to high-impact earnings season or economic news.

  • Global Region Clock Dropdown: Switch the terminal visual clock interface smoothly to your preferred economic timezone (Bangkok, New York, London, Tokyo, or Server).

  • MQL5 Market Validator Perfect Pass: Codebase features full optimization for dynamic lot normalization, trade-stops verification, and rollover protection.

⚙️ Specifications & Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Account Type: Hedging / Netting (Compatible with all major brokers)

  • Timeframe: H4 (Internal Deep Learning uses M30 data)

  • Minimum Capital: $500 USD (Optimized for $1,000+ accounts)

  • Setup: Simply attach to one chart (e.g., XAUUSD or EURUSD) and the monolith multi-asset architecture will scan all configured assets automatically.


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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
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4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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