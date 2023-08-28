Big Forex Players MT4

We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the Big Forex Players EA designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the biggest Banks (positions are sent from our database to the EA)other strategy generated positions by three indicators, and last strategy generate positions with complex forex system. You can select the most appropriate strategy for you or use them simultaneously. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, our EA ensures effortless setup, customization, and monitoring of your trades. Enjoy priority customer support from our team of experts, we're here to assist you every step of the way. This robot is also protected during important news. When high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news. We've also added the maxspread function, which works to protect against high volatility and doesn't open new positions. BFP EA is an exclusive robot with bank positions and other strategies to choose from, you will not find another robot like it. Our dedicated support will assist you with all of the settings, you will receive assistance at each step, and we will ensure that you runs the EA properly. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. You can use it with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. BFP EA is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price $2599 is valid until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $3999.

After purchasing or renting Big Forex Players EA, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Bitcoin Robot, Crude Oil Robot, Stock Indexes EA, XG Gold Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, DS Gold Robot or Gold Indicator)

Why Choose Big Forex Players EA?

Diverse Strategies:
Customize your trading approach with a range of programmed strategies that cater to various risk appetites and market conditions. Whether you're a conservative or aggressive trader, our robot has a 3 strategies for you:

Trading with Banks:
Bank Research and Analysis - Positions of the Biggest banks. Robot only opens one position per pair at the same time with Take Profit and Stop Loss. Positions are sent from our database to EA for execute on the market. Positions medium and long-term.

Trading with Indicators:
Most popular Indicators - Positions based on the popular RSI, MACD, and Stoch indicators, H4-D1 chart. Robot only opens one position per pair at the same time with Take Profit and Stop Loss. Positions are generated with these indicators, and a signal is sent to the EA, which then opens positions in the market. Positions medium and long-term.

Trading with Robot:
Multicurrency Robot - It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle Strength, SMA Strength, RSI and another two custom indicators (built-in within the strategy). The system can be used in three different modes: Low, Medium, or High risk. Depending on the mode you choose, the Robot opens one or more positions on the pair at the same time, all with Take Profit and Stop Loss. Positions short and medium-term.

You can use this EA with any broker. You will be given instructions on how to use the parameters with your broker and our dedicated support team will assist you with everything. We guarantee that new features will be added to this EA on a regular basis based on customer suggestions.

Risk Management: 
The Robot comes equipped with built-in risk management tools that automatically adjust your trading parameters to protect your capital and optimize returns.

Global Compatibility:
Regardless of your location or preferred broker, the Big Forex Players EA seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, making it accessible to traders around the world.

Continuous Updates:
The financial markets are ever evolving, and so is our robot. You will receive all updates for Free, and we will also add new features to BFP based on customer suggestions.

Contact us:
Our dedicated support team is ready to assist you every step of the way. After you purchase the robot, we will send you a detailed description of it and assist you with all of the settings and you will also have access to a private Group.

How to properly test the Big Forex Players in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, custom date, select Every tick, EURUSD pairs or XAUUSD, spread of 2.0, Risk Percent 5-10 or other value, select risk mode: medium or high and click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester. 

    How do I start:
    1. After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the manual and access to group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.
    2. Please read the manual you got. It's available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. You only need to change a few parameters to make EA work with your broker. If you require help, please post your questions in the group and our support will assist you with the settings.
    3. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it. We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

      Parameters:

