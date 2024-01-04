Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4

Adaptive Gold Scalper

You can check broker requirements yourself: User Guide 1. When loading the EA, simply use the default parameters on the H1 timeframe — you only need to adjust the trading lot size. 2. Choosing the right broker is critical to profitability. Please select a broker with: Low order execution latency

Spreads below 10 pips

Floating spreads not exceeding 15 pips

stopLevel equal to 0 3. Broker testing must be done with a live real account. Focus on monitoring: Entry slippage (slippage on order placement)

Exit slippage (slippage on position closing)

For testing, you can deposit $50–$100 and trade with 0.01 lots .



### Please get in touch with me after purchasing this E A . I will help you check your broker environment and offer full support. You will also be added to our exclusive group chat, and receive my other EAs completely free of charge.

It is not recommended to use the MT4 version; the MT5 version is preferred. MT5 Version



### I can’t let everyone use this EA without restriction, so I will raise the price every 24 hours to ensure the EA operates stably over the long term.

###### I can’t let everyone use this EA without restriction, so





Recommended Configuration:

Account Type ECN Time Frame H1 Spread < 10 Stops Level = 0 Delay < 50 pairs XAUUSD Leverage 1:100 ~ 1:1000 Initial Capital $500 Recommend brokers Amillex, TMGM，TickMill





Introduction:

In the dynamic and volatile world of gold trading, achieving consistent profitability requires a perfect blend of precise market analysis, timely trade execution, and strict risk control. For individual traders seeking to navigate the complexities of the gold market without constant manual monitoring, Adaptive SR Trend emerges as a game-changing solution. As a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) exclusively designed for the MQL5 platform, it leverages advanced technical analysis tools to identify high-probability trading opportunities—empowering both novice and experienced traders to optimize their gold trading strategies.

Core Trading Logic: Smart Integration of Technical Pillars

Adaptive Gold Scalper is built on a robust, data-driven framework that combines four key technical elements to make objective, rule-based trading decisions. Unlike generic EAs that rely on single indicators (and often fail in changing market conditions), this EA adapts to market dynamics by synthesizing multiple signals:

Trend Line Analysis: It automatically detects and validates dynamic trend lines (uptrend, downtrend, and sideways) by analyzing historical price action. This ensures the EA aligns with the dominant market direction—a critical factor in avoiding counter-trend trades that often lead to losses.

It automatically detects and validates dynamic trend lines (uptrend, downtrend, and sideways) by analyzing historical price action. This ensures the EA aligns with the dominant market direction—a critical factor in avoiding counter-trend trades that often lead to losses. Moving Average (MA) Crossover/Alignment: The EA uses customizable moving averages (e.g., EMA, SMA) to confirm trend strength. For example, in an uptrend, it waits for short-term MAs to cross above long-term MAs (a bullish confirmation); in a downtrend, it acts on short-term MAs crossing below long-term MAs. This filter eliminates false signals in choppy markets.

The EA uses customizable moving averages (e.g., EMA, SMA) to confirm trend strength. For example, in an uptrend, it waits for short-term MAs to cross above long-term MAs (a bullish confirmation); in a downtrend, it acts on short-term MAs crossing below long-term MAs. This filter eliminates false signals in choppy markets. Price Support & Resistance (SR) Levels: It scans real-time and historical price data to identify key SR zones—levels where the market has repeatedly reversed or paused. Trades are only executed when price tests these levels in conjunction with trend and MA signals, maximizing the probability of a successful breakout or pullback.

It scans real-time and historical price data to identify key SR zones—levels where the market has repeatedly reversed or paused. Trades are only executed when price tests these levels in conjunction with trend and MA signals, maximizing the probability of a successful breakout or pullback. Adaptive Risk Management: Beyond entry signals, the EA incorporates dynamic stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels. SL is set below recent support (for long trades) or above recent resistance (for short trades) to limit losses, while TP is calibrated based on the distance to the next SR level—ensuring a favorable risk-reward ratio (typically 1:2 or higher).

Key Advantages for Individual Traders:

What sets Adaptive Gold Scalper apart from other gold trading EAs? Its design prioritizes the unique needs of individual traders, including:

No Manual Intervention Needed: Once installed on the MQL5 platform and configured (with default settings optimized for gold, XAU/USD), the EA runs 24/5—monitoring the market, analyzing signals, and executing trades even when you’re away. This frees you from the stress of constant screen time.

Once installed on the MQL5 platform and configured (with default settings optimized for gold, XAU/USD), the EA runs 24/5—monitoring the market, analyzing signals, and executing trades even when you’re away. This frees you from the stress of constant screen time. Market Adaptability: Unlike "one-size-fits-all" EAs, it adjusts to changing market conditions (e.g., from a strong uptrend to a sideways range). The integration of multiple indicators ensures it doesn’t overtrade in choppy markets or miss opportunities in trending markets.

Unlike "one-size-fits-all" EAs, it adjusts to changing market conditions (e.g., from a strong uptrend to a sideways range). The integration of multiple indicators ensures it doesn’t overtrade in choppy markets or miss opportunities in trending markets. Transparent & Customizable: Every trading decision is based on clear, traceable technical signals—no "black box" algorithms. Traders can adjust parameters (e.g., MA period, SR level sensitivity, risk percentage) to match their risk tolerance and trading style (e.g., scalping, swing trading).

Every trading decision is based on clear, traceable technical signals—no "black box" algorithms. Traders can adjust parameters (e.g., MA period, SR level sensitivity, risk percentage) to match their risk tolerance and trading style (e.g., scalping, swing trading). Optimized for Gold: Gold (XAU/USD) has unique volatility and liquidity characteristics. Adaptive Gold Scalper is backtested extensively on 5+ years of gold historical data, with proven performance in both high-volatility (e.g., Fed announcement periods) and low-volatility market environments.

Gold (XAU/USD) has unique volatility and liquidity characteristics. Adaptive Gold Scalper is backtested extensively on 5+ years of gold historical data, with proven performance in both high-volatility (e.g., Fed announcement periods) and low-volatility market environments. Risk Control at Its Core: The EA includes built-in safeguards to protect your capital, such as maximum daily drawdown limits, position sizing based on account balance (e.g., 1% risk per trade), and automatic trade closure in case of unexpected market gaps.

The EA includes built-in safeguards to protect your capital, such as maximum daily drawdown limits, position sizing based on account balance (e.g., 1% risk per trade), and automatic trade closure in case of unexpected market gaps. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management.



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