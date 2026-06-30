Golden Moon Scalper
- Эксперты
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Nguyen Hang Hai HaI'm designer, developer, trader stock, bitcoin, forex since 2012
- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 19 июля 2026
- Активации: 20
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predefined risk management rules to optimize trade execution.
Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss, providing consistent risk control throughout all market conditions.
Main Features:
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Fully automated trading for XAUUSD.
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Designed for the high volatility of the Gold market.
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Stop Order entry strategy for momentum-based execution.
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Tick price analysis combined with technical indicator confirmation.
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Built-in scalping and trailing management.
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Every position includes a predefined Stop Loss.
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Simple installation with optimized default settings.
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No complex configuration required.
The EA is suitable for traders who want an automated Gold trading solution with structured entry and exit rules while maintaining disciplined risk management.
Settings:
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 2 to 4 (= 3 mean auto lot size = 0.03 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Trailing
|= 10 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 40 (points)
|Take Profit
|= 600 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 1200 (points)
|Magic Number
|= your number
|Time Start
|= 01:30 (hour:minutes)
|Time End
|= 20:30 (hour:minutes)
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Recommend brokers with an 80% commission rebate here.
Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $ 300
If Gold (XAUUSD) has 3 decimal places with the price (ex: 2100.123). You need to change the Take Profit and Stop Loss and Trailing and Start Trailing values to 10 times the default value (ex: Take Profit = 6000, Stop Loss = 12000 ...).
It`s nice working EA, and the developer answer for any questions, good job!