      • Trading with Banks - positions of the Biggest banks and Investment funds with TP-SL (bank research and analysis)
      • Trading with Indicators - positions based on the popular RSI, MACD, Stoch indicators with TP-SL
      • Trading with Robots - EA for EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, Gold pairs with TP-SL.
      • Trading with Signals - with the new update, we will connect the Best Forex Signals…
      • Each of these four features can be enabled or disabled with a single click (true-false parameter)
      • Custom comments - the ability to specify your own trade comments
      • Trading 24h - the ability to run the robot 24 hours with true-false option
      • Risk percent - selecting the size of the lots based on the risk percentage
      • Select risk mode - three modes to select the risk, low, medium and high
      • Trailing Stop and Step - Trailing options for Low, Medium and High mode
      • Orders Step - distance in points between trades
      • Trade Hours - choose the days and hours that EA will work (Local time-PC)
      • Max Spread - spread filter is an additional safeguard for trading
      • Take Profit - take profit in pips for individual trades with low mode
      • Stop Loss - stop loss in pips for individual trades with low mode
      • Orders Profit - profit in account currency for a positions to be closed
      • Stop Loss - trades loss as a percent of account balance
      • Closing all orders – activation of closing trades at the end of the day
      • Closing Time (text in format HH:MM) – closing time for opened trades
      • Lots - lot size of opened trades on signal
      • Lots Step - additional lot size added to following trades
      • Filter news - USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, JPY, CHF, CNY, NZD
      • Magic No - identification number for trades opened by the instance of the strategy
      • Only a Buy or only a Sell option in EA - You can set up EA to open only Buy or Sell positions at any given time
      • Allow trading in holidays - when news filter is active, this function allow to open new trades from new cycles during holidays
      • NewsFilter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades 
      • Disable EA after loss - after reaching the MaxDD loss, the robot will stop opening new positions until the following day
      • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - minutes before and after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
      • ReportFor USD/EUR/GBP/AUD/CAD/JPY/CHF/CNY/NZD (true/false)  - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
      • AllowTradingOnHolidays - when news filter is active, this function allow to open new trades from new cycles during holidays
      • FindKeyword - activation of function to detect only news with chosen keywords included in the name
      • FindKeywordList - list of keywords which has to be included in the high  impact news to give news filter signal
      • Example: if FindKeyword is false, filter will be working for all high important news (High impact news). If FindKeyword is true, and FindKeywordsList is set as “ECB, FOMC, BOE, BOJ, Fed” filter will look for only important news, with any of chosen keywords in their name ECB, FOMC, Fed and here you can add a list of important news that you want to be blocked, add each event after a comma.
      • Additional automatic Stop Loss during important news (% of Balance) - This is a separate parameter and will handle positions that were opened before the important data.
      • TPSLHidden - you can hide your take profit and stop loss levels from your broker. You will see lines on the chart with the levels, only with Low mode. You can turn this feature off if you don't want to use it.
      • All parameters you can edit, enable or disable with a single click. You will also receive a detailed description of each function
      • Show panel -  we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. 
      • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

      Information:
      Timeframe: H1
      Minimum lots: 0.01
      Platform: MetaTrader 4
      Minimum deposit: 1000
      Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
      Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
      Pairs: XauUsd, EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, AudUsd, EurChf, EurGbp, GbpChf

      Updates:
      The current version of this robot is 5.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

        Price:
        The robot costs $2599, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you.

        k880522
        117
        k880522 2025.09.25 09:25 
         

        I've received a lot of help from the developers and I'm looking forward to the future.

        Chidi Maduakolam
        39
        Chidi Maduakolam 2025.08.13 19:40 
         

        The Big forex Player is fulfilling my dream of hands-off auto system, it brought me 22% profit using of one of the 3 strategies available. In the coming days, I'll be testing and trading with banks and trading indicators systems. But I can already say that BFP EA is a very good system. Thanks

        adrian100379
        96
        adrian100379 2025.07.07 11:53 
         

        I just started testing the BFP on a test account, it was easy to set up and for now it is working. Running it on Robot mode on the EURUSD pair for now, i will test Banks and Indicators later. I will come back with results after 4 -5 months of testing. The customer support is responsive and fast. So far this is very promising.

        k880522
        117
        k880522 2025.09.25 09:25 
         

        I've received a lot of help from the developers and I'm looking forward to the future.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:48
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Chidi Maduakolam
        39
        Chidi Maduakolam 2025.08.13 19:40 
         

