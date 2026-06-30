Golden Moon Scalper

2.8

Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predefined risk management rules to optimize trade execution.

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss, providing consistent risk control throughout all market conditions.

Bonus: get free 1 EA when you buy EA Golden Moon Scalper. Message me after you purchase.

Main Features:

  • Fully automated trading for XAUUSD.

  • Designed for the high volatility of the Gold market.

  • Stop Order entry strategy for momentum-based execution.

  • Tick price analysis combined with technical indicator confirmation.

  • Built-in scalping and trailing management.

  • Every position includes a predefined Stop Loss.

  • Simple installation with optimized default settings.

  • No complex configuration required.

The EA is suitable for traders who want an automated Gold trading solution with structured entry and exit rules while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Settings: 

 Fixed Lot     = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 2 to 4 (= 3 mean auto lot size = 0.03 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 40 (points)
 Take Profit  = 600 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 1200 (points)
 Magic Number  = your number
 Time Start  = 01:30 (hour:minutes)
 Time End  = 20:30 (hour:minutes)

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Recommend brokers with an 80% commission rebate here.

This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $ 300

If Gold (XAUUSD) has 3 decimal places with the price (ex: 2100.123). You need to change the Take Profit and Stop Loss and Trailing and Start Trailing values to 10 times the default value (ex: Take Profit = 6000, Stop Loss = 12000 ...).

Отзывы 9
metaangel
372
metaangel 2026.07.24 14:16 
 

It`s nice working EA, and the developer answer for any questions, good job!

Kudret KUKUS
316
Kudret KUKUS 2026.07.06 13:43 
 

Golden Moon Scalper ---- XAUUSD M5 Kazançlar kayıpları telafi edemedi ve başlangıçtaki kar neredeyse tamamen silindi. Test sonuçlarının gerçek hayattaki performanstan bu kadar farklı olmasını anlamıyorum. Söz konusu EA'yı grafiklerden kaldırdım; artık benim için güvenilir değil. Artık tavsiye etmiyorum.

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Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Ken Rmah
Эксперты
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
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AW Trading Software Limited
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Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
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Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
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Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
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Connor Michael Woodson
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Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
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4.89 (18)
Эксперты
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Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Poison Ivy
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Эксперты
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Представляем советник Gold Buster: динамическую систему поддержки-сопротивления и управления рисками нового поколения. Советник "Gold Buster" представляет собой новейшую автоматизированную торговую систему, использующую последние достижения в области управления открытыми позициями и технологии анализа рисков, чтобы по-новому определить, как определяются и используются уровни под
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Эксперты
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
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Эксперты
Introducing the latest generation of automated trading robots for the Forex and Gold markets. EA Da Vinci Code is programmed with advanced algorithms, demonstrating smart trading strategies to create efficient and consistent trades. Trailing and Stop Loss options help users optimize performance, lock profits by Trailing and control risks by Stop Loss. Signal models are determined according to price movement models that have been tested with high probability. The EA is suitable for currency pair
Rocket Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
Introducing EA Rocket Trading  is an automated trading robot for the forex and Gold markets. EA applies advanced and exclusive trading algorithms to create a unique trading system. EA strategies monitor price behavior, analyze price patterns, and trade with high probability signals. It also analyzes multiple currency pairs to look for correlations and select the best signals. Additionally EA applies smart exit strategies to exit the market with low risk. It has the option to close floating posi
One Bot Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (1)
Эксперты
EA One Bot Scalper is the latest automated trading robot for Forex and Gold market programmed with advanced algorithms. This EA is an integration of computational modeling engines to find the best trading signals with high winning probability. Combined with the scalper method to quickly exit the market with low risk. Orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account and have Trailing Stop feature to optimize performance. The EA has been optimized for ease of installation and use. You just need
Singularity Pips
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Introducing the latest automated trading Robot for Forex and Gold markets with advanced and exclusive algorithms. Expert Advisor Singularit Pips applies scalper methods based on Micro Trends and Tick Patterns. EA enters the market with Buy/Sell Stop entry method, looking for quality trading opportunities with high probability, then applies Trailing to quickly exit the position. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account. EA is simple and easy to use, no need for set files and no
Deep Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
Introducing the latest automated trading system for the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Deep Gold - programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy analyzes price movements and correlates them with indicators to find high probability signals and enter trades. Combined with the Trailing method to optimize profits along with tight Stop Loss to control risks. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters... are available for users to customize according to their own plans. The EA's strategy is suitable fo
Go Solo Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits. EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities. Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default setti
Martings on EURUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
EA Martings on EURUSD is an automated robot with a built-in Martingale strategy programmed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. The Martingale strategy is risky and may not be suitable for everyone. The EA combines the scalper method with Trailing in consecutive winning streaks to reduce risk and optimize performance and reduce the probability of consecutive losing streaks. This Expert designs trading signals based on the close correlation of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frame
Beating Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
EA Beating Gold is an automated trading robot on the Gold (XAUUSD) market with a powerful scalping trading strategy. The EA is programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy continuously monitors price movements and correlates them with momentum cycles to search for high probability signal patterns. Trailing is applied in the EA to lock profits and quickly exit the market with low risk, the trades also have Stop Loss available. The EA has been optimized for easy installation and us
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Infinity Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
Фильтр:
Altherr
309
Altherr 2026.07.29 12:43 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

