Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control.

To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to trade in the direction of the prevailing market trend. This additional layer of confirmation helps reduce low-quality entries during unfavorable market conditions while maintaining flexibility for different trading styles.

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The EA has been designed with simplicity in mind. Its intuitive parameter structure allows both new and experienced traders to get started quickly using the default settings (optimized for 2-digit Gold pricing). A recommended minimum account balance of $300 makes the EA suitable for smaller trading accounts while remaining capable of operating efficiently in live market environments.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 1500 (points) Max Stop Loss = 5000 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 50 (points) Max Trades = 20 MA Period = 10 MA Method = EMA MA Timeframe = M1 Time Start = 01:30 (hh:mm) Time End = 22:30 (hh:mm) Close at Time End = True (of False) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

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