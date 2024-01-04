Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4

Adaptive Gold Scalper

Important Pre-notice:This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results.

I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalping Expert Advisor can perform steadily. Its core trading logic integrates high-efficiency breakout strategies, advanced money management systems, and probabilistic analysis models. It delivers optimal performance during price consolidation phases—the market condition that dominates most trading hours. This EA features extremely fast order entry and ultra-short cycle trading strategy with millisecond-level data analysis. It has strict requirements for brokers and is only suitable for ECN and RAW spread accounts.


Live Signal: $2000 grew by 6244% in 16 weeks,Profit Trades: 96.6%,Leverage 1:1000

From $2000 To $140000,High Deposit Load Set H1


Live Signal: $1000 grew by 2337% in 39 weeks




You can check broker requirements yourself: User Guide       
1. When loading the EA, simply use the default parameters on the H1 timeframe — you only need to adjust the trading lot size.
2. Choosing the right broker is critical to profitability. Please select a broker with:
  • Low order execution latency
  • Spreads below 10 pips
  • Floating spreads not exceeding 15 pips
  • stopLevel equal to 0
3. Broker testing must be done with a live real account. Focus on monitoring:
  • Entry slippage (slippage on order placement)
  • Exit slippage (slippage on position closing)
  • For testing, you can deposit $50–$100 and trade with 0.01 lots.


### Please get in touch with me after purchasing this E A. I will help you check your broker environment and offer full support. You will also be added to our exclusive group chat, and receive my other EAs completely free of charge.

### It is not recommended to use the MT4 version; the MT5 version is preferred. MT5 Version

### I can’t let everyone use this EA without restriction, so I will raise the price every 24 hours to ensure the EA operates stably over the long term. 


Recommended Configuration:

Account Type
ECN
Time Frame
H1
Spread
< 10
Stops Level
= 0
Delay
< 50
pairs
XAUUSD
Leverage
1:100 ~ 1:1000
Initial Capital
$500
Recommend brokers
Amillex, TMGM，TickMill


Introduction:

In the dynamic and volatile world of gold trading, achieving consistent profitability requires a perfect blend of precise market analysis, timely trade execution, and strict risk control. For individual traders seeking to navigate the complexities of the gold market without constant manual monitoring, Adaptive SR Trend emerges as a game-changing solution. As a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) exclusively designed for the MQL5 platform, it leverages advanced technical analysis tools to identify high-probability trading opportunities—empowering both novice and experienced traders to optimize their gold trading strategies.

Core Trading Logic: Smart Integration of Technical Pillars

Adaptive Gold Scalper is built on a robust, data-driven framework that combines four key technical elements to make objective, rule-based trading decisions. Unlike generic EAs that rely on single indicators (and often fail in changing market conditions), this EA adapts to market dynamics by synthesizing multiple signals:

  • Trend Line Analysis: It automatically detects and validates dynamic trend lines (uptrend, downtrend, and sideways) by analyzing historical price action. This ensures the EA aligns with the dominant market direction—a critical factor in avoiding counter-trend trades that often lead to losses.
  • Moving Average (MA) Crossover/Alignment: The EA uses customizable moving averages (e.g., EMA, SMA) to confirm trend strength. For example, in an uptrend, it waits for short-term MAs to cross above long-term MAs (a bullish confirmation); in a downtrend, it acts on short-term MAs crossing below long-term MAs. This filter eliminates false signals in choppy markets.
  • Price Support & Resistance (SR) Levels: It scans real-time and historical price data to identify key SR zones—levels where the market has repeatedly reversed or paused. Trades are only executed when price tests these levels in conjunction with trend and MA signals, maximizing the probability of a successful breakout or pullback.
  • Adaptive Risk Management: Beyond entry signals, the EA incorporates dynamic stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels. SL is set below recent support (for long trades) or above recent resistance (for short trades) to limit losses, while TP is calibrated based on the distance to the next SR level—ensuring a favorable risk-reward ratio (typically 1:2 or higher).

Key Advantages for Individual Traders:

What sets Adaptive Gold Scalper apart from other gold trading EAs? Its design prioritizes the unique needs of individual traders, including:

  • No Manual Intervention Needed: Once installed on the MQL5 platform and configured (with default settings optimized for gold, XAU/USD), the EA runs 24/5—monitoring the market, analyzing signals, and executing trades even when you’re away. This frees you from the stress of constant screen time.
  • Market Adaptability: Unlike "one-size-fits-all" EAs, it adjusts to changing market conditions (e.g., from a strong uptrend to a sideways range). The integration of multiple indicators ensures it doesn’t overtrade in choppy markets or miss opportunities in trending markets.
  • Transparent & Customizable: Every trading decision is based on clear, traceable technical signals—no "black box" algorithms. Traders can adjust parameters (e.g., MA period, SR level sensitivity, risk percentage) to match their risk tolerance and trading style (e.g., scalping, swing trading).
  • Optimized for Gold: Gold (XAU/USD) has unique volatility and liquidity characteristics. Adaptive Gold Scalper is backtested extensively on 5+ years of gold historical data, with proven performance in both high-volatility (e.g., Fed announcement periods) and low-volatility market environments.
  • Risk Control at Its Core: The EA includes built-in safeguards to protect your capital, such as maximum daily drawdown limits, position sizing based on account balance (e.g., 1% risk per trade), and automatic trade closure in case of unexpected market gaps.
  • It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management.

Conclusion:

For individual traders looking to harness the potential of gold trading without the burden of manual analysis,Adaptive Gold Scalper is more than an EA—it’s a reliable, adaptive trading partner. Its fusion of trend lines, moving averages, and SR levels ensures it identifies high-quality trades, while its robust risk management protects your capital. Whether you’re a busy professional seeking passive income or an experienced trader aiming to scale your strategy,Adaptive Gold Scalper delivers the consistency and efficiency you need in today’s gold market.


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Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
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4.93 (43)
Эксперты
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Leonid Arkhipov
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Goldbot One MT4
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5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Trust EA MT4
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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4.67 (9)
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Полностью автоматизированный ЭА, основанный на принципах спроса и предложения . Первый , кто предложил полностью автоматизированный советник спроса и предложения. Теперь торговля стала проще: возьмите под полный контроль свои торговые стратегии с помощью удобной графической торговой панели. Вы получаете высококачественное программное обеспечение для алгоритмической торговли, охватывающее все стили торговли: ручной, полуавтоматический и полностью автоматический. Благодаря широкому спектру настрое
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,      XAUUSD M30 SL5 За подробностями обращайтесь в приват сообщении или в  группу mql5 ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 1 КОПИЙ ИЗ 10 ПО ЦЕНЕ 649 USD! ПОСЛЕ ЭТОГО ЦЕНА БУДЕТ ПОВЫШЕНА ДО 920 USD. Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
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2.33 (3)
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AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
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Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
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