waynet
1158
waynet 2026.07.29 01:25 
 

WARNING: A high win rate means nothing here — read the vendor's own numbers before you buy. The vendor's own published backtest shows an average winning trade of +12.66 pips and an average LOSING trade of -155.12 pips. That's roughly 12:1. In plain terms: one losing trade erases about twelve winning trades. A 97% win rate sounds incredible until you realize the rare losses are twelve times the size of the frequent wins — which is exactly the kind of structure that can show a huge, smooth-looking equity curve in a backtest and then get wiped out fast by a small uptick in real losses. And that's exactly what happens. The vendor's own published validation backtests (three separate months) show 246 trades with only 2 losing trades combined — under 1%. I ran the EA live myself and matched it against the tester on the same real days, same time windows, using genuine imported tick data (90%+ modelling quality, independently verified, not MT4's default reconstructed history). On one matched day, the tester showed 15 trades and zero losses. The live account, same exact period, had a real loss the tester never reflected at all. When I asked the vendor directly, he confirmed he does not run this EA on a live account — never has. So the extraordinary $380M/year marketed projection has never been checked against a single day of real trading — only against a 12:1 payoff structure and a backtesting engine I've now shown understates real losses. When I raised this and requested a refund, I was told trading involves risk. I understand risk. A published backtest built on a 12:1 loss-to-win ratio, with under 1% claimed losses, contradicted by real live results — that isn't risk. That's a performance claim with no live evidence behind it. Do the maths on the pip ratio yourself before you buy, and don't trust any backtest this vendor publishes without checking it against real live trading.

Vasile Zanovei
165
Vasile Zanovei 2026.07.28 16:44 
 

backtest shows incredible results, in reality it lost twice today and by the trades it is making it will need a week to recover this losses, AVOID

Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
39707
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Hang Hai Ha 2026.08.01 17:41
Hi Vasile Zanovei. One or two losing trades in a day are completely normal for any EA from a statistical perspective. It's important to evaluate performance over a large number of trades rather than focusing on a single day.
Instead of worrying about individual losses, try optimizing your trading conditions—broker, spreads, execution latency, VPS, and settings. Even small improvements can significantly enhance long-term performance.
metaangel
372
metaangel 2026.07.24 14:16 
 

It`s nice working EA, and the developer answer for any questions, good job!

GoldenTomato
159
GoldenTomato 2026.07.23 16:05 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Gabriele Bozzolan
273
Gabriele Bozzolan 2026.07.22 12:38 
 

I purchased Golden Moon Scalper, and I have to say the results have been excellent so far, all positive, and I'm happy with it. Although the earnings are small now, given the small account I used it in, I'm confident that over time the earnings will be more than good; you just need to be patient and grow your account. Excellent support. Congratulations!!! I recommend purchasing it.

August 3, 2026. I'm updating my review. Unfortunately, the test results don't match the real ones. After a good start, with positive results, last week and last night saw too many losses, even two in one day. The winnings didn't outweigh the losses, and the initial profit was almost wiped out. I don't understand that tests are one thing, but then they turn out to be something else in real life. I removed the EA in question from the charts; for me, it's no longer reliable. I no longer recommend it.

Pang Joon Siong
179
Pang Joon Siong 2026.07.15 02:09 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

brah13
24
brah13 2026.07.08 02:03 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
39707
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Hang Hai Ha 2026.07.08 14:27
The issue was resolved after checking the pair name. Gold has many names: Gold, XAUUSD, XAUUSDpro, XAUUSD.s ... with different suffixes. Simply reopen the correct chart and reinstall the EA on the correct chart.
Kudret KUKUS
316
Kudret KUKUS 2026.07.06 13:43 
 

Golden Moon Scalper ---- XAUUSD M5 Kazançlar kayıpları telafi edemedi ve başlangıçtaki kar neredeyse tamamen silindi. Test sonuçlarının gerçek hayattaki performanstan bu kadar farklı olmasını anlamıyorum. Söz konusu EA'yı grafiklerden kaldırdım; artık benim için güvenilir değil. Artık tavsiye etmiyorum.

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