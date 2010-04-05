Inferno Storm v17 Final

1) Highlights

M15 Turbo – triple-lane logic Supertrend for regime and primary filter. Lane A – Donchian breakout (length 12). Lane B – EMA/Keltner pullback (EMA ± ATR×mult) returning above/below EMA, confirmed by MACD histogram turn.

Market-safe+++ execution: place order with SL/TP = 0 , then OrderModify to exact USD SL/TP once as soon as broker distances are valid (StopLevel/FreezeLevel aware) ⇒ mitigates 130 (Invalid Stops) .

Single Trailing switch ON : ATR trailing on each new signal bar. OFF : SL/TP remain untouched after the initial set (strict “USD TP/SL” behavior).

Anti-131 + reduced 134 risk: robust LOTSTEP/MINMAX normalization plus AccountFreeMarginCheck iteration to avoid Invalid Volume (131) and lower Not Enough Money (134) occurrences.

Market quality & 24h seasonality: Bollinger-Width gate (min/max), ADX min , ATR bps bounds. Seasonality Forecast (H1) : hourly median range over N days ; trade only when current hour’s expected bps sits inside the preferred window.

Fireshield: pause trading for X minutes if daily P/L ≤ -DailyLossLimitUsd .

Pyramiding: up to MaxAdds same-direction adds only when in profit, steps sized by ATR .

Minimal dashboard: status, spread, ADX/ATR/BBW, Supertrend direction, $/pt/lot.

2) Signal engine (M15 Turbo)

Trend gate: Supertrend (ATR 10 , Mult 2.5 ) – only buy in uptrend, sell in downtrend.

Lane A – Donchian breakout: break of Donchian(12) at the current bar.

Lane B – EMA/ATR pullback + MACD: pullback to EMA(20) ± ATR(14)×0.9 band, close back in trend direction beyond EMA, MACD histogram uptick (buy) / downtick (sell).

Market-quality filters: ADX(14) ≥ 12, ATR bps in range, Bollinger Width within BBW_Min/Max, spread ≤ cap.

3) Targets & trade management

USD targets: TpUsd & SlUsd (forced when Trailing OFF) ; ATR-mult SL/TP acts as fallback.

ATR trailing (ON): Trail_ATR_Mult (default 1.0 ), executed on new bars only.

Pyramiding: add up to MaxAdds in profit after AddStep × ATR distance and AddMinProfitPoints .

Fireshield: if daily P/L ≤ -DailyLossLimitUsd , pause trading for FireshieldMinutes .

4) 24h Seasonality (forecast)

Builds hourly median ranges on H1 (lookback up to 45 days) and blocks hours outside ForecastMin/MaxBps – avoiding dead/chaotic hours per symbol.

5) Execution & compliance

ProcessOnNewBarOnly to reduce noise & edits.

MinStopDistancePts() always honors StopLevel/FreezeLevel (+ buffer).

Dashboard shows status, ST trend, ADX/ATR/BBW, spread, $/pt/lot, trailing mode.

MagicNumber auto-derived per symbol if 0 .

6) Key inputs (quick)

Signals: SignalTF=M15 , ST_ATR_Period=10 , ST_Mult=2.5 , Donchian_Length=12 , EMA_Period=20 , ATR_KC_Period=14 , KC_Mult=0.9 , MACD(12,26,9) .

Quality: ADX_Period=14 , ADX_Min=12 , ATR_Period=14 , MaxSpreadPoints=50 , BB_Period=20 , BB_Dev=2.0 , BBW_Min/Max .

Targets/Trailing: UseUsdTargets , TpUsd=6 , SlUsd=3 , SL_ATR_Mult=1.5 , TP_ATR_Mult=2.5 , UseTrailingStop , Trail_ATR_Mult=1.0 .

Risk & sizing: UseRiskPercent=1% by default, anti-131 sizing with margin checks.

Pyramiding: EnablePyramiding , MaxAdds=2 , AddStep_ATR_Mult=0.5 , AddMinProfitPoints=18 .

Seasonality: UseSeasonalityForecast , ForecastLookbackDays=45 , ForecastMin/MaxBps .

Hygiene: CooldownBars , MaxOpenPerSymbol=8 , SlippagePoints=3 , ProcessOnNewBarOnly=true , VerboseLogs=false .

Fireshield: DailyLossLimitUsd=30 , FireshieldMinutes=30 .

7) Quick start

Attach on M15 (ECN/RAW recommended; stable VPS). Start with UseRiskPercent=true , RiskPercent 0.5–1% ; keep UseUsdTargets=true if you want fixed USD exits. Leave ProcessOnNewBarOnly ON; keep MaxSpreadPoints broker-appropriate; enable Seasonality. Backtest across regimes → forward with small size → scale gradually.

8) Ops notes

Avoid major news (spread spikes → filters block).

Trailing OFF means no SL/TP edits after entry (useful for strict venues).

Pyramiding only adds when already in profit and ATR/points conditions are met.

9) Disclaimer

Leveraged trading is risky. Performance depends on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. No profit guarantees; practice prudent risk management.