        The Big forex Player is fulfilling my dream of hands-off auto system, it brought me 22% profit using of one of the 3 strategies available. In the coming days, I'll be testing and trading with banks and trading indicators systems. But I can already say that BFP EA is a very good system. Thanks

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:48
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        adrian100379
        96
        adrian100379 2025.07.07 11:53 
         

        I just started testing the BFP on a test account, it was easy to set up and for now it is working. Running it on Robot mode on the EURUSD pair for now, i will test Banks and Indicators later. I will come back with results after 4 -5 months of testing. The customer support is responsive and fast. So far this is very promising.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        ericaschneider
        115
        ericaschneider 2025.07.01 18:38 
         

        Been using for about a month and all entries have been winners so far on the Banks and Indicators systems.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        bassam2992
        124
        bassam2992 2025.06.02 03:54 
         

        big forex player ea was working but now it idle

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        rolybc88
        32
        rolybc88 2025.05.07 15:06 
         

        I've been testing Big Forex Players EA on my demo account and I'm honestly impressed. The robot delivers precise entries and manages trades with a solid logic based on market structure and volatility. The Trading with Robot system offers great flexibility, allowing you to control TP, SL, risk levels, and trade steps. It doesn't rely on luck or martingale — just clean, technical execution. What truly sets this EA apart is the exceptional support from the developer on Telegram. They're fast, professional, and always ready to help with any setup questions or improvements. You’re never left alone. Highly recommended if you're looking for a smart, well-structured, and actively supported EA for serious trading. Definitely worth it.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        XIA PENG
        247
        XIA PENG 2025.05.05 11:29 
         

        the BFP is very good!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Ko Wai Hon
        169
        Ko Wai Hon 2025.04.27 05:16 
         

        Powerful EA, Great support community, started in real account

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Victor Ivan Vrbancic
        349
        Victor Ivan Vrbancic 2025.04.25 16:10 
         

        Quality all around

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Eweld7777
        35
        Eweld7777 2025.04.12 23:21 
         

        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        jblanco360
        82
        jblanco360 2025.02.05 16:46 
         

        Just started using BFP and the support team does a great job of communicating with you. They make sure you are aware of the risks and wants you to be successful. Great Team Structure!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        richardw331
        177
        richardw331 2025.01.11 18:31 
         

        All good, great support.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        rajinda
        255
        rajinda 2024.12.08 17:37 
         

        I have been using BFP in a prop firm based on the recommended setfiles provided by the support team while testing out it's various features in a demo. It has multiple trading systems embedded and support team is doing a great job in clarifying my queries and providing recommendations/setfiles. Looking forward to new EAs by the team.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        260037340
        441
        260037340 2024.08.07 23:06 
         

        Mark and Ominus were so helpful in answering all the questions on my mind and setting my account up. I am now ready to test it on a demo account. I will give another review after a few weeks of testing.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Chun Kin Kan
        645
        Chun Kin Kan 2024.07.26 19:30 
         

        Very good!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:49
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Kam Yeung Yam
        386
        Kam Yeung Yam 2024.07.19 05:52 
         

        Safe and Reliable,my first choice!!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:50
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        HH
        49
        HH 2024.07.11 11:33 
         

        The support team is helpful. Thank you

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:50
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Sndmflwrs
        81
        Sndmflwrs 2024.07.03 19:49 
         

        I have purchased and am using it. It is very good, although the period is still short. I believe the author is also a reliable person.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:50
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        52282077
        104
        52282077 2024.05.22 21:39 
         

        出色的支持，准备在实际账户上启动它

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:50
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Yukihiro Yasuda
        245
        Yukihiro Yasuda 2024.04.16 20:25 
         

        Very good EA. I am still testing it, but it is working perfectly at the moment. The support is extremely helpful.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        70414
        Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:50
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        123
