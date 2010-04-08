Inferno Storm v17 Final
- エキスパート
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Product Name: Inferno Storm v1.7 Final (MT4)
[Subtitle: M15 Scalper | Supertrend & Donchian | Market-Safe Execution]
IntroductionInferno Storm v1.7 is a specialized M15 Scalping System developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It combines trend-following discipline with breakout and pullback mechanics.
Unlike standard MT4 bots that often fail on ECN brokers due to execution errors, Inferno Storm features a Market-Safe Architecture. It executes trades with SL/TP=0 first, then immediately modifies the order to apply precise USD-based targets. This eliminates common "Error 130: Invalid Stops" and ensures compatibility with strict ECN/Raw spread brokers.
Trading Strategy The system employs a "Triple-Lane" Logic on the M15 timeframe:
-
Regime Filter (The Gate): Uses Supertrend (ATR 10, Mult 2.5) to define the primary trend. It only buys in uptrends and sells in downtrends.
-
Lane A - Donchian Breakout: Captures volatility expansion when price breaks the 12-period Donchian Channel.
-
Lane B - EMA Pullback: Identifies value entries when price pulls back to the EMA(20) zone, confirmed by MACD histogram shifts.All entries are filtered by a 24h Seasonality Forecast (H1 median range) to avoid chaotic market hours.
Key Features
-
Fireshield Protection: A safety mechanism that pauses trading for a specific cooldown period if the Daily Loss Limit ( DailyLossLimitUsd ) is hit.
-
Anti-Error 130/131/134: Advanced code logic that normalizes lot steps and checks free margin before execution to prevent broker rejections.
-
Smart Pyramiding: Adds positions (scales in) only when the trade is in profit and specific ATR distance conditions are met.
-
USD-Based Targets: Allows you to define Take Profit and Stop Loss in exact Dollar amounts (e.g., Target $6, Stop $3), with an optional ATR Trailing Stop.
Recommendations
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
-
Timeframe: M15 (Strictly).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), XAUUSD (Gold), and liquid Crypto.
-
Account: ECN/Raw Spread (Low latency VPS recommended).
Input ParametersPlease adjust these settings to fit your strategy:
-
=== 1. SIGNALS & STRATEGY ===
-
SignalTF : Timeframe for logic (Default: M15).
-
ST_ATR_Period / ST_Mult : Supertrend settings.
-
Donchian_Length : Breakout channel period.
-
EMA_Period / MACD : Pullback settings.
-
-
=== 2. MARKET QUALITY ===
-
ADX_Min : Minimum trend strength required.
-
MaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread.
-
UseSeasonalityForecast : Enable/Disable hourly volatility prediction.
-
-
=== 3. TARGETS & TRAILING ===
-
UseUsdTargets : Enable fixed USD exits.
-
TpUsd / SlUsd : Take Profit and Stop Loss in Dollars.
-
UseTrailingStop : Enable dynamic ATR trailing.
-
-
=== 4. RISK & EXECUTION ===
-
UseRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).
-
EnablePyramiding : Allow adding to winning trades.
-
DailyLossLimitUsd : Fireshield trigger level (in USD).
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.
-
Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M15 chart.
-
Check "Allow Live Trading" and "Allow DLL imports" (if required by your setup, usually not needed for standard version).
-
Set your risk appetite in UseRiskPercent or fix lots.